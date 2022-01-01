Celebrities
Betty White’s Longtime Crush Robert Redford Pays Tribute To Her After Her Death At 99
Betty White’s longtime crush Robert Redford honored her in the sweetest way, following her heartbreaking death on Dec. 31.
Before her death at 99, Betty White admitted that she was still crushing on hunky actor Robert Redford. And following her passing, the 85-year-old shared a special tribute to her, while admitting that he had a crush on her, too.
“Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals. She made us all laugh, including me,” he wrote in a statement to E! News, following her death. He then added, “I had a crush on her too!”
The Golden Girls alum shared her feelings for Robert in a Dec. 28 interview with PEOPLE, saying, “I’ve heard Ryan [Reynolds] can’t get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One.” Robert didn’t react to her admission at the time, but Betty’s Proposal co-star, Ryan Reynolds, did, when he joked on Twitter, “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.”
Prior to Betty’s interview with PEOPLE, she admitted to having a crush on Robert when she celebrated her 97th birthday in 2019. “In the evening, Betty is playing poker with friends that she has played with for decades. As for her birthday wish, Betty is waiting for Robert Redford to call!” her agent said in a statement at the time.
Additionally, Betty made a joke about sleeping with Robert during an interview with Entertainment Tonight as she turned 95. When asked what she still wanted “to do”, she replied, “Uhh, Robert Redford.”
“I don’t know him. I just worship from afar,” she added. “If I ever met him, I’d faint.” When Robert heard about her admiration for him, he sweetly said, “I can’t imagine being loved by anybody better.”
Betty certainly crushed hard on Robert Redford, but her heart truly belong to her late husband, Allen Ludden, who died from stomach cancer in 1981. Following her passing, Betty’s agent, Jess Witjas‘, said, “I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”
Kane Brown & Wife Katelyn Welcome Baby No. 2 — See 1st Photos Of Daughter Kodi Jane
The country music star and his wife gave their first daughter Kingsley the precious holiday gift of a little baby sister!
Congratulations are in order for country music star Kane Brown, 30, and his wife Katelyn Brown, 29, as they welcomed their second child together on Dec. 30! The “One Mississippi” singer proudly announced the arrival of daughter Kodi Jane on his Instagram with a sweet snap of the couple holding their new bundle of joy. “New year, New family member, welcome to the family Kodi Jane, secrets finally out,” he wrote. Katelyn also shared a few adorable photos, with the caption, “Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much.”
With the addition of Kodi, the Browns are now a family of four! After Kane and Katelyn married in October 2018, they welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose, one year later. “KB3 welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!” Kane wrote alongside the first photo of his newborn daughter at the time. “Obsessed with my little family. Kingsley Rose we are absolutely in love with you 10.29.19,” Katelyn added in her own post.
As it’s Kane’s second time around fathering a baby girl, we’re quite confident he will do a stellar job. The “For My Daughter” hitmaker even revealed how he navigated the ins and outs of parenting when Kingsley was first born. “Dads aren’t really good at giving advice!” he laughed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “So for me, I would say I give myself the best advice. You just gotta learn as you go. You can’t try to learn somebody else’s routine.”
Katelyn is a huge help for Kane as well. “Kate’s been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session,” he told People. “There’s never anything that she can’t handle. She never hits me up and says, ‘Hey you have to leave your write early because I have to do this.’ She’s just there, so she’s awesome.”
What a way to ring in the new year, Kane and Katelyn!
MAFS Ryan Oubre Breaks Silence on Divorce as Clara Responds
Well, it seems like the gloves are off as Married at First Sight Season 12’s Clara Berghaus and her ex-husband, Ryan Oubre goes head to head as Ryan speaks out for the first time since the couple announced their divorce, and Clara claps back.
MAFS Ryan posted to his social media this week not only for the first time publicly about his failed marriage but for the first time since the couple announced their divorce.
The couple’s divorce announcement shocked fans as the couple had seemed rock solid. The pair had few disagreements and little drama throughout their season, especially compared to some of their costars like the Season 12 bad boy Chris Williams and his seemingly neverending supply of drama.
But Ryan and Clara sailed through their season, and both glowingly said “yes” to staying married on Decision Day. So it was no surprise that fans were shocked when the couple announced their split and impending divorce over social media.
Despite ongoing questions and fan appeals, Ryan kept silent about any details of his split with Clara until finally releasing a 9 slide post to his Instagram this week, revealing his side of the story.
Less than a day later, Clara posted her response to Ryan, right before the airing of her “tell-all” that premiered on Thursday night on Lifetime, starting the post with the cryptic line of “every story has two sides.’
True to form, Clara ended the post with Taylor Swift lyrics, as Clara has admitted she relied heavily on Taylor Swift’s music to get her through her breakup with Ryan.
Clara’s tell-all aired during the Season 14 kick-off special, and Clara revealed many juicy details about her marriage and divorce from Ryan. Clara revealed that the two, despite claiming otherwise during filming, had been intimate during the entire second half of the show and Ryan had asked Clara to lie about it.
Clara also revealed that one of the clips from the show itself had been what ended their marriage! In the clip caught on one of the show’s apartment cams, Clara vents to the fellow MAFS Season 12 wives, that she and Ryan had yet to be fully intimate and expresses how frustrating that was for her. On the tell-all special, Clara admits after Ryan saw the clip aired, their relationship never fully recovered and in fact, that was one of the main reasons he ended things with her, claiming he could never trust her again.
Clara said that the two had been looking at homes together and planning a vow renewal ceremony for New Year’s Eve and that one day after returning home from looking at a house, Ryan had simply told her he did not see a future with her and things were over. According to Clara, she was just as shocked as fans were by the sudden decision on Ryan’s part. Clara did explain that after Decision Day the two had begun fighting and had sought counseling at that time, which they had been in for months prior to the breakup, but that the sudden end to the marriage was still a surprise.
With Clara’s post and tell all being released, it is anyone’s guess how Ryan will react to her “side of the story.” Will Ryan respond to Clara’s rebuttal? Or is this the last we hear of the two previous MAFS fan favorites?
Photos Credit: mylifetime.com
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021
Kylie Jenner put her baby bump on display in her first Instagram photo since the Astroworld tragedy nearly two months ago.
Kylie Jenner, 24, is back to posting photos of herself on Instagram for the first time since attending boyfriend Travis Scott‘s ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. In the black and white photo the makeup mogul is seen cradling her massive baby bump, while turned to the side. In the caption, she shared candidly about 2021 and all that came with it. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” she wrote.
Kylie also made sure to add some prayer to her post, which was posted just prior to midnight on December 31, 2021. “I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end. Although Kylie has shared photos on her Instagram Stories, including the kitten that she got on Christmas, this is the first photo of her baby bump in quite some time. After posting the photo, her friends commented on the post with messages of love and support! One friend, @makeupbyariel, wrote, “I love you Angel.”
Since the tragedy, which has resulted in numerous lawsuits against Travis and event organizers, the parents of Stormi Webster, 3, have kept a very low profile. Although Travis has been dropped from numerous sponsorships since Astroworld, Kylie has struck by her man. Two weeks ago, on December 14, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY shared details about her low-key baby shower that was held at the home of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 37. At the time, our source said that Kylie was “focused on doing her best to stay relaxed and healthy.” According to the insider, Travis also attended the party, but kept a very low profile.
Another source at the event shared with HollywoodLife that Kylie gave an “emotional speech” with the small group of friends and family that attended. “At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech where she thanked everyone for coming and talked about how she is so ready for the baby to be born. Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her,” the source shared, adding that her daughter has a clue what is going on. “Stormi has an idea of what is going on because she sees her mom’s belly and she knows how to say the word baby, but she doesn’t really know or understand. She won’t get it until the baby is here,” the source said. Kylie is expected to give birth to her second child any day now.
