Celtics end year on high note, knock off Suns, 123-108
The make/miss gods had some mercy on the Celtics on Friday.
Their confidence intact despite a historically bad 4-for-42 3-point shooting performance during Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers, the Celtics rebounded with a 123-108 win over Phoenix, snapping a three-game losing streak.
“They punch us, sustaining that punch and punching back and that’s what we did and I’m proud of these guys for that,” said Marcus Smart.
The Suns, tied with Golden State for the most wins (27) in the league, fell behind early thanks to a 3-point barrage from the Celtics, who were boosted by a 9-for-17 downtown performance in the first half. They finished 10-for-27 after Phoenix went away from zone coverage, and the lane opened up thanks to the absence of Suns center Deandre Ayton.
“We showed the film (Thursday) and I would say close to 30 of those 42 were excellent wide open looks,” said Ime Udoka. “We showed all the extra passes and contested looks that we did pass up and had open looks, and so had a good day of shooting as well.
“We shot it well tonight, got a ton of shots up, and like I said you have to turn the page and have a short memory as far as that,” said the Celtics coach. “Looks will be there, obviously, didn’t shoot the same tonight, they’re not playing as much zone or whatever, but their shots fell early and that’s obviously a confidence builder for guys. But that’s my main thing, stay confident, turn the page, and have a quick memory.”
That confidence was evident throughout the lineup, but nowhere, more than in the game of Rob Williams. The Celtics center, his passing skills on full display, notched his first career triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists — the latter number tying a career high. Jaylen Brown and Smart (24 points apiece) led an offensive attack that placed seven Celtics in double figures.
Williams rebounded strongly from his own lowpoint — a foul-plagued appearance during last Monday’s loss in Minnesota. Udoka criticized Williams after the game, especially for making bad decisions defensively against a scrub Timberwolves lineup.
Williams had no such trouble against Phoenix’ downsized lineup on Friday, which also lacked the absent Jae Crowder, leaving the Suns without much of their defensive edge. The Celtics center blocked five shots, didn’t miss any of his own with a 5-for-5 performance, and remained in control throughout against one of the NBA’s best teams.
“We’ve just been questioning each other honestly. Not even in a bad way. If you can’t take criticisms from your teammates in your career, you can’t play,” said Williams. “I feel like this game was just a respect game, a fight game. We wanted to show we’re here.”
Especially after the just-ended three-game losing streak.
“I gotta be able to take, you know what I’m saying, a slap on the chest, keep going. I feel like everybody getting better with it,” he said of accountability. “I feel like this was a game where we put emphasis on it, don’t get caught up in the crying. Had the one mistake, if we’re missing shots, keep playing defense, keep running back, be there for each other.
“Man, we just wanted to play a full 48 minutes together. Like I said, I feel like that was the biggest thing. It’s a great dub, but I like the direction we’re moving forward.”
And as Williams’ coach develops more confidence in all of his abilities — Udoka admits that he had no idea the young center was such a good passer prior to the start of the season — the more his role will expand.
“Yeah, I feel like I’m one of the people on my team that has to set the tone, especially being a starter,” said Williams. “I feel like that’s what they look towards me for, I feel like it’s one of my main jobs on the team just to come out with that energy, and as far as being disciplined, you always want to be disciplined. So the game gets away from us a lot sometimes, we try to fix it, but like I said, I feel like tonight we did a good job holding it together.”
The Celtics also benefited from Smart’s return following a two-game absence due to a cut on his right hand. Smart later said he cut his hand on a floor board on Christmas in Milwaukee while diving for a loose ball. The difference showed in how well the veteran point guard settled his team down after three straight losses.
“He’s one of our more cerebral guys who knows who to get shots for. You don’t have to call something,” said Udoka. “He settles us down at times. He gets sped up at times as well, and I tell him you’re the veteran out there, you have to get us shots. He knows exactly what we want and who to get it to. He was great as far as that, got us some big buckets earlier in the third quarter. Just a steadying presence out there.”
Patriots LB Jamie Collins on losing streak: ‘We got a little complacent’
By the time the Patriots kick off Sunday, it will have been four weeks since their last win.
What changed?
According to linebacker Jamie Collins, they started getting “a little complacent”
“We started feeling ourselves a little bit, but it happens,” Collins said Friday via video conference. “We dug ourselves a hole, and we’ve just got climb back out of it.”
Collins insisted there were no signs players had begun taking their foot off the gas after their bye week earlier this month. The Pats’ seven-game streak finally snapped with a 27-17 loss at Indianapolis on Dec. 18, then they lost another game during which they never led last Sunday versus Buffalo.
“Coming off what we came off of, it’s only right to say we got a little lazy or whatever. But it happens, we’re not going to stop,” Collins added. “We’re always going to keep fighting and try to close out this season on a good note.”
As for fixes moving forward, Collins said the team needs to refocus. The Patriots are slated as 16-point favorites against Jacksonville on Sunday and can clinch a playoff berth with a win and a loss by the Dolphins or Raiders.
“We just need to focus on ourselves individually, as a team, and just try to find our swag, man,” Collins said. “Like I said, try to get back to what we were doing before these last two games. We definitely got a shot, so we’ve just got to put all that together.”
Longtime Boston broadcaster Mary Richardson passes away
Longtime Boston broadcaster Mary Richardson has died, according to her former employer WCVB.
Richardson, 76, died of Alzheimer’s Disease. She last held an on-air job in 2010, wrapping up 30 years at Channel 5, most of them as a face of the station’s Chronicle program.
Her husband Stan Leven, a former senior producer for Chronicle, said in a statement, “Mary never let her Alzheimer’s define her or slow her down. She was as real as real could be, a force in motion and always gracious, stopping to talk to her fans. Our family came to accept that we share Mary, you can’t contain Mary.”
Richardson joined WCVB in 1980, after stints at a few TV stations out west. She worked as a reporter and anchor, as well as hosting the weekly public-affairs program “Five on Five.”
After four years, she moved to the role she’d hold for the next 26: as a co-anchor of Chronicle, the channel’s nightly newsmagazine show. For the program, which she anchored alongside Peter Mehegan and then Anthony Everett, she traveled around New England and across the globe.
She also co-hosted the annual Holiday at Pops! concert from Boston’s Symphony Hall as well as the popular Pops Goes the Fourth! celebration from the Hatch Shell on the banks of the Charles River. Both were broadcast locally and nationally.
In 2011, Richardson was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame for her decades of accomplishment in the media industry. She — as well as Chronicle during her time there — received numerous other awards for her work.
Bruins notebook: Cassidy shakes it up with line changes
The Bruins will begin 2022 with some rather seismic changes to their forward group.
In the last practice of 2021 at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday in preparation for the B’s re-entry matinee against the Buffalo Sabres, coach Bruce Cassidy finally did what he’d been toying with for a while. He broke up the top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrank, moving Craig Smith to Bergeron’s right wing and dropping Pastrnak to the second line with Taylor Hall and new center Erik Haula. Charlie Coyle, just out of the COVID protocol, skated on a third line Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno. The fourth line of Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar rounded out the forward lines.
How long the units stay together will no doubt depend on whether they can somehow ignite an offense that has been anemic for most of the first 26 games of the year. But it has become increasingly clear that, despite GM Don Sweeney‘s spending spree in the offseason, the B’s are not deep enough to afford the luxury of such a top heavy first line.
As the B’s end their two-plus week, COVID-induced hibernation, they were ranked 24th in goals (2.69 per game). They are 30th in 5-on-5 goals with 43. Granted, the B’s have played the fewest games, but it’s still not where they want to be.
In his Zoom meeting with reporters, Cassidy said, with the forward group healthy really for the first time this year, that now was a good opportunity to try something different. And though he gave the usual caveat that he can always go back to the old lines if things didn’t work, he’s hoping that this can energize his offense.
“Some of it is just about getting guys going,” said Cassidy. “I don’t want to call this the second half, but a bit of a re-set. There are some players we moved around and hopefully it helps their games to be with a different duo. We’ll see how it plays out, knowing that we can always go back to what we counted on before. But like everyone else, we’re trying to build scoring throughout the lineup. Maybe this will get some guys jumpstarted.”
A source of production that needs to be tapped is Hall. While he’s had a lot more chances lately, his last 5-on-5 goal was the second game of the season. He and Pastrnak, the most snake-bitten of the Bruins, have gotten shifts together here and there and, while the pairing has looked promising, it hasn’t cashed in. Meanwhile, Haula (1-4-5 in 25 games) has had a disappointing season and has now been presented with an excellent opportunity to salvage it.
“(Hall and Pastrnak) both play at high-end speed, they make plays at high-end speed, so they can keep up with one another,” said Cassidy. “They’re both very good off the rush. Pasta’s built his cycle game. He’s had to, playing with Bergy and March and teams defend him differently over the years, where they’re not going to give him the odd-man rush. Taylor’s still a work in progress. He’s got to learn to play in tight areas, off the shot, etc. That’s where I guess those guys are going to have to bear down and not be a one-and-done line. With Haula in the middle, Bergy gets to the front of the net when he’s playing with those high-end wingers and then get out when need be so that he can get back to his own end, so that will be the challenge for Haula, obviously. But again, Hall and Coyle didn’t work out as well as we’d like. It doesn’t mean we’re going to abandon it for good. But it’s still early in the season and we need to try a few other things along the way.”
That has bumped Coyle out of the top six, though his play this year has not been deserving of a demotion. He’s fourth in scoring among Bruin forwards (7-7-14) but has just not meshed well with Hall.
“The Coyle-DeBrusk partnership at times has been good over the years, so we’re looking at that as well,” said Cassidy. “Charlie’s been really good for us so maybe back at his natural third line will give us even more balance. We won’t know till we get playing, but that’s a little bit of how we’re thinking.”
The changes could also have a ripple effect to the back end, explained Brandon Carlo.
“I think there’s definitely more opportunity in the offensive zone. When I go out and I’m on the ice with Bergy, March and Pasta on the first line, I definitely recognize it and see ‘hey, I have to get the puck to these guys and try to make plays happen in the offensive zone,’” said Carlo, who is paired right now with Mike Reilly. “I think if you spread those guys out to create more of that throughout the lineup, you’re going to be looking to create more offense throughout the entire game.”
With the way the B’s offense had been going, anything is worth a try.
B’s hope they’re through the worst of COVID
Carlo and Coyle were the 10th and 11th Bruin players to test out of COVID protocol, which means all those players who have dealt with the virus are now on a 90-day testing holiday.
“For myself personally, I’m pumped that for the next little while here I don’t have to test or do anything like that, that I have certain immunities for it,” said Carlo, who reported he had just mild symptoms. “It’s nice for the guys who have gotten it to be able to move forward and focus on the hockey season, because that’s what we wanted to do all along. A good chunk of us got it. We’ll see if we have another flare-up but, yeah, I definitely think we can put together some situations here with all the guys who’ve gotten it to play a fair game and go out and compete.”
B’s to honor O’Ree
The Bruins will officially retire Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 in a pre-game ceremony prior to the B’s-Carolina Hurricanes game on Jan. 18. It was on that date in 1958 that O’Ree became the first Black player to compete in the NHL in a game against the Montreal Canadiens.
The ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m., with the TD Garden doors opening at 5 p.m. The game begins at 8 p.m.
