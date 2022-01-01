Connect with us

Celebrities

Cheers: Bossip’s Last Minute New Year’s Eve Drink & Cocktail Guide

Published

1 min ago

on

Cheers: Bossip's Last Minute New Year's Eve Drink & Cocktail Guide
The perfect drink guide for your 2021 New Years’ Eve festivities.

Source: Rika Rahayu / EyeEm / Getty

We decided to put together some of our favorite cocktails that will help us all bring 2022 in the right way. If you’re looking for something new or wanting to cook up something unique from the bar cart you already have, we think you’ll find something here that suits you.

By all means, if something catches your eye, take that trip to your local store, grab a few items, and make you a new drink that might just become your favorite. As always, don’t drink and drive and drink responsibly.

 

 

DELEÓN CAFÉCITO CON LECHE

Take this irresistible drink to the next level with traditional Mexican chocolate, espresso, and DeLeón Reposado. The complementing flavor palate makes for a perfect cocktail any time of the day or night.

Drink Guide DeLeon photos

Source: DeLeon Tequila / other

1½ oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila

1 Café Bustelo Espresso Shot

2 oz Brewed and Chilled Ibarra Mexican Hot Chocolate

½ oz Half & Half (can be vegan)

GLASSWARE: Nick & Nora

METHOD

Rim Nick & Nora glass with Mexican chocolate and crushed espresso bean powder

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice

Shake vigorously and strain into a Nick & Nora glass

Garnish with Ibarra Chocolate Powder and crushed chocolate-covered espresso beans

DELEÓN BLANCO TOKYO TEA

DeLeon’s delicious twist on the eastern-inspired cousin of Long Island Iced Tea pairs DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila with yuzu’s tart and fragrant notes with some subtle sweetness to make this a fan favorite in any room.

Drink Guide DeLeon photos

Source: DeLeon Tequila / other

1 ½ oz DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila

1 Shiso Leaf

½ oz Japanese Yuzu

3 oz Tropical Green Tea

¾ oz – Orange Blossom Honey Syrup

GLASSWARE: Nick & Nora

METHOD:

All ingredients into a shaker with ice

Shake and strain into a coup glass

Garnish with a shio leaf and fresh jasmine flowers

DELEÓN ANEJO ON THE ROCKS

One of the best ways to enjoy DeLeon Anejo is on the rocks. The smooth caramel and vanilla finish creates such a simple and fanciful experience.

Drink Guide DeLeon photos

Source: DeLeon Tequila / other

1 ½ oz DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila

One large cubed ice block

GLASSWARE: Tumbler or Rocks Glass

METHOD:

Place large iced cube in a glass

Pour 2 oz. of DeLeon Anejo Tequila over the ice

Briefly stir

Garnish with an orange coin

D’ussé

The New Fashioned

D'usse The New Fashioned

Source: D’usse Cognac / Dusse cognac

Ingredients

2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a rocks glass with a large-format ice cube. Twist orange peel over the cocktail to release the oils.

Montaigut

D'usse The New Fashioned

Source: D’usse Cognac / Dusse cognac

Ingredients

1 oz D’USSÉ VSOP

¾ oz Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth

½ oz Noilly Prat Red Vermouth

1/3 oz Benedictine

2 dashes Hella bitter aromatic

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with a large ice cube. Strain into a rocks glass with a large format ice cube. Stir with a bar spoon for 10 seconds or until cold.

DeLeón

DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel

DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel

Source: DeLeon Tequila / DeLeon

This bold new take

on a classic Old Fashioned replaces the ubiquitous whiskey spirit to showcase the versatility and flavor profile of DeLeón Añejo.

Its combination of sweet and smoky pushes the boundaries of the cocktail’s conventions while remaining true to the essence of flavor.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz DeLeón Añejo

Tequila

¾ oz Orange Blossom

Honey Syrup

3 Dashes Smoked Apricot

Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir vigorously until cold. Strain over a large ice cube in a glass. Twist an orange peel over the drink to release the oils. Garnish with an orange peel and a brandied cherry. Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Large Format, Ice Cube, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry

Kuiper Belt Bourbon

The Golden Hour

Ingredients

1 part Kuiper Bourbon

3/4 part Lillet® Blanc

3/4 part Aperol® Aperitif

Grapefruit peel

Method

1. Combine ingredients over ice in a mixing glass.

2. Stir thoroughly.

3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass over a large ice cube.

4. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

D’USSÉ & Lemonade

This is for the lazy drinker who still wants something delicious. Some of us just do not have everything for the more advanced cocktails, but we do have some D’ussé and we can always Instacart some Lemonade.

Ingredients

1 1/2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

4 Parts Lemonade

Add D’USSÉ and lemonade into an ice-filled highball glass.

D’USSÉ Collins

Add D’USSÉ, simple syrup, and lemon juice into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with club soda.

Ingredients

2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3/4 Parts Simple Syrup

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

Top Club Soda

GREY GOOSE VODKA -EAST 8

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with pineapple and a lime wedge.

Ingredients

45 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka

30 ml Pineapple Juice

15 ml Aperol

15 ml Fresh Lime Juice

15 ml Simple Syrup

7.5 ml Passion Fruit Syrup

SUMMER NEVER ENDS

Put in a shaker with ice. Gently shake, strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with pineapple chunks and rosemary sprig.

Ingredients

1.5 parts GREY GOOSE® Vodka

1.5 parts Coconut Water

0.5 part Simple Syrup

2.0 parts Pineapple Juice

+ Pineapple Slice

+ Rosemary Sprig

ROCA PATRÓN REPOSADO – Tommy’s Margarita

Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Ingredients

2 oz Roca Patrón Reposado or Patrón Silver

1 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Agave nectar, to taste

+ Kosher salt rim

+ Lime wedge for garnish

PATRÓN SILVER Paloma

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Ingredients

2 oz Patrón Silver

3 oz Grapefruit soda

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

+ Pinch of salt

+ Grapefruit slice for garnish

+ Salt rim (optional)

DeLeón Blanco Peach Mango Margarita

DeLeon Memorial Day Mix Guide

Source: DeLeon Tequila / Deleon Tequila

Featuring two of the top summer fruits, Mango and Peach, this updated margarita combines a fruit-forward flavor with DeLeón Blanco for a refreshing and eye-catching in-season cocktail. Rim rocks glass and fill with ice. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into ice filled rimmed glass. Garnish with lime wheel and fresh peach slice.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Blanco Tequila

1 oz – Peach Puree

½ oz – Mango Puree

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup

DeLeón Reposado Blood Orange Paloma

DeLeon Memorial Day Mix Guide

Source: Deleon tequila / Deleon Tequila

A flavorful take on a traditional Paloma, the bold and full-flavored notes of blood orange accents the thirst-quenching taste of grapefruit in this refreshing DeLeón Reposado cocktail. Rim glass with Pink Himalayan Salt and fill with ice. Add DeLeón Reposado, agave nectar syrup, blood orange, grapefruit and lime juices into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into glass. Top with a splash of Topo Chico. Garnish with a dried blood orange and lime wheel.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Reposado Tequila

¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup

1 oz – Fresh Squeezed Blood Orange Juice

1 oz – Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

Splash: Topo Chico Sparkling Water

818 Margarita

818 Margarita asset

Source: LaFORCE

Run a lime wedge around the rim of your glass and dip and turn it in the salt. Add tequila, agave syrup, lime juice, Grand Marnier and a few cubes of ice to cocktail shaker. Shake for about 10 seconds until combined and pour into your glass.

Ingredients

1.5 oz. 818 Tequila Blanco

1 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

.75 oz. fresh lime juice

Agave Syrup

Lime Wedge & Salt for the rim

