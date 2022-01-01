Celebrities
Cheers: Bossip’s Last Minute New Year’s Eve Drink & Cocktail Guide
The perfect drink guide for your 2021 New Years’ Eve festivities.
We decided to put together some of our favorite cocktails that will help us all bring 2022 in the right way. If you’re looking for something new or wanting to cook up something unique from the bar cart you already have, we think you’ll find something here that suits you.
By all means, if something catches your eye, take that trip to your local store, grab a few items, and make you a new drink that might just become your favorite. As always, don’t drink and drive and drink responsibly.
DELEÓN CAFÉCITO CON LECHE
Take this irresistible drink to the next level with traditional Mexican chocolate, espresso, and DeLeón Reposado. The complementing flavor palate makes for a perfect cocktail any time of the day or night.
1½ oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila
1 Café Bustelo Espresso Shot
2 oz Brewed and Chilled Ibarra Mexican Hot Chocolate
½ oz Half & Half (can be vegan)
GLASSWARE: Nick & Nora
METHOD
Rim Nick & Nora glass with Mexican chocolate and crushed espresso bean powder
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice
Shake vigorously and strain into a Nick & Nora glass
Garnish with Ibarra Chocolate Powder and crushed chocolate-covered espresso beans
DELEÓN BLANCO TOKYO TEA
DeLeon’s delicious twist on the eastern-inspired cousin of Long Island Iced Tea pairs DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila with yuzu’s tart and fragrant notes with some subtle sweetness to make this a fan favorite in any room.
1 ½ oz DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila
1 Shiso Leaf
½ oz Japanese Yuzu
3 oz Tropical Green Tea
¾ oz – Orange Blossom Honey Syrup
GLASSWARE: Nick & Nora
METHOD:
All ingredients into a shaker with ice
Shake and strain into a coup glass
Garnish with a shio leaf and fresh jasmine flowers
DELEÓN ANEJO ON THE ROCKS
One of the best ways to enjoy DeLeon Anejo is on the rocks. The smooth caramel and vanilla finish creates such a simple and fanciful experience.
1 ½ oz DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila
One large cubed ice block
GLASSWARE: Tumbler or Rocks Glass
METHOD:
Place large iced cube in a glass
Pour 2 oz. of DeLeon Anejo Tequila over the ice
Briefly stir
Garnish with an orange coin
D’ussé
The New Fashioned
Ingredients
2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
3/4 oz Simple Syrup
3 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Method
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a rocks glass with a large-format ice cube. Twist orange peel over the cocktail to release the oils.
Montaigut
Ingredients
1 oz D’USSÉ VSOP
¾ oz Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth
½ oz Noilly Prat Red Vermouth
1/3 oz Benedictine
2 dashes Hella bitter aromatic
Method
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with a large ice cube. Strain into a rocks glass with a large format ice cube. Stir with a bar spoon for 10 seconds or until cold.
DeLeón
DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel
This bold new take
on a classic Old Fashioned replaces the ubiquitous whiskey spirit to showcase the versatility and flavor profile of DeLeón Añejo.
Its combination of sweet and smoky pushes the boundaries of the cocktail’s conventions while remaining true to the essence of flavor.
Ingredients
1 ½ oz DeLeón Añejo
Tequila
¾ oz Orange Blossom
Honey Syrup
3 Dashes Smoked Apricot
Bitters
Method
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir vigorously until cold. Strain over a large ice cube in a glass. Twist an orange peel over the drink to release the oils. Garnish with an orange peel and a brandied cherry. Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Large Format, Ice Cube, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry
Kuiper Belt Bourbon
The Golden Hour
Ingredients
1 part Kuiper Bourbon
3/4 part Lillet® Blanc
3/4 part Aperol® Aperitif
Grapefruit peel
Method
1. Combine ingredients over ice in a mixing glass.
2. Stir thoroughly.
3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass over a large ice cube.
4. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.
D’USSÉ & Lemonade
This is for the lazy drinker who still wants something delicious. Some of us just do not have everything for the more advanced cocktails, but we do have some D’ussé and we can always Instacart some Lemonade.
Ingredients
1 1/2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
4 Parts Lemonade
Add D’USSÉ and lemonade into an ice-filled highball glass.
D’USSÉ Collins
Add D’USSÉ, simple syrup, and lemon juice into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with club soda.
Ingredients
2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
3/4 Parts Simple Syrup
1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice
Top Club Soda
GREY GOOSE VODKA -EAST 8
Add all ingredients to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with pineapple and a lime wedge.
Ingredients
45 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka
30 ml Pineapple Juice
15 ml Aperol
15 ml Fresh Lime Juice
15 ml Simple Syrup
7.5 ml Passion Fruit Syrup
SUMMER NEVER ENDS
Put in a shaker with ice. Gently shake, strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with pineapple chunks and rosemary sprig.
Ingredients
1.5 parts GREY GOOSE® Vodka
1.5 parts Coconut Water
0.5 part Simple Syrup
2.0 parts Pineapple Juice
+ Pineapple Slice
+ Rosemary Sprig
ROCA PATRÓN REPOSADO – Tommy’s Margarita
Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Ingredients
2 oz Roca Patrón Reposado or Patrón Silver
1 oz Fresh lime juice
.5 oz Agave nectar, to taste
+ Kosher salt rim
+ Lime wedge for garnish
PATRÓN SILVER Paloma
Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.
Ingredients
2 oz Patrón Silver
3 oz Grapefruit soda
.5 oz Fresh lime juice
+ Pinch of salt
+ Grapefruit slice for garnish
+ Salt rim (optional)
DeLeón Blanco Peach Mango Margarita
Featuring two of the top summer fruits, Mango and Peach, this updated margarita combines a fruit-forward flavor with DeLeón Blanco for a refreshing and eye-catching in-season cocktail. Rim rocks glass and fill with ice. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into ice filled rimmed glass. Garnish with lime wheel and fresh peach slice.
Ingredients
1 ½ oz – DeLeón Blanco Tequila
1 oz – Peach Puree
½ oz – Mango Puree
½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice
½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice
¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup
DeLeón Reposado Blood Orange Paloma
A flavorful take on a traditional Paloma, the bold and full-flavored notes of blood orange accents the thirst-quenching taste of grapefruit in this refreshing DeLeón Reposado cocktail. Rim glass with Pink Himalayan Salt and fill with ice. Add DeLeón Reposado, agave nectar syrup, blood orange, grapefruit and lime juices into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into glass. Top with a splash of Topo Chico. Garnish with a dried blood orange and lime wheel.
Ingredients
1 ½ oz – DeLeón Reposado Tequila
¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup
1 oz – Fresh Squeezed Blood Orange Juice
1 oz – Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice
Splash: Topo Chico Sparkling Water
818 Margarita
Run a lime wedge around the rim of your glass and dip and turn it in the salt. Add tequila, agave syrup, lime juice, Grand Marnier and a few cubes of ice to cocktail shaker. Shake for about 10 seconds until combined and pour into your glass.
Ingredients
1.5 oz. 818 Tequila Blanco
1 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
.75 oz. fresh lime juice
Agave Syrup
Lime Wedge & Salt for the rim
RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp Slams John Mayer Over His Claim
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has major beef with John Mayer. Their issues began at Andy Cohen’s baby shower when the married reality star sat next to John.
According to the pop singer, Teddi hit on him (after sharing that her marriage was less than solid). The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, however, has a different version of the story.
On her new podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, Teddi told guest-host Brandi Glanville what really happened, “Where I was sitting got me in a lot of trouble because I was sitting next to John Mayer. And he did a podcast or something with Andy [Cohen] the next day and he said, ‘One of the Housewives said – she was hitting on me, she said she wasn’t going to be married much longer.’”
Teddi then explained, “One, that’s not what I said, John Mayer. Exactly what I said was, he goes, ‘Are you married?’ And I said, ‘I’m one of the Housewives who are married.’ And he was like, ‘Oh!’ And he made into a thing like I was saying – and then it hit – you know how it goes.”
On the latest episode, Teddi addressed the singer directly, saying, “Go f yourself, John Mayer. Like I wasn’t coming on to you. I was making a joke because it’s called ‘Real Housewives’ and no one is married.”
The 40-year-old is no longer a castmate on RHOBH, but she recently joined forces with Tamra Judge, a co-host on the podcast. So far, the Bravo alums have revealed many secrets about the franchise, including salary info and firing decisions.
Photos Credit: startraksphoto, DFree/Shutterstock
Bella Thorne Rings In 2022 Early While Rocking Tiny Pieces Of Fire Engine Red Lingerie: ‘Happy NYE’
Cheers to that! The red-tressed starlet toasted to the New Year in a sassy Instagram
Countdown! Bella Thorne, 24, sizzled as she got a headstart on celebrating 2022 in a sexy new Instagram post on Dec. 31, 2021. The Shake It Off star looked red hot as she slipped into some slinky red lingerie and sipped on champagne in the snapshots, which you can see here.
Bella draped herself in an elegant crimson robe trimmed with maribou feathers, letting her strappy underthings peek through the piece seductively. Getting playful, she waved around the sleeves while carrying a flute of something bubbly in one hand. Amping up the elegance, Bella wore sparkling stilettos, a diamond-encrusted crucifix and had her crimson tresses styled into full curls with her locks twisted into a bow at the front. “Who’s ready to ring in 2022 with me??” Bella wrote in her caption, adding “With champagne of course. Happy NYE bbs! Love you all!!”
The former Disney princess certainly had a fantastic 2021. Her Italian pop star beaut Benjamin Mascolo, 28, popped the question in March and the star’s been over-joyed since. Bella spilled some wedding details to HollywoodLife in Sep., telling us the couple has a “rough date in mind”, but still lots to plan.
“It’s going slowly but surely,” the actress told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I already have three, four movies slated for next year, and Ben also has stuff slated for next year. So we’re both just in this odd place of having to work so much, and we really want time off before the wedding so that we can enjoy it.” The star said it was “already going to be a tough process” but joked that she is “going to be a bridezilla.” “We want it to be the best experience and not rush it, so we’re kind of in an odd place right now,” Bella explained.
Bella also dished about Ben’s amazing proposal, which was had her “so surprised.” “We had talked about marriage before, so that wasn’t necessarily surprising. It was more so when it happened on set,” she explained. “It happened on the last take of the Time Is Up. He did the last take and then went into a very sweet, long-written thing. It was really so special and to have the movie be this time capsule of our love.”
‘Haitian entrepreneur’ used PPP loans to buy Lamborghini, a Rolex, and designer clothes
Christmas came early for a self-professed “Haitian entrepreneur” who fleeced the government’s pandemic relief PPP program to enrich himself.
Prosecutors accused Valesky Barosy of fraudulently obtaining loans from the federal Payroll Protection Program to buy a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch, designer clothing, and other luxury items
Barosy, 27, flaunted his ill-gotten gains on his deleted Instagram page where he amassed over 10,000 followers.
In one photo, Barosy, of Ft. Lauderdale, posed outside a private jet. In another photo, he is seen exiting his white Lamborghini.
The Haitian-born businessman sought publicity as a self-made millionaire and immigrant success story.
After arriving from Haiti a decade ago, Barosy worked his way up from an employee at Walmart to “regional Vice President” of his credit repair company that earned over $3.6 million in sales.
However, federal authorities say Barosy and his accomplices fraudulently applied for $4.2 million in PPP loans using false information.
In each loan application, Barosy allegedly submitted IRS tax returns that falsely inflated prior-year expenses, net profit, and payroll.
Barosy and his accomplices received approximately $2.1 million in PPP loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.
Federal agents raided Barosy’s home and business and seized a Lamborghini Huracán, valued at over $150,000, Rolex and Hublot watches, and designer clothing from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.
A federal grand jury indicted Barosy on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.
He is being held in a federal detention facility without bond. He faces up to 132 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
According to the federal government, over $1 billion in Covid relief funds have been stolen from the PPP program.
Florida is the nation’s No. 1 fraud capital, with over $340 million in stolen funds going to that state alone.
