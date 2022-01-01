Celebrities
Ciara Rings In NYE Wearing An Orange, Corset Mini Dress To Host Alongside Ryan Seacrest
And a happy new year to you too, Ciara! Our fave singer and mother of 3 joined Ryan Seacrest again to celebrate another new year — and looked incredible while doing so!
End the year like you started it, girl — in style! Ciara looked magnificent all dressed up to help host the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve party with Ryan Seacrest on December 31. Co-hosting from Los Angeles, she wore an incredible bright, strapless orange mini dress perfect for 2022. The dress featured sheer panels under the bralette and slight slit on each side. Pair that with the high pony and she looks just like a champagne cocktail — how appropriate!
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve got off to a rocky start earlier in the week, when headliner LL Cool J was forced to pull out of the show, due to testing positive for Covid-19. Chlöe Bailey was also meant to be performing in NYC for the live show, but also pulled out this week, though the reason is unknown. But the show will go on, with performances from Ashanti, Ja Rule, Journey, and Karol G all taking place in Times Square before the ball drops.
Meanwhile, on the West Coast, Ciara will introduce a ton of pre-recorded, but never-the-less thrilling performances from acts like. Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, D-Nice, Don Omar and Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, Mae Muller, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, One Republic, Polo G and Walker Hayes.
Ringing in 2022 with us and hosting our LA #RockinEve party, give it up for @ciara! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Gny9TEQ73q
— New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2022
This is Ciara’s fourth year co-hosting the special event, and while 2021 was a drag, there were bright spots along the way, especially for Ciara. From here crazy realistic Selena Halloween costume to spending quality time with her kids, including precious one-year-old, Win, to her incredible 36th birthday celebration that her hubby Russell Wilson went all out for, there are so many memories for her to look back on this year. Here’s hoping 2022 is just as bright!
Kourtney Kardashian Is Ready For NYE In Sparkly Bustier & Matching Hotpants — Photos
Kourtney Kardashian is ringing 2022 in with style! The reality star looked ultra-sexy in a bustier style top and short shorts before the big night.
Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share her sexy New Year’s Eve outfit! The 42-year-old opted for a matching silver set consisting of a bustier style bra top and short hot pants as she posed in front of a clock in her latest post shared on Friday, Dec. 31. She paired the outfit with a platform style silver sandal, accessorizing with a bold, Aaliyah inspired choker necklace. In her left hand, the Poosh founder held onto a sparkly clutch shaped like a playing dice.
The top appeared to be bedazzled with rhinestones, much like her go-to (and very shiny) Prada re-edition handbag, while the shorts featured an embossed floral pattern. As always, the mom-of-three’s glam was on point with glowing skin — likely thanks to the Ambari Beauty products she’s been using in recent months. She added a dash of glamour with a bright red lip and smokey eye, offsetting the 1920’s vibe of her entire look. Kourt was still sporting her short black bob, adding a slight curl to the ends for a bit of movement.
“2022 the best is yet to come,” she captioned the post for her 157 million followers. The post got over 400,000 likes in just a few short hours, along with plenty of positive messages from her friends, colleagues and fans. “The best is yet to come!” her Poosh editorial team wrote back with a champagne emoji. “Yesss,” her fiancé Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama Barker, 16, wrote in response to her future step-mother’s hot look.
2021 was full of change for Kourtney, who took her romance public with the Blink 182 rocker public last spring. The pair were reportedly linked earlier in the year, with Travis spending Easter with Kourtney and her family at their Palm Springs estate. Shortly after, Kourt — who dated ex Scott Disick on-and-off again from 2007 to 2015 — had no problem showing off her new romance for the world: at one point, she even tattooed “I Love You” in her own writing on Travis. The feeling was evidently mutual, with Travis proposing on a Santa Barbara beach in Oct. 2021.
Sandra Bullock Says Goodbye To Betty White In Heartfelt Tribute: It’s So ‘Sad’
Everyone’s favorite ‘Golden Girl’ Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve, and those who knew her best are paying tribute; Sandra Bullock’s will make you laugh and cry.
There are so many moments in pop culture history Betty White will be remembered for: her work on Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls, hosting SNL after a massive Facebook campaign, but for one generation, she’ll be best known for her role in The Proposal alongside Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock. Who could ever forget the Betty and Sandra dancing in the woods while singing Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz‘s “Get Low”?
Shortly after Ryan paid his respects to his friend and Hollywood icon, Sandra shared a statement with Variety. “I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be ok being sad. I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us,” said the star.
Betty famously shared in many interviews that her formula for a long life included enjoying hot dogs and knocking back vodka every chance she could get. Being her friend, it seems a fitting tribute to Betty for Sandra to enjoy the same. The loss of Betty was felt deeply in the Hollywood community, with everyone from Henry Winkler to Josh Gad and even President Biden sharing their pain over the news she has passed away on December 31.
Betty was 99 when she passed, just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. A TV trailblazer and cultural icon whose legendary career spanned eight decades, there were big plans in place to celebrate her milestone birthday, including the special Betty White: 100 Years Young, which is set to debut in theaters. Speaking to People, the creative team behind the special announced that the project will go on as planned. “We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure,” Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement to People.
“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer,” they added. “We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.”
Katharine McPhee, 37, Rocks Red Swimsuit Amid Husband David Foster’s Comment Controversy
Katharine McPhee sizzled in a red hot swimsuit while vacationing in Hawaii with husband David Foster, just a days after the music producer caused a controversy by sharing a bikini photo of her.
Katharine McPhee, 37, proved she’s the ultimate beach babe! The American Idol alum looked hotter than ever as she went for a dip in Hawaii rocking a one shoulder red swimsuit on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in photos published by the Daily Mail on Dec. 30. The ensemble was all Baywatch vibes as she smiled rocking slicked back hair, accessorizing with several bracelets including a gold Cartier Juste Un Clou, as well as layered necklaces.
The Smash star is on vacation with her husband David Foster, 72, who happily shared a photo of his much younger wife in a sexy black bikini. The GRAMMY winner was clearly loving how Katharine looked in the two piece, writing a music emoji and the phrase “what baby.” The post and comment quickly went viral, prompting the “Unbroken” singer to clap back with a photo of her own — this time rocking that same one-shouldered red one piece.
“ok the press around my husbands photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol…I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over,” she said, referencing her past weight challenges while defending David’s choice to share the image. Notably, Katharine gave birth to her first child Rennie David Foster, now 10 months, in Feb. 2021.
“Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do. I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares?” she went on.
“BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… ‘oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.’ I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate byyeeee,” she signed off.
