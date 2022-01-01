Colorado snow totals for Jan. 1, 2022

Forget about the Pro Bowl, De’Vondre Campbell is now being likened to a hall of famer.

The Green Bay stalwart, who played at the University of Minnesota, is rated as the second-best linebacker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, but he was a notable snub last month when Pro Bowl teams were named. Yet Packers coach Matt LaFleur had plenty of praise for Campbell leading into Sunday night’s game against the Vikings at Lambeau Field.

“I think anytime you have guys that are very talented and you combine that with their work ethic and the intelligence, then you start getting hall of famers, and I think that’s the type of player he is,’’ LaFleur said.

Nobody was thinking about measuring Campbell for a gold jacket when he spent 2016-19 with Atlanta and 2020 with Arizona. He was a good but hardly great player who started 70 of 75 games before signing as a free agent a modest one-year, $2 million contract with Green Bay.

But the difference this season has been huge. Campbell perhaps has been the most dominant linebacker in the NFL aside from Dallas rookie Micah Parsons, who is ranked No. 1 by Pro Football Focus. Campbell, called by LaFleur the “focal point of our defense,” leads the NFL with 95 solo tackles.

“I think it just has a lot to do with what being I’m asked to do,’’ Campbell said of his improvement. “My job responsibilities here are different than anything I’ve been asked to do before and I think I’m just being put in the right position to thrive and make plays.”

While Parsons was one of the two NFC inside linebackers selected for the Pro Bowl, the other was Seattle’s Bobby Wagner, ranked No. 12 by Pro Football Focus. That selection was mostly by reputation considering Wagner now has made eight straight Pro Bowls.

“I understand how this business works,’’ Campbell said of not being selected. “It is what it is. We have bigger aspirations than individual awards. When you handle business, all that stuff will come.’’

The Packers’ goal is to make the Super Bowl, and, at 12-3, they have the NFL’s best record with two games to play. But if the Packers make it that far, Campbell might not be available to be named a potential Pro Bowl replacement player.

Then again, there is the possibility of first-team all-pro. That team will be named on Jan. 14,

COLEMAN’S LAMBEAU MEMORY

Greg Coleman, a former Vikings punter, recently announced that he will retire as a Vikings broadcaster after more than 30 seasons on the job, including 21 as the sideline radio announcer. When Coleman, 67, was asked to name some of his top memories as a broadcaster, he recounted some games.

But one memory that Coleman mentioned happened before a game at Lambeau Field.

“Very few people know this but there was a very dear person who had lost her husband,’’ Coleman said of a friend. “Her husband was a Green Bay fan and his final wish was he wanted his ashes to be spread on Lambeau Field.”

So Coleman sprung into action before the Vikings played at Green Bay about 15 years ago.

“After the pregame, when the teams were off the field, I grabbed our (team) photographer and I told him what I was doing,’’ Coleman said. “I walked on the Green Bay logo and I spewed his ashes and a gust of wind came up and blew the ashes and he grabbed the photo and the wife and the kids said, “I see dad’s face.’’’

Coleman will make his likely final appearance Sunday at Lambeau Field while working for the Vikings, and he expects then to remember that moment.

BRIEFLY

If the Vikings (7-8) lose Sunday night, they will be eliminated from the playoffs if earlier in the day Philadelphia wins at Washington or if Atlanta wins at Buffalo and New Orleans defeats Carolina. Minnesota closes the season Jan. 9 against Chicago. “We know what’s at stake,’’ said wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “We know we need these next two games.’’ … The Packers will clinch the NFL’s No. 1 seed on Sunday night if they beat Minnesota and earlier in the day Dallas (11-4) loses to Arizona. … The Vikings will go for their third straight win over the Packers, something they haven’t done since 2008-09.