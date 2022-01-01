News
Colorado’s Marshall fire: Climate change and growing population led to disaster in Boulder County, scientists say
Becky Bolinger and the team at the Colorado Climate Center have kept watch over the dry and warm conditions that have blanketed the Front Range since the summer, knowing that they provided the perfect recipe for a wildfire.
For them, it was a matter of when and where a fire would spark – not if one would happen, said Bolinger, the assistant state climatologist at the center at the Colorado State University.
Still, Bolinger and other scientists who spoke to The Denver Post, were surprised by the location of the wind-swept Marshall fire that rapidly spread through Boulder County on Thursday. Instead of mountain forests, the flames spread through suburban neighborhoods and forced tens of thousands of Coloradans from their homes as the state’s burgeoning population collided with climate change.
“I have thought it won’t be long before we start experiencing fires like California where flames chase people out of their neighborhoods,” Bolinger said. “I didn’t expect that would happen in December.”
High winds are common in Colorado and even brush fires are known to happen in Boulder in December, although they aren’t common. The Marshall fire, which spread over 6,000 acres in a matter of hours, is unique in its intensity and how it struck grassland — now filled with thousands of homes — that have been drying out for months, climate scientists said.
The grass grew tall — remnants of a wet spring — and began drying out in the summer amid a decades-long drought. Making matters worse, the period between June and December has been the warmest period on record and among one of the driest periods for the Denver metro area since the early 1960s, said Jennifer Balch, a fire scientist and director of the Earth Lab at CU Boulder.
“The drier the kindling is, the more easily that fire is going to spread,” added Bolinger
A warming climate laid the foundation for wildfires to happen year-round instead of just in the summer and that needs to be taken into consideration as more homes are built, the scientists said.
“Climate change is definitely a part of this story in that fire seasons are longer,” Balch said. “We don’t have a season any longer. We are now looking at year-long fires.”
The Marshall fire has also made scientists realize that the wildland-urban interface, where developments meet natural land, is larger than they knew, Balch said.
“There’s now much more development for a fire to affect,” said Bob Henson, a meteorologist and writer for Yale Climate Connections. “Many of the areas hit were grassland 40 years ago.”
The snow hitting the Front Range on Friday and Saturday will help, but if the days go back to being warm, dry and windy after the storm that relief may not last, Bolinger said.
“The memory of this snow could be short and it could evaporate and leave the ground quickly and then we could be at risk again,” she said.
‘I’m still undrafted’: After contract extension, Ravens RT Patrick Mekari isn’t changing much
Patrick Mekari was undrafted when he made the Ravens’ 53-man roster as a rookie. He was undrafted when he started at center and guard over his first two years and when he took over at right tackle this season. He was undrafted when he signed a three-year contract extension Thursday worth a reported $15.3 million.
It has become an identity for Mekari as much as a descriptor: undrafted, the guy nobody wanted. Until, well, the Ravens couldn’t afford to lose him.
“As an undrafted guy, it’s very much one day, one game at a time, one year at a time,” Mekari said Friday of his humble origins in Baltimore. “So each year and each day, I was just focused on proving myself and getting better each day, and it’s the same now. I’m not going to change my mindset about it. I’m still undrafted. That doesn’t change. So the mindset stays the same that I still have to get better. So I have to prove myself every day, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Mekari arrived at Ravens training camp in 2019 not knowing whether he’d make it past the roster cuts in August. He arrived late at practice Thursday because he had to sign a contract extension through 2024.
In a statement, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called it an “easy decision.” Mekari, in his first season out wide since he starred at California, has gritted his way through ankle and hand injuries and emerged as a starting-level tackle capable of holding his own against some of the NFL’s top edge defenders. Coach John Harbaugh on Friday called Mekari “one of the best guys you’ll ever come across.”
“He does all the things that, if you’re a young player and you want to look at how to be successful in the National Football League, what priority, how to organize yourself, how to work, how to make the most of yourself as a football player, he’s the guy to look at,” he said. “Because he does it perfectly, day in and day out. And I just have great admiration for him, great respect for him, and very happy for him. It’s well deserved.”
With the Ravens busy preparing for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams, the versatile Mekari’s future along the offensive line beyond this season is still to be determined. At tackle, Ronnie Stanley and Ja’Wuan James are both coming off season-ending injuries. Alejandro Villanueva is under contract through next season but has struggled in pass protection this season. Tyre Phillips’ availability over his first two years has been iffy, and he projected as a guard when he arrived in Baltimore.
Mekari joked Friday that his “understanding” is that “I’m still employed by the Ravens, and whatever they ask me to do, that’s my job.” Harbaugh said Mekari’s strong play at right tackle hasn’t changed the team’s thinking on where he fits long-term. It could be anywhere.
“It wasn’t like we were surprised he could play right tackle,” Harbaugh said. “He’s played left tackle. He’s played both guard spots and he’s played center. So I think a big part of his value is the fact that he can do all the jobs.
“We do have a saying around here: ‘The more you can do.’ And what it basically means is, the more you can do, the better off you’re going to be. They have more value. And his value is the fact that he does all those things so well. And that’s unusual. That’s a talent. That’s not something that you see every day. It’s not always celebrated, but that kind of versatility is a big plus on a football team, especially in the offensive line.”
For Mekari, who signed his contract and called his family and close friends with the good news while wearing a personalized mechanic shirt, nothing important has changed since signing his extension. Before he showed up to practice Friday, Mekari said, “I tied my shoelaces and got to work the same way as I always do.”
Maybe the biggest change is to his bank account. But Mekari said he hadn’t even considered what he might do with his new millions. He was still spending like an undrafted player, too.
“If it was really up to me, I’d get a coffee can, I’d put the money underneath my bed,” he said. “I wouldn’t really think about it or look at it much. But my financial adviser does not advise me to do that.”
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt: ‘We’ll have to see’
A week of Ravens practice that began with Lamar Jackson’s limping return ended with more uncertainty at quarterback as the team prepares for a crucial showdown Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams.
Jackson missed practice for a second straight day Friday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, handled the media session usually allotted to the starting quarterback. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not rule out his franchise player for the Rams game. “I think he’s got a chance to play on Sunday,” he said. “We’ll have to see.”
Jackson was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week, while cornerback Anthony Averett (chest/ribs) was listed as out and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) was listed as doubtful.
With Jackson’s status up in the air and Huntley beginning the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens had to prepare as if any one of three quarterbacks — Josh Johnson is the other — could start against the Rams. It’s a conundrum for a team that could still clinch a playoff spot with victories in its last two games, but Harbaugh said the unusual has become usual for the injury- and illness-plagued Ravens. After all, they have started three different quarterbacks over their last three games.
“It’s not any more unusual than what we’ve seen this whole season,” he said. “I’d say it’s pretty normal at this point, believe it or not.”
Huntley is used to the roller coaster. He made his first NFL start against the Chicago Bears on a few hours’ notice after Jackson fell ill, spent a full week preparing to start against the Green Bay Packers and had the rug pulled out from him when he tested positive for COVID-19 the day before he would have started against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“I’m just treating this like another week,” he said Friday, two days before what could be the most important game of his young career. “I mean, more reps, it feels better going into the game. But at the end of the day, I still study and draw up my plays every week, so I just feel comfortable with whatever play’s being called. Whenever my number is called, I’ve got to execute at the highest level.”
He led the Ravens to a comeback win in Chicago and rallied them within a point against the Packers, the NFC’s top seed. He threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in that 31-30 loss.
Teammates have noted Huntley’s unruffled demeanor in the face of these stresses, and Harbaugh reiterated that impression. “It really doesn’t matter; he’s the exact same,” he said. “I’m sure he’s thinking, ‘I’m playing,’ so he’s ready to go. And if it turns out he doesn’t, he’ll be the same. That kind of demeanor … has served him well so far, and I think it will serve him well in his career.”
Huntley said he had “some tough symptoms” last weekend and that it hurt him to miss the Bengals loss, which greatly diminished the Ravens’ chances to win the AFC North.
But he said he felt fine after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list and returning to practice Thursday.
Johnson started on one day’s notice against the Bengals, completing 28 of 40 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns in that 41-21 defeat. He also had to prepare this week as if he might play against the Rams.
“We just have to maximize things as best we can with who is practicing and be ready for anything,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. “I think you definitely want to spread the reps around if you can and try to make sure that you’re prepared to the best percent possible.”
Jackson practiced Wednesday for the first time since he hobbled off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter of team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He limped noticeably, but Harbaugh said he had no regrets about testing his franchise quarterback.
“Those are medical decisions. Those are what the doctors and trainers do; we don’t make those decisions as coaches,” he said. “It didn’t make it any worse, so I don’t think it’s problem.”
Huntley remains optimistic about his teammate’s prospects and suggested chilly weather might have added to Jackson’s discomfort in practice.
“I’ve got good confidence that L.J. is going to be back to L.J., and everything’s going to be good,” he said.
Other Ravens who did not practice were: Averett (ribs/chest), wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness), Oweh (foot) and guard Ben Powers (toe), running back Latavius Murray (rest) and defensive end Calais Campbell (rest).
The Ravens had hoped Averett, their top remaining cornerback, would recover in time to face the Rams, with their deadly connection of quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. But he did not practice all week. Neither did Oweh, who is second on the team in sacks and quarterback hits as a rookie.
Powers was also listed as out on the injury report, while Brown, wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) and outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) were listed as questionable. Duvernay was a full participant in Friday’s practice, while Hayes and Ricard were limited participants.
Week 17
RAMS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Rams by 5 ½
Marshall fire explained: How we got 115 mph winds in Boulder County on a December winter day
It’s no wonder that the Marshall fire spread as quickly as it did since winds were gusting 60 to 100-plus mph at times on Thursday. But, a big question being asked right now is: Why were the winds that strong?
The answer is because there was an extremely amplified mountain wave over Colorado.
High wind events in the foothills and along the adjacent plains are not uncommon for Colorado. In fact, just a few weeks ago we had a similar wind event unfold bringing 100-plus mph winds to areas near Colorado Springs.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder started alerting the possibility of strong winds in and near the foothills on Wednesday afternoon due to a mountain wave set up. The setup showed a classic wind event possible as strong winds flowed down from the mountains of the Continental Divide (commonly known as Chinook or Foehn winds). Wind gusts at that time were forecast to reach 75 mph by Thursday afternoon near Boulder, Golden and Estes Park.
By Thursday morning, forecasters at the Boulder office were growing concerned about the possibility of even higher winds. The combination of several weather factors were showing that a mountain wave pattern could be amplified — which essentially means that the expected strong winds could be even stronger than initially thought. That’s when the NWS issued a high wind warning for the foothills and adjacent plains to the west of Denver. By the mid-morning update on Thursday, 100 mph winds were starting to be reported across Jefferson and Boulder counties.
But how does this happen? Why was this wind event so strong? How did we end up with a truly historic wind event so quickly?
“Forecasting winds and their exact speeds is probably one of the most difficult tasks for a meteorologist,” David Barjenbruch, the lead forecaster at the NWS in Boulder, said.
When you add in terrain like the Rocky Mountains and certain atmospheric conditions, you can get the perfect recipe for extreme and damaging winds.
A mountain wave is a weather term that can be compared to water flowing over a boulder. When water rises up and flows over a boulder it speeds up as it descends downstream and creates ripples. When air flows up and over the Continental Divide in Colorado, it speeds up as it descends toward the foothills and adjacent plains.
Although forecasting winds is extremely difficult, there are 6 ingredients to look for when forecasting them. Here are those ingredients and how they played a role in the major wind event on Dec. 30.
- Cross Barrier Flow — These are winds in the atmosphere. On Dec. 30, the winds were hitting the continental divide dead-on from the west, setting the stage for a perfect mountain wave. This was a factor on Dec. 30.
- A stable layer of air near the mountaintops — a.k.a. an inversion, or when temperatures increase with height. When wind hits the Rocky mountains, air is forced up but because of that weak stable layer and inversion near the mountaintops, the air was blocked and forced back down creating an up and down motion – or a wave. This was a factor on Dec. 30.
- Downward vertical motion — This essentially relates to whether we’re under high pressure or low pressure. Under high pressure, air sinks. Under low pressure, air rises. This was not a major factor on Dec. 30.
- Jet streak position and intensity — The jet stream is the fast-flowing “river” of air above us. Embedded within the jet stream are areas of very fast winds known as jet streaks that can cause an increase in winds near the ground. This was not a major factor on Dec. 30.
- Strong pressure gradients — Winds are created by differences in air pressure. If there is a big difference in air pressure over a relatively small distance (like from Denver to Grand Junction), the winds will be fast. On Dec. 30, the pressure gradient was relatively weak across the state so this was not a major factor in the wind event on Dec. 30.
- Minimal wind shear — Wind shear is the change in wind speed with height. On Dec. 30, there was minimal wind shear which means that there was not much change in wind speed as you went up in the atmosphere. This was a major player on Dec. 30.
Dec. 30 provided three of these six ingredients. Strong winds in the cross-barrier flow, a stable layer of air and minimal wind shear.
Barjenbruch explained that the stable layer and wind shear that were in place played a key role in strengthening this mountain wave on Thursday. He went on to explain that what happens on the ground is very sensitive to what is happening up in the air above so forecasting these events is very difficult.
While comparing the winds in the atmosphere to water in a river is great imagery, it’s not an exact comparison. The slope of local mountains and the amount of energy converted due to that slope (known as a hydraulic jump by researchers) can have large impacts on winds and could’ve been the main driver of the wind storm we saw unfold. There are many factors that played a role in creating conditions like what we saw on Dec. 30 and unfortunately, when the right factors come together, you get 100+ mph winds.
In a video that was sourced online, you can notice several features happening that were referred to above.
Time lapse of the South Boulder fire. @DenverChannel @CBSDenver @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/ckDItibPPp
— Chris Holder (@chrislholder) December 30, 2021
In the timelapse above, winds are flowing down off the mountains. This is the “breaking” mountain wave. The wind hits the surface and bounces back up. You can notice the smoke immediately rising downwind and then descending again.
The wildfire north of Denver as seen from satellite. #MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/Xhi2U1cGPh
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) December 30, 2021
Another view shows winds blowing from west to east. Once the fire starts, you can see the ripples that the mountain wave is creating downwind.
Overall, Dec. 30 was an extreme wind event in Colorado caused by a multitude of factors and atmospheric conditions. Another factor of this disaster is the fact the area has been under rapidly developing drought and has not received beneficial moisture since June. Looking even further back, the extremely wet spring that we had led to grasses and shrubs growing tall and healthy creating more “fuel” for fires once the drought set in.
Forecasting is hard work. It’s ever-changing and evolving. Here in Colorado, the joke is that if you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes. If you believe that’s true then you know that forecasting here must be extremely difficult. Staying updated with the weather and having a respected source to get current and up-to-date weather information is key to preparing for what Colorado can deliver.
