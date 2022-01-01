News
Column: The Chicago Bears and New York Giants have had similar struggles the last 10 years. And both teams are likely headed for some kind of a reboot this offseason.
The most memorable moment of the last decade for the New York Giants came on an off day for players after the 2016 regular season and before a wild-card playoff game when Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and others appeared in the infamous boat photo in Miami.
When that is the lasting image over a 10-year period that includes no postseason victories and only two winning seasons, it’s reflective of what a mess the franchise has been.
In that regard, the Giants and Chicago Bears are not dissimilar. While the Giants have a .384 winning percentage since the start of the 2012 season — the year after capturing a second Lombardi Trophy in a five-year span — the Bears aren’t much better at .440. The Bears also have only two winning seasons in the span and are winless in two playoff appearances.
The Bears’ continued demise this season only benefits the Giants , who have 2022 first- and fourth-round picks as final payment for the trade up to draft quarterback Justin Fields.
New York general manager Dave Gettleman is on the hot seat and reports are Joe Judge could survive because the Giants don’t want to clip a third straight coach after only two seasons. The Bears are likely to replace coach Matt Nagy after the season and Chairman George McCaskey will also have to make a decision regarding GM Ryan Pace.
Both franchises are expected to be without their young quarterbacks. Daniel Jones, whom the Giants selected No. 6 overall in 2019, one spot ahead of Josh Allen, is on injured reserve with a neck issue. Fields is expected to miss his second game with an ankle injury. That leaves the Giants (4-11) to play Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm and the Bears (5-10) will go with Andy Dalton.
Each team has struggled because of ongoing quarterback issues. The Giants haven’t yet replaced Eli Manning after hanging onto him too long, and the Bears’ QB issues are well documented with the future tied to Fields. New York projects to have two picks in the top 10 but quarterback prospects for the 2022 draft are thin.
Neither offense has been able to consistently produce explosive plays. The Giants are tied for 30th in scoring at 16.5 points per game and have 22 offensive touchdowns. The Bears are 28th at 17.7 ppg with 26 offensive touchdowns.
Since the start of the 2017 season, the Giants and Jets are tied for the worst record with only 22 wins — two less than the floundering Jacksonville Jaguars. When you’re that bad over a five-year period, blame spreads to every corner of the organization and every aspect of the franchise must be examined.
The Giants and Bears have both struggled in the draft. With five top-10 picks since 2015, the Giants selected offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, cornerback Eli Apple, running back Saquon Barkley, Jones and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. In four consecutive drafts the Bears selected Kevin White, Leonard Floyd, Mitch Trubisky and Roquan Smith with top-10 picks, only marginally better use of resources. New York drafted Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the first-round pick they got from the Bears in April, but he has struggled to stay healthy and it has been challenging to integrate him into the offense.
Both teams have leaned heavily on free agency. The Bears have gotten mixed results and spent a lot of money. The Giants have gotten worse results, especially with a wild spending spree in 2016 for cornerback Janoris Jenkins, pass rusher Olivier Vernon and nose tackle Damon Harrison that totaled $105 million in guaranteed money. New York splurged for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in free agency this year, signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract with $40 million guaranteed. He has 34 receptions for 499 yards with no touchdowns.
When teams consistently pull out their checkbooks in free agency to make up for draft picks that haven’t met expectations, it often leads to disappointment. You end up paying top market prices — or close to it — and too often signings are compensated for past performance, not future production.
Make no mistake, the Giants are worse off than the Bears and likely are headed nowhere unless Jones reverses course after three underwhelming seasons. But when the Bears look at themselves in the mirror, the image they see should not be attractive.
Fields’ development will be the primary storyline in 2022 after McCaskey makes whatever changes are coming to his football operation. Jones’ QBR in his rookie season was 55.7 with a passer rating of 87.7 — Fields’ QBR is 25.2 and his rating is 73.2. The Bears will lean heavily on the idea new coaching — and a season with ample experience — will lead to dramatic improvement from Fields in Year 2.
Both franchises are headed for a reboot, at least to some degree, as they look to dig out of a decade-long run of struggles heading into a game that will have marginal impact on 2022 draft order.
Scouting report
Xavier McKinney, Giants strong safety
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Xavier McKinney, 6-foot, 201 pounds, is in his second season after New York drafted him out of Alabama in the second round in 2020. McKinney is tied for fourth in the league with five interceptions, one of them returned for a touchdown. He has 79 tackles (49 solos) with nine pass breakups.
McKinney played in only six games as a rookie, missing the first 10 after suffering a foot injury in training camp. He closed the season on an up note with a game-sealing interception in a victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
“I really like Xavier McKinney,” the scout said. “He’s interesting because he was a high second-round pick out of Alabama, a guy with multi-dimensional traits. Coached by Nick Saban. Really physical player who has range in the post too. Only played six games last year because of the injury and that really kind of derailed his development but you have seen throughout the course of this season why he was an early Day 2 pick. He’s a really good fit for today’s NFL. He’s got split-field range, he’s got post range, he’s got ball skills. He’s got five interceptions this year and there probably aren’t a lot of people that know that because he plays on a poor team.
“(Defensive coordinator) Patrick Graham really utilizes him in different roles. He can cover down over the slot, he can match the tight ends and backs, he will thump you in the run game and he’s got the movement ability to show low and drop high when they spin the safeties and play over the top of the defense.
“I think he’s a really good player and the arrow is pointing up for him and I think they hit it with this draft pick. There are a lot of questions and criticism about what New York has done drafting. Xavier is a really solid football player and one day he can be a Pro Bowl safety. I think he’s Adrian Amos with more range. Amos is a solid pro but McKinney has a little bit more in terms of range and traits to make plays on the ball. That’s the uptick for McKinney if he can continue to do it consistently.”
News
Mike Preston: In the NFL, handling COVID has become just as important as blocking and tackling | COMMENTARY
Shortly after losing by 20 points to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh put the state of the NFL in perspective.
“You always strive to be full-strength with what you have, but that isn’t how the world works,” said Harbaugh, who’s about to complete his 14th season with the team. “That’s not the world we live in all the time.”
In previous seasons, it was all about playoff position during the final two games. Teams tried to build on strengths, get on a winning streak and ride that momentum into the postseason.
That changed nearly two seasons ago with the coronavirus pandemic. There has been speculation that league owners would add an 18th opponent to the schedule possibly as early as 2023, but it’s already here and known as COVID-19. It has become as much a part of the NFL as blocking and tackling.
Unfortunately, few teams can predict when the infection will hit. Before the Ravens played Cincinnati, they had 10 players on the COVID list and had to suit up 11 players from the practice squad. A team that already had seven starters on injured reserve was drastically undermanned.
Harbaugh, though, can’t complain. Entering Tuesday, about 500 players had reportedly been put on the COVID list in December. If parity had already created some ugly games, those teams affected by COVID have taken ugly to another level. Take the New Orleans Saints’ 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, for example. The Saints were without 20 players because of COVID protocols and were forced to start their fourth-string rookie quarterback.
The league and the NFL Players Association revised COVID protocols Tuesday, reducing the isolation time for players who tested positive and are asymptomatic from 10 days to five.
They also limited occupants in the weight room and team meetings and required masks be worn by all players and staff indoors at the team facility.
“We pretty much have already done it. We’re already in the massive … What is it called? The enhanced protocol,” Harbaugh said. “We’re doing everything virtually right now, so we’re not in any meetings together. The quarterbacks are not in meetings together. We pretty much separated the whole team to that degree. As far as the rest of it, we’ll go through the week and see how we progress.”
Regardless if there are mandates or not, some suggestions to avoid COVID are common sense. Players should stay out of restaurants and bars and away from any major social gatherings. They should keep on their masks and stay six feet apart from others.
And of course, a player should get vaccinated, but some are selfish, like the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and the Indianapolis Colts’ Carson Wentz. Lamar Jackson’s vaccine status is unknown as well, but that’s just another mystery surrounding the Ravens’ star quarterback. The Packers and Ravens at least have serviceable backups, but the Colts have rookie Sam Ehlinger, who has basically performed in mop-up roles for Wentz.
Wentz’s status is uncertain for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but that’s the point. Players need to reduce the risk of catching the virus and missing time.
The coronavirus has no favorites or boundaries. Coaches such as the Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Stefanksi, the Saints’ Sean Payton, the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Sirianni have already missed games and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Bruce Arians could be next. Green Bay, Baltimore, Washington, Cleveland, Chicago and New Orleans have had to play without their starting quarterbacks.
Reducing the isolation period helps, but it doesn’t guarantee that a player will be ready for an upcoming game.
It’s hard to imagine how deflating it is for a coach to learn that a player has lied about being vaccinated or produced a fake vaccine card. During the season, most coaches live at their respective facilities and shut off their lives to the outside world. They spend a great deal of time watching film, devising strategy and putting together game plans.
But COVID can erase those plans, depending on the number of players involved. There have been times this season when it’s not about the next man up, but the last man standing.
“Our team, we all don’t prefer Zoom,” San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan recently told ABC News. “People know what’s at stake with the chances of us losing guys for these games, so it wasn’t a hard issue at all going Zoom.”
It’s the state of the NFL, and the world.
News
5 things to watch for in the Chicago Bears’ home finale against the New York Giants, including Andy Dalton’s start and Robert Quinn’s bid to break a franchise record — plus our Week 17 predictions
The Chicago Bears will host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, closing the books on their home schedule for the 2021 season. Favored for just the fourth time in 16 games, the Bears are hoping to build on last weekend’s dramatic comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks. With kickoff against the Giants approaching, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
Chicago Bears (5-10) vs. New York Giants (4-11)
- Kickoff: noon Sunday at Soldier Field.
- TV and radio: CBS-2, WBBM-AM 780, WCFS-FM 105.9, WRTO-AM 1200 (Spanish).
- The line: Bears by 5½. Over/under: 37½.
- Sign up now to get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first
1. Player in the spotlight
For the fifth time this season, the Bears will be forced to start a different quarterback than they used the week before.
Andy Dalton is back in the saddle Sunday, cleared to make his fifth start in a mostly meaningless January game against a last-place opponent. In a lot of ways, it’s right back to square one for the Bears.
Without question this registers as a missed opportunity for rookie Justin Fields, who has been bumped out of the plans for this week with a lingering ankle injury. Fields was limited in all three practices this week and, despite being listed as questionable on the injury report, isn’t being considered for backup duties Sunday. (Those will belong to Nick Foles.)
Coach Matt Nagy said Friday that Fields is still experiencing notable pain during certain football movements.
“We want to be able to have him do everything,” Nagy said. ‘And he wants that too. So whether it’s scrambling outside of the pocket, extending plays with his legs, whatever it is, with the package he brings we want him to be as close to 100% as we can get him. And he’s just not there right now.”
Dalton’s return comes after a challenging 27-day period during which he broke his non-throwing hand in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, suffered a hip flexor strain during his effort to return and spent six days on the reserve/COVID-19 list after contracting the virus for the second consecutive season.
“It’s been a crazy month for me,” Dalton said. “Two-for-two on COVID. Unfortunately. In back-to-back years.”
Dalton also acknowledged the lack of continuity the offense has experienced this season because of all the flux at quarterback.
“This has definitely been a very unique year,” he said. “Very different than every other year I’ve been in the league. … The ideal situation is to have one guy (start at quarterback) the whole year where he’s building that chemistry with everybody throughout the season. But that hasn’t been the case.”
As for Fields, Sunday will be his fourth game missed because of injury and takes away a chance for him to gain additional on-field experience at the end of his first season. Nagy downplayed that part Friday afternoon, stressing that Fields showed enough flashes during the games he did play to show the organization that he is capable of succeeding at the NFL level.
There’s no promise Fields will see work in the season finale next weekend in Minneapolis, either. While Nagy said the rookie quarterback is getting close physically, he also emphasized the need for Fields to be fully prepared mentally if he’s going to take one more swing at things in Week 18.
2. Keep an eye on…
Outside linebacker Robert Quinn has humbly brushed off much of the talk of his personal accomplishments during his Pro Bowl season. But he recognized the significance of closing in on a 37-year-old Bears record.
After coming up with a key fourth-quarter sack in last week’s win over the Seahawks, Quinn is one sack away from breaking Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s single-season franchise record of 17½, set in 1984.
“Richard Dent is a household name around here,” Quinn said after the Seahawks game. “To even be in that same conversation, it’s an honor. I know it’s kind of repetitive, but I’m just trying to do my job. It’s definitely an honor, a blessing — for where I came from last year to now … from the guys just still believing in me and giving me another chance to re-prove myself. Luckily I had the backing of the guys in the locker room, so it made this year a little easier.”
Giants quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm were sacked a combined eight times in the team’s four December losses after Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury.
Along with the Bears record, Quinn is also nearing his personal high of 19 sacks, set in 2013 when he was 23. Outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey said he has seen Quinn’s approach stay consistent as he nears the milestones.
“He does play and he lives in the moment,” Shuey said. “And that’s real. He doesn’t take the next day for granted. … He believes that. So I think in this situation where he’s on the cusp of potentially breaking a record, he’s really looking at how can I get a little bit better?
“And that’s one of the things we focus on in the room week to week. It’ll be another focus this week: how do we get 6 inches better on each play? To get closer to making a play that can change a game and help us win. I think that’s Robert’s approach.”
3. Pressing question
How can the Bears build off last weekend’s game-winning drive to beat the Seahawks?
No one at Halas Hall has mistaken last weekend’s 25-24 victory as season-defining. After all, it improved the Bears’ record to 5-10. But that doesn’t mean the rally from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to win was insignificant.
“It is what it is. Our record looks like what it looks like,” running back David Montgomery said. “But every opportunity you get to go out there on the field, you want to showcase that you are more than capable of performing at a high level and doing it with the guys next to you. That’s the moral. That’s what we’re living by.”
Damiere Byrd’s highlight-reel two-point conversion catch to put the Bears ahead with 1:01 remaining was special, the exclamation point on an energizing comeback. But so much went well for the Bears on the six-play, 80-yard touchdown march that set up Byrd’s winning moment.
Darnell Mooney, for example, started the drive with a 30-yard reception, running a crisp route and breaking a series of tackles while taking the ball inside Seahawks territory.
Receivers coach Mike Furrey praised Mooney for the way he set up his route, pushing the Seahawks’ slot cornerback vertically, then making a swift and crisp break in to catch the ball. From there?
“Once he got the ball in his hands, his effort after that was rare,” Furrey said. “You want to talk about unbelievable. That’s just a young man whose desire to win shows.”
Montgomery added a 14-yard catch on the march. Right tackle Germain Ifedi showed great hustle in recovering a Foles fumble with less than two minutes remaining. And Jimmy Graham’s 15-yard touchdown catch two plays later was a thing of beauty, with the Bears getting the 6-foot-7-inch, 259-pound Graham matched up against cornerback John Reid (5-10, 187).
“Advantage Bears,” tight ends coach Clancy Barone said. “That was actually the first thing I verbalized to the guys standing next to me.”
Graham’s end zone post-up was textbook. Foles’ pass was right where it needed to be.
Said coordinator Bill Lazor: “Nick has a really good sense for ‘How do I throw the ball on this play?’ As far as the amount of air and the amount of touch. Nick is a really good touch passer. So it just all worked out really, really well.”
4. Odds and ends
Montgomery accepted the scepter for winning the Week 16 “Good Morning Football” Angry Runs honor this week.
Montgomery’s 11-yard run in the snow in the first quarter, in which he trucked Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV, earned him the title.
“I’m like that every week,” Montgomery said. “Ever since I’ve been in the league, that’s been who I am. That’s just how I run. I run with physicality. You could turn on the film and see that every chance I get, I’m straining just to be the best I can be on every opportunity I get, so it wasn’t just a one-week thing. It was just me being me.”
Montgomery didn’t have an easy task in the Seattle snowstorm, and he finished with 21 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. But he also caught seven passes for 61 yards, including back-to-back catches of 10 and 14 yards on the Bears’ winning drive.
“He went out there with a purpose like he does every single day and every week,” running backs coach Michael Pitre said. “And obviously the weather forced him to have to really early make a decision that he’s just going to put his foot in the ground and get some ugly runs, but they were good runs, and force those guys to tackle him.”
Montgomery is in for more wintry weather Sunday, though forecasts are calling for colder conditions and perhaps not as much snow by game time. He’ll be up against a Giants defense that allows 125.3 rushing yards per game, ranked 26th in the NFL, and may be needed to play a heightened role if significant wind gusts affect the Bears’ ability to throw regularly.
5. Injury updates
Defensive end Akiem Hicks was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and was able to participate on a limited basis Friday. Hicks was the seventh Bears player to be taken off the list this week, leaving only Jesper Horsted and Joel Iyiegbuniwe as of Friday evening.
Receiver Allen Robinson returned from his bout with COVID-19 this week after losing 10 pounds and battling fatigue and congestion. It will be interesting to see where both starters’ stamina is Sunday.
In other injury news, tight end J.P. Holtz is doubtful because of personal reasons. In addition to Hicks and Fields, Eddie Goldman (finger), Duke Shelley (heel), and Jason Peters (ankle) are also questionable.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (12-3)
Defensive coordinator Sean Desai has done a nice job this season, especially considering the number of key players that have missed large chunks of the season and some of the depth issues in the secondary. The Bears went against Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson, and with the Giants reportedly preparing to play Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm, that’s a huge step down in class. The Bears should be able to force a bunch of punts with the opportunity to swing the game if they play well on special teams. Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Bears, and if he can distribute the ball like Nick Foles did last week in Seattle, the Bears should win consecutive games for the second time this season.
Bears 20, Giants 10
Colleen Kane (13-2)
The Giants have lost four straight without quarterback Daniel Jones, putting up nine, 21, six and 10 points in that span. The Bears offense should be able to top that, especially against a Giants defense that’s nothing special. The Bears are getting healthier after their COVID-19 outbreak. And they’re saying the right things about continuing to play hard despite the meaningless end-of-season games. It seems the Bears are in line for a win in this season’s Soldier Field sendoff.
Bears 24, Giants 17
Dan Wiederer (14-1)
If you were a Giants fan, would you rather have your favorite team lose to improve its draft status or win to get a better draft slot from the pick collected through the Bears in the trade up for Justin Fields? These are the big questions worth pondering when two bottom-feeder teams clash in potentially nasty conditions in early January. The Bears remain the better team and they have enough left in their tank to record their first home victory since Oct. 3.
Bears 23, Giants 12
News
Lawsuit: Indian casino was part of West Lakeland Township plan for water system
A lawsuit claims West Lakeland Township supervisors endorsed a plan to build a new water system not only for residents but also to assist a future casino.
The group Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water alleges in their lawsuit filed in Washington County that the water system — which was recommended by the state because of pollution concerns — was secretly endorsed by supervisors to assist a potential casino to be operated by the Prairie Island Indian Community. Prairie Island runs the Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Red Wing.
Plans for the water system – which have since been dropped – called for service for about 742 homes, or half of the township’s households. The water system — to cost $154 million — would be paid for through settlement money the township obtained from 3M to deal with perfluorochemicals found in drinking water in Washington County. While the facility was recommended by the state it drew opposition from some residents.
“It’s almost unbelievable how much the supervisors are doing wrong,” said Charles Devine, a former Afton mayor who has been retained as an expert witness by the group.
The three township supervisors — Dan Kyllo, Dave Schultz and Marian Appelt — either chose not to comment or did not respond to requests for comment. An attorney for the township, Nicholas O’Connell, did not respond to a phone message Thursday.
The township has filed a response to the lawsuit which denies all allegations, but does not explain how the decision was reached to endorse the water project.
Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water is now reaching out to residents by mailing pamphlets and holding public meetings. It sued the township in September and updated the lawsuit later in the fall.
LAWSUIT ASKS COURT TO REMOVE SUPERVISORS
The lawsuit asks the Washington County District Court to remove the supervisors from office, and to hold a referendum to increase the number of supervisors from three to five. It asks the court to order the township to pay unspecified costs and attorneys’ fees, and fines paid by individual supervisors.
The $154 million system was recommended by state agencies in 2020 as a way to clean up polluting chemicals originally manufactured by 3M. The township’s municipal system would have been paid for by the 2018 settlement of an environmental damage lawsuit, in which 3M paid $850 million to improve local water supplies. Of that, $700 million remains after legal expenses.
The money for the 4,200-population township was a larger amount than was allocated for its neighbors, including Woodbury’s $70 million, and Lake Elmo’s $66 million.
The township has no water system – all homes have private wells. The recommendation called for building a water tower, two municipal wells and 41 miles of water mains. It would have required rebuilding most of the roads, because the water mains are installed under the roads.
West Lakeland is an expensive place to build a water system because the homes are widely scattered on large lots. Compounding the problem is the fact that half the residents polled in a survey said they would not accept the connections to the city water system.
Minutes of meetings in February and March 2020 indicate supervisors believed the $154 million system would be easier for the township to manage than hundreds of in-home filters.
One re-cap of an earlier meeting states: “Benefits of a municipal water system were listed as the security and health benefits of safe water, a reliable water supply during power outages, no crisis repairs and there may be some consideration for home resale.”
INDIAN COMMUNITY BOUGHT LAND IN 2016
The possibility of a township casino was first raised in 2016, when the Indian Community bought 111 acres at Interstate 94 and Manning Avenue.
Tribal council president Shelley Buck said at the time that the purchase was for economic development, and did not rule out the possibility of a casino.
Buck said the community was trying to attain trust status for the land – which would be a first step towards building a casino. This requires action by the Congress, federal courts or the U.S. Department of the Interior, and allows Native Americans to be exempt from local regulations that limit gambling.
The Prairie Island Indian Community did not respond to a phone call seeking comment earlier this week.
LAWSUIT: SUPERVISORS MET TO DISCUSS CASINO, WATER SYSTEM
The lawsuit claims that in 2020, the township’s supervisors met several times to discuss the casino and the water system without properly notifying the public. The suit says that on Feb. 27, 2020, and on March 5, 2020, the supervisors held special meetings that violated “numerous open meeting laws.”
The lawsuit alleges there were 54 violations of laws to make data available and keep meetings open to the public. “Quite frankly, they are hiding information,” said Steve Norenberg, the group’s spokesman.
Township minutes for the March 5 meeting say that consultants “suggested that West Lakeland may want to contact the Prairie Island Indian Community to inquire their level of interest in a possible joint integrated water supply project.”
The minutes to meetings did not record conversations between the township and the Indian Community, said Devine. “My head was exploding. Why were they hiding that? There was a conscious decision to hide that.”
The $154 million water system was an official response to the traces of perfluorochemicals made by 3M for use in non-stick cookware, fire extinguisher and stain repellant. In 2004, traces of the chemicals were discovered in the drinking water of the township, as well as in Woodbury, Cottage Grove, Lake Elmo and Oakdale.
In high concentrations, the chemicals cause cancer, thyroid problems and birth defects in laboratory animals. In Washington County the chemicals, found in parts-per-trillion amounts, are presently filtered out by municipal filtering stations and in-home filters.
Column: The Chicago Bears and New York Giants have had similar struggles the last 10 years. And both teams are likely headed for some kind of a reboot this offseason.
Mike Preston: In the NFL, handling COVID has become just as important as blocking and tackling | COMMENTARY
5 things to watch for in the Chicago Bears’ home finale against the New York Giants, including Andy Dalton’s start and Robert Quinn’s bid to break a franchise record — plus our Week 17 predictions
Lawsuit: Indian casino was part of West Lakeland Township plan for water system
What a Minnesota snowplow driver wants you to know
Ask Amy: Receptionist wants some co-worker courtesy
Mac Jones needs to get his mojo back against the Jaguars
Tainted: Try telling the whole Vulcan story next time
Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson Cry As They Reflect On ‘Harry Potter’: ‘I Feel So Lucky’
How the Patriots defense can post a shutout against the Jaguars
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?