CU Buffs hire Oregon’s Rod Chance to coach corners
One week after losing its cornerbacks coach to Pac-12 rival Oregon, Colorado has replaced him with Oregon’s former cornerbacks coach.
On Friday, CU and head coach Karl Dorrell announced that Rod Chance has been hired to coach the Buffs’ corners. Chance spent the past two seasons in that role with the Ducks.
Last week, Oregon and its new head coach, Dan Lanning, hired cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin away from the Buffs. Dorrell acted quickly and landed Chance.
“Rod comes to us as a coach that can develop our corners and impact our defense right away,” Dorrell said in a news release. “He is known as a developer, a strong recruiter and has the defensive knowledge to help our secondary improve and play at a high level.”
Chance, 37, finished his tenure at Oregon on Wednesday night with the Ducks’ 47-32 loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
Dorrell and CU safeties coach Brett Maxie both worked with Chance at Vanderbilt in 2014. Dorrell was Vandy’s offensive coordinator, Maxie coached the secondary and Chance was a defensive quality control coach.
“I’m excited and privileged to join such a great staff of good people,” Chance said. “I am looking forward to getting right to work and helping the foundation that’s being built in Boulder. At Vanderbilt, I had the privilege of learning and developing under coach Dorrell and coach Maxie and it’s exciting to be reuniting with them. I want to thank coach and athletic director Rick George for having the faith in me for this opportunity.”
In 2020, Oregon lost to veteran corner Thomas Graham Jr., who opted out of the season because of COVID-19. Despite that, the Ducks were still exceptional at corner under Chance’s direction. Graham’s replacement, Mykael Wright, was first-team All-Pac-12, while Deommodore Lenoir was second-team All-Pac-12.
This season, Wright earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention.
Prior to his two seasons at Oregon, Chance was the cornerbacks coach at Minnesota in 2019. In 2018, he was a defensive analyst at Oregon.
In 2016-17, Chance was the defensive coordinator at Southern Utah. Prior to that, he spent three seasons (2013-15) at Vanderbilt, working as a quality control coach on offense for one year and defense for two.
Chance has also coached at Rhode Island and Alpharetta (Ga.) High School. Chance was a four-year starter at cornerback at Rhode Island, recording 108 tackles and 11 interceptions.
Chance is the second addition to the CU staff this week. On Thursday, Dorrell hired former Southern California defensive line coach Vic So’oto to coach that position with the Buffs. CU has hired four new assistants this offseason, including offensive coordinator Mike Sanford and offensive line coach Kyle DeVan.
With the additions of So’oto and Chance, the Buffs still have at least one more staff change to announce. FBS teams are allowed to have 10 full-time assistant coaches, and the Buffs currently have 11, including six on defense.
Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson will remain, but won’t coach the defensive line in 2022. It’s unclear which position he will coach. Inside linebackers coach Mark Smith is under contract through Feb. 14, 2023.
The other two defensive assistants are Maxie and outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski, who are both at-will employees.
St. Paul attorney accused of nonconsensual sexual contact, ongoing sexual abuse
A St. Paul defense attorney was charged this week in two counties for criminal sexual conduct.
Adam Kujawa, 36, was charged via warrant in Washington County District Court with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fifth-degree nonconsensual sexual contact. He also was charged in Ramsey County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to the Washington County criminal complaint, Kujawa was being charged due to an incident May 15 that happened on a boat on Forest Lake. A witness, the victim and Kujawa were reported to be on Kujawa’s boat at the time.
The witness reported observing Kujawa grab the victim by the hips and waist and pull her toward himself. The witness said the victim was heard telling him no and to stop what he was doing.
The witness told police Kujawa placed his hands up the victim’s dress at least five times, the complaint states. The victim told police that she would try to get away, but he would pull her back.
In the Ramsey County complaint, Kujawa is accused of verbally and sexually abusing a woman with whom he was in a romantic relationship for four years.
The victim detailed various accounts of his behavior toward her. She told police she “knew there would be consequences if she did not do what he wanted.”
When she would try to leave him, he would stalk her, she said in the complaint. She reported being raped by Kujawa Sept. 29 and agreed to a medical exam.
It was unclear in the charges if the victims were the same or different people. No attorney was listed for Kujawa.
Wild reveling in Winter Classic spectacle: ‘It’s not just another game’
There’s something about outdoor hockey that still seems to get to every NHL player.
Because it’s a reminder of simpler times. Because it’s where many of them fell in love with the game. Because it’s the sport at its purest form.
All of those things matter, which explains why the Winter Classic is always the most-anticipated event on the NHL schedule outside of the Stanley Cup. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment for most players that instantly transports them back to their days of skating on outdoor rinks as kids.
“They are probably the only memories I have as a kid,” said defenseman Matt Dumba, who grew up in Calgary, Alberta. “We had an outdoor rink in the backyard. My best friends that lived in the same community as me, they’d come over after school and we’d play until we basically got kicked off.”
Though the 27-year-old is all grown up and living out his lifelong dream of playing hockey at the highest level, Dumba is still a kid at heart. A couple of years ago, he got together with some his teammates at the Roseville Oval around Christmastime.
“We ended up playing us against, like, 50 kids,” Dumba said. “It was pretty fun.”
Did they win?
“Oh yeah,” Dumba said with a smirk. “No mercy.”
In front of a picturesque backdrop on Saturday night, Dumba and the rest of his teammates will get another chance to skate on an outdoor rink. Only this time it will be at Target Field with the Wild set to take on the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic. Puck drop is 6 p.m. Saturday.
Yes, the baseball home of the Twins is about to host the biggest game hockey has to offer.
“Everyone is excited,” Dumba said. “There’s a buzz in the city. You guys have seen it and felt it. Just even being at the grocery store there are little things set up and everyone is gearing up for the Winter Classic. It’s pretty cool.”
This has been a long time coming for the State of Hockey. Wild owner Craig Leipold has been trying to get the Winter Classic to the Twin Cities for more than a decade, Wild fans have been patiently waiting, and frankly, it’s surprising it took so long for the NHL to get here.
“I think a lot of people were surprised to learn that there’s never been a Winter Classic here because it seems like maybe the most natural place to have a Winter Classic,” said NHL analyst Jamie Hersch, who grew up in Champlin, Minn. “Don’t get me wrong. It’s been in some really great places. But it’s never been in Minnesota, so it definitely has a sense of, ‘OK. It’s about time.’ ”
While this is Minnesota’s first taste of the annual spectacle, a number of Wild players have been a part of the Winter Classic in the past.
In 2011, defenseman Alex Goligoski was at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh when his Penguins played the Capitals. In 2017, center Ryan Hartman was at Busch Stadium in St. Louis when his Blackhawks played the Blues. In 2018, winger Mats Zuccarello was at Citi Field in New York when his Rangers played the Sabres.
“The game I played in it actually started raining during the game,” Goligoski said. “The ice was really bad. There’s those elements to it. But it doesn’t look like we’re going to have to deal with rain.”
No, not rain. The forecast on New Year’s Day projects for a high of 0 degrees and a low of minus-11. That doesn’t take into account wind chill, which could make it a heck of a lot colder inside the confines of Target Field.
“I remember the last time I played was pretty cold,” said Zuccarello, whose tenure with the Rangers included a couple of Stadium Series games at Yankee Stadium. “It is what it is. You’ve got to skate harder.”
Meanwhile, the 40,000 fans at Target Field won’t have the luxury of skating. They will have to bundle up as best they can and brave the elements. Luckily, if anybody is equipped to battle the cold, it’s Minnesotans.
“This is going to be next-level intense,” said Hersch, who will do pregame and postgame shows for NHL Network as well as broadcast for Sports USA Radio during the game. “We are going to prepare the best we can. I have a huge parka, some snow pants that are pretty heavy duty, and all the hand warmers and toe warmers.”
Both the Wild and Blues got to practice at Target Field on New Year’s Eve. That offered players a chance to soak in the moment about 24 hours before the stadium started to fill up. Fittingly, a flurry of snow dusted the ice surface as the Wild prepared for practice.
“It’s an unbelievable atmosphere and might be the only time we get to do this,” Wild winger Marcus Foligno said. “We want to enjoy the moment and not be too serious. You want to look around and scan the (stadium) and enjoy it with your teammates and coaches. But our job as players at the end of the day is to win this game for the fans to enjoy it.”
For native Minnesotans likes Goligoski and Nick Bjugstad, the Winter Classic takes on a little more meaning with it coming in their home state.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to wear a Wild sweater in the first place, and to be able to do it on an outdoor rink is a dream for me,” said Bjugstad, who is from Blaine. “Every little kid in Minnesota wants to play for the Wild. I’m very fortunate to be able to grow up here and have such good hockey culture. Plus, everybody knows Minnesotans love their outdoor hockey. I can’t wait.”
As for the game itself, the Wild (19-9-2, 40 points) know the matchup with the Blues (18-9-5, 41 points) carries a lot of weight. Thus, they want enjoy the Winter Classic for what it is, and also walk away with a win when the final buzzer sounds.
“We talked as a coaching staff, like, ‘How do we approach it?’ ” said coach Dean Evason, who was an assistant coach for the Capitals when they played the Winter Classic in 2011. “It’s not just another game. It’s completely different from any other game.
“We want to be very consistent with how we play the game as the Minnesota Wild. That said, let’s embrace the difference, let’s embrace the excitement, let’s embrace the atmosphere, and use that hopefully to generate energy for us and excitement for us.”
PHOTOS: Marshall fire devastates Boulder County communities, residents begin to take stock of damage
The Marshall fire that tore through parts of Superior and Louisville may have destroyed as many as 1,000 homes as it decimated entire neighborhoods, Gov. Jared Polis and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Friday.
But, in a development officials pointed to as miraculous, there have been no reported deaths connected to the 6,000-acre fire.
Officials on Thursday evening had estimated that at least 500 homes in Superior were burned by the wind-driven wildfire, but both Polis and Pelle acknowledged in a news conference on Friday morning that that number likely will rise significantly, with numerous losses also reported in Louisville.
“I would estimate it’s going to be at least 500,” Pelle said. “I would not be surprised if it’s 1,000.”
Officials said there were 1,778 homes within the burn area with a total value of $825 million — but not all of them were destroyed or even damaged, and it may be another day or so before a final tally is complete.
Click here to read the full story.
