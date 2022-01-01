News
Dan Reeves, who led two teams to Super Bowl, coached Giants in legendary NFL coaching career, dies at 77
Legendary NFL coach Dan Reeves, who ranks 10th all-time in wins and reached nine Super Bowls as a player and coach, died on Saturday morning at the age of 77.
Reeves’ death was first reported by Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio. His family confirmed his death to NFL Network.
“Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, Ga.,” the family’s statement read. “He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined.”
Reeves began his 38-year career in pro football as a hard-nosed Dallas Cowboys running back. He turned that into a 23-year head coaching career with the Denver Broncos, Giants and Atlanta Falcons.
He led the Broncos to three AFC titles and took the Falcons to one NFC Championship, joining his Atlanta players in doing “The Dirty Bird” on stage to celebrate their Super Bowl XXXIII berth in January 1999.
His Broncos lost their first of three Super Bowl during his tenure in January 1987 to Bill Parcells’ Giants, 36-20. Reeves later became the Giants’ head coach and earned his first of two AP Coach of the Year honors in 1993, his first of four seasons in New York.
Reeves (1993-96) and Jim Fassel (1997-2003) coached the Giants consecutively, and now sadly, both have died in the past seven months. Fassel died of a heart attack while under sedation at the age of 71 on June 7, 2021.
Reeves’ 190 career regular season wins are only three behind late Pittsburgh Steelers legend Chuck Noll.
Reeves compiled a 190-165-2 (.535) career head coaching record in 12 seasons leading the Broncos (1981-92), four with the Giants (1993-96) and seven with the Falcons (1997-2003). He was either de facto GM or had personnel power throughout his time in Atlanta, his final stop.
Born in Rome, Ga., Reeves played quarterback in college at South Carolina (1962-64) before playing halfback for the Cowboys for eight seasons (1965-72).
He rushed for 1,990 yards and 25 touchdowns and made 129 catches for 1,693 receiving yards and 17 TDs through the air. Dallas reached two Super Bowls and won its first at Super Bowl VI in January 1972 over the Miami Dolphins.
Reeves began his coaching career as Dallas’ backfield coach in 1975 and served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator from 1977-80. Dallas reached two more Super Bowls then, winning Super Bowl XII in January 1978 with Reeves calling plays for Roger Staubach.
That day, Dallas beat the Broncos, the team Reeves took over in his first and defining head coaching job in 1981 at age 37. After drafting John Elway out of Stanford in 1983, Reeves’ Broncos went to the Super Bowl three times in four years between 1986-89.
“We’re saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame Head Coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances,” the Broncos said in a statement. “We send our sincerest condolences to his family.”
They were outscored 136-40 in those three Super Bowl losses to the Giants, Washington and San Francisco. But Denver went to the playoffs six times and won five division titles and three AFC Championship games in Reeves’ 12 seasons there.
Reeves had a 110-73-1 (.601) record in Denver, doing the bulk of his winning with the Broncos before going on to lead the Giants (31-33, .484) and Atlanta (49-59-1, .454). He posted an 11-9 all-time playoff record.
That included a 17-10 GIants Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings in Reeves’ first season in New York. That snapped a two-season playoff drought during Ray Handley’s bad and brief tenure bridging Parcell’s reign to Reeves’.
The Giants went 11-5 in 1993, with Reeves reinstalling Phil Simms as the starting quarterback. But that was Simms’ and Lawrence Taylor’s final season with the team, and the success didn’t last.
He would guide a Falcons team led by running back Jamal Anderson to the Super Bowl before falling to Denver — and Elway — in Super Bowl XXXIII in January 1999. The “Dirty Bird” was the team’s celebratory dance that caught on during their exciting run.
“Dan Reeves leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach. His track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself, marking a long and successful life and career in football,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons I extend our condolences to Dan’s family and friends as they mourn his passing.”
News
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 1, 2022
The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Jan. 1, 2022, as of 8:45 a.m.:
Amalia, CO — 8 inches at 6:15 a.m.
Arapahoe Park, CO — 3 inches at 10:11 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Arapahoe Peak, CO — 9.1 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Arvada, CO — 4 inches at 7:15 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Aspen Park, CO — 9.9 inches at 11:54 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Berthoud Falls, CO — 5.2 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Berthoud Pass, CO — 7.8 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Berthoud, CO — 6 inches at 7:05 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Beulah, CO — 2 inches at 8:06 a.m.
Black Forest, CO — 1.2 inches at 1:03 a.m.
Blue River, CO — 5.2 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Boulder, CO — 8.2 inches at 5:30 a.m.
Brainard Lake, CO — 6.5 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Breckenridge, CO — 3.2 inches at 10:40 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Brookvale, CO — 12.1 inches at 7:27 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Broomfield, CO — 6 inches at 7:37 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Cameron Pass, CO — 10.4 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Canon Plaza, CO — 12 inches at 6:08 a.m.
Castle Rock, CO — 4 inches at 9:03 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Chama, CO — 1 inch at 4 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Cherry Creek Reserv, CO — 3 inches at 4:30 a.m.
Cimmaron, CO — 31 inches at 4 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Climax, CO — 5.2 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Coal Bank Pass, CO — 16 inches at 9 a.m. – 12/31/2021
Copper Mountain, CO — 3.9 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Crescent Village, CO — 11 inches at 6:42 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Denver Intl Airport, CO — 5 inches at 5 a.m.
Denver, CO — 5.1 inches at 11:16 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Echo Lake, CO — 5.2 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Edgewater, CO — 4.5 inches at 10:21 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Englewood, CO — 3 inches at 10:48 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Erie, CO — 6 inches at 9:04 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Estes Park, CO — 3 inches at 11:51 a.m. – 12/31/2021
Evergreen, CO — 9.8 inches at 11:40 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Federal Heights, CO — 7 inches at 10:42 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Florissant, CO — 1.6 inches at 8:10 a.m.
Fort Collins, CO — 6.5 inches at 8:08 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Fountain, CO — 2.4 inches at 8:28 a.m.
Genesee, CO — 12.3 inches at 9:15 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Glendevey, CO — 13 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Gould, CO — 13 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Grand Lake, CO — 5.2 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Greeley, CO — 6.2 inches at 7:16 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Green Mountain Rese, CO — 18.2 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Gypsum, CO — 10 inches at 12:10 a.m.
Hayden, CO — 10 inches at 6:41 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Jamestown, CO — 9.4 inches at 7:06 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Leadville, CO — 3.4 inches at 11:23 a.m. – 12/31/2021
Longmont, CO — 5.3 inches at 9:05 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Longs Peak, CO — 15.6 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Louisville, CO — 8 inches at 7:05 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Loveland Pass, CO — 7.8 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Loveland, CO — 4 inches at 4:45 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Marshall, CO — 6 inches at 7:15 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Meeker Park, CO — 9.1 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Molas Pass, CO — 15 inches at 9 a.m. – 12/31/2021
Monument, CO — 3.5 inches at 6:54 a.m.
Mount Audubon, CO — 14.3 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Mount Zirkel, CO — 15.6 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Mt Audubon, CO — 10 inches at 4:37 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Nederland, CO — 8 inches at 10 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Niwot, CO — 5.5 inches at 8:28 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Northglenn, CO — 7.6 inches at 8:35 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Palisade, CO — 3.5 inches at 4:40 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Penrose, CO — 2 inches at 7:50 a.m.
Peterson Space Force Base, CO — 1.5 inches at 6:13 a.m.
Pingree Park, CO — 7.8 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Pleasant View, CO — 6 inches at 7:50 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Pueblo Reservoir, CO — 1.3 inches at 7:16 a.m.
Pueblo West, CO — 1 inch at 6:25 a.m.
Rabbit Ears Pass, CO — 6.5 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Rand, CO — 13 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Red Mountain Pass, CO — 5 inches at 8:59 a.m. – 12/31/2021
Red River, CO — 10 inches at 6:36 a.m.
Sawpit, CO — 3.5 inches at 10 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Severance, CO — 4 inches at 8 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Silverthorne, CO — 6.5 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Skyway, CO — 18 inches at 8:36 a.m.
Spicer, CO — 11.7 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Telluride, CO — 3 inches at 2:36 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Thornton, CO — 6.2 inches at 5 a.m.
Tincup, CO — 5 inches at 10:23 a.m. – 12/31/2021
Wah Keeney Park, CO — 11.5 inches at 9:05 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Ward, CO — 10.4 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Westcliffe, CO — 3 inches at 6:50 a.m.
Westminster, CO — 7.5 inches at 9:27 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Weston Pass, CO — 2.5 inches at 4:37 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Winter Park, CO — 6.5 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Wolf Creek Pass, CO — 87 inches at 6:44 a.m.
News
Vikings’ to contend with Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell, being touted for having more than just Pro Bowl talent
Forget about the Pro Bowl, De’Vondre Campbell is now being likened to a hall of famer.
The Green Bay stalwart, who played at the University of Minnesota, is rated as the second-best linebacker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, but he was a notable snub last month when Pro Bowl teams were named. Yet Packers coach Matt LaFleur had plenty of praise for Campbell leading into Sunday night’s game against the Vikings at Lambeau Field.
“I think anytime you have guys that are very talented and you combine that with their work ethic and the intelligence, then you start getting hall of famers, and I think that’s the type of player he is,’’ LaFleur said.
Nobody was thinking about measuring Campbell for a gold jacket when he spent 2016-19 with Atlanta and 2020 with Arizona. He was a good but hardly great player who started 70 of 75 games before signing as a free agent a modest one-year, $2 million contract with Green Bay.
But the difference this season has been huge. Campbell perhaps has been the most dominant linebacker in the NFL aside from Dallas rookie Micah Parsons, who is ranked No. 1 by Pro Football Focus. Campbell, called by LaFleur the “focal point of our defense,” leads the NFL with 95 solo tackles.
“I think it just has a lot to do with what being I’m asked to do,’’ Campbell said of his improvement. “My job responsibilities here are different than anything I’ve been asked to do before and I think I’m just being put in the right position to thrive and make plays.”
While Parsons was one of the two NFC inside linebackers selected for the Pro Bowl, the other was Seattle’s Bobby Wagner, ranked No. 12 by Pro Football Focus. That selection was mostly by reputation considering Wagner now has made eight straight Pro Bowls.
“I understand how this business works,’’ Campbell said of not being selected. “It is what it is. We have bigger aspirations than individual awards. When you handle business, all that stuff will come.’’
The Packers’ goal is to make the Super Bowl, and, at 12-3, they have the NFL’s best record with two games to play. But if the Packers make it that far, Campbell might not be available to be named a potential Pro Bowl replacement player.
Then again, there is the possibility of first-team all-pro. That team will be named on Jan. 14,
COLEMAN’S LAMBEAU MEMORY
Greg Coleman, a former Vikings punter, recently announced that he will retire as a Vikings broadcaster after more than 30 seasons on the job, including 21 as the sideline radio announcer. When Coleman, 67, was asked to name some of his top memories as a broadcaster, he recounted some games.
But one memory that Coleman mentioned happened before a game at Lambeau Field.
“Very few people know this but there was a very dear person who had lost her husband,’’ Coleman said of a friend. “Her husband was a Green Bay fan and his final wish was he wanted his ashes to be spread on Lambeau Field.”
So Coleman sprung into action before the Vikings played at Green Bay about 15 years ago.
“After the pregame, when the teams were off the field, I grabbed our (team) photographer and I told him what I was doing,’’ Coleman said. “I walked on the Green Bay logo and I spewed his ashes and a gust of wind came up and blew the ashes and he grabbed the photo and the wife and the kids said, “I see dad’s face.’’’
Coleman will make his likely final appearance Sunday at Lambeau Field while working for the Vikings, and he expects then to remember that moment.
BRIEFLY
If the Vikings (7-8) lose Sunday night, they will be eliminated from the playoffs if earlier in the day Philadelphia wins at Washington or if Atlanta wins at Buffalo and New Orleans defeats Carolina. Minnesota closes the season Jan. 9 against Chicago. “We know what’s at stake,’’ said wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “We know we need these next two games.’’ … The Packers will clinch the NFL’s No. 1 seed on Sunday night if they beat Minnesota and earlier in the day Dallas (11-4) loses to Arizona. … The Vikings will go for their third straight win over the Packers, something they haven’t done since 2008-09.
News
Working Strategies: Chasing big 2022 goals? Consider sequencing
Okay, we’re done. We’re well and truly done with 2021.
If you like how that sounds, then you’ll love this: 2022 can be the year for you. (Feel free to add a little dance step here.)
Although 2021 wasn’t a total washout — plenty of folks improved their work lives, for example — it’s certainly a good year to put behind us. We can do that by focusing on the future.
Traditionally, January is when we set goals and review what we’d like to change. That’s a good idea but the pandemic has been adding a wrinkle.
For one thing, some of the questions people are working through go way beyond the “lose 10 pounds” kind of resolutions. Keep a job? Leave a job? Start a business? retire? Go back to school? Move to another city or state? Buy a house? Downsize to less-expensive housing?
While it can be difficult to plan amidst so much uncertainty, the real issue here is trying to juggle multiple large-scale goals all at once.
This is the time for a super-sized goal-setting strategy: Sequencing.
You already know about dividing large goals into smaller steps. While that’s still important, it doesn’t tell you which goals to prioritize. Without a bigger perspective, you risk dabbling in everything without actually completing anything.
Sequencing is a strategy I use in my counseling practice, but also for myself, to help organize goals logically and avoid being overwhelmed by the sheer volume of change the goals represent.
Here’s an example, made up from a real person but with the details blurred: Greg is 55, has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a job he doesn’t adore in nonprofit marketing. He’d like to teach communications in a community college but knows he might need a Master’s degree. He also wants to pay off his mortgage and he definitely doesn’t want a student loan. But what about the cabin he’s always wanted? And the novel he keeps starting?
Right, that’s a lot. But it’s all possible if Greg identifies which attained goals can be leveraged to achieve the others — if he sequences, that is. He must also accept that some goals will need several years to unfold.
To start, he lists his goals: Teaching career, Master’s degree, paid-off mortgage, cabin, no student loan, novel.
Next, he confirms data and assumptions: What’s the mortgage balance? Is a Master’s required for teaching? Where and how much are cabins he would like? The trick here is to avoid getting lost in the weeds. He doesn’t need to visit cabins, for example — a rough idea from a Realtor’s report is enough for now.
Creative thinking also helps. What if his remaining mortgage needs 15 years on his current salary, but only six with a 10 percent salary increase that’s directed to his house payment?
Or, what if he could sell his house and purchase a condo outright, while partially paying for the cabin? He’d still have a mortgage, but it might be smaller.
And what about that Master’s? If he learns that the subject doesn’t matter as much as the degree itself (frequently true), he could shop for programs that fit best with his schedule. But what about the cost?
Remember that job he doesn’t love? This could be key. If Greg were to job hunt in the current market, a 10 percent raise and tuition reimbursement would not be unlikely.
Here’s a possible sequence for Greg’s goals. Year one, switch jobs. Year two, start an online Master’s degree. Year three, enhance teaching skills, perhaps by training others on needed subjects at work. Years four, five and six: Continue working full-time, complete Master’s, teach an evening course to test the dream, pay off or sell the house.
If nothing goes terribly wrong, Greg could be positioned to start a teaching career at age 62 while living in a debt-free home. Now he can put some attention to that novel.
On the other hand, if Greg starts with the novel, he might hesitate to switch jobs, or he might not find time for the Masters.
Likewise, beginning the Masters without tuition assistance could prolong the mortgage payoff. In his case, starting with a new job is the key for organizing and accelerating the other goals.
If you want 2022 to be the start of something new for you, think big and then think in sequence. With strategy, this year could be a turning point in your life. Happy planning to you!
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at alindgren@prototypecareerservice.com.
Dan Reeves, who led two teams to Super Bowl, coached Giants in legendary NFL coaching career, dies at 77
MAFS Ryan Oubre Breaks Silence on Divorce as Clara Responds
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 1, 2022
Vikings’ to contend with Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell, being touted for having more than just Pro Bowl talent
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021
Working Strategies: Chasing big 2022 goals? Consider sequencing
#RHOM Exclusive: Ravishing Rookie Guerdy Abraira Dishes On Her Luxe & Lucrative Event Planning & Miami’s ‘Attention Seeking’ Social Scene
Former Damascus, Terps RB Jake Funk thrilled for return to M&T Bank Stadium with Rams: ‘You dreamed about being there on Sundays’
Andy Cohen Goes On Drunken Rant About Bill De Blasio Live On CNN During NYE Show
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Tennessee Titans (10-5)
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News4 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?