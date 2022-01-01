Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson Cry As They Reflect On ‘Harry Potter’: ‘I Feel So Lucky’

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson were moved to tears as they looked back on the 10 years they spent filming the ‘Harry Potter’ movies. Daniel admits he is the man he is today because of ‘Harry Potter.’

The Harry Potter cast came together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson both got emotional as they revealed the impact the movies had on their lives.

“The crew on these films were unbelievable. There are people on these films that are foundational to who I am,” a teary-eyed Daniel says during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special. “As a person and an actor, I feel so lucky to be where I am and to have the life that I have and to be able to work with the people I work with now, but none of it is possible without this.”

Daniel is the one to close out the special. After all, he is the one and only Harry Potter. “It was a very…” Daniel says before getting choked up. He wipes away a tear and adds, “It was a very good 10 years.”

Emma also breaks down into tears as she recalls the “amazing experience” of going on her Harry Potter journey with Daniel and Rupert Grint. “It’s just the best, most amazing experience and that I can’t really explain to you like they’re such good people,” Emma says through tears. “They’re so kind and they both took the responsibility of it really seriously, and I appreciated that so much.”

No matter how much time passes since the films were made, the Harry Potter family will always remain close, especially the core three. “It really is like family,” Rupert says. “We’re just so intrinsically linked. They’re very important people to me.”

Daniel, Emma, and Rupert were just kids when they nabbed the roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The film changed their lives forever and catapulted them into superstars. After 10 years, the stars bid farewell to the characters in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, but their bond will remain unbreakable forevermore.