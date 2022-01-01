Celebrities
Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson Cry As They Reflect On ‘Harry Potter’: ‘I Feel So Lucky’
Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson were moved to tears as they looked back on the 10 years they spent filming the ‘Harry Potter’ movies. Daniel admits he is the man he is today because of ‘Harry Potter.’
The Harry Potter cast came together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson both got emotional as they revealed the impact the movies had on their lives.
“The crew on these films were unbelievable. There are people on these films that are foundational to who I am,” a teary-eyed Daniel says during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special. “As a person and an actor, I feel so lucky to be where I am and to have the life that I have and to be able to work with the people I work with now, but none of it is possible without this.”
Daniel is the one to close out the special. After all, he is the one and only Harry Potter. “It was a very…” Daniel says before getting choked up. He wipes away a tear and adds, “It was a very good 10 years.”
Emma also breaks down into tears as she recalls the “amazing experience” of going on her Harry Potter journey with Daniel and Rupert Grint. “It’s just the best, most amazing experience and that I can’t really explain to you like they’re such good people,” Emma says through tears. “They’re so kind and they both took the responsibility of it really seriously, and I appreciated that so much.”
No matter how much time passes since the films were made, the Harry Potter family will always remain close, especially the core three. “It really is like family,” Rupert says. “We’re just so intrinsically linked. They’re very important people to me.”
Daniel, Emma, and Rupert were just kids when they nabbed the roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The film changed their lives forever and catapulted them into superstars. After 10 years, the stars bid farewell to the characters in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, but their bond will remain unbreakable forevermore.
Celebrities
Emma Watson Admits Kissing ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Rupert Grint ‘Felt Wrong On Every Level’
Ron and Hermione’s first kiss was the moment ‘Harry Potter’ fans waited 7 movies to see. Emma Watson confessed during the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion that kissing Rupert Grint was ‘one of the hardest things’ she’s ever had to do.
Almost every aspect of the Harry Potter movies was touched on in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts special, including Ron and Hermione’s first kiss in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2. After years and years of build-up, these two characters finally locked lips in the Chamber of Secrets after defeating a Horcrux.
Emma Watson admits that she was “really scared we were never gonna get it because we just couldn’t take it seriously.” She and co-star Rupert Grint were constantly laughing as they tried to film the kissing scene. “I knew I was going to kind of have to be the one to kind of make this thing happen because Rupert was not gonna… so I just had to go for it,” Emma says in the special.
By the time they had to film the kiss, Emma and Rupert had known each other for nearly a decade. They had become close friends, which made it difficult for Emma to take the kiss seriously. “Kissing Rupert is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. It just felt wrong. So wrong on every level because Dan, Rupert, and I are so much siblings,” Emma confesses.
While Emma and Rupert discussed Hermione and Ron’s kiss, Daniel Radcliffe acknowledges that he was an “absolute dick” about the whole thing. He says he teased Emma and Rupert about coming to watch the big kiss. Emma says that everybody wanted to watch the lip lock.
Ron and Hermione’s kiss is a game-changing moment for their characters. As every Harry Potter fan is aware, the pair ends up getting married and having a family. In the flash-forward at the end of the final film, Ron and Hermione have two kids — Rose and Hugo. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts is now available on HBO Max.
Celebrities
Emma Watson Reveals If Her Relationship With Tom Felton Has Ever Turned Romantic
Emma Watson and Tom Felton both admitted that they’ve ‘always loved each other’ during the ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary’ special, and Emma weighs in about whether or not she’s ever been in a romantic relationship with Tom.
Despite their Harry Potter characters being at odds, Emma Watson and Tom Felton have a close bond after spending so many years working together. During the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, Emma and Tom open up about their love for each other. “Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” Tom says.
Emma also explains the moment on set when she actually “fell in love” with Tom. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she says. “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And… I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him.”
Emma admits that she “used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was #7 and if his number was on the call sheet it was an extra exciting day.” Tom gushes that he “became very protective over” Emma because he’s 3 years older and has “always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day.”
But has their relationship ever taken a romantic turn? “Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us. We just love each other. That’s all I can say about that,” Emma reveals.
For Emma, she’s always felt that she could be “more vulnerable” with Tom than any other person. Tom calls their relationship a special “kinship.”
Emma and Tom met after they were cast as Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. They starred in all 8 movies together over a decade. They may be done filming the Harry Potter movies and have been for a decade, but their relationship is truly a bond that can never be broken. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is now streaming on HBO Max.
Celebrities
Miley Cyrus Recovers After Wardrobe Malfunction During NYE Performance On Live TV
While performing ‘Party in the USA’ during her New Year’s Eve special, Miley Cyrus nearly lost her shirt — but she recovered like a pro to finish the performance!
Miley Cyrus knows that the show must go on and she totally proved it with her New Year’s Eve performance to ring in 2022. After the clock struck midnight, Miley hit the stage during her NBC special to perform “We Can’t Stop” and “Party In The USA”. She was wearing a tiny silver crop top and matching skirt, and the slinky top fell off mid-performance! Luckily, Miley is totally a pro, and she recovered incredibly. After running offstage to quickly change, Miley returned with an oversized red jacket on, which covered up the front of her body.
What a way to start #2022 👀 #MileyCyrus wardrobe malfunction #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/6FvMIvbc6n
— IG: DashawnTaylor (@DashawnTaylor) January 1, 2022
Even when she was backstage changing, Miley continued singing the lyrics to “Party in the USA,” and her backup vocalists totally slayed it onstage while covering for her. Miley was back onstage in a matter of seconds, and she continued the song to the very end. She even made a joke on the spot, telling the crowd, “This is still the most amount of clothes I’ve worn onstage.”
Later on, Miley’s co-host, Pete Davidson, had her back while taking the mic. “I heard we had a little boob slip, so in solidarity, here are my boobies,” Pete said, while lifting up his shirt. Miley and Pete led the night together, hosting the two hour special, which featured performances from artists like Noah Cyrus, Saweetie and more. Miley also took the stage multiple times to sing, which included a duet of “Jolene” with Noah.
In addition to the performances, Miley and Pete also participated in a number of pre-taped skits, where they poked fun at each other and had viewers cracking up. The two proved to be the perfect pairing. Someone who was noticeably missing, though, was Pete’s current love interest, Kim Kardashian. The two have been spending quite a bit of time together since October, but Kim was M.I.A. during the live New Year’s Eve broadcast.
