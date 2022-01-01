News
Driver charged in October road rage attack outside Lakeville Walmart
A Montana man has been charged with assaulting another driver outside the Lakeville Walmart in October for cutting him off on Interstate 35.
Soon after Lakeville Police released surveillance footage from the Oct. 27 incident, a tipster recognized the attacker as 60-year-old David Gene Beckett of Corvallis, Montana.
Tracking information from Beckett’s cell phone placed him at the Lakeville Walmart at the time of the attack, according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 21 in Dakota County District Court, which charged him with felony third-degree assault resulting in substantial bodily harm.
Police learned Beckett had canceled a Lakeville hotel reservation for Oct. 28 and drove through Iowa to Kentucky, staying at hotels along the way.
He was arrested last week in Kentucky, posted $150,000 bond and is due in court in February.
The victim told police he was driving with his mother-in-law when he noticed a Jeep Grand Cherokee following close behind as he exited I-35. They parked their cars at Walmart and argued as Beckett accused the other driver of cutting him off on the interstate.
As the mother-in-law sought help inside the store, the two men walked around to the rear of the Walmart. When the victim asked where they were going, Beckett said “to a place without cameras,” according to the complaint.
Beckett then punched the man in the chest, twisted and broke his leg, and punched the top of his head as he fell, the complaint states.
Beckett ran away, and the victim called his wife and 911.
The victim required surgery and a permanent metal rod for his broken femur, the complaint states.
News
After one-year hiatus, Tom Brady returns to haunt Jets again
This will be Tom Brady’s 19th road game against the Jets.
Brady is 14-4 in his previous 18 road trips against the Jets and he’s played more regular season games in MetLife (12) than the majority of the Jets starting defense. Only Quinnen Williams, Bryce Hall, Ashtyn Davis, John Franklin-Myers and Folorunso Fatukasi have played more games there.
That speaks to Brady’s longevity. It seems almost impossible, but his playing career is old enough to legally drink.
Preparing against him is as hard as ever.
Brady has played in the NFL for 22 years. The Jets starting defense has 29 years of NFL experience combined. Brady is the same age as Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich (44) and both were selected in the same draft. Brady is also two years older than Robert Saleh (42).
Brady is aging better than anyone could have imagined and has defied logic as the anticipated decline hasn’t happened.
“Yeah, it’s extremely frustrating, you know,” Ulbrich said with a chuckle. “Every time I throw on the tape when I have to plan, I’m anticipating and hoping that there’s going to be some sort of, you know, he’s falling off and his skill is declining and it’s not at all. Which, it’s astounding.”
Brady has witnessed everything a defense could throw at him which is why Saleh views Brady as a coach on the field.
“If you ever wanted to see what a coach would look like if he still had the ability to play, there he is,” Saleh said. “I mean he’s playing better than he’s ever played, I mean he looks phenomenal. His decision making, all of it, he’s so precise, he gets rid of the ball and he knows what’s happening… I promise you, he’s going to pick one of 11 that’s going to tell him the snap and he’ll find it very quickly and he knows exactly where he needs to get in progression before the ball is even snapped.”
In Brady’s 22nd year, the legendary QB has thrown for 4,579 yards and 37 touchdowns, most in the NFL.
That’s what the Jets’ 32nd-ranked defense is up against.
And they’ve struggled against passing attacks all season. They’ve allowed 4,018 yards passing in 2021, sixth most, and a passer rating of 104.7, highest in the NFL.
Gang Green may catch a break against the pass because Pro Bowl receivers Antonio Brown (ankle) and Mike Evans (hamstring) might not play on Sunday. Chris Godwin is out for the season with a torn ACL.
But Brady usually elevates the talent around him. So expect Tyler Johnson, who has 42 catches and 288 yards, and former Jets receiver Breshad Perriman to fill some of the void.
Also expect the tight ends O.J. Howard, Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate to be heavily involved.
However, with the injuries at receiver and the Jets’ porous run defense, the Buccaneers could be inclined to run the ball. They’ve rushed for over 110 yards in four of their last five and averaged 122 yards on the ground in that span.
The Jets have struggled all year against the run by allowing 27 rushing touchdowns, most in the NFL and 2,115 yards, third most.
If Gang Green has any chance of upsetting the Buccaneers, it starts with limiting the rushing attack and making the Buccaneers one-dimensional.
Because if you don’t, Brady will obliterate the defense with play action. He has 11 touchdowns off play action, fourth most among QBs.
“You get big Gronk running over to the middle of the field on play-action pass becomes a big problem because of all the different things and all the different weapons he has,” Saleh said. “Any offense is humming when the run game’s going and obviously with a guy like Tom Brady, makes it even that much more lethal.”
INJURY AND COVID UPDATE
Saleh labeled Jamison Crowder (calf) doubtful to play this Sunday. C.J. Mosley and Sheldon Rankins missed some practice this week but are good to go this Sunday.
Elijah Moore won’t be activated off injured reserve this weekend as Moore is still recovering from his quad injury.
The Jets are still in wait and see mode in regard to Williams, Tyler Kroft, Bryce Hall, and LaRoy Reynolds availability as they’re currently on the COVID-19 list.
News
Colorado’s Marshall fire: Climate change and growing population led to disaster in Boulder County, scientists say
Becky Bolinger and the team at the Colorado Climate Center have kept watch over the dry and warm conditions that have blanketed the Front Range since the summer, knowing that they provided the perfect recipe for a wildfire.
For them, it was a matter of when and where a fire would spark – not if one would happen, said Bolinger, the assistant state climatologist at the center at the Colorado State University.
Still, Bolinger and other scientists who spoke to The Denver Post, were surprised by the location of the wind-swept Marshall fire that rapidly spread through Boulder County on Thursday. Instead of mountain forests, the flames spread through suburban neighborhoods and forced tens of thousands of Coloradans from their homes as the state’s burgeoning population collided with climate change.
“I have thought it won’t be long before we start experiencing fires like California where flames chase people out of their neighborhoods,” Bolinger said. “I didn’t expect that would happen in December.”
High winds are common in Colorado and even brush fires are known to happen in Boulder in December, although they aren’t common. The Marshall fire, which spread over 6,000 acres in a matter of hours, is unique in its intensity and how it struck grassland — now filled with thousands of homes — that have been drying out for months, climate scientists said.
The grass grew tall — remnants of a wet spring — and began drying out in the summer amid a decades-long drought. Making matters worse, the period between June and December has been the warmest period on record and among one of the driest periods for the Denver metro area since the early 1960s, said Jennifer Balch, a fire scientist and director of the Earth Lab at CU Boulder.
“The drier the kindling is, the more easily that fire is going to spread,” added Bolinger
A warming climate laid the foundation for wildfires to happen year-round instead of just in the summer and that needs to be taken into consideration as more homes are built, the scientists said.
“Climate change is definitely a part of this story in that fire seasons are longer,” Balch said. “We don’t have a season any longer. We are now looking at year-long fires.”
The Marshall fire has also made scientists realize that the wildland-urban interface, where developments meet natural land, is larger than they knew, Balch said.
“There’s now much more development for a fire to affect,” said Bob Henson, a meteorologist and writer for Yale Climate Connections. “Many of the areas hit were grassland 40 years ago.”
The snow hitting the Front Range on Friday and Saturday will help, but if the days go back to being warm, dry and windy after the storm that relief may not last, Bolinger said.
“The memory of this snow could be short and it could evaporate and leave the ground quickly and then we could be at risk again,” she said.
News
‘I’m still undrafted’: After contract extension, Ravens RT Patrick Mekari isn’t changing much
Patrick Mekari was undrafted when he made the Ravens’ 53-man roster as a rookie. He was undrafted when he started at center and guard over his first two years and when he took over at right tackle this season. He was undrafted when he signed a three-year contract extension Thursday worth a reported $15.3 million.
It has become an identity for Mekari as much as a descriptor: undrafted, the guy nobody wanted. Until, well, the Ravens couldn’t afford to lose him.
“As an undrafted guy, it’s very much one day, one game at a time, one year at a time,” Mekari said Friday of his humble origins in Baltimore. “So each year and each day, I was just focused on proving myself and getting better each day, and it’s the same now. I’m not going to change my mindset about it. I’m still undrafted. That doesn’t change. So the mindset stays the same that I still have to get better. So I have to prove myself every day, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Mekari arrived at Ravens training camp in 2019 not knowing whether he’d make it past the roster cuts in August. He arrived late at practice Thursday because he had to sign a contract extension through 2024.
In a statement, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called it an “easy decision.” Mekari, in his first season out wide since he starred at California, has gritted his way through ankle and hand injuries and emerged as a starting-level tackle capable of holding his own against some of the NFL’s top edge defenders. Coach John Harbaugh on Friday called Mekari “one of the best guys you’ll ever come across.”
“He does all the things that, if you’re a young player and you want to look at how to be successful in the National Football League, what priority, how to organize yourself, how to work, how to make the most of yourself as a football player, he’s the guy to look at,” he said. “Because he does it perfectly, day in and day out. And I just have great admiration for him, great respect for him, and very happy for him. It’s well deserved.”
With the Ravens busy preparing for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams, the versatile Mekari’s future along the offensive line beyond this season is still to be determined. At tackle, Ronnie Stanley and Ja’Wuan James are both coming off season-ending injuries. Alejandro Villanueva is under contract through next season but has struggled in pass protection this season. Tyre Phillips’ availability over his first two years has been iffy, and he projected as a guard when he arrived in Baltimore.
Mekari joked Friday that his “understanding” is that “I’m still employed by the Ravens, and whatever they ask me to do, that’s my job.” Harbaugh said Mekari’s strong play at right tackle hasn’t changed the team’s thinking on where he fits long-term. It could be anywhere.
“It wasn’t like we were surprised he could play right tackle,” Harbaugh said. “He’s played left tackle. He’s played both guard spots and he’s played center. So I think a big part of his value is the fact that he can do all the jobs.
“We do have a saying around here: ‘The more you can do.’ And what it basically means is, the more you can do, the better off you’re going to be. They have more value. And his value is the fact that he does all those things so well. And that’s unusual. That’s a talent. That’s not something that you see every day. It’s not always celebrated, but that kind of versatility is a big plus on a football team, especially in the offensive line.”
For Mekari, who signed his contract and called his family and close friends with the good news while wearing a personalized mechanic shirt, nothing important has changed since signing his extension. Before he showed up to practice Friday, Mekari said, “I tied my shoelaces and got to work the same way as I always do.”
Maybe the biggest change is to his bank account. But Mekari said he hadn’t even considered what he might do with his new millions. He was still spending like an undrafted player, too.
“If it was really up to me, I’d get a coffee can, I’d put the money underneath my bed,” he said. “I wouldn’t really think about it or look at it much. But my financial adviser does not advise me to do that.”
