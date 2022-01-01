News
DU hockey’s Ryan Barrow grateful for fifth year, helping lead NCAA’s highest-scoring team
In response to the NCAA’s decision to give athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic a fifth year of eligibility, University of Denver hockey coach David Carle and his staff declined to go all in.
They just dipped one toe in the water — choosing youth over experience.
The storied Pioneers had nine eligible seniors last season who could have remained with the program, and Carle wanted six of them — the guys who joined DU as freshmen — to stay an extra year. But the eight-time national champions chose only one while keeping their promise to six incoming freshmen.
Ryan Barrow was the chosen one.
“We thought he was the perfect fit,” Carle said of Barrow, who entered the weekend 24 games shy of tying the all-time DU career games played record of 167. “He’s very comfortable, very confident, in what he sees and what he believes. He wants to win and do what’s right for the program. All of our four-year guys feel that way, but we could only give one an extra year. They’re all Pioneers for life.”
Barrow, a 24-year-old forward from Banff, Alberta, is the type of role player successful teams need. He has no ego. He’s willing to play in any situation. He bleeds “Denver Hockey” and is adamant every member of the team does the same.
Now a two-year alternate captain, Barrow became the oldest player for a team with the second-youngest roster in the country (average age, 21.4). The Pios, who saw their 13-year streak of NCAA Tournament bids end last spring, entered the weekend 11-5 after winning seven of their last eight games. They lead the country in scoring with an average of 4.56 goals per game and were ranked No. 4 in the Pairwise.
Old-man Barrow and a roster featuring 16 freshmen and sophomores have gelled quite nicely.
“I really care about Denver hockey. I think that’s kind of why I was given the opportunity,” Barrow said. “They know deep down how I care about this program. I want it to succeed, and I want the young players to succeed. That’s it.”
A four-time National College Hockey Conference Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and three-time American Hockey Coaches Association All-American Scholar, Barrow is enrolled in the master’s program in finance at DU. He wants to play pro hockey. If that doesn’t work out, Carle said he’ll succeed at whatever he chooses to do in the business world.
“He’s a spark-plug guy who can go in and play with anybody. He added a lot of value and versatility, and great character — a really good person,” the coach said. “Always team-first and all the things you want out of a player.”
DU’s chemistry seems to be better this season following a 10-13 shortened season in 2020-21 which began in an NCHC “bubble” in Omaha. The Pioneers replaced 10 players from that roster, including two juniors who took advantage of the new one-time transfer rule: forward Hank Crone went to Northern Michigan and defensemen Slava Demin to UMass-Amherst.
Carle doesn’t like to call it a rebuilding year. More like retooling.
“You look at the season we had — we had a 10-13 record, missed the (NCAA) Tournament. We played North Dakota seven times and get shortchanged by not getting to play CC the last two. We’re 90 seconds away in Grand Forks to go on to the championship game of our league, and we’re probably the last team out of the tournament but not up to our standards — not what it needed to be,” he said.
Barrow stuck around, the other seniors left, and six freshmen stepped in. Forwards Massimo Rizzo and Carter Mazur are DU’s second- and fourth-leading scorers, respectively, both averaging more than a point-per-game. Freshmen classmates Sean Behrens and Shai Buium have been terrific on the blue line.
“If we had everyone back and brought everyone in like the NCAA would have allowed, we would have had 34 players. We just weren’t going to do that,” Carle said. “A lot of other teams in our conference brought guys back. They got older. We got a lot younger. I think this team is picking up on a lot of different stuff quite quickly and we’re happy with where we’re at at the halfway point, for sure, and I think there’s more room to grow and be even more dynamic than we have been.”
DU’s statement win thus far came Dec. 10 at Minnesota-Duluth — a 5-0 victory that was the Pioneers’ seventh in a row. Barrow, who has never had more than five goals or 14 points in a collegiate season, had two points, including the Pioneers’ fourth goal.
“I think we showed the country what we can do,” Barrow said of that game. “For a bit there, we were on a streak but didn’t really beat anyone besides Western Michigan. People were kind of waiting for us to play a game like that and I think we proved to a lot of people what kind of team we are.”
Minnesota among top states for COVID variant screening
Vaccines, masking and testing are visible, everyday parts of the fight against COVID-19, but one of the most crucial tools is a sophisticated process largely out of public view.
In ongoing international efforts to identify new strains of the virus that causes COVID-19, scientists in Minnesota process genetic data from thousands of test specimens each week. The process marshals multiple laboratories, experienced scientists and supercomputing power from the University of Minnesota.
When Minnesota confirmed the presence of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, it’s likely that the state was among the first to do so in the U.S. because of its strong disease surveillance capacity. That capacity was there well before the arrival of COVID-19, said Jessie Cavazos, a health educator with the state health department.
“Our public health laboratory was really at the forefront of a lot of the science and technology when it came to food-borne illness outbreaks and viruses,” Cavazos said. “If you hear that Minnesota has a lot of food-borne outbreaks … we have the same amount, Minnesota just finds them and reports them.”
Identification of new strains is a process far more complex than the standard lab tests used to clinically diagnose a patient with COVID-19, Cavazos said. It’s done through a process called genomic sequencing, where the entire genome of the virus is analyzed molecule-by-molecule to determine its structure.
MINNESOTA’S COMMITMENT
Each week, the state Public Health Laboratory, the University of Minnesota, the Mayo Clinic and a private lab partner fully sequence 15-20 percent of all positive PCR tests in the state, or about 2,500 specimens, according to Minnesota Department of Health spokesman Doug Schultz.
PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, is a genetic material detection process used to confirm cases of COVID-19. Sequencing takes PCR to the next step by fully mapping the genome of a sample.
In November, Minnesota ranked third in the U.S. for total number of fully sequenced specimens, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the four weeks leading up to Nov. 27, Minnesota fully sequenced 13,955 specimens, behind Massachusetts at 14,239 and California at 18,424.
Neighboring North Dakota and South Dakota ranked fifth and fourth lowest in the U.S. respectively, sequencing just over 200 cases each.
HOW PROCESS WORKS
The sequencing process is painstaking and complex. Minnesota’s public health lab can take up to 42 hours to run roughly 100 tests, according to MDH. Some labs report the process taking about one week.
Sean Wang, Sequencing and Bioinformatics Supervisor at the Public Health Laboratory, says partner labs ship positive tests for sequencing for full sequencing if they bear markers of a particular variant of the virus, such as delta or omicron.
Lab staff extract the genetic material from the specimens. The virus that causes COVID-19 stores its genetic material as single-stranded RNA which is converted into double-stranded DNA before it is sequenced. DNA is then amplified, or made into more copies, so the sequencing machine has more material to analyze.
The sequencing machine processes 96 different specimens at a time, and to ensure the machine can distinguish samples, each strand of DNA gets a molecular “bar code” at each end.
One at a time, the machine converts nucleotides, the building blocks of DNA, into data. Cavazos compares the process to DNA being strung through a hole like a beaded necklace.
The process generates millions of short fragments of the virus’ genome in digital format. The University of Minnesota Supercomputing Institute then processes gigabytes of raw data to produce a map of each viral specimen, which the public health lab can compare to variants of SARS-CoV-2 for confirmation.
ABOUT OMICRON
Through this process, at least 65 cases of the omicron variant had been identified so far on Dec. 22 in Minnesota. Based on laboratory data, MDH estimates omicron is now the dominant strain in the state, according to Schultz.
The World Health Organization declared omicron a variant of concern in late November, citing numerous mutations in the virus that raised questions about whether the variant was more infectious or if it could elude the COVID-19 vaccine.
So far, scientists have found the vaccine may not offer as much protection against omicron, though one South African study indicated the variant may not cause as severe of illness as previous strains.
As of late December, the omicron variant of COVID-19 had grown to become the dominant strain in the U.S., according to the CDC. The variant’s rise has prompted renewed international travel restrictions, event cancellations, and President Joe Biden to direct further federal resources to address its spread.
Column: The Chicago Bears and New York Giants have had similar struggles the last 10 years. And both teams are likely headed for some kind of a reboot this offseason.
The most memorable moment of the last decade for the New York Giants came on an off day for players after the 2016 regular season and before a wild-card playoff game when Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and others appeared in the infamous boat photo in Miami.
When that is the lasting image over a 10-year period that includes no postseason victories and only two winning seasons, it’s reflective of what a mess the franchise has been.
In that regard, the Giants and Chicago Bears are not dissimilar. While the Giants have a .384 winning percentage since the start of the 2012 season — the year after capturing a second Lombardi Trophy in a five-year span — the Bears aren’t much better at .440. The Bears also have only two winning seasons in the span and are winless in two playoff appearances.
The Bears’ continued demise this season only benefits the Giants , who have 2022 first- and fourth-round picks as final payment for the trade up to draft quarterback Justin Fields.
New York general manager Dave Gettleman is on the hot seat and reports are Joe Judge could survive because the Giants don’t want to clip a third straight coach after only two seasons. The Bears are likely to replace coach Matt Nagy after the season and Chairman George McCaskey will also have to make a decision regarding GM Ryan Pace.
Both franchises are expected to be without their young quarterbacks. Daniel Jones, whom the Giants selected No. 6 overall in 2019, one spot ahead of Josh Allen, is on injured reserve with a neck issue. Fields is expected to miss his second game with an ankle injury. That leaves the Giants (4-11) to play Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm and the Bears (5-10) will go with Andy Dalton.
Each team has struggled because of ongoing quarterback issues. The Giants haven’t yet replaced Eli Manning after hanging onto him too long, and the Bears’ QB issues are well documented with the future tied to Fields. New York projects to have two picks in the top 10 but quarterback prospects for the 2022 draft are thin.
Neither offense has been able to consistently produce explosive plays. The Giants are tied for 30th in scoring at 16.5 points per game and have 22 offensive touchdowns. The Bears are 28th at 17.7 ppg with 26 offensive touchdowns.
Since the start of the 2017 season, the Giants and Jets are tied for the worst record with only 22 wins — two less than the floundering Jacksonville Jaguars. When you’re that bad over a five-year period, blame spreads to every corner of the organization and every aspect of the franchise must be examined.
The Giants and Bears have both struggled in the draft. With five top-10 picks since 2015, the Giants selected offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, cornerback Eli Apple, running back Saquon Barkley, Jones and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. In four consecutive drafts the Bears selected Kevin White, Leonard Floyd, Mitch Trubisky and Roquan Smith with top-10 picks, only marginally better use of resources. New York drafted Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the first-round pick they got from the Bears in April, but he has struggled to stay healthy and it has been challenging to integrate him into the offense.
Both teams have leaned heavily on free agency. The Bears have gotten mixed results and spent a lot of money. The Giants have gotten worse results, especially with a wild spending spree in 2016 for cornerback Janoris Jenkins, pass rusher Olivier Vernon and nose tackle Damon Harrison that totaled $105 million in guaranteed money. New York splurged for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in free agency this year, signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract with $40 million guaranteed. He has 34 receptions for 499 yards with no touchdowns.
When teams consistently pull out their checkbooks in free agency to make up for draft picks that haven’t met expectations, it often leads to disappointment. You end up paying top market prices — or close to it — and too often signings are compensated for past performance, not future production.
Make no mistake, the Giants are worse off than the Bears and likely are headed nowhere unless Jones reverses course after three underwhelming seasons. But when the Bears look at themselves in the mirror, the image they see should not be attractive.
Fields’ development will be the primary storyline in 2022 after McCaskey makes whatever changes are coming to his football operation. Jones’ QBR in his rookie season was 55.7 with a passer rating of 87.7 — Fields’ QBR is 25.2 and his rating is 73.2. The Bears will lean heavily on the idea new coaching — and a season with ample experience — will lead to dramatic improvement from Fields in Year 2.
Both franchises are headed for a reboot, at least to some degree, as they look to dig out of a decade-long run of struggles heading into a game that will have marginal impact on 2022 draft order.
Scouting report
Xavier McKinney, Giants strong safety
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Xavier McKinney, 6-foot, 201 pounds, is in his second season after New York drafted him out of Alabama in the second round in 2020. McKinney is tied for fourth in the league with five interceptions, one of them returned for a touchdown. He has 79 tackles (49 solos) with nine pass breakups.
McKinney played in only six games as a rookie, missing the first 10 after suffering a foot injury in training camp. He closed the season on an up note with a game-sealing interception in a victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
“I really like Xavier McKinney,” the scout said. “He’s interesting because he was a high second-round pick out of Alabama, a guy with multi-dimensional traits. Coached by Nick Saban. Really physical player who has range in the post too. Only played six games last year because of the injury and that really kind of derailed his development but you have seen throughout the course of this season why he was an early Day 2 pick. He’s a really good fit for today’s NFL. He’s got split-field range, he’s got post range, he’s got ball skills. He’s got five interceptions this year and there probably aren’t a lot of people that know that because he plays on a poor team.
“(Defensive coordinator) Patrick Graham really utilizes him in different roles. He can cover down over the slot, he can match the tight ends and backs, he will thump you in the run game and he’s got the movement ability to show low and drop high when they spin the safeties and play over the top of the defense.
“I think he’s a really good player and the arrow is pointing up for him and I think they hit it with this draft pick. There are a lot of questions and criticism about what New York has done drafting. Xavier is a really solid football player and one day he can be a Pro Bowl safety. I think he’s Adrian Amos with more range. Amos is a solid pro but McKinney has a little bit more in terms of range and traits to make plays on the ball. That’s the uptick for McKinney if he can continue to do it consistently.”
Mike Preston: In the NFL, handling COVID has become just as important as blocking and tackling | COMMENTARY
Shortly after losing by 20 points to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh put the state of the NFL in perspective.
“You always strive to be full-strength with what you have, but that isn’t how the world works,” said Harbaugh, who’s about to complete his 14th season with the team. “That’s not the world we live in all the time.”
In previous seasons, it was all about playoff position during the final two games. Teams tried to build on strengths, get on a winning streak and ride that momentum into the postseason.
That changed nearly two seasons ago with the coronavirus pandemic. There has been speculation that league owners would add an 18th opponent to the schedule possibly as early as 2023, but it’s already here and known as COVID-19. It has become as much a part of the NFL as blocking and tackling.
Unfortunately, few teams can predict when the infection will hit. Before the Ravens played Cincinnati, they had 10 players on the COVID list and had to suit up 11 players from the practice squad. A team that already had seven starters on injured reserve was drastically undermanned.
Harbaugh, though, can’t complain. Entering Tuesday, about 500 players had reportedly been put on the COVID list in December. If parity had already created some ugly games, those teams affected by COVID have taken ugly to another level. Take the New Orleans Saints’ 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, for example. The Saints were without 20 players because of COVID protocols and were forced to start their fourth-string rookie quarterback.
The league and the NFL Players Association revised COVID protocols Tuesday, reducing the isolation time for players who tested positive and are asymptomatic from 10 days to five.
They also limited occupants in the weight room and team meetings and required masks be worn by all players and staff indoors at the team facility.
“We pretty much have already done it. We’re already in the massive … What is it called? The enhanced protocol,” Harbaugh said. “We’re doing everything virtually right now, so we’re not in any meetings together. The quarterbacks are not in meetings together. We pretty much separated the whole team to that degree. As far as the rest of it, we’ll go through the week and see how we progress.”
Regardless if there are mandates or not, some suggestions to avoid COVID are common sense. Players should stay out of restaurants and bars and away from any major social gatherings. They should keep on their masks and stay six feet apart from others.
And of course, a player should get vaccinated, but some are selfish, like the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and the Indianapolis Colts’ Carson Wentz. Lamar Jackson’s vaccine status is unknown as well, but that’s just another mystery surrounding the Ravens’ star quarterback. The Packers and Ravens at least have serviceable backups, but the Colts have rookie Sam Ehlinger, who has basically performed in mop-up roles for Wentz.
Wentz’s status is uncertain for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but that’s the point. Players need to reduce the risk of catching the virus and missing time.
The coronavirus has no favorites or boundaries. Coaches such as the Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Stefanksi, the Saints’ Sean Payton, the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Sirianni have already missed games and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Bruce Arians could be next. Green Bay, Baltimore, Washington, Cleveland, Chicago and New Orleans have had to play without their starting quarterbacks.
Reducing the isolation period helps, but it doesn’t guarantee that a player will be ready for an upcoming game.
It’s hard to imagine how deflating it is for a coach to learn that a player has lied about being vaccinated or produced a fake vaccine card. During the season, most coaches live at their respective facilities and shut off their lives to the outside world. They spend a great deal of time watching film, devising strategy and putting together game plans.
But COVID can erase those plans, depending on the number of players involved. There have been times this season when it’s not about the next man up, but the last man standing.
“Our team, we all don’t prefer Zoom,” San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan recently told ABC News. “People know what’s at stake with the chances of us losing guys for these games, so it wasn’t a hard issue at all going Zoom.”
It’s the state of the NFL, and the world.
