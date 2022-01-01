News
Editorial: Blood in the streets, schools and stores
The only resolution that should matter following the bloodshed and death of 2021 is this: Hold your loved ones close because gun violence is senseless, unpredictable, and seemingly unstoppable.
A year marked by so much loss — a deadly virus that has relentlessly filled morgues, an uptick in homicides and murders, more opioid overdoses in a single year than ever before, a deadly rampage at a grocery store in Boulder, another in Olde Town Arvada and two high school shootings — ended last week with a cross-city shooting spree fueled by chauvinist extremism and perceived grievances, killing five people in Denver and Lakewood.
Danny “Dano” Scofield, 38, was planning to surprise his mother for Christmas but stayed home to protect others when he had COVID-like symptoms. The tattoo artist has three children.
Alicia Cardenas owns Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing. Her 12-year-old daughter will never again get to hug her mother.
Alyssa Gunn Maldonado, 35, was killed and her husband, Jimmy Maldonado, is in the ICU. Their young son is waiting to find out if he’ll be an orphan. Let’s all pray that Jimmy Maldonado recovers.
Sarah Steck worked at the Belmar Hyatt House hotel to help pay the bills while she studied fine art in communication design at Metropolitan State University. Steck’s dream was to one day land a job in a more creative field. She graduated in the spring with hope but died at the Hyatt House in the winter.
Shortly after Steck was killed, Lakewood Police agent Ashley Ferris confronted the shooter. Doing her job without hesitation, she first ordered the armed man to drop his weapon, then she shot and killed the man, but not before he was able to shoot her in the stomach. Her actions saved lives and as we pull for her recovery, we say thanks to all the officers, troopers and agents in this state who are the last line of defense when a crazed person decides to kill.
Michael Swinyard was a skilled golfer who made a living in the construction industry. He was gunned down in his own apartment near Cheesman Park. His fiancé may have been sick in the hospital at the time and a close friend tried to get word to her that Swinyard was dead.
Optimism about the state of our society would be hard at this point, even if these deaths were a rare isolated incident, but combined with the other heinous killings in 2021, we struggle to see a future where Americans don’t live in constant fear of going to school, work or running errands and never getting to see their loved ones again. Instead of rehashing all that America must do to stem this tide, we’ll spend this time memorializing Colorado’s great losses in 2021 with the help of Denver Post journalists and others across the state who took time to get to know each victim through their surviving loved ones.
Denny Stong went to work at the Boulder King Soopers on March 23 and simply never came home. At 20 years old, the Fairview High School 2019 graduate, he was the youngest victim that day.
Neven Stanisic, 23, was leaving the grocery store after having completed a small repair job. He was shot and killed in his car. Family and friends described the graduate of Alameda International Jr./Sr. High as a shy boy who was a very hard worker.
Teri Leiker, 51, had worked at King Soopers since May 23, 1989. She had only missed work a few times because of illness and still called her mom every day to let her know she was safely home from work. Leiker did not make that call on March 23.
Rikki Olds was also killed at work that day. She was a manager at the age of 25 and had built close friendships with her colleagues as they labored through the pandemic to fill shifts of others who were out sick with COVID-19 or who were unable to work because of the risk of exposure. Her loyal coworkers stayed with her family as they waited hours to learn whether Olds would ever come home – she wouldn’t.
Tralona “Lonna” Bartkowiak was an Umba, or “sister” in Balinese, to many in Boulder, not just her three siblings. She owned Umba Love and those who knew her through the shop described the light she brought to life. Bartkowiak was just trying to buy groceries that day.
Kevin Mahoney, 61, had just become a grandfather and had another grandchild on the way when he was shot and killed in the Boulder supermarket. He had walked his daughter down the aisle at her summer wedding that the pandemic forced to be held in Mahoney’s backyard, but he did not get to hold his daughter’s first baby.
Jody Waters, 65, had two daughters and a grandson that were the center of her world when she wasn’t running her own small fashion stores in Boulder or helping run the stores of others. Waters was shopping for groceries when she was killed.
Suzanne Fountain, 59, worked with older members of the Boulder community to help enroll them for Medicare and supplemental insurance, but her passion was acting and she performed in Wit at the Nomad Theater and volunteered for and supported eTown Hall, a musical and theatrical nonprofit in town. She is survived by her son.
Lynn Murray, 62, was a mother of two and a photo editor working for Condé Nast and other publications on the East Coast using her artistic abilities. Her daughter prayed Murray would be among the survivors during the Boulder shooting. Murray did not make it out of the grocery store that day.
Eric Talley, 51, a Boulder Police officer, rushed into the King Soopers to try to save lives after reports of shots fired inside the store. Talley sacrificed himself in an effort to save others. He left behind seven children and a wife.
In May, six members of the same family were gunned down at a birthday party in Colorado Springs. Killed in the heinous act of domestic violence were Melvin Perez, 30, his wife Mayra Ibarra De Perez, 33; Melvin’s brother, Jose Gutierrez, 21; and the men’s mother, Joana Cruz, 52. Also killed were Mayra’s siblings, Ibarra-Perez and Jose Ibarra, 26. Three children were left orphaned and witnessed the shooting and then hid in another room.
In June, a man radicalized by anti-police sentiment and fueled by online videos, ambushed Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley in Olde Town. Beesely’s two teenage sons never got to say goodbye to their dad who died instantly.
More officers might have died that day in June had not Johnny Hurley been shopping nearby, wearing his permitted concealed weapon. Hurley confronted and killed the gunman. Unfortunately, a police officer mistook Hurley for the shooter and killed the hero moments later.
A few days later, police say multiple gunmen opened fire at a Juneteenth celebration in Aurora, and 25-year-old Devante Love Livaudais from Arapahoe County was killed. Four other people were injured.
And gun violence found our children this year with two school shootings in Aurora. Because the victims of the shootings were all minors and miraculously all survived — saved by tourniquets, inches and seconds — The Denver Post has not reported on their names or shared their stories.
But, we know the victims of the first shooting near Aurora Central High School were three boys and two girls between the ages of 14 and 17. A sixth victim was 18 and was able to drive himself to the hospital. The road to recovery after a bullet wound is long and can be life-altering.
A few days later, three students were shot and seriously injured at nearby Hinkley High School. All three of the victims were teens who also have not been publicly identified.
Hold your loved ones close and pray that 2022 sees less blood flowing in the streets, stores and schools of Colorado.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Historic Bonfils Stanton Caretaker’s Cottage research room is stuffed with local history
The Caretaker’s Cottage in Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, once part of the Mary “May” Bonfils Stanton estate, now features an exhibition and a research room where volunteers help community members and researchers explore local history.
The cottage, one of five original structures in the park that were not moved to the location, 801 S. Yarrow St., was renovated inside and out over the past 10 years and the historical research room was introduced inside the 1,235-square-foot cottage in September, said Katy Lewis, museum curator at Heritage Lakewood.
“The Caretaker’s Cottage will once again serve in its caretaking capacity, this time protecting and preserving the history of Lakewood,” Lewis said. “It’s a historic structure, placing the research room here gives you a sense of local history while you are doing research.”
The research room, staffed by volunteers, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays (but is closed for the holidays, Dec. 21 and 28). Use of the room and its materials, including document archives and photographs, is free. Appointments can be made; call 303-987-7879 to use the room outside the Tuesday time frame. Online research can be done at lakewood.pastperfectonline.com.
Building upgrades included electrical work, foundation repairs, roofing, siding, exterior paint, interior drywall replacement and landscaping. The cottage has six rooms and a garage.
History Colorado’s State Historical Fund awarded the city of Lakewood a $200,000 grant for the exterior work in 2014 and $200,000 for the interior work in 2017, Lewis said. Lakewood matched those fund amounts as a requirement of the grant. Over 10 years about $1 million has been spent on cottage projects.
At the time of her death in 1962, Bonfils Stanton owned about 750 acres, mostly farm land, south of West Alameda Avenue and east and west of Wadsworth Boulevard. The parcel included a palace-like, 20-room mansion known as Belmar — a truncated combination of Bonfils Stanton’s mother’s first name, Belle, and her name, Mary.
In the 1960s and into the 1970s the property began its journey into the properties we know today — the Lakewood municipal center and surrounding retail, Belmar (previously Villa Italia), and the roughly 100-acre Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. Bonfils Stanton’s mansion was demolished in 1971, its footprint is now the Irongate Executive Plaza, an office park. The wrought iron and stone gate that marked the entry to the mansion property still stands.
Built in 1910, the cottage was originally owned by a farmer who ordered it through a magazine and built it “piece-by-piece on the property,” according to city historical records. The house became a caretaker’s residence in the 1930s as part of the Belmar estate owned by Bonfils Stanton. Before introducing the research room, the cottage was used as a museum office and storage space since 1976.
“The caretaker cottage, which was among the original buildings on the May Bonfils Stanton Estate, is now among the few left,” said Tom Noel, a Colorado historian. “The Caretakers Cottage is part of the history of Belmar and Lakewood. May Bonfils Stanton would have stepped foot in the cottage at one time or another.”
Noel, like Lewis, sees symmetry in the research room landing in the Caretaker’s Cottage.
“I think it’s a great thing,” Noel said.
Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park is a history park, museum and festival experience that celebrates the local community, according to the city. It’s home to 15 historic buildings, more than 40,000 artifacts, rotating and permanent exhibits, a festival area and an outdoor amphitheater.
Grading the Week: Draymond Green feels cheated by NBA’s postponement of Nuggets game, but all is fair in age of COVID-19
There are times when the trivial concerns of the sports world get drawn into stark relief.
A week like the one we just had in Colorado, with one horrible tragedy stacked upon another, certainly feels like one of those times.
Nevertheless, the Grading the Week staff knows this is a place readers often go to escape the horrors of the real world. And luckily for us, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green provided us with a topic just divisive and inconsequential enough to serve as an appropriate distraction.
Draymond Green — D+
In this week’s least shocking development, Golden State’s star forward feels cheated.
The transgressor? That would be none other than the NBA and, by extension, the Denver Nuggets for not having enough able-bodied players to host his Warriors on Thursday night at Ball Arena.
“How do you continue to cancel games when you’ve implemented rules to prevent this from happening?” Green tweeted out to his 1.5 million followers Thursday afternoon. “Is that not a competitive advantage for other teams? The guys we didn’t have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesdays loss? Pick a side but don’t straddle the fence.”
First, let’s address Draymond’s easily answerable, possibly rhetorical, question:
A COVID-19 outbreak discovered by the Nuggets on Thursday morning sent coach Michael Malone, two assistant coaches and three players (Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji) into health and safety protocols. On top of that, the Nuggets had eight players sidelined by injuries, including four listed as questionable (three of whom did not play in Tuesday night’s 89-86 win in San Francisco).
That left seven players available Thursday night — one short of the eight required by the NBA. The only way they could’ve reached that number on such short notice would’ve been to either force one of their questionable players to suit up (and potentially play with an injury), or sign some schmuck off the street right before tip.
(Note to Nuggets president Tim Connelly: We are more than happy to fulfill this role if the need ever arises again.)
Obviously, any reasonable person would chalk this up to impossible timing for the Nuggets, who had little to no time to restock their roster for a game scheduled mere hours later, and poor luck for the Warriors, who themselves were forced to play Denver with just 10 players two nights earlier.
Unfortunately, as bright as he might be, Draymond is not always reasonable.
This is, after all, a man who recently said it was Warriors coach Steve Kerr and team president Bob Myers’ fault that the 2018-19 Warriors splintered in the wake of Green’s on-court tantrum directed at Kevin Durant after a loss to the L.A. Clippers. Because, apparently, they were just supposed to endure Draymond’s sporadic spaz-outs without addressing them — even if his unhinged behavior once cost the Warriors a championship (see: 2016 NBA Finals).
All that being said, we can certainly understand Green’s frustration with Thursday’s events.
His Warriors are locked into a tight battle with Phoenix and Utah for the top spot in the Western Conference. Any advantage counts.
But in a world that changes by the hour, expecting the NBA to be anything other than flexible is folly.
DU hockey’s Ryan Barrow grateful for fifth year, helping lead NCAA’s highest-scoring team
In response to the NCAA’s decision to give athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic a fifth year of eligibility, University of Denver hockey coach David Carle and his staff declined to go all in.
They just dipped one toe in the water — choosing youth over experience.
The storied Pioneers had nine eligible seniors last season who could have remained with the program, and Carle wanted six of them — the guys who joined DU as freshmen — to stay an extra year. But the eight-time national champions chose only one while keeping their promise to six incoming freshmen.
Ryan Barrow was the chosen one.
“We thought he was the perfect fit,” Carle said of Barrow, who entered the weekend 24 games shy of tying the all-time DU career games played record of 167. “He’s very comfortable, very confident, in what he sees and what he believes. He wants to win and do what’s right for the program. All of our four-year guys feel that way, but we could only give one an extra year. They’re all Pioneers for life.”
Barrow, a 24-year-old forward from Banff, Alberta, is the type of role player successful teams need. He has no ego. He’s willing to play in any situation. He bleeds “Denver Hockey” and is adamant every member of the team does the same.
Now a two-year alternate captain, Barrow became the oldest player for a team with the second-youngest roster in the country (average age, 21.4). The Pios, who saw their 13-year streak of NCAA Tournament bids end last spring, entered the weekend 11-5 after winning seven of their last eight games. They lead the country in scoring with an average of 4.56 goals per game and were ranked No. 4 in the Pairwise.
Old-man Barrow and a roster featuring 16 freshmen and sophomores have gelled quite nicely.
“I really care about Denver hockey. I think that’s kind of why I was given the opportunity,” Barrow said. “They know deep down how I care about this program. I want it to succeed, and I want the young players to succeed. That’s it.”
A four-time National College Hockey Conference Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and three-time American Hockey Coaches Association All-American Scholar, Barrow is enrolled in the master’s program in finance at DU. He wants to play pro hockey. If that doesn’t work out, Carle said he’ll succeed at whatever he chooses to do in the business world.
“He’s a spark-plug guy who can go in and play with anybody. He added a lot of value and versatility, and great character — a really good person,” the coach said. “Always team-first and all the things you want out of a player.”
DU’s chemistry seems to be better this season following a 10-13 shortened season in 2020-21 which began in an NCHC “bubble” in Omaha. The Pioneers replaced 10 players from that roster, including two juniors who took advantage of the new one-time transfer rule: forward Hank Crone went to Northern Michigan and defensemen Slava Demin to UMass-Amherst.
Carle doesn’t like to call it a rebuilding year. More like retooling.
“You look at the season we had — we had a 10-13 record, missed the (NCAA) Tournament. We played North Dakota seven times and get shortchanged by not getting to play CC the last two. We’re 90 seconds away in Grand Forks to go on to the championship game of our league, and we’re probably the last team out of the tournament but not up to our standards — not what it needed to be,” he said.
Barrow stuck around, the other seniors left, and six freshmen stepped in. Forwards Massimo Rizzo and Carter Mazur are DU’s second- and fourth-leading scorers, respectively, both averaging more than a point-per-game. Freshmen classmates Sean Behrens and Shai Buium have been terrific on the blue line.
“If we had everyone back and brought everyone in like the NCAA would have allowed, we would have had 34 players. We just weren’t going to do that,” Carle said. “A lot of other teams in our conference brought guys back. They got older. We got a lot younger. I think this team is picking up on a lot of different stuff quite quickly and we’re happy with where we’re at at the halfway point, for sure, and I think there’s more room to grow and be even more dynamic than we have been.”
DU’s statement win thus far came Dec. 10 at Minnesota-Duluth — a 5-0 victory that was the Pioneers’ seventh in a row. Barrow, who has never had more than five goals or 14 points in a collegiate season, had two points, including the Pioneers’ fourth goal.
“I think we showed the country what we can do,” Barrow said of that game. “For a bit there, we were on a streak but didn’t really beat anyone besides Western Michigan. People were kind of waiting for us to play a game like that and I think we proved to a lot of people what kind of team we are.”
