Celebrities

Emma Watson Admits Kissing ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Rupert Grint ‘Felt Wrong On Every Level’

Published

1 min ago

on

Emma Watson Rupert Grint
Ron and Hermione’s first kiss was the moment ‘Harry Potter’ fans waited 7 movies to see. Emma Watson confessed during the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion that kissing Rupert Grint was ‘one of the hardest things’ she’s ever had to do.

Almost every aspect of the Harry Potter movies was touched on in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts special, including Ron and Hermione’s first kiss in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2. After years and years of build-up, these two characters finally locked lips in the Chamber of Secrets after defeating a Horcrux.

Rupert Grint and Emma Watson before Ron and Hermione’s first kiss. (Warner Bros./Everett Collection)

Emma Watson admits that she was “really scared we were never gonna get it because we just couldn’t take it seriously.” She and co-star Rupert Grint were constantly laughing as they tried to film the kissing scene. “I knew I was going to kind of have to be the one to kind of make this thing happen because Rupert was not gonna… so I just had to go for it,” Emma says in the special.

By the time they had to film the kiss, Emma and Rupert had known each other for nearly a decade. They had become close friends, which made it difficult for Emma to take the kiss seriously. “Kissing Rupert is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. It just felt wrong. So wrong on every level because Dan, Rupert, and I are so much siblings,” Emma confesses.

While Emma and Rupert discussed Hermione and Ron’s kiss, Daniel Radcliffe acknowledges that he was an “absolute dick” about the whole thing. He says he teased Emma and Rupert about coming to watch the big kiss. Emma says that everybody wanted to watch the lip lock.

1641027746 300 Emma Watson Admits Kissing ‘Harry Potter Co Star Rupert Grint ‘Felt
Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Ron and Hermione. (Warner Bros./Everett Collection)

Ron and Hermione’s kiss is a game-changing moment for their characters. As every Harry Potter fan is aware, the pair ends up getting married and having a family. In the flash-forward at the end of the final film, Ron and Hermione have two kids — Rose and Hugo. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts is now available on HBO Max.

Advertisement

Celebrities

Emma Watson Reveals If Her Relationship With Tom Felton Has Ever Turned Romantic

Published

57 mins ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

Emma Watson Tom Felton
Emma Watson and Tom Felton both admitted that they’ve ‘always loved each other’ during the ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary’ special, and Emma weighs in about whether or not she’s ever been in a romantic relationship with Tom.

Despite their Harry Potter characters being at odds, Emma Watson and Tom Felton have a close bond after spending so many years working together. During the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, Emma and Tom open up about their love for each other. “Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” Tom says.

Emma also explains the moment on set when she actually “fell in love” with Tom. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she says. “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And… I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him.”

Emma Watson and Tom Felton in 2011. (Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Emma admits that she “used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was #7 and if his number was on the call sheet it was an extra exciting day.” Tom gushes that he “became very protective over” Emma because he’s 3 years older and has “always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day.”

But has their relationship ever taken a romantic turn? “Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us. We just love each other. That’s all I can say about that,” Emma reveals.

For Emma, she’s always felt that she could be “more vulnerable” with Tom than any other person. Tom calls their relationship a special “kinship.”

Emma Watson Tom Felton
Emma Watson and Tom Felton as Hermione and Draco. (Warner Bros/Everett Collection)

Emma and Tom met after they were cast as Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. They starred in all 8 movies together over a decade. They may be done filming the Harry Potter movies and have been for a decade, but their relationship is truly a bond that can never be broken. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is now streaming on HBO Max.

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Recovers After Wardrobe Malfunction During NYE Performance On Live TV

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

Miley Cyrus Recovers After Wardrobe Malfunction During NYE Performance On Live TV
While performing ‘Party in the USA’ during her New Year’s Eve special, Miley Cyrus nearly lost her shirt — but she recovered like a pro to finish the performance!

Miley Cyrus knows that the show must go on and she totally proved it with her New Year’s Eve performance to ring in 2022. After the clock struck midnight, Miley hit the stage during her NBC special to perform “We Can’t Stop” and “Party In The USA”. She was wearing a tiny silver crop top and matching skirt, and the slinky top fell off mid-performance! Luckily, Miley is totally a pro, and she recovered incredibly. After running offstage to quickly change, Miley returned with an oversized red jacket on, which covered up the front of her body.

Even when she was backstage changing, Miley continued singing the lyrics to “Party in the USA,” and her backup vocalists totally slayed it onstage while covering for her. Miley was back onstage in a matter of seconds, and she continued the song to the very end. She even made a joke on the spot, telling the crowd, “This is still the most amount of clothes I’ve worn onstage.”

Later on, Miley’s co-host, Pete Davidson, had her back while taking the mic. “I heard we had a little boob slip, so in solidarity, here are my boobies,” Pete said, while lifting up his shirt. Miley and Pete led the night together, hosting the two hour special, which featured performances from artists like Noah Cyrus, Saweetie and more. Miley also took the stage multiple times to sing, which included a duet of “Jolene” with Noah.

In addition to the performances, Miley and Pete also participated in a number of pre-taped skits, where they poked fun at each other and had viewers cracking up. The two proved to be the perfect pairing. Someone who was noticeably missing, though, was Pete’s current love interest, Kim Kardashian. The two have been spending quite a bit of time together since October, but Kim was M.I.A. during the live New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Celebrities

Saweetie ‘Taps In’ With Sparkling Dress For Miley Cyrus’ NYE Party Performance

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

Saweetie
Saweetie rang in the new year looking sparkling and stunning as she performed her hits ‘Tap In’ and ‘Icy Chain’ for Miley Cyrus’ NYE special.

Saweetie bid farewell to 2022 for Miley Cyrus’s New Year’s Eve Special in Miami, Florida, and looked simply iconic in the process. The 28-year-old rapper wore a dazzling outfit, which featured a silver sparkling bra top with matching bottoms and paired the look with silver heels. The dress had lime green mesh material, covering the lower half of her body but definitely still revealing her absolutely flawless figure! Saweetie performed her epic hit “Tap In” and showed off her gorgeous new blonde buzz cut.

Saweetie also performed her latest hit “Icy Chain,” stunning with her backup dancers who complemented her with pink outfits and sparkling silver boots. In addition, Brazilian singer Anitta hit the stage to perform “Faking Love,” her reggaeton/pop track with Saweetie as the rapper provided her awesome verse for the song.

Saweetie performs at Miley Cyrus’ NYE party (NBC peacock).

The New Year’s Eve performance for Saweetie comes after her amazing holiday vacation where she posted a bikini jet ski pic on a beautiful beach. The rapper posted a slideshow of photos and videos of her in the bikini which featured a bustier top covered in gems and a tiny g-string thong bottom. She shared the post with the caption, “pretty b*ch trip,” tagging the location as “Somewhere You Not.” In addition to the photos, she posted a video of herself dancing while wearing the two-piece.

Her bathing suit featured a tight black low-cut top that was covered in rainbow gems and sequins while the black bottoms were super high-waisted and had a thong bottom that put her behind on full display. On the front of her bottoms, she rocked a diamond body chain and she topped her look off with massive round diamond earrings and bright red, long hair.

Saweetie
Saweetie (NBC peacock).

Gearing up for the NYE performance, Sawetie also brought the energy for her Saturday Night Live debut! The rapper opened with a couple of her biggest hits, including a jazz version of the banger “My Type.” She also stunned in a Cinderella-style gown and showed off her bright erd hair for the Nov. 20 episode, pulling it off with two dancers.

She then transitioned into “Best Friend” — her collaboration with Doja Cat — as her dancers stripped off her long blue skirt to reveal a mini dress with a bedazzled bustier top and fishnet stockings. The California native, née Diamonté Harper, then teased her new hit “Icy Type,” dropping a teaser of her music video. “Twerk that ass for a icy chain (Hmm),” she says in the chorus, before addressing a lover in the first verse. It’s unclear if she means ex Quavo, who she dated from 2018 until early 2021.

