Excitement over returning players for CU Buffs men’s basketball tempered by surrounding disaster
At one point during practice on Friday morning, Colorado senior Evan Battey, his signature beaming grin stretched across his face, regarded his Buffaloes teammates lined along the baseline and bellowed an enthusiastic greeting.
“Dang, it’s so good to see you guys!” Battey exclaimed.
It perhaps was an appropriate sentiment throughout Boulder on Friday morning. Although CU’s senior forward was simply exuding his excitement at having a number of his previously quarantined teammates back on the floor, it was easy to picture Battey’s exclamation being exchanged among friends and family all across Boulder County.
As the Buffs got back to work following Thursday’s off day, CU’s jubilation at having the bulk of its team back on the floor following COVID issues was tempered by the surrounding disaster caused by the Marshall wildfire that decimated entire neighborhoods in Louisville and Superior.
While inside linebackers coach Mark Smith from the Buffs football team announced via Twitter his family had lost its home, CU men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle said no one in his program was directly affected by the fire. Nevertheless, everyone’s thoughts were with those in the athletic department who may not have been so fortunate.
“There’s a lot of people that work in Boulder and work at the university that were affected,” Boyle said. “There’s a lot of people who commute in to work and live in those areas. We’re lucky, but I know a lot of people were not. Our heart goes out to them, for sure.”
In far more positive news for the team, the Buffs welcomed most, but not quite all, of their quarantined players back to practice Friday. CU’s COVID outbreak forced the cancellation of the Dec. 21 showdown at home against Kansas, and early this week the Buffs’ two-game Pac-12 trip through Oregon was postponed.
The first of those postponed dates was rescheduled for Monday, with the Buffs beginning preparations for a showdown against the Oregon Ducks (8 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks). Boyle said Friday’s workout was the first time the Buffs have held five-on-five scrimmages since Dec. 20, the day before the canceled KU date.
“I wasn’t out for too long and the transition has been smooth,” said CU sophomore Jabari Walker, one of a handful of Buffs players whose planned trips to visit family instead turned into a holiday quarantine in Boulder. “I can’t complain. The only bad part was not playing Kansas and not being able to see my family.”
The Buffs still didn’t have quite all of their scholarship players participating at Friday’s workout, but it was close. And after previously indicating the Buffs might still be shorthanded for Monday’s game, Thursday’s announcement by the Pac-12 regarding a shift in COVID protocols might change that. The Pac-12 has opted to move the mandatory quarantine time for asymptomatic players from 10 days to five, following CDC recommendations from earlier this week. That change might allow the few CU players still sidelined to return to the mix by Saturday.
Two days of practice are required before quarantined players can be cleared to play games, meaning those few who weren’t at Friday’s workout will need to participate on Saturday in order to be eligible to play on Monday.
“The guys who were back (Friday) were going to be back, because we had the Christmas break we were able to use as days for quarantine,” Boyle said. “But now the guys that are hopefully back (Saturday) may not have been back for another four or five days.”
St. Louis health leaders advise keeping New Year’s celebrations small
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is urging everyone to keep their celebrations small this New Year’s weekend due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
“We think you really should consider doing this in the smallest way. If you can limit the number of people in gatherings, please do so. And if you can gather with other people who are fully vaccinated, that’s the best choice,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, co-leader of the task force.
Dunagan said the highest risk of transmitting COVID is when large groups of people who are unvaccinated get together in a small space without wearing masks.
“Gathering is only as safe as the most vulnerable person in that gathering, and you should think about that as you get together,” he said.
On New Year’s Eve, the task force also issued a statement criticizing Gov. Mike Parson for allowing the COVID-19 state of emergency for Missouri to expire at midnight Friday. The task force said it’s dedicated to helping the St. Louis region, but the expiration of the emergency is making their efforts more difficult.
“We had not planned on doing a briefing today, but because of the rapidly deteriorating COVID situation in St. Louis, we felt it was really important to let the community really know where we are and what they can do to help prevent a disaster from occurring,” said Dr. Alex Garza, co-leader of the task force.
Task force doctors said the contagious omicron variant is leading to the rapid rise of COVID infections. The task force said hospitals already are full, and healthcare systems are facing serious staffing challenges.
University of Colorado Boulder to start spring semester remotely due to COVID, impacts of Marshall fire
The University of Colorado Boulder will begin the spring 2022 semester remotely on Jan. 10 with in-person instruction scheduled to resume on Jan. 24, campus officials announced Friday evening.
A rise in COVID-19 cases and local impacts of the destructive Marshall fire prompted the remote start, according to a CU news release.
“By delaying our in-person return until Jan. 24, we are doing our part to support the community,” said Chancellor Phil DiStefano in a message to the campus community. “The remote start will allow us to provide the support needed to our impacted students, faculty and staff who may not be able to teach or attend classes in person. It will also help us provide resources in support of community-wide recovery efforts.”
Faculty and staff are encouraged to work remotely during this time if possible.
In his message, DiStefano shared details about the launch of a new website with fire resources for the campus community.
East St. Louis School District to begin remote learning after winter break
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill – East St. Louis School District 189 will begin remote instruction after winter break due to increased COVID-19 cases.
The announcement was made in a Facebook post by Superintendent Arthur R. Culver Friday evening. Remote learning will start Tuesday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 18, depending on COVID data.
Culver said the decision was made in collaboration with the East Side Health District.
“We are committed to implementing necessary measures that help ensure the safety of all students and staff when we return to in-person learning,” he said in the post.
The post includes information about the remote instruction schedule, technology support, meal distribution, virtual parent-teacher conferences, and athletics.
The 21st Century After-School Programs will continue virtually during the “adaptive pause,” while athletics will continue in-person unless notified otherwise, according to the post.
“All staff and student-athletes who are not fully vaccinated and are in-person for a portion of time during the adaptive pause MUST PARTICIPATE in weekly Shield testing. Shield testing will only be provided once per week,” the post states.
Updates regarding remote learning can be found on the school district’s website, Facebook page, and Twitter.
“I strongly encourage all staff, students, and families to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control. This includes getting vaccinated and, if age-eligible, a booster shot,” Culver said.
