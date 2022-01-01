Fall girls swimming All-Scholastics and league All-Stars

GIRLS SWIMMING ALL-SCHOLASTICS

Diya Ackerman-Vallala (North Andover) 100-yard breaststroke

Malia Amuan (North Andover) 200-yard IM, 100-yard freestyle

Anna Boemer (Reading) 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly

Tabitha Chen-Fiske (Winchester) diving

Charlotte Kaduson (Winchester) 500-yard freestyle

Alexa Kalish (Brookline) diving

Hannah Lee (Brookline) 100-yard breaststroke

Charlotte Moulston (Andover) 500-yard freestyle

Madelyn Smith (Ursuline) 100-yard butterfly

Trinity Trainor (Framingham) 50-yard freestyle

Hannah Wieczorek (North Andover) 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard freestyle

Maddison McAloon, Alexandra George, Julia Netishen, Julia Paradis (Central Catholic) 200-yard freestyle relay

Hannah Wieczorek, Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Malia Amuan, Alexandra Shea (North Andover) 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay

Sophie Juethner, Rachel Tsang, Claudia Huang, Isabela Teixeira (Acton-Boxboro) 400-yard freestyle relay

DIYA ACKERMAN-VALLALA, North Andover

The junior captured the 100-yard breaststroke title at the Merrimack Valley Conference championship, then was the North sectional champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-IM, then won the Div. 2 state title in the 100-yard breaststroke. The recipient of the Scarlet Knight Award, Ackerman-Vallala is a captain-elect for the 2022 season.

MALIA AMUAN, North Andover

The senior standout established a Div. 2 meet record in both the 200-yard IM and 100-yard freestyle, the latter a state record. At the North sectionals, Amuan broke records in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. She set school records in the 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard IM as well as two relays. A member of the National Honor Society, Amuan will swim at the University of Michigan.

ANNA BOEMER, Reading

The junior won the North sectional title in the 50-yard freestyle and placed second in the 100-yard freestyle. At the Div. 2 state meet, Boemer set a state record in the 100-yard butterfly and nearly broke a second record in winning the 50-yard freestyle. A four-time NICSA All-American and Olympic qualifier in the 100-meter butterfly, Boemer has given a verbal commitment to swim at the University of Michigan.

TABITHA CHEN-FISKE, Winchester

The senior went undefeated on the season, winning the Middlesex League, North sectional and Div. 2 state diving title. A two-time NISCA All-American Diver, Chen-Fiske is a 13-time USA Diving Junior National Championship qualifier in 1-meter, 3-meter and platform events. Chen-Fiske is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society.

CHARLOTTE KADUSON, Winchester

A Middlesex League All-Conference performer and two-time All-Star, the senior captured the 500-yard freestyle at both the North sectional and Div. 1 state tournaments. Kaduson is also a member of the National Honor Society. She will continue her swimming career at Sacred Heart University.

ALEXA KALISH, Brookline

Kalish went undefeated this past season, establishing school records in both the 6- and 11-dives, The Bay State Conference champion, Kalish went on to win the diving title at both the South sectional and Div. 1 state tournament. An honor roll student with a 4.0 GPA, Kalish will dive at Dartmouth College.

HANNAH LEE, Brookline

The junior won the 100-yard breaststroke and was part of the winning 200-yard medley relay in leading Brookline to a second place finish at the Div. 1 championships. At the South sectionals, Lee broke a meet record in the 100-breaststroke. In the offseason, Lee swims as part of Charles River Aquatics.

CHARLOTTE MOULSON, Andover

Team captain Moulson was the Merrimack Valley Conference Div. 1 Swimmer of the Year, scoring the most points in league events. She was the Div. 1 state champion in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events. A high honors student, Moulson plans on studying Environmental Science. In the offseason, Moulson swims at Crimson Aquatics

MADELYN SMITH, Ursuline

The senior was undefeated in the 100-yard butterfly, winning the South sectional and Div. 1 state title. Smith was part of a 400-yard freestyle relay team that finished fourth at the Div. 1 states. A six-year varsity performer and former Boston Herald All-Scholastic, Smith is a member of the National Honor Society. Smith will swim at Middlebury College.

TRINITY TRAINOR, Framingham

Trainor was the South sectional and Div. 1 state champion in the 50-yard freestyle. She also was part of a school-record 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay team. Her efforts helped the Flyers take home a fifth place finish at the Div. 1 championships. Trainor has not selected a college but plans to major in biology.

HANNAH WIECZOREK, North Andover

The sophomore captured the Div. 2 title in both the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle along with competing as part of a pair of winning relays (200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle). Wieczorek has trained with Crimson Aquatics and Bradford Swim Club. A decorated youth swimmer, Wieczorek’s long-term goals are to swim at a Div. 1 college.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC

200-FREESTYLE RELAY

The foursome of senior Julia Paradis, juniors Madison McAloon and Alexandra George and sophomore Julia Netishen took a second in the North sectionals, then captured the 200-yard freestyle relay crown at the Div. 1 state meet. McAloon competes in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle, while Netishen swims the 50-yard freestyle. Paradis took a sixth in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard IM and George competed in the 50-yard, 100-yard and 200-yard freestyles.

NORTH ANDOVER

200-MEDLEY RELAY, 200-FREESTYLE RELAY

The foursome of Hannah Wieczorek, Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Malia Amuan, Alexandra Shea captured the Div. 2 state titles in the 200-medley and 200-relays. Wieczorek, Ackerman-Vallala and Amaun all won state individual titles, while Shea will be back for her senior year after performing well in the 50-yard freestyle.

ACTON-BOXBORO

400-FREESTYLE RELAY

The quartet of seniors Sophie Juethner, Rachel Tsang and Claudia Huang along with freshman Isabela Teixeira took home the gold in the 400-yard freestyle at the Div. 1 state meet in helping the Colonials win the state team title. Juethner won the 100-yard freestyle and finished second in the 50-yard freestyle. Tsang took a third in the 100-yard butterfly and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle at the Div. 1 states. Huang was the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke, while Teixeira already holds the school record in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.

LEAGUE ALL-STARS

MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE

(CO-ED): Amelia Barron, Calire Neilly, Maya Flatley (Andover); Craig Fiorino, Gabriel Flores (Billerica); Madison McAloon, Julia Netishen (Central Catholic); Neva Sa, Marissa Aldayaa, Abby Rice (Chelmsford); Cai Simard, Jacqueline Strong, Carly Quinlin, Kanzie Hillsgrove (Haverhill); Carter Delano, Caleb Canavan, Lex Flores, Corey Boiselle (Methuen/Tewksbury); Hannah Wieczorek, Diya Ackerman Vallala (North Andover)

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Charlotte Moulson, Melia Amuan

MIDDLESEX LEAGUE

ALL-CONFERENCE: Ella Barker, Soline Fisher, Emma Gregory, Kathinka Hartvedt, Alexis Kim, Isabelle Houseman, Sylvie Racicot (Arlington/Watertown); Maddy Morawski, Alique Stepanian (Belmont); Anna Boemer (Reading); Kaitlin Patt, Audrey Cook (Wakefield); Vivian Brooks, Tabitha Chen-Fiske, Charlotte Kaduson, Emma Kawai, Elle Michaud (Winchester)