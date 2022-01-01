News
Fall girls swimming All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
GIRLS SWIMMING ALL-SCHOLASTICS
Diya Ackerman-Vallala (North Andover) 100-yard breaststroke
Malia Amuan (North Andover) 200-yard IM, 100-yard freestyle
Anna Boemer (Reading) 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly
Tabitha Chen-Fiske (Winchester) diving
Charlotte Kaduson (Winchester) 500-yard freestyle
Alexa Kalish (Brookline) diving
Hannah Lee (Brookline) 100-yard breaststroke
Charlotte Moulston (Andover) 500-yard freestyle
Madelyn Smith (Ursuline) 100-yard butterfly
Trinity Trainor (Framingham) 50-yard freestyle
Hannah Wieczorek (North Andover) 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard freestyle
Maddison McAloon, Alexandra George, Julia Netishen, Julia Paradis (Central Catholic) 200-yard freestyle relay
Hannah Wieczorek, Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Malia Amuan, Alexandra Shea (North Andover) 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay
Sophie Juethner, Rachel Tsang, Claudia Huang, Isabela Teixeira (Acton-Boxboro) 400-yard freestyle relay
DIYA ACKERMAN-VALLALA, North Andover
The junior captured the 100-yard breaststroke title at the Merrimack Valley Conference championship, then was the North sectional champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-IM, then won the Div. 2 state title in the 100-yard breaststroke. The recipient of the Scarlet Knight Award, Ackerman-Vallala is a captain-elect for the 2022 season.
MALIA AMUAN, North Andover
The senior standout established a Div. 2 meet record in both the 200-yard IM and 100-yard freestyle, the latter a state record. At the North sectionals, Amuan broke records in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. She set school records in the 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard IM as well as two relays. A member of the National Honor Society, Amuan will swim at the University of Michigan.
ANNA BOEMER, Reading
The junior won the North sectional title in the 50-yard freestyle and placed second in the 100-yard freestyle. At the Div. 2 state meet, Boemer set a state record in the 100-yard butterfly and nearly broke a second record in winning the 50-yard freestyle. A four-time NICSA All-American and Olympic qualifier in the 100-meter butterfly, Boemer has given a verbal commitment to swim at the University of Michigan.
TABITHA CHEN-FISKE, Winchester
The senior went undefeated on the season, winning the Middlesex League, North sectional and Div. 2 state diving title. A two-time NISCA All-American Diver, Chen-Fiske is a 13-time USA Diving Junior National Championship qualifier in 1-meter, 3-meter and platform events. Chen-Fiske is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society.
CHARLOTTE KADUSON, Winchester
A Middlesex League All-Conference performer and two-time All-Star, the senior captured the 500-yard freestyle at both the North sectional and Div. 1 state tournaments. Kaduson is also a member of the National Honor Society. She will continue her swimming career at Sacred Heart University.
ALEXA KALISH, Brookline
Kalish went undefeated this past season, establishing school records in both the 6- and 11-dives, The Bay State Conference champion, Kalish went on to win the diving title at both the South sectional and Div. 1 state tournament. An honor roll student with a 4.0 GPA, Kalish will dive at Dartmouth College.
HANNAH LEE, Brookline
The junior won the 100-yard breaststroke and was part of the winning 200-yard medley relay in leading Brookline to a second place finish at the Div. 1 championships. At the South sectionals, Lee broke a meet record in the 100-breaststroke. In the offseason, Lee swims as part of Charles River Aquatics.
CHARLOTTE MOULSON, Andover
Team captain Moulson was the Merrimack Valley Conference Div. 1 Swimmer of the Year, scoring the most points in league events. She was the Div. 1 state champion in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events. A high honors student, Moulson plans on studying Environmental Science. In the offseason, Moulson swims at Crimson Aquatics
MADELYN SMITH, Ursuline
The senior was undefeated in the 100-yard butterfly, winning the South sectional and Div. 1 state title. Smith was part of a 400-yard freestyle relay team that finished fourth at the Div. 1 states. A six-year varsity performer and former Boston Herald All-Scholastic, Smith is a member of the National Honor Society. Smith will swim at Middlebury College.
TRINITY TRAINOR, Framingham
Trainor was the South sectional and Div. 1 state champion in the 50-yard freestyle. She also was part of a school-record 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay team. Her efforts helped the Flyers take home a fifth place finish at the Div. 1 championships. Trainor has not selected a college but plans to major in biology.
HANNAH WIECZOREK, North Andover
The sophomore captured the Div. 2 title in both the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle along with competing as part of a pair of winning relays (200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle). Wieczorek has trained with Crimson Aquatics and Bradford Swim Club. A decorated youth swimmer, Wieczorek’s long-term goals are to swim at a Div. 1 college.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
200-FREESTYLE RELAY
The foursome of senior Julia Paradis, juniors Madison McAloon and Alexandra George and sophomore Julia Netishen took a second in the North sectionals, then captured the 200-yard freestyle relay crown at the Div. 1 state meet. McAloon competes in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle, while Netishen swims the 50-yard freestyle. Paradis took a sixth in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard IM and George competed in the 50-yard, 100-yard and 200-yard freestyles.
NORTH ANDOVER
200-MEDLEY RELAY, 200-FREESTYLE RELAY
The foursome of Hannah Wieczorek, Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Malia Amuan, Alexandra Shea captured the Div. 2 state titles in the 200-medley and 200-relays. Wieczorek, Ackerman-Vallala and Amaun all won state individual titles, while Shea will be back for her senior year after performing well in the 50-yard freestyle.
ACTON-BOXBORO
400-FREESTYLE RELAY
The quartet of seniors Sophie Juethner, Rachel Tsang and Claudia Huang along with freshman Isabela Teixeira took home the gold in the 400-yard freestyle at the Div. 1 state meet in helping the Colonials win the state team title. Juethner won the 100-yard freestyle and finished second in the 50-yard freestyle. Tsang took a third in the 100-yard butterfly and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle at the Div. 1 states. Huang was the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke, while Teixeira already holds the school record in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.
LEAGUE ALL-STARS
MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE
(CO-ED): Amelia Barron, Calire Neilly, Maya Flatley (Andover); Craig Fiorino, Gabriel Flores (Billerica); Madison McAloon, Julia Netishen (Central Catholic); Neva Sa, Marissa Aldayaa, Abby Rice (Chelmsford); Cai Simard, Jacqueline Strong, Carly Quinlin, Kanzie Hillsgrove (Haverhill); Carter Delano, Caleb Canavan, Lex Flores, Corey Boiselle (Methuen/Tewksbury); Hannah Wieczorek, Diya Ackerman Vallala (North Andover)
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Charlotte Moulson, Melia Amuan
MIDDLESEX LEAGUE
ALL-CONFERENCE: Ella Barker, Soline Fisher, Emma Gregory, Kathinka Hartvedt, Alexis Kim, Isabelle Houseman, Sylvie Racicot (Arlington/Watertown); Maddy Morawski, Alique Stepanian (Belmont); Anna Boemer (Reading); Kaitlin Patt, Audrey Cook (Wakefield); Vivian Brooks, Tabitha Chen-Fiske, Charlotte Kaduson, Emma Kawai, Elle Michaud (Winchester)
Dear Abby: New year offers a chance for a fresh start
Dear Readers: Welcome to 2022! A new year has arrived, and we leave the last one behind. As always, this new year brings with it our hopes for a new beginning.
Today presents an opportunity to discard destructive old habits for healthy new ones, and with that in mind, I will share Dear Abby’s often-requested list of New Year’s Resolutions — which were adapted by my late mother, Pauline Phillips, from the original credo of Al-Anon:
JUST FOR TODAY: I will live through THIS DAY ONLY. I will not brood about yesterday or obsess about tomorrow. I will not set far-reaching goals or try to overcome all of my problems at once. I know that I can do something for 24 hours that would overwhelm me if I had to keep it up for a lifetime.
JUST FOR TODAY: I will decide to be happy. I will not dwell on thoughts that depress me. If my mind fills with clouds, I will chase them away and fill it with sunshine.
JUST FOR TODAY: I will accept what is. I will face reality. I will correct those things that I can correct and accept those I cannot.
JUST FOR TODAY: I will improve my mind. I will read something that requires effort, thought and concentration. I will not be a mental loafer.
JUST FOR TODAY: I will make a conscious effort to be agreeable. I will be kind and courteous to those who cross my path, and I’ll not speak ill of others. I will improve my appearance, speak softly and not interrupt when someone else is talking. Just for today, I will refrain from improving anybody but myself.
JUST FOR TODAY: I will do something positive to improve my health. If I’m a smoker, I’ll quit. And I will get off the couch and take a brisk walk, even if it’s only around the block.
JUST FOR TODAY: I will gather the courage to do what is right and take responsibility for my own actions.
And now, Dear Readers, allow me to share an item that was sent to me by L.J. Bhatia, a reader from New Delhi, India:
Dear Abby: This year, no resolutions, only some guidelines. The Holy Vedas say, “Man has subjected himself to thousands of self-inflicted bondages. Wisdom comes to a man who lives according to the true eternal laws of nature.”
The prayer of St. Francis (of which there are several versions) contains a powerful message:
Lord, make me an instrument of your peace;
Where there is hatred, let me sow love;
Where there is injury, pardon;
Where there is doubt, faith;
Where there is despair, hope;
Where there is darkness, light;
And where there is sadness, joy.
O Divine Master,
Grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console;
To be understood, as to understand;
To be loved, as to love;
For it is in giving that we receive,
It is in pardoning that we are pardoned,
And it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.
And so, Dear Readers, may 2022 bring with it good health, peace and joy to all of us.
— Love, Abby
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Grasso’s Garage: E-Hybrid Panamera pleases Porsche lovers
Shock and awe!
This might be the most appealing automobile ever witnessed in Grasso’s Garage. With its Panamera-proven curvatures and sight lines, Porsche adds the E-Hybrid option to its outstanding lineup. As the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo pulls into Grasso’s Garage for a weeklong test, we notice excellence at the tippy-top of the list.
Wrapped in Dolomite Silver Metallic, the exterior curvatures really hit home for the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Turismo. Not only does this four-seat sedan look good, but it has some serious Porsche-like features that keep enthusiasts coming back for more. Let’s start with the E-Hybrid upgrades. Porsche delivers a 30% increase in battery power over the 2020 model, totaling 14.3 kWh net capacity/17.9 kWh gross capacity.
For those long road trips, or driving in less-populated densities, the Panamera brings that option first and foremost while adding that ever-interesting technology option for consumers. But let’s not single out those 10- to 20-mile daily commuters; plug it in at home, while not using gasoline on the day-to-day drive, but keeping in mind, you always have that cross-country ability with no worries; Tesla, watch-out!
Utilizing a proven 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 + E-Machine engine/motor, producing 552 horsepower and 553 lb.-ft. of torque, the Panamera E-Hybrid Sports Turismo is really a hit in Grasso’s Garage. With its peppiness and lack of that historic “hybrid-lag” that the competition cannot overcome, the structure of the Panamera is certainly exponential.
We noticed some really interesting and nice Panamera aspects, such as Adaptive Air Suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management, Porsche Traction Management and Lane Keep Assist with Traffic Management. Did I mention the comfort and space available in the Panamera E-Hybrid? Well on our weekend trip to scenic Western Massachusetts, the Panamera fit luggage, four people, a tent and cooler. If that is not impressive, I don’t know what is!
For Sales Satisfaction, leave it to Porsche to regain the top spot again according to J.D. Power. If owning a Porsche wasn’t enough, consumers have proven that Porsche has the process figured out.
“This is a fantastic response from our growing community of Porsche customers, built on the dedication and creativity of our dealers. To both I have to say a big ‘Thank you!’” said Kjell Gruner, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America Inc. “Together with our dealers nationwide, we continue to invest in dealerships as destinations, enhancing our digital retail touchpoints and strengthening the Porsche culture and sense of community among our customer base. I am grateful to see customers feeling ever more at home and well cared for as they select their dream Porsche.”
Well done Porsche, I wouldn’t expect anything less and with the Panamera E-Hybrid; you get the Grasso’s Garage nod.
Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid
MSRP: $117,300
As tested: $141,710
MPG: 22 gas, 50 MPGe, 31 as tested
Massachusetts breaks another COVID case record with 21,397 infections in one day
The state reports 21,397 new coronavirus cases this last day of the year and 48 deaths.
It’s another new record, breaking Thursday’s mark by 260 cases. It appears the omicron variant isn’t going anywhere.
The key indicators include:
- 1,954 Bay State residents hospitalized as of Friday.
- 18.42% is the 7-day positivity average, too high.
- 387 patients are in ICUs around Massachusetts.
- 243 of them are intubated.
- 48 deaths bring the state’s total for the pandemic to 19,821.
- 75 years old is the average age of those deaths.
It’s all posted daily in a grim accounting found on the COVID-19 Response Reporting page. The next tally will come Monday and will account for the entire weekend.
When will this pandemic end? We took a crack at that by examining the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak and will keep digging into that issue in the weeks to come.
The World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday the pandemic will end in 2022, if “if we end inequity” and share vaccines in all corners of the world.
“If the right choices are taken, we can turn this pandemic around, and build on the gains made in 2021,” he said in his New Year’s Eve address.
He does blast booster programs — already rolling in the U.S. — when “only half of WHO’s Member States have met the goal of immunizing 40% of their populations by the end of 2021.”
He is looking to vaccinate 70% of people in all countries by the middle of 2022.
The WHO has faced bitter criticism for its handling of the early days of the pandemic, but his focus in his statement posted on LinkedIn is seeing this through to the end.
