News
Family of slain Illinois deputy speaks out ahead of visitation
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. – The family of slain Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley has released a statement following his death Wednesday morning.
Riley, 38, was a husband, father, son, and friend. The statement released by the Illinois State Police from Riley’s family said, “to the public, he became a hero on December 29th, when he was killed in the line of duty. To his family, he has always been a hero.”
The family’s statement says, “Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest, he loved his family and friends deeply, and he died doing what he loved. ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.’ -Matthew 5:9.”
ISP said Riley’s visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium. There will be a first responder walk-through at 6 p.m. Riley’s funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, also at the gym. There will be a law enforcement procession and burial following the service at Cisne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne. Memorials will be accepted at the services and the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, Illinois which is assisting with arrangements.
Police said Riley was helping a driver when he was ambushed.
“It’s hard to understand how stopping to help someone on the interstate can cost you your life,” Wayne County resident Gene Kollak tells WEHT-TV. “And everything I know about Sean, he was the type of person to give you the shirt off his back. And I’m sure when he saw blinking lights on the interstate at 5 in the morning, his first thought was, ‘I’m going to stop and see what this guy needs.”
Riley was shot and killed while on duty at approximately 5 a.m. near Mill Shoals, Illinois on I-64. His squad car was missing from the scene and was found abandoned on I-64.
At approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, a man was shot in the shoulder and carjacked at a St. Peters QuikTrip. Police said they found evidence at the QuikTrip connecting the suspect to the death of Riley. It is not clear how the suspect got to the St. Peters area but they were investigating a semi-truck in the gas station’s parking lot. the stolen vehicle was later found in O’Fallon, Missouri in a business park off Interstate 70 after ditching that car. The suspect reportedly stole a Nissan truck and went back to Illinois with an innocent bystander that he’d kidnapped.
The search for the suspect started in Missouri and then led to several locations in Illinois. People were warned to lock their doors and police released an image of another vehicle connected to the suspect. Police surrounded a home in Carlyle, Illinois at about 1 p.m. Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky was arrested just before 1:45 p.m. after barricading himself inside someone else’s home in Carlyle, Illinois. The kidnapping victim and homeowner were uninjured.
Tate has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections’ online offender lookup, Tate was on mandatory reentry supervision, which ended Dec. 21. The department listed prior offenses ranging from evading police, unlawful possession of meth, promoting contraband and wanton endangerment.
Suggest a Correction
News
Xcel working to restore power and heat cut by high wind, wildfires ahead of colder temperatures
Xcel Energy Colorado said about 15,000 customers remained without power as a result of Thursday’s catastrophic wind storm and fire in Boulder County, and that 500 employees and contractors are working to restore service ahead of a winter storm expected to drop in temperatures into the single digits.
“This has been an incredibly challenging time for many of our communities, and we are working hard to restore power and natural gas to customers,” said Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado in a news release. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the wildfires, and we are calling in extra hands from across the region and beyond to safely restore service wherever possible. Conditions continue to be challenging, so we thank customers for their patience as our crews continue to work around the clock.”
About 350 Xcel workers and contractors are focused on restoring electricity, which is needed to power the blowers on furnaces, while another 150 are focused on restoring the natural gas needed to provide heat. The gas supply in Louisville and Superior was cut off to prevent additional damage as the Marshall fire enveloped more than 500 homes.
The fire also damaged natural gas distribution infrastructure in the area, and to protect the wider system, Xcel implemented rolling power outages in several mountain counties Thursday night and urged customers in Summit and Grand counties to limit their gas consumption. Power was cut to limit the gas that furnaces consumed and prevent a larger collapse in the distribution system.
About 80% of customers who lost utility service because of the wind storm and fire had it restored overnight, but about 15,000 customers were still without service, the state’s largest utility said.
Although precipitation is desperately needed and will help dampen the remaining flames, the colder temperatures that are coming with the snow raise another set of concerns, said Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle at a press conference on Friday morning.
“I know that restoration of power is a major priority,” he said. “We were working closely with Xcel to do quick assessments where we can … to restore power where it is safe.”
Temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning are expected to dip below 10 degrees, raising the possibility of frozen pipes and additional damage to homes lacking utility service.
Another ongoing issue is with the water supply. As homes burned, they started leaking water, which reduced the water pressure needed to fight the flames, Pelle said. Low pressure can lead to infiltration and contamination of the water supply, which has triggered boiled water orders in Louisville and Superior.
News
Crash closes 270 SB to 64 WB ramp, expected to reopen by 1:30 pm
ST. LOUIS – A crash has closed the 270 southbound to 64 westbound ramp Friday morning.
The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. MoDOT said the closure is expected to last until approximately 1:28 p.m.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
3 Blues legends invest in medical marijuana dispensary in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Missouri’s first medical marijuana retail sale was just over a year ago, and now there are about 180,000 registered patients with authorized use cards. Just over 15,000 license holders are St. Louis County residents.
“Hippos” is the only medical marijuana dispensary operating in the Chesterfield Valley. It is a “seed-to-sale” company, meaning they grow what they sell. Two of their main investors are former Blues legends Brett Hull and Kelly Chase. The third is Barret Jackman. Hull and Chase had the details from the store in Chesterfield.
Hippos is located at 17409 – G Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. Click here for more information.
Suggest a Correction
Family of slain Illinois deputy speaks out ahead of visitation
Khloe Kardashian Posts About Surviving Very Painful Year
Xcel working to restore power and heat cut by high wind, wildfires ahead of colder temperatures
Crash closes 270 SB to 64 WB ramp, expected to reopen by 1:30 pm
3 Blues legends invest in medical marijuana dispensary in Chesterfield
Top 3 Most Visited IDO Platforms in 2021 According to CryptoRank
RHOD’s Brandi Redmond and LeeAnne Locken Reconcile
Top 5 in ’22: the St. Louis news stories that will have us talking
Erica Mena Claps Back At Safaree Samuels For Saying He’s Involved In Kids’ Lives: ‘Go To Therapy’
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News21 hours ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News3 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies