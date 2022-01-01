News
Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves passes away at age 77
Dan Reeves, who won 110 regular season games and three AFC championships during his 12 years as the Broncos’ coach, has passed away at age 77.
During a 23-year head-coaching career, Reeves went 190-165-2 in the regular season and 20-11 in the playoffs, reaching four Super Bowls. Reeves is ninth-all time in regular season wins and tied with Jeff Fisher for most regular season losses.
In a statement provided to the NFL Network, Reeves’ family said: “Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, Ga. He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined.”
Reeves was inducted to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 2014 and last coached in the NFL in 2003 with Atlanta. He won five AFC West titles with the Broncos. He is second in team history in regular season wins, behind Mike Shanahan (138).
Reeves was hired by then-owner Edgar Kaiser in March, a month after Kaiser bought the team from Gerald Phipps.
From 1981-92, Reeves had only one losing season with the Broncos — 2-7 in the strike-shortened 1982 season. The Broncos had seven years of at least 10 wins over Reeves’ watch and quarterback John Elway arrived in 1983 to lead six trips to the playoffs.
Reeves’ Broncos lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants (1986), Washington (1987) and San Francisco (1989).
Reeves left Denver after the 1992 season and was quickly hired by the New York Giants. He went 31-33 with the Giants (one playoff appearance) in four years before moving to Atlanta for seven years (49-59-91). The Falcons’ first Super Bowl appearance was after the 1998 season and Atlanta lost to the Broncos in Elway’s final game.
Before starting his coaching career, Reeves played eight years for Dallas (1965-72), rushing 535 times for 1,990 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Reeves was an assistant for the Cowboys from 1974-80 before the Broncos hired him.
As a player, assistant coach and head coach, Reeves made nine Super Bowls, winning one as a player and assistant coach apiece with Dallas.
This story will be updated.
News
Dave Hyde: Miami Dolphins’ season sits on the edge of something special
We’re there, right there, right on the doorstep of something special — something as good as it gets in sports, really.
This is the kind of new year that can feel new right from the start. Because this is the kind of Sunday that makes you think if everything breaks right and the formula of the past seven Miami Dolphins wins holds, they can have a game that turns a memorable run into a magical season.
So much has happened for the Dolphins already in winning seven straight games. So much will happen the rest of the way starting Sunday, if this is to become one of those seasons everyone remembers.
This Sunday at Tennessee is all about getting the Dolphins to next Sunday against New England. Next Sunday can get them in the playoffs. No one thought that possible after a 1-7 start. No one thought it likely even when they solved some problems on defense, got quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy and won a few games.
Now they’re smack in the middle of playoff talk, even if not many nationally are talking about them. Sunday can change that. Sunday can confirm everything about these past seven weeks.
Win, and their streak runs to a historic eight in a row. Win, and they take down the current No. 2 seed in the AFC, on the road and in the cold. Those ingredients matter, too.
Tennessee is 6-2 at home. Only Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay have better home records this year. They’re all Super Bowl favorites, too.
And the cold? It’s expected to crash into freezing weather in Nashville by kickoff. The wind is forecast to be 15-25 mph. That’s the kind of weather the Dolphins rarely have played in and even more rarely won in.
They’ve lost their past six games in weather under 40 degrees. They’re 3-8 in such games over the last decade.
These Dolphins haven’t paid any attention to conventional thought, so there’s no reason they would care about historical cold patterns. Most of the roster has flipped over the last few years, anyhow.
Ryan Tannehill was one of those who left. It was the best career move he could make. The former Dolphins quarterback’s three seasons in Tennessee have ended in the AFC title game, the opening round of the playoffs and wherever this one goes in the playoffs.
The Titans are the AFC’s second seed now. They’re a good team, a tough team. They also don’t have their big playmaker in running back Derrick Henry. They’ve lost to lowly Houston and the New York Jets this year. They’ve lost to a mediocre Pittsburgh team and squeaked by a mediocre San Francisco team the past two weeks.
They’re vulnerable enough, in other words, if the Dolphins are good enough. The Dolphins have a defense that has won two months of games. The Dolphins have, at his best, an efficient and error-free quarterback in Tagovailoa. Can the Dolphins step up in weight class Sunday and still ride that formula?
Everyone knows the fun has been limited for Dolphins fans the past couple of decades. There was Bill Parcells walking around the locker room, collaring Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown after a win in their playoff push in 2008 , saying, “Let’s do something special!”
There, too, was coach Adam Gase’s Dolphins rallying with Tannehill (until he got hurt) and making the playoffs in 2016. After that season, Gase said, “We’re just getting started.”
It didn’t work out that way. Maybe this era works out better. It’s a Cinderella world for the Dolphins right now, one where they can slip on the glass slipper Sunday against Tennessee and confirm the good work they’ve done the past two months. Or the clock can strike midnight.
That’s the good Sunday the Dolphins have played themselves into. They need one more good Sunday to get to the final Sunday. No one thought they could get here the way this odd season broke. Now they’re here, right here, standing in a new year on the edge of something special.
News
Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Rams 30, Ravens 17: Considering where the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was in Week 2, this might be the best team the Ravens will face all season: explosive on offense, disruptive on defense and strong on special teams. A healthy Tyler Huntley is preferable to a hobbled Lamar Jackson, but there’s still only so much this offense can do without its Pro Bowl quarterback. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have talked this week about how much the Ravens’ blowout in 2019 stuck with them, and this looks like a nice revenge spot. The Ravens’ best hope for an upset (and a playoff pulse) is getting the wasteful version of Matthew Stafford.
Mike Preston, columnist
Rams 27, Ravens 24: Good teams get hot going into the postseason, and the Rams are playing extremely well. There are few questions surrounding this team but many about the Ravens, with the biggest being whether star quarterback Lamar Jackson is healthy enough to play. Regardless, the Ravens secondary is decimated because of injuries and the Rams have enough highly skilled players to give Baltimore problems. The Ravens’ best bet is to come out running the ball and try to mash a soft Los Angeles team.
Childs Walker, reporter
Rams 31, Ravens 23: It’s difficult to find a significant advantage for the Ravens against a hot Rams team that excels in all three phases of the game and is loaded with stars. Can a decimated defense hold up better against Matthew Stafford than it did against Joe Burrow? Can Lamar Jackson return to save the day? The Ravens have too many big questions to answer as they cling to fading playoff hopes.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Rams 31, Ravens 17: No matter who is starting at quarterback for the Ravens, they are going face a ton of pressure as the offensive line is going to have a hard time containing Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd. Expect Rams receiver Cooper Kupp to take full advantage of the Ravens secondary as he continues his historic season.
C.J. Doon, editor
Rams 28, Ravens 23: After giving up 525 yards and four touchdowns to Joe Burrow, this banged-up Ravens secondary can’t catch a break. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have formed one of the best quarterback-receiver tandems in the league, and without a shutdown corner on the outside, the Ravens will have trouble slowing them down. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale got creative against Davante Adams, but Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. are more than capable of picking up the slack if Kupp gets all the attention. If the Ravens had a healthy Lamar Jackson and a full complement of running backs, they might have the edge in this matchup. But a depleted defense that will be without top cornerback Anthony Averett is too much to overcome, no matter how well Jackson or Tyler Huntley plays.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Rams 34, Ravens 24: These teams are trending in opposite directions. The Rams have won four straight with quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Sony Michel and wide receiver Cooper Kupp clicking on all cylinders. The Ravens, meanwhile, have lost four in a row and have had three quarterbacks start their last three games. Lamar Jackson’s starting at quarterback does not look promising as of Friday, but Baltimore shouldn’t be counted out with Tyler Huntley under center and the reserve/COVID-19 list looking much shorter this week. Slowing down the potent Rams attack, however, will be a tall task for a Ravens defense that got torched by a Bengals offense that utilizes a similar three-wide-receiver formation the Rams do. It’s just a bad matchup, not to mention Los Angeles’ defense has been improving and allowed fewer than 16 points per game during its winning streak. The Ravens will scratch, fight and claw like they usually do, but it’s an uphill climb even with their playoff lives hanging in the balance.
News
Editorial: Blood in the streets, schools and stores
The only resolution that should matter following the bloodshed and death of 2021 is this: Hold your loved ones close because gun violence is senseless, unpredictable, and seemingly unstoppable.
A year marked by so much loss — a deadly virus that has relentlessly filled morgues, an uptick in homicides and murders, more opioid overdoses in a single year than ever before, a deadly rampage at a grocery store in Boulder, another in Olde Town Arvada and two high school shootings — ended last week with a cross-city shooting spree fueled by chauvinist extremism and perceived grievances, killing five people in Denver and Lakewood.
Danny “Dano” Scofield, 38, was planning to surprise his mother for Christmas but stayed home to protect others when he had COVID-like symptoms. The tattoo artist has three children.
Alicia Cardenas owns Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing. Her 12-year-old daughter will never again get to hug her mother.
Alyssa Gunn Maldonado, 35, was killed and her husband, Jimmy Maldonado, is in the ICU. Their young son is waiting to find out if he’ll be an orphan. Let’s all pray that Jimmy Maldonado recovers.
Sarah Steck worked at the Belmar Hyatt House hotel to help pay the bills while she studied fine art in communication design at Metropolitan State University. Steck’s dream was to one day land a job in a more creative field. She graduated in the spring with hope but died at the Hyatt House in the winter.
Shortly after Steck was killed, Lakewood Police agent Ashley Ferris confronted the shooter. Doing her job without hesitation, she first ordered the armed man to drop his weapon, then she shot and killed the man, but not before he was able to shoot her in the stomach. Her actions saved lives and as we pull for her recovery, we say thanks to all the officers, troopers and agents in this state who are the last line of defense when a crazed person decides to kill.
Michael Swinyard was a skilled golfer who made a living in the construction industry. He was gunned down in his own apartment near Cheesman Park. His fiancé may have been sick in the hospital at the time and a close friend tried to get word to her that Swinyard was dead.
Optimism about the state of our society would be hard at this point, even if these deaths were a rare isolated incident, but combined with the other heinous killings in 2021, we struggle to see a future where Americans don’t live in constant fear of going to school, work or running errands and never getting to see their loved ones again. Instead of rehashing all that America must do to stem this tide, we’ll spend this time memorializing Colorado’s great losses in 2021 with the help of Denver Post journalists and others across the state who took time to get to know each victim through their surviving loved ones.
Denny Stong went to work at the Boulder King Soopers on March 23 and simply never came home. At 20 years old, the Fairview High School 2019 graduate, he was the youngest victim that day.
Neven Stanisic, 23, was leaving the grocery store after having completed a small repair job. He was shot and killed in his car. Family and friends described the graduate of Alameda International Jr./Sr. High as a shy boy who was a very hard worker.
Teri Leiker, 51, had worked at King Soopers since May 23, 1989. She had only missed work a few times because of illness and still called her mom every day to let her know she was safely home from work. Leiker did not make that call on March 23.
Rikki Olds was also killed at work that day. She was a manager at the age of 25 and had built close friendships with her colleagues as they labored through the pandemic to fill shifts of others who were out sick with COVID-19 or who were unable to work because of the risk of exposure. Her loyal coworkers stayed with her family as they waited hours to learn whether Olds would ever come home – she wouldn’t.
Tralona “Lonna” Bartkowiak was an Umba, or “sister” in Balinese, to many in Boulder, not just her three siblings. She owned Umba Love and those who knew her through the shop described the light she brought to life. Bartkowiak was just trying to buy groceries that day.
Kevin Mahoney, 61, had just become a grandfather and had another grandchild on the way when he was shot and killed in the Boulder supermarket. He had walked his daughter down the aisle at her summer wedding that the pandemic forced to be held in Mahoney’s backyard, but he did not get to hold his daughter’s first baby.
Jody Waters, 65, had two daughters and a grandson that were the center of her world when she wasn’t running her own small fashion stores in Boulder or helping run the stores of others. Waters was shopping for groceries when she was killed.
Suzanne Fountain, 59, worked with older members of the Boulder community to help enroll them for Medicare and supplemental insurance, but her passion was acting and she performed in Wit at the Nomad Theater and volunteered for and supported eTown Hall, a musical and theatrical nonprofit in town. She is survived by her son.
Lynn Murray, 62, was a mother of two and a photo editor working for Condé Nast and other publications on the East Coast using her artistic abilities. Her daughter prayed Murray would be among the survivors during the Boulder shooting. Murray did not make it out of the grocery store that day.
Eric Talley, 51, a Boulder Police officer, rushed into the King Soopers to try to save lives after reports of shots fired inside the store. Talley sacrificed himself in an effort to save others. He left behind seven children and a wife.
In May, six members of the same family were gunned down at a birthday party in Colorado Springs. Killed in the heinous act of domestic violence were Melvin Perez, 30, his wife Mayra Ibarra De Perez, 33; Melvin’s brother, Jose Gutierrez, 21; and the men’s mother, Joana Cruz, 52. Also killed were Mayra’s siblings, Ibarra-Perez and Jose Ibarra, 26. Three children were left orphaned and witnessed the shooting and then hid in another room.
In June, a man radicalized by anti-police sentiment and fueled by online videos, ambushed Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley in Olde Town. Beesely’s two teenage sons never got to say goodbye to their dad who died instantly.
More officers might have died that day in June had not Johnny Hurley been shopping nearby, wearing his permitted concealed weapon. Hurley confronted and killed the gunman. Unfortunately, a police officer mistook Hurley for the shooter and killed the hero moments later.
A few days later, police say multiple gunmen opened fire at a Juneteenth celebration in Aurora, and 25-year-old Devante Love Livaudais from Arapahoe County was killed. Four other people were injured.
And gun violence found our children this year with two school shootings in Aurora. Because the victims of the shootings were all minors and miraculously all survived — saved by tourniquets, inches and seconds — The Denver Post has not reported on their names or shared their stories.
But, we know the victims of the first shooting near Aurora Central High School were three boys and two girls between the ages of 14 and 17. A sixth victim was 18 and was able to drive himself to the hospital. The road to recovery after a bullet wound is long and can be life-altering.
A few days later, three students were shot and seriously injured at nearby Hinkley High School. All three of the victims were teens who also have not been publicly identified.
Hold your loved ones close and pray that 2022 sees less blood flowing in the streets, stores and schools of Colorado.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves passes away at age 77
Dave Hyde: Miami Dolphins’ season sits on the edge of something special
Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?
Editorial: Blood in the streets, schools and stores
Historic Bonfils Stanton Caretaker’s Cottage research room is stuffed with local history
Grading the Week: Draymond Green feels cheated by NBA’s postponement of Nuggets game, but all is fair in age of COVID-19
DU hockey’s Ryan Barrow grateful for fifth year, helping lead NCAA’s highest-scoring team
Minnesota among top states for COVID variant screening
Column: The Chicago Bears and New York Giants have had similar struggles the last 10 years. And both teams are likely headed for some kind of a reboot this offseason.
Mike Preston: In the NFL, handling COVID has become just as important as blocking and tackling | COMMENTARY
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News4 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?