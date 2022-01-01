News
Giants center Billy Price expected out Sunday after family tragedy
Giants center Billy Price and his wife tragically lost a baby boy 15 weeks into pregnancy this week, and Price is doubtful to play Sunday in Chicago as he and his family mourn.
“It is with the most shattered hearts that we have to share the news of our Baby Boy gaining his Angel Wings and being with God in heaven,” Price posted on Instagram. “We are heartbroken that this is our new reality and cannot wrap our heads around it.”
Price added he and his wife “pray that no one ever has to endure this pain and I pray for everyone who already has gone through this or are going through it now. It is hands down the hardest and most painful experience we have ever been through. We are so grateful for the 15 weeks we had with our baby, the excitement our boy gave us & the amount of love and joy we have felt watching him grow and my wife’s body change.”
Head coach Joe Judge said the Giants “fully support Billy and his wife” as an organization regardless of when he decides to return to the team.
“We fully support Billy, fully support Billy as an organization, him and his wife and their family and what they’re going through right now,” Judge said Friday. “We left the door open to Billy in a lot of ways in terms of whatever he needs from us. When I talked to him earlier in the week, I let him know, ‘Hey, listen, if you’ve got to come in here and let this be a distraction, if you want to stay engaged with the game plan, if you want to come out and practice and blow off some steam and hit the weight room, whatever you’ve got to do.’
“He’s dealing with something that a lot of us have been blessed that we haven’t had to deal with,” Judge continued. “He’s going through something personally that we’ve got to make sure we account for and give him support as an organization, as a person. I wouldn’t fully rule him out at this moment, but he has not been at practice with us. He’s not been in-person in the meetings. The Zoom’s been available to him, but we’re letting him and his wife right now have the time they need and fully supporting him in what they’re going through.”
Price did show up at the facility for Covid testing Friday, but he is not expected to play. Matt Skura is expected to start at center in front of QB Mike Glennon with Wes Martin at left guard.
Skura has been starting at left guard but was benched for Martin halfway through last week’s loss to the Eagles.
THIS IS 40
Judge turned 40 years old on Friday.
“Trying to keep that quiet most of the day,” Judge said with a smirk, when wished a happy birthday. “So I appreciate it.”
Judge said when he starts talking about the weather for a game like Sunday’s in Chicago, “a lot of the players look at me and they start rolling their eyes like, ‘Alright, old people talk about the weather, that’s what this guy’s doing.’”
Reminded again of his age, Judge evoked Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy’s famous rant.
“I am a man now, I am 40,” he said with a laugh.
MR. DEPENDABLE
Practice squad guard Isaiah Wilson missed Friday’s practice due to what the Giants called an “illness.” He missed practice one day after offensive line coach Rob Sale implied Wilson wasn’t acting professionally behind the scenes and said Wilson wasn’t dependable. Wilson, 22, has missed practice in three different weeks due to an “illness,” per the team, since the start of November. The team is short on offensive linemen this week and he still remains a complete afterthought.
WORK IT
Judge said next Tuesday’s workout of offensive linemen, reported Thursday by the Daily News, will be a “good mix” of interior linemen and tackles. He said the purpose is a “combination” of futures looks and possible contributors for the Giants’ season finale in Week 18 against Washington.
“It’s a look at who’s out there as far as the futures and see if we can go ahead and fill any roster spots going forward before we get to free agency and the draft, as well as who may be available next week,” Judge said. “We’ve got to make sure that we go ahead and look and make sure we have depth for the game next week. If that’s something that we think we can add and they can give a contribution, we’ll consider that, as well.”
WHAT RECEIVERS?
WRs Kadarius Toney (shoulder), John Ross (knee/Covid ramp up) and Collin Johnson (hamstring) did not practice Friday and are out Sunday. With Sterling Shepard (torn left Achilles) and Darius Slayton (Covid) also unavailable, the Giants have to roll with a skeleton crew: Kenny Golladay and some combination of practice squadders Pharoh Cooper, David Sills V, Alex Bachman and Travis Toivonen. Sills, made his first NFL catch last Sunday in Philadelphia but drew more praise for finishing an impressive first quarter block in the running game. The Giants will need that above all against Chicago when they commit to the ground to protect Glennon’s shortcomings at quarterback … CB Adoree Jackson (quad/Covid ramp-up), DT Austin Johnson (foot), TE Chris Myarick (hip) and OT Nate Solder (Covid ramp-up) are questionable. Solder is expected to start at right tackle after missing the Philly loss … Andy Dalton is starting at QB for the Bears.
Insurance providers want Marshall fire evacuees to call them ASAP
About 30,000 people evacuated because of the Marshall fire in Boulder County, and although a final tally isn’t completed, around a thousand homes might have been lost to the fast-moving wildfire, with an undetermined number damaged in what is the state’s most costly wildfire in terms of property damage.
What anyone directly impacted by the fire should do, if they have coverage, is reach out to their insurance provider or agent as soon as possible, letting them know where they are staying and what they need help with, advised Carole Walker, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association.
Most homeowner and tenant policies cover what are known as “additional living expenses” when someone is forced out of their homes. Most work via reimbursement, making it important to keep all the receipts for expenses incurred, but cash can be provided quickly, Walker said.
The cost of a hotel room, meals at a restaurant, the expense of buying new clothes for those who fled with only what they were wearing are the kinds of expenses covered. Stays with friends, families and good Samaritans who don’t charge aren’t reimbursable. An expense must be out-of-pocket, and there must be a record of it.
Agents can also help customers locate longer-term housing when that is required. Given how tight both the apartment and housing markets are right now in metro Denver and Boulder, Walker said those who won’t be able to return to their homes should try to lock down a new living arrangement as soon as possible.
As emergency crews move out, insurance companies will bring in large numbers of workers from across the country to review the damage and handle claims.
“We are mobilizing our State Farm Catastrophe Response Teams all across the affected areas. We also have thousands of employees handling claims across the country in our centralized operations,” said Michal Brower, a public affairs specialist with the state’s largest insurance provider.
State Farm customers can call 1-800-SFCLAIM or submit a claim through the company’s mobile app or online at statefarm.com/claims. Customers can also text the word “CLAIM” to 62789 to receive a link to file a claim. Because of the ongoing pandemic, which hit a new record for daily cases in Colorado on the same day as the fire, many insurance companies try to handle as much as they can virtually.
“State Farm encourages customers to take advantage of potential options for virtual inspections or other methods that do not always require a personal inspection with their claims professional,” Brower said.
The Colorado Division of Insurance has set up a hotline to help answer insurance questions like how to obtain a carrier’s contact information to how to file a claim. The consumer service team can be reached at 303-894-7490 or 1-800-930-3745 for those outside the metro area, as well as at DORA_Insurance@state.co.us or doi.colorado.gov.
“This is a large disaster and the impact to many people will be felt for months. The Division expects insurance companies to honor the promises they have made to Coloradans and provide whatever assistance is possible,” said Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway in a news release. “We will be ensuring that insurance companies do all they can to help people.”
A major problem after catastrophic events like the Marshall fire is that policyholders, usually two out of three, find themselves underinsured and unable to fully restore what they have lost, said Amy Bach, executive director of United Policyholders, a consumer advocacy group based in San Francisco that also provides a “Roadmap to Recovery” for those impacted by disasters.
Sometimes the shortfall reflects decisions consumers made on the front end in obtaining a policy, wittingly or unwittingly. Another reason though is that new construction and repair costs tend to shoot up sharply after a major disaster. Contractors are in short supply, materials can be harder to obtain and delays can keep households renting for months longer than planned.
That pattern has played out over and over again, but the industry has yet to price those added costs into the claims models, Bach said. In one example, a policyholder the group helped was offered $200 a square foot when replacement costs were actually closer to $400 a square foot.
“Give your insurance company a chance to do the right thing, but don’t be a pushover,” Bach advised. “Have your eyes open. Your insurance provider is not a government entity and they are not social workers. They are business people. This is really about dollars and cents.”
Consumers should be proactive in the claims process, and not just passively accept what an insurance provider offers, Bach advised. But they shouldn’t go in with the boxing gloves on from the start. People handling claims are human, too, and don’t respond well to rudeness and hostility, and they have varying levels of experience and expertise.
Although losing a home is emotional, the claims process is transactional, Bach said, adding anyone who had their lives upended and their homes destroyed on Thursday should expect that the process will take longer and require more effort than they ever imagined.
Becky Hammon named new Las Vegas Aces coach
Becky Hammon is coming back to the WNBA as a head coach.
The veteran San Antonio Spurs assistant and former Colorado State University star took the lead spot with the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.
“I am so excited to return to the WNBA and grateful for Mark Davis and Nikki Fargas having a vision for me to lead the Aces,” said Hammon. “This is where I come from, and I wouldn’t be me without the W. I’m thrilled to be able to give back and lead this next group of women.”
She will be the highest paid coach in the league, potentially earning three or four times more than the highest paid player according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of her contract haven’t be released.
“We’re very excited to have Becky return to the Aces’ franchise as our head coach,” said Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas. “Her success in the sport of basketball as both a player and a coach is unparalleled, and fueled by a tenacious desire to be the best she can possibly be. We have one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA, and Becky is the absolute best person to lead this team.”
Hammon has been an assistant for the Spurs for eight seasons. She has interviewed for several NBA head coach openings in the past, but hasn’t gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead a team.
She told the AP in an interview in August that: “There’s 30 jobs and they are incredibly hard to get. When I say there are 30 jobs, not all 30 are available, so I’m really talking about three or four.”
Hammon has continued to accumulate coaching ‘firsts’ in the NBA. On July 3, 2015, she became the first woman to serve as head coach in the NBA’s Summer League where she led the Spurs to the league title.
“Becky has become an integral part of our program in every way, shape and form,” said Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich. “This is a great opportunity for her to highlight her many skills. Her intuitive feel for the game and ability to teach will serve the Aces very well as she institutes her system and culture.”
Bill Laimbeer, the Aces’ current coach, has been with the organization since it first moved to Las Vegas in 2017. He had taken a step back last season, letting assistant Tanisha Wright run more practices and in-game huddles. Wright left in the offseason to be the head coach of the Atlanta Dream.
“This is the best possible scenario for the Las Vegas Aces,” said Laimbeer. “It takes a tremendous amount of energy to be a head coach. In Becky, the team now has somebody who can serve in that role for the long term, which is great for both the players and the franchise.”
He will continue to work for the Aces, focusing initially on assisting with the team’s roster construction for 2022. The league’s free agency signing period begins next week.
“We are forever thankful for the dedication and commitment Bill Laimbeer has made to the Aces organization and to the WNBA,” added Fargas. “He has been completely encouraging and supportive of this transition, and is as excited as the rest of us are to see what the future holds for this team and this city.”
The Aces finished with the second-best record in the WNBA last season at 24-8 before falling to the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals. The franchise, looking for its first WNBA title, has a solid core led by former MVP A’ja Wilson.
Hammon spent 16 seasons playing in the WNBA from 1999-2014. She started with the New York Liberty, who also interviewed her for their coaching vacancy earlier this month. She then finished her career with the San Antonio Stars, who later became the Aces.
The Aces retired her jersey this season and she spent a little bit of time with the team, including working with Kelsey Plum.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
‘So many memories’: Over 500 homes feared destroyed by fire
By BRITTANY PETERSON, PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN
SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — One couple returned home Friday to find the mailbox about the only thing left standing. Charred cars and a burned trampoline lay outside smoldering houses. On some blocks, homes reduced to smoking ruins stood next to ones practically unscathed by the flames.
Colorado residents driven from their neighborhoods by a terrifying, wind-whipped wildfire got their first, heartbreaking look at the damage the morning after, while others could only wait and wonder whether their homes were among the more than 500 feared destroyed.
At least seven people were injured, but remarkably there were no immediate reports of any deaths or anyone missing in the aftermath of the blaze outside Denver.
Cathy Glaab found that her home in the town of Superior where she lives with her husband had been turned into a pile of charred and twisted debris. It was one of seven houses in a row that burned to the ground.
“The mailbox is standing,” Glaab said, trying to crack a smile through tears. She added sadly, “So many memories.”
Despite the devastation, she said they intend to rebuild the house they had since 1998. They love that the land backs up to a natural space, and they have a view of the mountains from the back.
Rick Dixon feared there would be nothing to return to after he saw firefighters try to save his burning home on the news. On Friday, Dixon, his wife and 21-year-old son found it mostly gutted with a gaping hole in the roof but still standing. Only smoldering rubble remained where several neighboring homes once stood in a row immediately next to theirs.
“We thought we lost everything,” he said, as the family held his mother-in-law’s china in padded containers. They also retrieved sculptures that belonged to Dixon’s father and piles of clothes still on hangers.
The wildfire erupted Thursday in and around Louisville and Superior, neighboring towns about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver with a combined population of 34,000.
Tens of thousands were ordered to flee as the flames swept over drought-stricken neighborhoods with alarming speed, propelled by guests up to 105 mph (169 kph).
At a Costco in Superior, two store employees came running toward the checkout lines, one of them shouting, “Everyone evacuate, evacuate, evacuate!” said Katrina Peterson, who was inside.
A video she made showed dark skies and whirling debris outside. The falling ash filled her ears, and she had to squint to keep it from getting in her eyes. The store was left standing.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation. Emergency authorities said utility officials found no downed power lines around where the fire broke out.
With some roads still closed Friday, people walked back to their homes to get clothes or medicine, turn the water off to prevent the pipes from freezing, or see if they still had a house. They left carrying backpacks and pulling suitcases or wagons down the sidewalk.
David Marks stood on a hillside overlooking Superior with others, using a pair of binoculars and a long-range camera lens to see if his house, and those of his neighbors, were still there, but he couldn’t tell for sure whether his place was OK. He said at least three friends lost their homes.
He had watched from the hillside as the neighborhood burned.
“By the time I got up here, the houses were completely engulfed,” he said. “I mean, it happened so quickly. I’ve never seen anything like that. … Just house after house, fences, just stuff flying through the air, just caught on fire.”
By first light Friday, the towering flames that had lit up the night sky had subsided and the winds had died down. Light snow soon began to fall, and the blaze, which burned at least 9.4 square miles (24 square kilometers), was no longer considered an immediate threat.
“We might have our very own New Year’s miracle on our hands if it holds up that there was no loss of life,” Gov. Jared Polis said, noting that many people had just minutes to evacuate.
The wildfire broke out unusually late in the year, following an extremely dry fall and amid a winter nearly devoid of snow so far.
Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said more than 500 homes were probably destroyed. He and the governor said as many as 1,000 homes might have been lost, though that won’t be known until crews can assess the damage.
“It’s unbelievable when you look at the devastation that we don’t have a list of 100 missing persons,” the sheriff said.
The sheriff said some communities were reduced to just “smoking holes in the ground.” He urged residents to wait for the all-clear to go back because of the danger of fire and fallen power lines.
Sarah Owens, her husband, adult son and their dog got out of their Superior home within 10 minutes of learning about the evacuation from a Facebook post. But as everyone tried leaving by way of the winding streets of the well-to-do Rock Creek neighborhood, it took them 1 ½ hours to go 2 miles (3.2 kilometers).
“The good news is I think our house may be OK,” Owens said.
But from now on, she said, she plans to have a bag packed in case of another fire.
“I never thought a brush fire could cause this kind of destruction,” Owens said. “I want to stay here. No matter where you live, there are always going to be natural disasters.”
Just north of Superior in Louisville, Bruce and Mary Janda faced the loss of their home of 25 years in person Friday after learning it had been destroyed through a neighbor’s photos.
“We knew that the house was totaled but I felt the need to see it, see what the rest of the neighborhood looked like,” Bruce Janda said. “We’re a very close knit community on this street. We all know each other and we all love each other. It’s hard to see this happen to all of us.”
The two neighboring towns are filled with middle- and upper-middle-class subdivisions with shopping centers, parks and schools. The area is between Denver and Boulder, home to the University of Colorado.
Scientists say climate change is making weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
Ninety percent of Boulder County is in severe or extreme drought, and it hasn’t seen substantial rainfall since mid-summer. Denver set a record for consecutive days without snow before it got a small storm on Dec. 10, its last snowfall before the wildfires broke out.
____
Associated Press writer Thomas Peipert contributed to this report. Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Associated Press writer Brady McCombs contributed to this story from Salt Lake City.
___
The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/environment.
