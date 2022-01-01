News
Home Showcase: Fort Hill condo lays on the charm
Ring in the new year with a real estate journey to the past, via a sumptuously detailed Fort Hill condo chock-full of Victorian-era personality — and plenty of updates to make it 2022-worthy.
The charm starts at the curb with a delightful straight mansard roof, dormers, and covered front porch. Located at 31 Millmont St., a historic, established Roxbury enclave, the home is accessible to public transportation, thriving community garden space, and nearby parks.
And if that’s not enough, Unit 1, on the market for $799,000, includes both private outdoor space and deeded off-street parking.
The condo’s showpiece is undoubtedly the ornate living and dining area — featuring a plethora of period detail from floor to ceiling. Plaster and moulding detail, including a gilded ceiling medallion, an elaborate mantle surrounding the vintage fireplace, and oversized box windows provide a rich background to the living space, along with warm hardwood floors.
Exposed brick, loads of custom cabinetry and counter space, and an eat-in center island combine for a renovated kitchen that’s modern and ready for entertaining. In warmer months, keep the party going outside in the condo’s private brick lined patio and backyard — a definite bonus for city dwellers.
Something else we love? The 2.5 baths in the two-bedroom unit that clocks in at 1,442 square feet, plus central air-conditioning and in-unit laundry — not exactly Victorian-era, but 2022 approved!
For more information about the condo, contact the Chuck Silverston Team with Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-699-6234.
Home Showcase:
Address: 31 Millmont Street #1, Boston, MA 02119
Bedrooms: 2
List Price: $799,000
Square feet: 1,442
Price per square foot: $554
Annual taxes: $5,268 in 2021
Built in: 1905
The Appraisal:
Pros:
Architectural detail
Private outdoor space!
Cons:
Unique interior
Boston Celtic Sam Jones passes away at 88
Sam Jones used to find it amusing that he was called such a great shooter — arguably the greatest Celtic in that category, period — considering how reluctant he was to take the last shot, or an open shot, or anything out of the team flow.
“There were times out there where we’d have to throw the ball at him, because he had his arms crossed and didn’t want to take the last shot,” his longtime Celtics teammate, Satch Sanders, said Friday. “People talk about him being a great shooter, and he didn’t want to shoot. He’d laugh about that.”
Jones, who died of natural causes in Florida Thursday night at the age of 88, was second only to teammate Bill Russell in NBA history with 10 titles. He was a five-time All-Star, inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 1984, and renowned for a shot that is on the league’s endangered list — the elbow bank shot.
Range wasn’t at such a premium during Jones’ heyday, but Sanders has no doubt that modern-day basketball, and the dominance of the 3-point shot, would have shone well on Jones’ talents.
“He was certainly one of the best shooters I have ever seen,” said Sanders. “Probably one of the best shooters who has ever played.
“He had a set shot he would practice a set shot he would hit from the hash mark — the hash mark,” Sanders said of a marking along the sideline in between where a head coach would normally sit and the scorer’s table — well beyond the present-day 3-point arc.
“He didn’t think it was stylish, because it was a set shot, but he could make that shot with ease,” he said. “He was my roommate my first couple of seasons, and I have to hand it to him, but my rookie year he said he was going to average 18 points that season and that’s exactly what he did. The next year he said he’d raise it to 19, and he did.”
Jones’ career .456 shooting mark was also a testament to that prowess, as was his long-running rivalry with Wilt Chamberlain — best known for the Celtic’s delighted call of “too late” every time he drained a jumper over the legendary shot blocker’s fingertips.
The drama reached a peak in Game 5 of the Eastern Finals, when Chamberlain started chasing Jones, who grabbed a photographer’s stool to fend off the Philadelphia giant.
But in retelling the story over the years, Jones was proudest of the fact that when the series switched to Philadelphia, Chamberlain took him out to dinner.
Though Ime Udoka never met Jones, the Celtics coach certainly understands the Hall of Famer’s impact via his numbers.
“Before my time, but when you look at the numbers and the career, and you see the second most championships in the NBA behind Bill Russell, that’s what stands out. He was part of eight of those championships along with K.C. (Jones) as well,” said Udoka. “You dig in and see the impact he had here, obviously, but you don’t know about the others as much as some of the main guys in the forefront. Ten championships, multiple all-star games as he did, obviously a big loss in the community here.”
10-days bringing a lack of opportunity
Justin Jackson, whose 10-day contract with the Celtics expired while in health and safety protocol, was signed across the hall by Friday’s opponent — Phoenix. Johnson played two minutes as a Celtic. There’s a good chance that C.J. Miles, the 34-year-old veteran who was also signed to a 10-day deal, will also leave after spending most of his time in protocol, also having played only two minutes. Joe Johnson has only played two minutes as well.
It’s clear that for Udoka, especially now that his rotational players are returning to the mix, these so-called hardship players have strictly been an insurance policy.
“Unfortunate for those guys that they didn’t get the opportunity, but they’re there because our two-way guys were in protocol, and those guys have come out as you saw with Broderick (Thomas) and Sam (Hauser),” said Udoka. “It is what it is as far as those guys go, and we want to give other guys opportunities. But unfortunate for some that they don’t get the looks. That’s been seen around the league, and tough for the guys who don’t get the opportunity to play.”
The Tatum watch
Jayson Tatum remains in health and safety protocol limbo.
“Like everybody else, obviously, waiting on the two negatives is — most guys get impatient as far as that and especially when there aren’t a ton of symptoms and all that,” said Udoka. “But he’s going through the process like everybody else and itching to get back. He played in every game this year until this happened and prided himself on that, staying ready, playing heavy minutes, and kind of shouldering a lot of load. So he’s ready to get back and I think it’s frustrating for him, for guys on the outside watching as well, as some of the struggles without them and how they could be impacting the game.”
Of 41,000 state workers, nearly 1,000 left over vaccine mandate
Just fewer than 1,000 executive branch employees have left their jobs because they did or would not comply with Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate for public employees, including 656 people whose departures were “involuntary,” the governor’s office said.
The update on state worker compliance with the requirement comes as Baker and his team continue to push vaccination and booster shots as the best way to defend against the persistent coronavirus. About an hour after the compliance update was released, public health officials reported yet another record-setting number of daily new COVID-19 cases — 21,137.
Of the 41,629 employees who are subject to the mandate, 40,441 of them, or just more than 97%, are in compliance with the mandate either because they submitted proof of vaccination by the Oct. 17 deadline, were approved for an exemption or had their vaccination status verified by their agency, Baker’s office said.
At the other end of the spectrum, 988 employees are no longer in their jobs due to their non-compliance with the mandate. There were 656 “involuntary resignations,” including 160 part-time contract employees from the Municipal Police Training Committee, and 332 voluntary resignations, the governor’s office reported Thursday.
Baker on Aug. 19 signed an executive order requiring all executive branch employees to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 17 or face disciplinary action, including possible termination.
There are another 128 executive branch workers whose compliance is considered “in progress,” including people who have pending exemption requests or who are on approved unpaid leave. Seventy-two employees are on what the governor’s office referred to as the “discipline track,” meaning they are currently on a five- or 10-day suspension as a result of non-compliance with the vaccine mandate.
Unvaccinated Massachusetts residents are five times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 than are fully vaccinated residents, and they are 31 times more likely to get infected than fully vaccinated residents who have received a booster dose, the Department of Public Health reported earlier this month in a review of breakthrough cases.
“There are going to be a lot more cases because omicron is very contagious, but people need to understand that the vaccines and the number of people in Massachusetts that have gone out and gotten vaccinated and gotten boosted — their risk is extremely low,” Baker said in a GBH News interview last week. “It’s important for everybody to understand that vaccines and boosters are in fact doing exactly what they were supposed to do, and they are our best defense.”
Jazz pull away in 4th quarter, beat Timberwolves 120-108
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 39 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 on Friday night.
Mitchell added six rebounds and five assists in his return from a two-game absence due to a back strain. Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson chipped in 20 points and Rudy Gobert added 14 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks.
Utah went 35 of 41 from the free throw line.
Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards scored 26 points in his return after a six-game absence due to health and safety protocols. Malik Beasley added 22 points for the Timberwolves.
After Patrick Beverley hit a go-ahead 3-pointer a minute into the fourth quarter, the Jazz scored 22 unanswered points to pull away from the Timberwolves. Mitchell ignited the run with back-to-back baskets and scored 12 points during the outburst. Gobert and Mitchell finished it off with back-to-back baskets that gave Utah a 113-92 lead with 5:51 left.
Utah built a 13-point halftime lead, going up 63-50, by knocking down 3-pointers and repeatedly getting to the free throw line.
The Jazz made seven outside baskets — with four coming from Mitchell — and shot 54% from the perimeter before halftime. Utah also shot 22 of 26 on free throws in the first half. Bogdanovic and Gobert each had eight free throw attempts, equaling Minnesota’s total free throw attempts in the first two quarters.
Minnesota rallied in the third quarter and erased Utah’s lead. Jaden McDaniels capped a 12-2 run with a go-ahead jumper that gave the Timberwolves a 79-78 edge. Edwards and Naz Reid each scored a pair of baskets to fuel the spurt.
TIP INS
Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin had a season-high three steals, all in the first quarter. … Jaylen Nowell has totaled 11 assists in his last two games. … Edwards and Nowell fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Jazz: Joe Ingles (lower back strain), Mike Conley (rest), and Eric Paschall (personal reasons) were sidelined for Utah. … Trent Forrest made his first career start. Forrest finished with four points, three rebounds, and three assists. … Hassan Whiteside did not return after halftime because of concussion-like symptoms. Clarkson inadvertently struck Whiteside across the face during a collision in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: At Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
Utah: Host Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
