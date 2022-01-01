Home Showcase: Fort Hill condo lays on the charm

Sam Jones used to find it amusing that he was called such a great shooter — arguably the greatest Celtic in that category, period — considering how reluctant he was to take the last shot, or an open shot, or anything out of the team flow.

“There were times out there where we’d have to throw the ball at him, because he had his arms crossed and didn’t want to take the last shot,” his longtime Celtics teammate, Satch Sanders, said Friday. “People talk about him being a great shooter, and he didn’t want to shoot. He’d laugh about that.”

Jones, who died of natural causes in Florida Thursday night at the age of 88, was second only to teammate Bill Russell in NBA history with 10 titles. He was a five-time All-Star, inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 1984, and renowned for a shot that is on the league’s endangered list — the elbow bank shot.

Range wasn’t at such a premium during Jones’ heyday, but Sanders has no doubt that modern-day basketball, and the dominance of the 3-point shot, would have shone well on Jones’ talents.

“He was certainly one of the best shooters I have ever seen,” said Sanders. “Probably one of the best shooters who has ever played.

“He had a set shot he would practice a set shot he would hit from the hash mark — the hash mark,” Sanders said of a marking along the sideline in between where a head coach would normally sit and the scorer’s table — well beyond the present-day 3-point arc.

“He didn’t think it was stylish, because it was a set shot, but he could make that shot with ease,” he said. “He was my roommate my first couple of seasons, and I have to hand it to him, but my rookie year he said he was going to average 18 points that season and that’s exactly what he did. The next year he said he’d raise it to 19, and he did.”

Jones’ career .456 shooting mark was also a testament to that prowess, as was his long-running rivalry with Wilt Chamberlain — best known for the Celtic’s delighted call of “too late” every time he drained a jumper over the legendary shot blocker’s fingertips.

The drama reached a peak in Game 5 of the Eastern Finals, when Chamberlain started chasing Jones, who grabbed a photographer’s stool to fend off the Philadelphia giant.

But in retelling the story over the years, Jones was proudest of the fact that when the series switched to Philadelphia, Chamberlain took him out to dinner.

Though Ime Udoka never met Jones, the Celtics coach certainly understands the Hall of Famer’s impact via his numbers.

“Before my time, but when you look at the numbers and the career, and you see the second most championships in the NBA behind Bill Russell, that’s what stands out. He was part of eight of those championships along with K.C. (Jones) as well,” said Udoka. “You dig in and see the impact he had here, obviously, but you don’t know about the others as much as some of the main guys in the forefront. Ten championships, multiple all-star games as he did, obviously a big loss in the community here.”

10-days bringing a lack of opportunity

Justin Jackson, whose 10-day contract with the Celtics expired while in health and safety protocol, was signed across the hall by Friday’s opponent — Phoenix. Johnson played two minutes as a Celtic. There’s a good chance that C.J. Miles, the 34-year-old veteran who was also signed to a 10-day deal, will also leave after spending most of his time in protocol, also having played only two minutes. Joe Johnson has only played two minutes as well.

It’s clear that for Udoka, especially now that his rotational players are returning to the mix, these so-called hardship players have strictly been an insurance policy.

“Unfortunate for those guys that they didn’t get the opportunity, but they’re there because our two-way guys were in protocol, and those guys have come out as you saw with Broderick (Thomas) and Sam (Hauser),” said Udoka. “It is what it is as far as those guys go, and we want to give other guys opportunities. But unfortunate for some that they don’t get the looks. That’s been seen around the league, and tough for the guys who don’t get the opportunity to play.”

The Tatum watch

Jayson Tatum remains in health and safety protocol limbo.

“Like everybody else, obviously, waiting on the two negatives is — most guys get impatient as far as that and especially when there aren’t a ton of symptoms and all that,” said Udoka. “But he’s going through the process like everybody else and itching to get back. He played in every game this year until this happened and prided himself on that, staying ready, playing heavy minutes, and kind of shouldering a lot of load. So he’s ready to get back and I think it’s frustrating for him, for guys on the outside watching as well, as some of the struggles without them and how they could be impacting the game.”