Illinois State Police arrest suspect in Bradley officer’s death
BRADLEY, Ill. – One of two suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting of a Bradley Police officer and critically injuring another officer outside a hotel was arrested Friday morning by Illinois State Police.
Darius D. Sullivan, 25, is in custody, and arrangements are being made to bring him back to Kankakee County, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police. Department.
Police are still searching for 26-year-old Xandria A. Harris. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or about the incident is encouraged to call ISP at 815-698-2672 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.
On Wednesday, a report of barking dogs sent officers to the Comfort Inn along State Route 50. The hotel is located in Bradley, Illinois. The community is located around 70 miles south of Chicago. They found the animals in a parked vehicle.
The officers talked to the owner of the vehicle in a hotel room. A statement from the Bradley Police Department says that the officers were attacked during the conversation. Both officers were shot in the incident.
The officers were taken to the hospital. One of the officers has died and the other is in critical condition. The Kankakee Coroner’s Office identified the officer as Marlene Rittmanic.
The investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Task Force ‘disappointed’ Parson allowed emergency order to expire
ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is allowing the COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Friday, and it won’t be renewed. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said they are disappointed the emergency order has expired.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said, “As health care providers, we will continue to do all we can to meet the burgeoning health care needs of COVID and non-COVID patients, but those efforts are made more difficult with the expiration of the emergency order.”
Parson said the emergency order declared in March 2020 is no longer needed.
“Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present,” Parson said in a press release.
But the task force said, “the sad fact is that the number of people newly infected with COVID each day now exceeds past surges.”
Only 20 other states have related COVID-19 state of emergencies still in place, with three of those bordering Missouri.
The task force said the emergency order allowed for “expanded utilization of telehealth services, the ability to exceed licensed bed capacity when required by demand, and the opportunity to eliminate barriers to testing and treatment of COVID patients in partnership with the Department of Health and Senior Services.”
Parson said that Missouri never had mandates or forced lockdowns. He said the main focus was on providing support and assistance to Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses. He also gave encouragement to get vaccinated and stay diligent as we continue to battle COVID-19 while trying to live our normal lives.
“It is time to take this final step and move forward as a state,” Parson said.
The press release noted that more than 565,000 doses of COVID vaccines were administered throughout the state in December, and more than 73% of Missourians 18 and older have “chosen to initiate vaccination.”
The full press release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is below.
As we battled the pandemic over the past two years, health care providers in Missouri and Illinois were assisted by the governors’ declarations of a public health emergency. Unfortunately, that flexibility comes to an end in Missouri tonight as Governor Mike Parson announced on December 30, he will allow the emergency order to expire on December 31, 2021. For health care systems in Missouri, the emergency order that enabled us to expand our ability to care for more sick patients will be lost.
As health care providers, we will continue to do all we can to meet the burgeoning health care needs of COVID and non-COVID patients, but those efforts are made more difficult with the expiration of the emergency order. While we all want the pandemic emergency to end, the sad fact is that the number of people newly infected with COVID each day now exceeds past surges. The order allowed expanded utilization of telehealth services, the ability to exceed licensed bed capacity when required by demand, and the opportunity to eliminate barriers to testing and treatment of COVID patients in partnership with the Department of Health and Senior Services.
While disappointed in the expiration of the emergency order, we will work diligently with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and continue advocacy with the state legislature, to reinstate many of the provisions that are essential to providing health care services during this pandemic. For the greater good and the health and well-being of our families, neighbors, and state, as a collective medical community, we implore the legislature to work with us. The health of our communities and sustainability of our health systems across Missouri depend on it.
Country artists Zac Brown, Elle King, Sam Hunt out of New Year’s TV special due to ‘COVID-19 safety protocols’
(WKBN) – Several country music acts will no longer be performing at a live New Year’s Eve special due to COVID-19 protocols.
The artists — Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt and Elle King — were all scheduled to perform during “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” to be broadcast on CBS on New Year’s Eve.
Zac Brown announced the news on his Instagram page Thursday, confirming he tested positive for COVID-19.
“Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” Brown wrote. “While we were very excited to join the incredible line up [sic] of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our #1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew and venue staff. We’re looking forward to great things ahead and seeing you all on our tour next year.”
On Thursday evening, organizers said Sam Hunt and Elle King would also not be appearing. An announcement from the city’s Visit Nashville tourism website only said the lineup changes were made in accordance with “COVID-19 safety protocols.”
The five-hour CBS broadcast, airing Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST, will be hosted by Bobby Bones and “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Rachel Smith. Performers on the main stage at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park event include Dierks Bentley, Lady A, BRELAND, among others.
Family of slain Illinois deputy speaks out ahead of visitation
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. – The family of slain Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley has released a statement following his death Wednesday morning.
Riley, 38, was a husband, father, son, and friend. The statement released by the Illinois State Police from Riley’s family said, “to the public, he became a hero on December 29th, when he was killed in the line of duty. To his family, he has always been a hero.”
The family’s statement says, “Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest, he loved his family and friends deeply, and he died doing what he loved. ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.’ -Matthew 5:9.”
ISP said Riley’s visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium. There will be a first responder walk-through at 6 p.m. Riley’s funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, also at the gym. There will be a law enforcement procession and burial following the service at Cisne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne. Memorials will be accepted at the services and the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, Illinois which is assisting with arrangements.
Police said Riley was helping a driver when he was ambushed.
“It’s hard to understand how stopping to help someone on the interstate can cost you your life,” Wayne County resident Gene Kollak tells WEHT-TV. “And everything I know about Sean, he was the type of person to give you the shirt off his back. And I’m sure when he saw blinking lights on the interstate at 5 in the morning, his first thought was, ‘I’m going to stop and see what this guy needs.”
Riley was shot and killed while on duty at approximately 5 a.m. near Mill Shoals, Illinois on I-64. His squad car was missing from the scene and was found abandoned on I-64.
At approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, a man was shot in the shoulder and carjacked at a St. Peters QuikTrip. Police said they found evidence at the QuikTrip connecting the suspect to the death of Riley. It is not clear how the suspect got to the St. Peters area but they were investigating a semi-truck in the gas station’s parking lot. the stolen vehicle was later found in O’Fallon, Missouri in a business park off Interstate 70 after ditching that car. The suspect reportedly stole a Nissan truck and went back to Illinois with an innocent bystander that he’d kidnapped.
The search for the suspect started in Missouri and then led to several locations in Illinois. People were warned to lock their doors and police released an image of another vehicle connected to the suspect. Police surrounded a home in Carlyle, Illinois at about 1 p.m. Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky was arrested just before 1:45 p.m. after barricading himself inside someone else’s home in Carlyle, Illinois. The kidnapping victim and homeowner were uninjured.
Tate has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections’ online offender lookup, Tate was on mandatory reentry supervision, which ended Dec. 21. The department listed prior offenses ranging from evading police, unlawful possession of meth, promoting contraband and wanton endangerment.
