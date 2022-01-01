News
Jazz pull away in 4th quarter, beat Timberwolves 120-108
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 39 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 on Friday night.
Mitchell added six rebounds and five assists in his return from a two-game absence due to a back strain. Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson chipped in 20 points and Rudy Gobert added 14 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks.
Utah went 35 of 41 from the free throw line.
Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards scored 26 points in his return after a six-game absence due to health and safety protocols. Malik Beasley added 22 points for the Timberwolves.
After Patrick Beverley hit a go-ahead 3-pointer a minute into the fourth quarter, the Jazz scored 22 unanswered points to pull away from the Timberwolves. Mitchell ignited the run with back-to-back baskets and scored 12 points during the outburst. Gobert and Mitchell finished it off with back-to-back baskets that gave Utah a 113-92 lead with 5:51 left.
Utah built a 13-point halftime lead, going up 63-50, by knocking down 3-pointers and repeatedly getting to the free throw line.
The Jazz made seven outside baskets — with four coming from Mitchell — and shot 54% from the perimeter before halftime. Utah also shot 22 of 26 on free throws in the first half. Bogdanovic and Gobert each had eight free throw attempts, equaling Minnesota’s total free throw attempts in the first two quarters.
Minnesota rallied in the third quarter and erased Utah’s lead. Jaden McDaniels capped a 12-2 run with a go-ahead jumper that gave the Timberwolves a 79-78 edge. Edwards and Naz Reid each scored a pair of baskets to fuel the spurt.
TIP INS
Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin had a season-high three steals, all in the first quarter. … Jaylen Nowell has totaled 11 assists in his last two games. … Edwards and Nowell fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Jazz: Joe Ingles (lower back strain), Mike Conley (rest), and Eric Paschall (personal reasons) were sidelined for Utah. … Trent Forrest made his first career start. Forrest finished with four points, three rebounds, and three assists. … Hassan Whiteside did not return after halftime because of concussion-like symptoms. Clarkson inadvertently struck Whiteside across the face during a collision in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: At Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
Utah: Host Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
News
Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to schedule a hearing to determine whether a suspected serial killer is mentally competent to stand trial.
The U.S. Attorney’s office filed a motion Tuesday seeking the hearing for 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed before trial on federal gun charges.
Perez is charged with killing a total of six people in the St. Louis area and in Kansas City, Kansas. The federal charge against him is transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.
State and federal investigators said Reed used the same weapon in all six killings.
News
Prosecutors request mental exam for accused serial killer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to schedule a hearing to determine whether a suspected serial killer is mentally competent to stand trial.
The U.S. Attorney’s office filed a motion Tuesday seeking the hearing for 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed before trial on federal gun charges.
Perez is charged with killing a total of six people in the St. Louis area and in Kansas City, Kansas. The federal charge against him is transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.
State and federal investigators said Reed used the same weapon in all six killings.
News
St. Louis region braces for winter weather on New Year’s Day
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is preparing for a possible mix of rain, sleet, snow, and bitterly cold temperatures to start the new year.
An unseasonably warm New Year’s Eve might just be the calm before the storm. On New Year’s Day, some areas could see freezing rain early on turning into light snow as temperatures drop later in the afternoon.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious.
“I’m asking people if they’re out tomorrow afternoon, tomorrow evening, to be careful, take their time because those road conditions will change quickly,” said Bob Decker, a maintenance engineer for MoDOT’s St. Louis District. “We won’t be able to get out ahead of it and do any treatment ahead of the storm because it is raining, so it’ll wash everything away.”
Not much snow will accumulate south of I-70 in both Missouri and Illinois. However, a mix of freezing drizzle, sleet, and light snow could make for dangerous roads.
Meanwhile, the City of St. Louis Streets Department is banking on the window between rain and snow to be wide enough that they’ll have time to lay down salt.
“I think this is probably going to be one of those situations tomorrow evening after 6 p.m. where there’s a good chance you’re not going to be able to tell that a road or sidewalk is slippery,” said Kent Flake, commissioner of the City of St. Louis Streets Department.
Winter weather may turn into the New Year’s present that keeps on giving with low temperatures lingering into Sunday.
“Just as long as I’m off and my family and I are safe and warm inside, that’s good enough for me,” said St. Louis resident John Clark.
If you have to hit the roads Saturday, click here to check conditions live on MoDOT’s traveler map. You can also see
Suggest a Correction
Jazz pull away in 4th quarter, beat Timberwolves 120-108
Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis
Prosecutors request mental exam for accused serial killer
St. Louis region braces for winter weather on New Year’s Day
Suspect at large after shooting in Overland on New Year’s Eve
Miley Cyrus Recovers After Wardrobe Malfunction During NYE Performance On Live TV
2021 Year in Photos, Part 3
Alabama, Georgia set up SEC rematch in championship game
Angry Dawgs: No. 3 Georgia beats No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in CFP
Michigan’s comeback season comes to abrupt halt in CFP semis
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 day ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies