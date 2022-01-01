Connect with us

Jazz pull away in 4th quarter, beat Timberwolves 120-108

Jazz pull away in 4th quarter, beat Timberwolves 120-108
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 39 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 on Friday night.

Mitchell added six rebounds and five assists in his return from a two-game absence due to a back strain. Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson chipped in 20 points and Rudy Gobert added 14 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks.

Utah went 35 of 41 from the free throw line.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards scored 26 points in his return after a six-game absence due to health and safety protocols. Malik Beasley added 22 points for the Timberwolves.

After Patrick Beverley hit a go-ahead 3-pointer a minute into the fourth quarter, the Jazz scored 22 unanswered points to pull away from the Timberwolves. Mitchell ignited the run with back-to-back baskets and scored 12 points during the outburst. Gobert and Mitchell finished it off with back-to-back baskets that gave Utah a 113-92 lead with 5:51 left.

Utah built a 13-point halftime lead, going up 63-50, by knocking down 3-pointers and repeatedly getting to the free throw line.

The Jazz made seven outside baskets — with four coming from Mitchell — and shot 54% from the perimeter before halftime. Utah also shot 22 of 26 on free throws in the first half. Bogdanovic and Gobert each had eight free throw attempts, equaling Minnesota’s total free throw attempts in the first two quarters.

Minnesota rallied in the third quarter and erased Utah’s lead. Jaden McDaniels capped a 12-2 run with a go-ahead jumper that gave the Timberwolves a 79-78 edge. Edwards and Naz Reid each scored a pair of baskets to fuel the spurt.

TIP INS

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin had a season-high three steals, all in the first quarter. … Jaylen Nowell has totaled 11 assists in his last two games. … Edwards and Nowell fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Jazz: Joe Ingles (lower back strain), Mike Conley (rest), and Eric Paschall (personal reasons) were sidelined for Utah. … Trent Forrest made his first career start. Forrest finished with four points, three rebounds, and three assists. … Hassan Whiteside did not return after halftime because of concussion-like symptoms. Clarkson inadvertently struck Whiteside across the face during a collision in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: At Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Utah: Host Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis

January 1, 2022

Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to schedule a hearing to determine whether a suspected serial killer is mentally competent to stand trial.

The U.S. Attorney’s office filed a motion Tuesday seeking the hearing for 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed before trial on federal gun charges.

Perez is charged with killing a total of six people in the St. Louis area and in Kansas City, Kansas. The federal charge against him is transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.

State and federal investigators said Reed used the same weapon in all six killings.

January 1, 2022

St. Louis region braces for winter weather on New Year's Day

January 1, 2022

St. Louis region braces for winter weather on New Year's Day
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is preparing for a possible mix of rain, sleet, snow, and bitterly cold temperatures to start the new year.

An unseasonably warm New Year’s Eve might just be the calm before the storm. On New Year’s Day, some areas could see freezing rain early on turning into light snow as temperatures drop later in the afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious.

“I’m asking people if they’re out tomorrow afternoon, tomorrow evening, to be careful, take their time because those road conditions will change quickly,” said Bob Decker, a maintenance engineer for MoDOT’s St. Louis District. “We won’t be able to get out ahead of it and do any treatment ahead of the storm because it is raining, so it’ll wash everything away.”

Not much snow will accumulate south of I-70 in both Missouri and Illinois. However, a mix of freezing drizzle, sleet, and light snow could make for dangerous roads.

Meanwhile, the City of St. Louis Streets Department is banking on the window between rain and snow to be wide enough that they’ll have time to lay down salt.

“I think this is probably going to be one of those situations tomorrow evening after 6 p.m. where there’s a good chance you’re not going to be able to tell that a road or sidewalk is slippery,” said Kent Flake, commissioner of the City of St. Louis Streets Department.

Winter weather may turn into the New Year’s present that keeps on giving with low temperatures lingering into Sunday.

“Just as long as I’m off and my family and I are safe and warm inside, that’s good enough for me,” said St. Louis resident John Clark.

If you have to hit the roads Saturday, click here to check conditions live on MoDOT's traveler map.

