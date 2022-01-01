News
Jerry Jeudy, Bradley Chubb test positive for COVID-19 as Broncos lose more starters ahead of Chargers game
A day after canceling practice for the first time this season, the Broncos’ coronavirus problem got worse Friday.
Receiver Jerry Jeudy and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb are among those who tested positive Friday, coach Vic Fangio said, ruling them out for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Jeudy and Chubb make it at least seven Denver starters on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Fangio said there could end up being “15 to 18” Broncos on the list when the results are finalized later today. Courtland Sutton could also be among them. Fangio said there’s been no talks yet between the league and the team about postponing Sunday’s game.
“Until I’m told otherwise, I’m ready for a 1:05 kickoff west-coast time,” Fangio said.
Right tackle Bobby Massie and cornerback Bryce Callahan were added to the list Thursday, after placing Tim Patrick and dime back Caden Sterns on the list Wednesday. Nose tackle Mike Purcell was also placed on the list earlier in the week, but still has a good chance to clear protocols for Sunday, Fangio said.
Additionally, tackle Calvin Anderson (on injured reserve), outside linebacker Andre Mintze, outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly, cornerback/special teamer Mike Ford and practice squad wideout Tyrie Cleveland remain in COVID protocols and none of those reserves will be cleared by Sunday.
Fangio said defensive line coach Bill Kollar is also in COVID protocols and out for Sunday. Fangio said Mike Hiestand will take over Kollar’s duties.
The Broncos will now face the Chargers without their starting quarterback (Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol), two of their top three receivers (Patrick, Jeudy), three of their top four outside linebackers (Chubb, Cooper and Weatherly), their nickel and dime backs (Callahan and Sterns, respectively) and an offensive line starter (Massie).
Inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) and Ronald Darby (shoulder) are questionable, Fangio said.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
LOS ANGELES — Actress Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99.
People and the Washington Post reported White’s death.
Her witty style gave life to a roster of quirky characters over more than a half-century. They included the oddball Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” and the outspoken caretaker on “Hot In Cleveland.”
She also drew laughs with occasional salty one-liners in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal” and the horror spoof “Lake Placid.” By popular demand, she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2011.
White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys.
Associated Press writer Lynn Elber contributed.
Where will the NFL coaching carousel land this time?
Just like the Super Bowl, the draft, and the Jets missing the playoffs, there is another ritual in every NFL season.
The coaching carousel.
It’s spinning already with two openings, in Las Vegas and Jacksonville, forced by the departures of two disgraced coaches, Jon Gruden and Urban Meyer. It might also hit in Chicago, Minneapolis, Charlotte and New York. There are even rumblings that one of the best pro coaches of the last decade or so, Pete Carroll in Seattle, might have worn out his welcome.
Let’s dismiss that one; Carroll has earned the right to determine when he will leave the Seahawks. Yes, he’s the oldest coach in the NFL and this has been his worst season. But Carroll has a way of figuring out things, just like Sean Payton in New Orleans, John Harbaugh in Baltimore, and Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. All elite coaches with Super Bowl rings whose teams are struggling. None deserves to be dismissed.
As for the others, here’s a closer look – presuming the likes of David Culley in Houston, Dan Campbell in Detroit and Vic Fangio in Denver are safe.
Asked if he worries about job security, Fangio says: “I don’t. And I know you think that’s a standard answer. But for a lot of reasons, I do not worry about it. And those reasons are personal to me. But do I acknowledge that it’s certainly out there and could happen? Absolutely. But do I worry about it? I absolutely do not worry about it, for many, many reasons.”
MATT NAGY
This seems the most likely change, though Nagy has a winning record in his four seasons, 33-32 through last week’s comeback victory at Seattle. The main issues in Chicago have been:
— The lack of development at quarterback. This will be Justin Fields’ team moving forward, regardless who is the coach. But the decisions made on Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles — the winning QB last Sunday — and Andy Dalton have caused regression on offense.
— A defense that also has regressed from a big-play unit of near-championship caliber to a so-so unit.
— A severe lack of discipline in all aspects of on-field performance.
Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson would appear to be a wise option if Nagy is released.
MIKE ZIMMER
There’s little doubt that Zimmer is a solid coach, but his talented team has underperformed and struggles in close games. Simply put, the Vikings can’t finish.
While Zimmer almost certainly would be gobbled up as a defensive coordinator should he become available, his D hasn’t been notable in Minnesota.
There’s also a question of whether, after eight years there with a good record but diminishing returns, whether it’s time for a fresh approach.
MATT RHULE
Late in his second consecutive losing season in Carolina, the man who turned around Temple and Baylor in college heard “Fire Rhule” chants on Sunday when the Panthers were routed by the injury-ravaged Buccaneers. In fairness to Rhule, the team started 3-0 and then lost its most important player, running back Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers never have been the same.
Odds are Rhule, in the second year of a $60 million contract, gets another season at least. He insists things aren’t so depressing.
“There is a process that is happening underneath and everyone is like, ‘It’s not working, Matt. It’s not working, Matt,’ But when I see all of the good things that are happening, I think it is,” he says.
JOE JUDGE
Very similar to Rhule’s situation, the Giants coach is getting all sorts of heat at the end of his second losing season. This year was all about developing Daniel Jones, but the quarterback’s neck injury, the sidelining of some key players throughout the offense, and a general malaise in recent games has added to the criticism.
New York has not scored more than 10 points in the first half, an indictment of preparation as well as execution. He also is the third straight coaching hire the Giants might have missed on: Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur and Judge.
He probably deserves one more shot, but the uncertainty with Jones is an albatross for the entire franchise.
RAIDERS
The Gruden redux was a flop, ending ignominiously. The Raiders could use someone less mercurial and able to deal with the modern locker room. A strong voice with a winning pedigree in the NFL seems best. Someone from the same mold as a Tomlin or Payton.
Too bad the team moved on from Jack Del Rio in 2018 when it went after Gruden.
JAGUARS
This one should be easy for owner Shad Khan. Don’t go with a college coach, don’t go with the big name out there who has no NFL cred, and don’t ignore that Trevor Lawrence needs a quarterback whisperer.
Former Jaguars QB Byron Leftwich, now the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay, and Chiefs standout OC Eric Bieniemy, critical in the development of Patrick Mahomes, fit the bill. As would an available Super Bowl winner, Pederson.
AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton and Sports Writer Steve Reed contributed.
Illinois State Police arrest suspect in Bradley officer’s death
BRADLEY, Ill. – One of two suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting of a Bradley Police officer and critically injuring another officer outside a hotel was arrested Friday morning by Illinois State Police.
Darius D. Sullivan, 25, is in custody, and arrangements are being made to bring him back to Kankakee County, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police. Department.
Police are still searching for 26-year-old Xandria A. Harris. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or about the incident is encouraged to call ISP at 815-698-2672 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.
On Wednesday, a report of barking dogs sent officers to the Comfort Inn along State Route 50. The hotel is located in Bradley, Illinois. The community is located around 70 miles south of Chicago. They found the animals in a parked vehicle.
The officers talked to the owner of the vehicle in a hotel room. A statement from the Bradley Police Department says that the officers were attacked during the conversation. Both officers were shot in the incident.
The officers were taken to the hospital. One of the officers has died and the other is in critical condition. The Kankakee Coroner’s Office identified the officer as Marlene Rittmanic.
The investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.
