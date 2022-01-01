Katharine McPhee, 37, Rocks Red Swimsuit Amid Husband David Foster’s Comment Controversy 

Noella Bergener and her estranged husband, James Bergener, aka “Sweet James,” are continuing to battle one another on social media.

In her latest stream of posts, which came after James released a statement through his attorney, claiming their divorce in Puerto Rico is legal and accusing Noella of twisting facts for financial gain, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a series of back-to-back messages and screenshots, a couple of which she claims prove she never had an affair.

In a series of text messages sent from Saturday, April 10, to Monday, April 12, Noella and James were seen assuring one another they were happy.

“Texts from the day James said I admitted to/or had an affair. Still not quite sure which because he keeps changing his story,” Noella explained in the caption of her post.

According to Noella, James is reaching for straws in an effort to be able to file for divorce in Puerto Rico, where he claims the two of them gained residence in January 2021.

“He said it was around the week of April 11th. Please check my gram. That was the week my daughter was there for Spring break. It was great family time. When asked to clarify in court, he changed his story that it was actually in Feb that I admitted to/had an affair and it was so bad that we required therapy,” Noella continued, adding that the revelation was a lie that she can ” irrefutably prove” and that the infidelity in their marriage was “not on [her] part.”

Although Noella admitted that she and James did attend therapy, she said their session took place in May after she learned he had allegedly lied to her about his partner’s indictment.

As for James’ claims regarding their supposedly permanent home in Puerto Rico, Noella said on Instagram that while she and James did have a home on the island, they returned to California every other week.

“James was a big part of filming and signed every release for both him and our son. He was my #1 fan for this opportunity,” Noella continued, denying claims of James not wanting to film. “[And he] never told me personally he did not want our son to be on camera.”

In a third post on Instagram, Noella said that while she and James came to an agreement in September, he refused to sign it after she refrained from signing a false statement that claimed she lied about him, his partner, and his firm.

She went on to further confirm that James has, “to this date,” not seen their son since he left, despite her many attempts to coordinate visits, and she added that the boy has missed therapy due to James’ failure to pay bills.

Noella concluded her statements with a firm message about James.

“He has abandoned us. Putting me in the position of having to defend myself when he is so in the wrong is truly despicable. All I’m asking for is that he sign our agreement from mediation since September. Let me go. Stop controlling me with money. Stop stressing me with not knowing where our son is sleeping next week,” she wrote.

Noella’s divorce appeal is being heard on January 5.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.