Celebrities
Katharine McPhee’s Husband: What She’s Said About David Foster & Past Relationships
Katharine McPhee has been married to music executive David Foster since 2019. Find out everything she’s said about their relationship here.
Katharine McPhee and David Foster have been happily married since June 2019. David, 72, is Katharine’s second husband, and Katharine, 37, is his fifth wife. The American Idol alum and the record executive seem incredibly in love, and it seems like David’s family, including his daughters also adore his wife. Find out everything you need to know about Katharine and David’s relationship here!
How did Katharine meet David?
It’s not clear exactly how long David and Katharine have known each other, but it’s not surprising that they’ve crossed paths, since they’re both in the music industry! In fact, when Katharine had her first wedding to Nick Cokas in 2008, David helped her during a musical tribute to her then-husband. Photos of the wedding revealed that David played piano as Katharine performed Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable,” via People.
After Katharine filed for divorce in 2014, she dated Elyes Gabel until 2016. Katharine and David were first spotted looking cozy together in May 2017, and the pair got engaged in 2018. A year after their June 2019 wedding, Katharine wrote a sweet anniversary post for the producer in June 2020. “A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life,” she wrote at the time. “I love you. Here’s to the future!”
They have one son together
Katharine gave birth to her first son Rennie David in February 2021. Shortly after he was born, the singer shared her excitement for the newborn. “I love being a mommy!” she wrote in a March Instagram Story. The Smash star had revealed Rennie’s name during a March interview with The Today Show, after Hoda Kotb asked for the name. After spilling the beans on her son’s name, Katharine joked that her husband was angry at her for saying his name during a radio interview. “I think he’s just like, ‘It’s the only thing we have to keep private.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, she asked me the question!” she explained. “We don’t want to be that pretentious over the name, but just, it’s the only kind of thing you can hold onto that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep.”
Before Rennie, David had five daughters from past relationships: Alison Jones, 51, Amy, 48, Sara, 40, Erin, 39, and Jordan, 35. Alison had been given up for adoption when she was first born. He had Amy with singer B.J. Cook, and his three other daughters were from his marriage to Rebecca Dyer.
David has gushed over his wife
It’s clear that David is absolutely in love with his wife. He’s made plenty of Instagram posts celebrating Katharine’s beauty. Katharine shared a screenshot of one of their text exchanges to her Instagram Story back in September 2021, and David couldn’t help but let his wife know how beautiful he thought she was. He called her a “Hot mom” and told her that she “look[ed] amazing” after she sent him a video of her in her underwear.
Katharine and David also spoke to HollywoodLife about how they were able to bond with each other during their time on The Masked Singer in a December 8 interview. “We spent a lot of time together, which we’re used to doing, but it was quality time. It was fun,” David said. Katharine also shared that it was a joy to get work together. “It’s creative time. It was fun to go home as well in David’s studio and have him work obsessively as he has always done on the arrangements because that’s just what he does,” she said.
David’s family has defended Katharine from critics
David’s daughters have also clearly taken a liking to their step-mom. After critics shamed the singer for posting a photo where she looked fabulous nearly a year after Rennie’s birth, Sara and Erin left supportive comments for Katharine on a post where she refused to apologize for celebrating her good looks. “If you had of had cellulite and stretch marks in the photo and the caption was exactly the same we would all be celebrating his post. But you don’t and that’s not allowed to be celebrated,” Sara wrote in a comment, before mentioning that other people use other methods to slim down postpartum. “You have been working your a** off in the gym.”
David’s other daughter Erin also said that everyone should be accepting of her step-mom, and she mentioned that you shouldn’t shame anyone after giving birth no matter what. “You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live,” she wrote.
It’s not surprising that the daughters have stood up for their step-mom. Erin even joked about Katharine’s beauty being the only problem that they have with their dad’s wife in a June 2020 interview with People. “Our biggest issue with [Katharine] is how hot she is,” she said. “Her body is insane. When she comes over for family Sundays, I’m like, ‘Do not get in a bikini.’ My husband’s always like, ‘Kat, get in the pool!’ And I’m like, ‘Simon…’”
Katharine’s first husband was Nick Cokas
Before she tied the knot with David, Katharine was married to Nick Cokas. The pair wed in 2008, but they split up in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2016. The pair’s relationship ended after Katharine was photographed kissing her Smash director Michael Morris in October 2013. As the divorce was filed for, Katharine released a statement, via E! News. “After six years of marriage, and having been separated for the past year, Katharine McPhee has filed for a dissolution of marriage from Nick Cokas. The two have an amicable relationship and will remain friends. They ask that people respect their privacy during this time,” the statement read.
Celebrities
Khloe Kardashian Posts About Surviving Very Painful Year
2021 was not a good year for Khloe Kardashian. Sources say Khloe is in a bad place after the news broke that her ex Tristan Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer in Houston. The baby boy was allegedly born in early December.
RELATED: Texas Judge Dismisses Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit
On Thursday, Khloe took to her Instagram Story to share an emotional message about surviving difficult times.
“There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter and kinder.”
The post continued:
“But don’t you go and become someone that your not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that and keep it moving.”
She reposted the Instagram Story on Thursday, writing:
“People showed you who they were this year. Don’t go into 2022 confused.”
Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, began dating in 2016 while his then-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig was pregnant with his son Prince.
In August 2016 Tristan and Khloe made their first appearance as a couple — and the blogs ate them up.
In April 2018, Khloe and Tristan welcomed their first child, a daughter named True Thompson. The cheating rumors began shortly before True started teething.
“He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely,” Khloe said on the season 13 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”
But Khloe was only kidding herself. While she dreamed of a big family with Tristan, he slept with her sister Kylie Jenner‘s former assistant, Jordyn Woods.
In 2019 Khloe and Tristan called it quits. By August 2020 they were back together — only to call it quits again in June 2021.
Celebrities
RHOD’s Brandi Redmond and LeeAnne Locken Reconcile
Pigs must be flying in Dallas right now, as it appears that The Real Housewives of Dallas stars Brandi Redmond and long-time frenemy, LeeAnne Locken, have ended their seasons long feud with one another.
This all comes to us via a Twitter poll that asked followers: “Which #RHOD original, do you miss seeing on TV the most?”
Not so surprising RHOD blonde belle, Stephanie Hollman took the crown with a 42% win. What is surprising though is who happened to pop up in the comments.
Brandi commented on the poll giving her vote to LeeAnne, saying “LeeAnne all day everyday. Miss her,” accompanied by heart emojis.
After a commenter posted an “I love you, Brandi!” tweet, Brandi doubled down on showing nothing but love for her former nemesis.
“Thank u. She is absolutely a star. I will forgive myself for misjudging her. She knows I love her and miss her. Life is about choices, and we have the authority to help or hurt others. I will always choose to help others,” the RHOD alum tweeted.
And none other than LeeAnne Locken herself saw the tweet and sent the love right back to Brandi.
“You know I have already forgiven. I miss you and this is the you that I will always TREASURE and LOVE! #gratefultobehere,” she said.
Before RHOD’s cancellation earlier this year, Brandi and LeeAnne were constantly at each other’s throats. In LeeAnne’s final reunion before getting the axe, Brandi pulled up a chair a la “in front the entire class” style in order for LeeAnne to take accountability for her racist remarks she made about costar Kary Brittingham including calling her a “chirpy Mexican.”
Brandi also had her own racial scandal as a video surfaced of her making her eyes “squinty” and “look Chinese” all while laughing which many took offense to.
I guess Andy Cohen’s “Never say never” goes farther than just a Real Housewives of Dallas reboot but also to reconciling a friendship that I think all viewers thought they’d never see.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
Erica Mena Claps Back At Safaree Samuels For Saying He’s Involved In Kids’ Lives: ‘Go To Therapy’
‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Erica Mena called out her estranged husband, Safaree Samuels, after he claimed in an interview that he sees their two children ‘all day.’
Erica Mena, 34, and Safaree Samuels, 40, can’t seem to agree on anything — including whether or not Safaree is an involved father to their two children. “I’m in their lives. They see all day. They know what’s up,” Safaree — who shares daughter Safire, 22 months, and son Legend Brian, 6 months, with his estranged wife — said in a Dec. 30 interview with Majah Hype. “This is not a trophy for social media. My kids are with me in real life,” the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star added.
Safaree’s comments didn’t sit well with Erica. She took to Twitter on Friday (Dec. 31) after seeing the interview and called out her soon-to-be ex-husband for claiming that he’s with his children more than he apparently is.
“When you officially live separately – And you get to pick and choose what day you wannabe a parent that isn’t being with them everyday,” the reality star said. “That ship has sailed. 12 days after birth ALONE in the NicU being a married woman because ‘Dad’ wanted to vacation in Jamaica was my real life.” In a second tweet, Erica wrote, “If you’re not ready to be honest about the real details of your absence the last thing anyone should be doing is a live to LIE. Go to therapy since it’s hard for you to forgive yourself. Because that’s really the truth. No editing needed.”
When you officially live separately – And you get to pick and choose what day you wannabe a parent that isn’t being with them everyday. That ship has sailed. 12 days after birth ALONE in the NicU being a married woman because “Dad” wanted to vacation in Jamaica was my real life.
— Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) December 31, 2021
If your not ready to be honest about the real details of your absence the last thing anyone should be doing is a live to LIE. Go to therapy since it’s hard for you to forgive yourself. Because that’s really the truth. No editing needed.
— Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) December 31, 2021
Erica’s clap back comes seven months after she filed for divorce. In court docs obtained by HollywoodLife, Erica said that their union is “irretrievably broken.” She also requested to share joint legal custody of both children with Safaree, “as well as have final decision-making authority over legal custody matters.” A month after the divorce filing, Erica and Safaree’s son Legend was born.
Erica and Safaree’s turbulent 2-year marriage has played out on Love & Hip Hop. On a recent episode, they got into it regarding Safaree not being present during Erica’s second pregnancy. “The problem with him is he doesn’t take responsibility for what he does,” Erica said, before directly telling her estranged husband that she’s “in pain.” Safaree eventually apologized to Erica “for everything I’ve done to hurt you,” which led to the exes getting emotional and hugging things out.
Katharine McPhee’s Husband: What She’s Said About David Foster & Past Relationships
Family of slain Illinois deputy speaks out ahead of visitation
Khloe Kardashian Posts About Surviving Very Painful Year
Xcel working to restore power and heat cut by high wind, wildfires ahead of colder temperatures
Crash closes 270 SB to 64 WB ramp, expected to reopen by 1:30 pm
3 Blues legends invest in medical marijuana dispensary in Chesterfield
Top 3 Most Visited IDO Platforms in 2021 According to CryptoRank
RHOD’s Brandi Redmond and LeeAnne Locken Reconcile
Top 5 in ’22: the St. Louis news stories that will have us talking
Erica Mena Claps Back At Safaree Samuels For Saying He’s Involved In Kids’ Lives: ‘Go To Therapy’
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News21 hours ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News3 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies