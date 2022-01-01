Connect with us

Khloe Kardashian Posts About Surviving Very Painful Year

43 seconds ago

2021 was not a good year for Khloe Kardashian. Sources say Khloe is in a bad place after the news broke that her ex Tristan Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer in Houston. The baby boy was allegedly born in early December.
 
RELATED: Texas Judge Dismisses Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit
 
On Thursday, Khloe took to her Instagram Story to share an emotional message about surviving difficult times.

“There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter and kinder.”

The post continued:

“But don’t you go and become someone that your not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that and keep it moving.”

She reposted the Instagram Story on Thursday, writing:

“People showed you who they were this year. Don’t go into 2022 confused.”

Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, began dating in 2016 while his then-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig was pregnant with his son Prince.

In August 2016 Tristan and Khloe made their first appearance as a couple — and the blogs ate them up.

In April 2018, Khloe and Tristan welcomed their first child, a daughter named True Thompson. The cheating rumors began shortly before True started teething.

“He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely,” Khloe said on the season 13 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”

But Khloe was only kidding herself. While she dreamed of a big family with Tristan, he slept with her sister Kylie Jenner‘s former assistant, Jordyn Woods.

In 2019 Khloe and Tristan called it quits. By August 2020 they were back together — only to call it quits again in June 2021.

Celebrities

RHOD’s Brandi Redmond and LeeAnne Locken Reconcile

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

RHOD's Brandi Redmond and LeeAnne Locken Make Amends After Years Long Feud, See Their Posts
Pigs must be flying in Dallas right now, as it appears that The Real Housewives of Dallas stars Brandi Redmond and long-time frenemy, LeeAnne Locken, have ended their seasons long feud with one another.

This all comes to us via a Twitter poll that asked followers: “Which #RHOD original, do you miss seeing on TV the most?”

Not so surprising RHOD blonde belle, Stephanie Hollman took the crown with a 42% win. What is surprising though is who happened to pop up in the comments.

Brandi commented on the poll giving her vote to LeeAnne, saying “LeeAnne all day everyday. Miss her,” accompanied by heart emojis.

After a commenter posted an “I love you, Brandi!” tweet, Brandi doubled down on showing nothing but love for her former nemesis.

“Thank u. She is absolutely a star. I will forgive myself for misjudging her. She knows I love her and miss her. Life is about choices, and we have the authority to help or hurt others. I will always choose to help others,” the RHOD alum tweeted.

And none other than LeeAnne Locken herself saw the tweet and sent the love right back to Brandi.

“You know I have already forgiven. I miss you and this is the you that I will always TREASURE and LOVE! #gratefultobehere,” she said.

Before RHOD’s cancellation earlier this year, Brandi and LeeAnne were constantly at each other’s throats. In LeeAnne’s final reunion before getting the axe, Brandi pulled up a chair a la “in front the entire class” style in order for LeeAnne to take accountability for her racist remarks she made about costar Kary Brittingham including calling her a “chirpy Mexican.”

Brandi also had her own racial scandal as a video surfaced of her making her eyes “squinty” and “look Chinese” all while laughing which many took offense to.

I guess Andy Cohen’s “Never say never” goes farther than just a Real Housewives of Dallas reboot but also to reconciling a friendship that I think all viewers thought they’d never see.

Celebrities

Erica Mena Claps Back At Safaree Samuels For Saying He’s Involved In Kids’ Lives: ‘Go To Therapy’

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Erica Mena called out her estranged husband, Safaree Samuels, after he claimed in an interview that he sees their two children ‘all day.’

Erica Mena, 34, and Safaree Samuels, 40, can’t seem to agree on anything — including whether or not Safaree is an involved father to their two children. “I’m in their lives. They see all day. They know what’s up,” Safaree — who shares daughter Safire, 22 months, and son Legend Brian, 6 months, with his estranged wife — said in a Dec. 30 interview with Majah Hype. “This is not a trophy for social media. My kids are with me in real life,” the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star added.

Safaree’s comments didn’t sit well with Erica. She took to Twitter on Friday (Dec. 31) after seeing the interview and called out her soon-to-be ex-husband for claiming that he’s with his children more than he apparently is.

Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“When you officially live separately – And you get to pick and choose what day you wannabe a parent that isn’t being with them everyday,” the reality star said. “That ship has sailed. 12 days after birth ALONE in the NicU being a married woman because ‘Dad’ wanted to vacation in Jamaica was my real life.” In a second tweet, Erica wrote, “If you’re not ready to be honest about the real details of your absence the last thing anyone should be doing is a live to LIE. Go to therapy since it’s hard for you to forgive yourself. Because that’s really the truth. No editing needed.”

Erica’s clap back comes seven months after she filed for divorce. In court docs obtained by HollywoodLife, Erica said that their union is “irretrievably broken.” She also requested to share joint legal custody of both children with Safaree, “as well as have final decision-making authority over legal custody matters.” A month after the divorce filing, Erica and Safaree’s son Legend was born.

Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Erica and Safaree’s turbulent 2-year marriage has played out on Love & Hip Hop. On a recent episode, they got into it regarding Safaree not being present during Erica’s second pregnancy. “The problem with him is he doesn’t take responsibility for what he does,” Erica said, before directly telling her estranged husband that she’s “in pain.” Safaree eventually apologized to Erica “for everything I’ve done to hurt you,” which led to the exes getting emotional and hugging things out.

Celebrities

Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve, 23, Rocks A Bikini On Tropical Winter Vacation — Photos

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

The Apple pioneer’s youngest child looked stunning, as she relaxed in some warm weather over the holiday season.

There’s nothing better than escaping the winter weather and soaking in some sun. Steve Jobs‘ daughter Eve, 23, shared a series of sexy bikini photos to her Instagram, while she chilled on a relaxing getaway, on Thursday December 30. The late Apple founder’s daughter looked gorgeous, as she lounged in a small brown bikini.

Other than the sexy bikini, Eve shared a series of poses in what looked like a lounge chair placed on a balcony on a tropical island. She laid on her back, stomach, and looked directly at the camera in the series of three photos, Besides her bathing suit, she accessorized with a few rings and a simple bracelet on her wrist. She also shared that she definitely likes to sleep in while on the vacation via the caption. “What’s a morning person anyway,” she wrote.

As the year winds down, it’s certainly been a busy one for Eve. While her dad was a tech entrepreneur during his life, Eve took an interest in modeling and equestrian sports. She’s shared a few of her equestrian victories to her Instagram throughout the year, including photos of her popping celebratory champagne. She also walked the runway in a beautiful green outfit during Paris Fashion Week for Coperni back in October. She showed her enthusiasm to be a part of it in an Instagram post. “I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is. It was an honor to be apart of the vision,” she wrote.

Eve Jobs stuns in a black dress. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Eve is the youngest child of Steve and his widow Laurene Powell, 58. Eve has an older brother Reed, 30, and sister Erin Sienna, 26. She also has an older half-sister Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 40, who Steve had with his high school sweetheart and ex-girlfriend Chrisann Brennan. While it’s definitely been a busy year for Eve, she still found some time to relax with her mom during a vacation to Rome in September, where she and her mom looked stunning in white and black dresses, respectively.

 

