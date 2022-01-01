Khloe Kardashian Posts About Surviving Very Painful Year

2021 was not a good year for Khloe Kardashian. Sources say Khloe is in a bad place after the news broke that her ex Tristan Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer in Houston. The baby boy was allegedly born in early December.



RELATED: Texas Judge Dismisses Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit



On Thursday, Khloe took to her Instagram Story to share an emotional message about surviving difficult times.

“There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter and kinder.”

The post continued:

“But don’t you go and become someone that your not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that and keep it moving.”

She reposted the Instagram Story on Thursday, writing:

“People showed you who they were this year. Don’t go into 2022 confused.”

Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, began dating in 2016 while his then-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig was pregnant with his son Prince.

In August 2016 Tristan and Khloe made their first appearance as a couple — and the blogs ate them up.

In April 2018, Khloe and Tristan welcomed their first child, a daughter named True Thompson. The cheating rumors began shortly before True started teething.

“He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely,” Khloe said on the season 13 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”

But Khloe was only kidding herself. While she dreamed of a big family with Tristan, he slept with her sister Kylie Jenner‘s former assistant, Jordyn Woods.

In 2019 Khloe and Tristan called it quits. By August 2020 they were back together — only to call it quits again in June 2021.