Celebrities
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021
Kylie Jenner put her baby bump on display in her first Instagram photo since the Astroworld tragedy nearly two months ago.
Kylie Jenner, 24, is back to posting photos of herself on Instagram for the first time since attending boyfriend Travis Scott‘s ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. In the black and white photo the makeup mogul is seen cradling her massive baby bump, while turned to the side. In the caption, she shared candidly about 2021 and all that came with it. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” she wrote.
Kylie also made sure to add some prayer to her post, which was posted just prior to midnight on December 31, 2021. “I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end. Although Kylie has shared photos on her Instagram Stories, including the kitten that she got on Christmas, this is the first photo of her baby bump in quite some time. After posting the photo, her friends commented on the post with messages of love and support! One friend, @makeupbyariel, wrote, “I love you Angel.”
Since the tragedy, which has resulted in numerous lawsuits against Travis and event organizers, the parents of Stormi Webster, 3, have kept a very low profile. Although Travis has been dropped from numerous sponsorships since Astroworld, Kylie has struck by her man. Two weeks ago, on December 14, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY shared details about her low-key baby shower that was held at the home of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 37. At the time, our source said that Kylie was “focused on doing her best to stay relaxed and healthy.” According to the insider, Travis also attended the party, but kept a very low profile.
Another source at the event shared with HollywoodLife that Kylie gave an “emotional speech” with the small group of friends and family that attended. “At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech where she thanked everyone for coming and talked about how she is so ready for the baby to be born. Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her,” the source shared, adding that her daughter has a clue what is going on. “Stormi has an idea of what is going on because she sees her mom’s belly and she knows how to say the word baby, but she doesn’t really know or understand. She won’t get it until the baby is here,” the source said. Kylie is expected to give birth to her second child any day now.
Celebrities
#RHOM Exclusive: Ravishing Rookie Guerdy Abraira Dishes On Her Luxe & Lucrative Event Planning & Miami’s ‘Attention Seeking’ Social Scene
A super chic interior designer and luxury event planner is bringing her class and sass to Peacock’s ‘Housewives franchise. As previously reported The Real Housewives of Miami season 4 is currently streaming and it’s taking viewers on a “wild ride of red-hot fun and friendship” in the beachside Magic City’s social scene.
Included in the cast is Guerdy Abraira, a Haiti-born, Paris-raised global event planner who mixes and mingles as one of Miami’s elite all while balancing being a mom of two and a wife of nearly two decades.
This season, the stunning socialite is planning fellow housewife Alexia’s upcoming nuptials via her Guerdy Design brand, but has she bit off more than she can chew?
You’ll have to tune in and see.
In the meantime, you can check out BOSSIP’s chat with Guerdy about her freshman housewife season, her relationships with the fellow ladies of #RHOM, and her hubby’s reaction to her joining the franchise.
What if any hangups, did you have about joining The Real Housewives of Miami?
I wouldn’t call them hangups, but for sure it was excitement because I was a fan from the very beginning of the franchises and I remember the days when I would watch for fun. When the opportunity presented itself, I did think twice, but then I’m like, ‘What’s the worst that can happen?!’ And so now I’m here and I’m living this truth and it’s really exciting.
Do you think you experienced any hazing as a #RHOM newbie?
Well, this is my motto; nobody puts Guerdy in a corner! This is about also seeing people adjust to being in a new dynamic. So these girls, obviously they’ve known each other for years, and then came this reboot. And so I think that it’s natural for them to obviously lean on each other first before they lean on a new person. And so it’s about just proving that you’re a worthy person and you don’t have to be something that you’re not to please people and hopefully they notice and they accept you for who you are. So the whole experience is about how everybody gets to a comfortable place where they feel like they’re a participant and they’re being appreciated.
What is the Miami social scene really like?
Well, everyone has a persona. I’m not mommy Guerdy when I’m out at a social event or networker, so it all depends. I do think Miami is definitely competitive in a sense of, everyone wants attention but as long as you’re very confident in who you are and able to be a chameleon, so to speak—that doesn’t mean being fake, it’s just being able to pivot and knowing how to hop from one type of circle to another without it feeling inauthentic [then you’re fine.] I have lots of different circles in Miami, completely different groups of people and I think I’m pretty successful at fitting in. It’s a hard job, but you know, somebody’s gotta do it.
What were your first impressions of your Real Housewives of Miami castmates and when you first met the ladies, who stood out to you?
I’m gonna say Julia for sure because of my family. I grew up in Paris and, and even coming to America, we always watched tennis and so her wife is like a superstar and I couldn’t believe I was even meeting her! So it was just kinda like really mind-boggling that I’m gonna end up meeting Martina Navratilova because of you.
With the other girls, Dr. Nicky and I, we’re both so professionally driven. So we have a profession that’s a core in our daily lives, so we definitely have that same type of grind. And to be hones, the other girls really are so sweet and amazing. It’s just refreshing because they’re all so different. So I’m able to kind come in and kind of feel like it’s a different experience altogether and lot them I’ve known previously in social circles but we just never got that close until now.
Out of all the ladies, who has been your favorite to film and spend time with?
Ooh, that’s, that’s a tough one—Alexia, I’m gonna say. You know why? Obviously I’m a party planner and she’s on the married path and we were together a lot and we really spent a lot of time together on a professional level, but it was also very personal as well. You know, there’s a lot to do with a wedding and we’ve come to a personal place so I was able to really kinda connect with her on different levels for sure.
Sometimes housewives’ spouses don’t love when their wives are on the Housewives franchises, what was your husband’s reaction?
So my husband, you couldn’t pick out in the room and say that’s Guerdy’s husband because he’s the most quiet person there. So his support has been amazing and [it was] surprising that he wasn’t high alert so to speak. So we took a leap of faith and it brought us to where we are now and so far it’s so good. It’s been really a nice ride.
Ultimately, what do you want people to learn about Guerdy on The Real Housewives of Miami?
I definitely want people to know that I’m very multifaceted, there’s lots of sides of me that I feel like people will get to know. I think the first thing they say is, ‘She’s a professional girl, a party planner and she’s perfect.’ And yes, of course, I plan perfect parties worldwide but I am very layered and I have some sadness in my truth and there’s also a lot of love. I may seem very intimidating but I am one of those people that if I have your back, it’s for life until you do me wrong. I think people really get to see all the layers of my character and I’m telling it one by one. So it’s gonna be really amazing for me to feel like I got show all sides of Guerdy.
The Real Housewives of Miami season 4 is streaming now on Peacock.
Celebrities
Andy Cohen Goes On Drunken Rant About Bill De Blasio Live On CNN During NYE Show
Oops! Andy Cohen woke up on Jan. 1, admitting that he was ‘a bit overserved’ on NYE, after he blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio on live TV.
“Sayonara sucker!” Andy Cohen did not hold back when he told viewers of CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live what he thought about former Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was replaced by Mayor Eric Adams after the ball dropped.
While hosting the yearly show alongside his close pal, Anderson Cooper, Andy ripped de Blasio a new one, despite the fact that Anderson tried holding him back and begged him not to “go on a rant.”
“Do his victory lap dance after four years as the crappiest term of the mayor of New York,” Andy Cohen yelled into the camera, as Anderson shook his head and repeated “wow” in disbelief. “The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara sucker!”
Bill de Blasio, who actually served 8 years — not four, as Andy stated, was also slammed for dancing with First Lady Chirlane McCray after the ball dropped in Times Square on Jan. 1, 2021. “I just don’t need to see that at the beginning of 2021. Do something with this city! Honestly, get it together!” Andy said, before ending his rant by adding that he’d be “back to Bravo in 20 minutes.”
🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022
Bill de Blasio ended his second term as mayor amid a spike in crime and a 10-year high in murders across the five boroughs. And his approval rating was as low as 25 percent in September, according to one poll.
After Andy’s rant went viral on social media, following the broadcast of his NYE special with Anderson Cooper, the host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen took to Twitter on Jan. 1 to admit that he was probably “overserved” alcohol during the special. Oops.
Celebrities
Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing
The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed.
In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department, per Us Weekly. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD told the outlet.
Betty’s agent Jeff Witjas also confirmed her death in a statement. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” he said. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”
The icon, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she has an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
As news spread of Betty’s death, Hollywood began pouring in their tributes. Ellen DeGeneres was one of the first to take to social media with a special message, tweeting, “What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends, and all of us.”
President Joe Biden gave a heartfelt message, as he was quoted saying, “That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady. … 99 years old. As my mother would say, God love her.” And from one icon to another, William Shatner tweeted, “I loved her comedic wit and endearing charm. She definitely was a sweetheart to the world and a gift to the entertainment world.
RIP Betty.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021
Working Strategies: Chasing big 2022 goals? Consider sequencing
#RHOM Exclusive: Ravishing Rookie Guerdy Abraira Dishes On Her Luxe & Lucrative Event Planning & Miami’s ‘Attention Seeking’ Social Scene
Former Damascus, Terps RB Jake Funk thrilled for return to M&T Bank Stadium with Rams: ‘You dreamed about being there on Sundays’
Andy Cohen Goes On Drunken Rant About Bill De Blasio Live On CNN During NYE Show
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Tennessee Titans (10-5)
Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing
Dan Reeves, who led two teams to the Super Bowl and coached the Giants during legendary NFL coaching career, dies at 77
Staff picks for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season: Chiefs vs. Bengals, Dolphins vs. Titans, Steelers vs. Browns and more
Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves passes away at age 77
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?