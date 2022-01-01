Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021

A super chic interior designer and luxury event planner is bringing her class and sass to Peacock’s ‘Housewives franchise. As previously reported The Real Housewives of Miami season 4 is currently streaming and it’s taking viewers on a “wild ride of red-hot fun and friendship” in the beachside Magic City’s social scene.

Included in the cast is Guerdy Abraira, a Haiti-born, Paris-raised global event planner who mixes and mingles as one of Miami’s elite all while balancing being a mom of two and a wife of nearly two decades.

This season, the stunning socialite is planning fellow housewife Alexia’s upcoming nuptials via her Guerdy Design brand, but has she bit off more than she can chew?

You’ll have to tune in and see.

In the meantime, you can check out BOSSIP’s chat with Guerdy about her freshman housewife season, her relationships with the fellow ladies of #RHOM, and her hubby’s reaction to her joining the franchise.

What if any hangups, did you have about joining The Real Housewives of Miami?

I wouldn’t call them hangups, but for sure it was excitement because I was a fan from the very beginning of the franchises and I remember the days when I would watch for fun. When the opportunity presented itself, I did think twice, but then I’m like, ‘What’s the worst that can happen?!’ And so now I’m here and I’m living this truth and it’s really exciting.

Do you think you experienced any hazing as a #RHOM newbie?

Well, this is my motto; nobody puts Guerdy in a corner! This is about also seeing people adjust to being in a new dynamic. So these girls, obviously they’ve known each other for years, and then came this reboot. And so I think that it’s natural for them to obviously lean on each other first before they lean on a new person. And so it’s about just proving that you’re a worthy person and you don’t have to be something that you’re not to please people and hopefully they notice and they accept you for who you are. So the whole experience is about how everybody gets to a comfortable place where they feel like they’re a participant and they’re being appreciated.

What is the Miami social scene really like?

Well, everyone has a persona. I’m not mommy Guerdy when I’m out at a social event or networker, so it all depends. I do think Miami is definitely competitive in a sense of, everyone wants attention but as long as you’re very confident in who you are and able to be a chameleon, so to speak—that doesn’t mean being fake, it’s just being able to pivot and knowing how to hop from one type of circle to another without it feeling inauthentic [then you’re fine.] I have lots of different circles in Miami, completely different groups of people and I think I’m pretty successful at fitting in. It’s a hard job, but you know, somebody’s gotta do it.

What were your first impressions of your Real Housewives of Miami castmates and when you first met the ladies, who stood out to you?

I’m gonna say Julia for sure because of my family. I grew up in Paris and, and even coming to America, we always watched tennis and so her wife is like a superstar and I couldn’t believe I was even meeting her! So it was just kinda like really mind-boggling that I’m gonna end up meeting Martina Navratilova because of you. With the other girls, Dr. Nicky and I, we’re both so professionally driven. So we have a profession that’s a core in our daily lives, so we definitely have that same type of grind. And to be hones, the other girls really are so sweet and amazing. It’s just refreshing because they’re all so different. So I’m able to kind come in and kind of feel like it’s a different experience altogether and lot them I’ve known previously in social circles but we just never got that close until now.

Out of all the ladies, who has been your favorite to film and spend time with?

Ooh, that’s, that’s a tough one—Alexia, I’m gonna say. You know why? Obviously I’m a party planner and she’s on the married path and we were together a lot and we really spent a lot of time together on a professional level, but it was also very personal as well. You know, there’s a lot to do with a wedding and we’ve come to a personal place so I was able to really kinda connect with her on different levels for sure.

Sometimes housewives’ spouses don’t love when their wives are on the Housewives franchises, what was your husband’s reaction?

So my husband, you couldn’t pick out in the room and say that’s Guerdy’s husband because he’s the most quiet person there. So his support has been amazing and [it was] surprising that he wasn’t high alert so to speak. So we took a leap of faith and it brought us to where we are now and so far it’s so good. It’s been really a nice ride.

Ultimately, what do you want people to learn about Guerdy on The Real Housewives of Miami?

I definitely want people to know that I’m very multifaceted, there’s lots of sides of me that I feel like people will get to know. I think the first thing they say is, ‘She’s a professional girl, a party planner and she’s perfect.’ And yes, of course, I plan perfect parties worldwide but I am very layered and I have some sadness in my truth and there’s also a lot of love. I may seem very intimidating but I am one of those people that if I have your back, it’s for life until you do me wrong. I think people really get to see all the layers of my character and I’m telling it one by one. So it’s gonna be really amazing for me to feel like I got show all sides of Guerdy.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 4 is streaming now on Peacock.