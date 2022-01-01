Celebrities
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Crashes Grandma Kris’ NYE Interview With Andy Cohen: Watch
While Kris Jenner was being interviewed by Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve, Stormi Webster popped in to say hello!
Stormi Webster is just swinging by to say hi! The adorable 3-year-old made a sweet debut on The CNN countdown to New Year’s Eve show hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, butting in to her grandma Kris Jenner‘s interview. The Kardashian matriarch was discussing being proud of her daughter’s Kim Kardashian‘s passing the bar when Andy asked her about Kim’s latest budding romance with comedian Pete Davidson. At that moment, Stormi wandered on screen and only delighted with the cute blunder, definitely giving the audience something to celebrate. Kris joked that it was perfect timing — perhaps to evade questions about Kim and Pete’s juicy romance — and Stormi put on the cutest face for viewers.
It wasn’t clear if mom Kylie Jenner or dad Travis Scott were around, but, all the same, grandma Kris seemed to be taking great care of her for the holiday evening!
“Good timing Stormi! … Right on cue.” – @KrisJenner welcomes granddaughter Stormi Webster’s distraction during a chat with @AndersonCooper and @Andy Cohen. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/HjjPzx0nMB
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2022
Stormi is definitely one to love the spotlight. In November, Kylie showed off some stellar bling from beau Travis, revealing that Stormi’s daddy bought a big sparkler for her as well. Kylie wore the ring on her index finger, which showcased a French manicure with a few extra diamonds pressed onto her nails, while Stormi wore her ring on the ring finger.
Kylie mentioned that her boyfriend and Stormi’s dad gave them the new jewelry, designed by Toi et Moi. “Daddy got us matching rings,” she wrote in the caption, along with white heart and stormy raincloud emojis. Kylie also showed her ring in a boomerang on her Instagram Story. Jeweler and owner of Universal Diamond Ronnie Agami told HollywoodLife exclusively that the set could be quite expensive. “From the photo, Kylie’s ring looks to be around 10 carats per diamond, with a pear shape on the left and a radiant cut on the right. Assuming they are nice quality, her ring could be around $1 million in value. The smaller ring has a pear shape and a radiant cut as well, and those look to be about 2-3 carats each. The value there could be between $50-100k,” he said.
Priyanka Chopra Sweetly Kisses Nick Jonas On New Year’s Eve: ‘My Forever’
Nick Jonas shared a romantic moment with his stunning wife Priyanka Chopra as the pair prepared to ring in 2022.
Priyanka Chopra, 39, and Nick Jonas, 29, are one of Hollywood’s most affectionate couples! The “Jealous” singer shared a sweet snap from New Year’s Eve with his stunning wife giving him a kiss ahead of the big midnight countdown. “My forever New Years kiss,” he captioned the Dec. 31 post for his 31.9 million followers.
In the photo, Priyanka appeared to be sporting a dark red lipstick for the evening, alongside a spaghetti strap dress. Meanwhile, stylish Nick opted for a collared white shirt made out of a crochet material. He didn’t share a location, however, festive silver and rose gold balloons could be seen behind the couple as they prepared to ring in 2022!
It’s so sweet to see these two spending the momentous evening together, particularly given their busy schedules: throughout 2021, Priyanka was busy shooting the The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth sequel to the popular sci-fi series that began back in 1999. She shot the film — in which she plays a grown-up Sati — away from her husband in Berlin, Germany alongside stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith.
The Bollywood star previously opened up about the challenges of being married amid their busy schedules, describing 2021 as “really tough” to InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown. “This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can’t travel to see your family,” she confessed, also referencing her mother Madhu Chopra and younger brother Siddharth Chopra, 33.
“Just the uncertainty of my mom and my brother being in India, my husband being in America while I was in the U.K. … it just was so much uncertainty and that, to me, was terrifying of not being able to just get on a flight and travel, just in case something went wrong or something happened,” she continued. “But thankfully, you know, everyone was okay.”
Ja Rule & Ashanti ‘Mesmerize’ Times Square With NYE Performance Of Their Hits
Ashanti and Ja Rule rang in the new year with some nostalgia, performing ‘Mesmerize’ and ‘Always on Time,’ looking dazzling in the process.
Always on time! Everyone’s favorite early 2000s duo Ja Rule and Ashanti brought in 2022 in serious style on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve., performing their classic hits “Mesmerize” and “Always on Time,” bringing all the good vibes. The gorgeous pair were also stunning with their NYE looks, Ja wore a black and brown puffy coat with a stylish brown Sherpa lining over a black t-shirt with his name on it. The “Holla Holla” rapper paired the look with black pants tucked into green rain boots. Ashanti was a vision in winter white with a short, fitted knit sweater dress with a gorgeous grey and white faux fur jacket and matching fur hat. The “Happy” beauty paired her look with metallic silver high heeled boots and wore her dark locks down and long.
As early 2000s nostalgia continues to kick up, Ja Rule and Ashanti have been making somewhat of a comeback. The pair also appeared together earlier this year at a Sept. 14 Verzuz Battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater as Ja Rule went head-to-head with rapper Fat Joe. Both artists brought out some of their most famous collaborators give themselves an edge up in the competition. For Ashanti, that meant pulling double duty — she sang some of her hits with Ja Rule but also performed the 2002 favorite “What’s Luv?” with both artists, and the crowd totally went wild. Meanwhile, her ex, Nelly was on Team Fat Joe and performed with the rapper.
After his performance, Nelly didn’t shy away from trying to go get a hug from Ashanti — his ex. Cameras showed him heading her way onstage and leaning in for the hug. Unfortunately, the cameras then cut away at that exact moment, so it’s unclear how the interaction played out. It seemed as though the former pair did have a friendly reunion!
Ashanti and Nelly met at a press conference for the Grammys in 2003 when they were two of the hottest hip-hop/R&B artists in the industry. They started dating shortly after and were together for 10 years before going their separate ways in 2014. Although the two were pretty private about the breakup, Ashanti admitted that a lack of trust is what led to things ending.
“I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities, it allows them to act out of character,” she admitted in 2015. “I’ve been betrayed. I’m not a big fan of people being cowards. I’m in a different place now.”
Ciara Rings In NYE Wearing An Orange, Corset Mini Dress To Host Alongside Ryan Seacrest
And a happy new year to you too, Ciara! Our fave singer and mother of 3 joined Ryan Seacrest again to celebrate another new year — and looked incredible while doing so!
End the year like you started it, girl — in style! Ciara looked magnificent all dressed up to help host the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve party with Ryan Seacrest on December 31. Co-hosting from Los Angeles, she wore an incredible bright, strapless orange mini dress perfect for 2022. The dress featured sheer panels under the bralette and slight slit on each side. Pair that with the high pony and she looks just like a champagne cocktail — how appropriate!
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve got off to a rocky start earlier in the week, when headliner LL Cool J was forced to pull out of the show, due to testing positive for Covid-19. Chlöe Bailey was also meant to be performing in NYC for the live show, but also pulled out this week, though the reason is unknown. But the show will go on, with performances from Ashanti, Ja Rule, Journey, and Karol G all taking place in Times Square before the ball drops.
Meanwhile, on the West Coast, Ciara will introduce a ton of pre-recorded, but never-the-less thrilling performances from acts like. Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, D-Nice, Don Omar and Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, Mae Muller, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, One Republic, Polo G and Walker Hayes.
Ringing in 2022 with us and hosting our LA #RockinEve party, give it up for @ciara! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Gny9TEQ73q
— New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2022
This is Ciara’s fourth year co-hosting the special event, and while 2021 was a drag, there were bright spots along the way, especially for Ciara. From here crazy realistic Selena Halloween costume to spending quality time with her kids, including precious one-year-old, Win, to her incredible 36th birthday celebration that her hubby Russell Wilson went all out for, there are so many memories for her to look back on this year. Here’s hoping 2022 is just as bright!
