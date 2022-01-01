News
Lawsuit: Indian casino was part of West Lakeland Township plan for water system
A lawsuit claims West Lakeland Township supervisors endorsed a plan to build a new water system not only for residents but also to assist a future casino.
The group Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water alleges in their lawsuit filed in Washington County that the water system — which was recommended by the state because of pollution concerns — was secretly endorsed by supervisors to assist a potential casino to be operated by the Prairie Island Indian Community. Prairie Island runs the Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Red Wing.
Plans for the water system – which have since been dropped – called for service for about 742 homes, or half of the township’s households. The water system — to cost $154 million — would be paid for through settlement money the township obtained from 3M to deal with perfluorochemicals found in drinking water in Washington County. While the facility was recommended by the state it drew opposition from some residents.
“It’s almost unbelievable how much the supervisors are doing wrong,” said Charles Devine, a former Afton mayor who has been retained as an expert witness by the group.
The three township supervisors — Dan Kyllo, Dave Schultz and Marian Appelt — either chose not to comment or did not respond to requests for comment. An attorney for the township, Nicholas O’Connell, did not respond to a phone message Thursday.
The township has filed a response to the lawsuit which denies all allegations, but does not explain how the decision was reached to endorse the water project.
Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water is now reaching out to residents by mailing pamphlets and holding public meetings. It sued the township in September and updated the lawsuit later in the fall.
LAWSUIT ASKS COURT TO REMOVE SUPERVISORS
The lawsuit asks the Washington County District Court to remove the supervisors from office, and to hold a referendum to increase the number of supervisors from three to five. It asks the court to order the township to pay unspecified costs and attorneys’ fees, and fines paid by individual supervisors.
The $154 million system was recommended by state agencies in 2020 as a way to clean up polluting chemicals originally manufactured by 3M. The township’s municipal system would have been paid for by the 2018 settlement of an environmental damage lawsuit, in which 3M paid $850 million to improve local water supplies. Of that, $700 million remains after legal expenses.
The money for the 4,200-population township was a larger amount than was allocated for its neighbors, including Woodbury’s $70 million, and Lake Elmo’s $66 million.
The township has no water system – all homes have private wells. The recommendation called for building a water tower, two municipal wells and 41 miles of water mains. It would have required rebuilding most of the roads, because the water mains are installed under the roads.
West Lakeland is an expensive place to build a water system because the homes are widely scattered on large lots. Compounding the problem is the fact that half the residents polled in a survey said they would not accept the connections to the city water system.
Minutes of meetings in February and March 2020 indicate supervisors believed the $154 million system would be easier for the township to manage than hundreds of in-home filters.
One re-cap of an earlier meeting states: “Benefits of a municipal water system were listed as the security and health benefits of safe water, a reliable water supply during power outages, no crisis repairs and there may be some consideration for home resale.”
INDIAN COMMUNITY BOUGHT LAND IN 2016
The possibility of a township casino was first raised in 2016, when the Indian Community bought 111 acres at Interstate 94 and Manning Avenue.
Tribal council president Shelley Buck said at the time that the purchase was for economic development, and did not rule out the possibility of a casino.
Buck said the community was trying to attain trust status for the land – which would be a first step towards building a casino. This requires action by the Congress, federal courts or the U.S. Department of the Interior, and allows Native Americans to be exempt from local regulations that limit gambling.
The Prairie Island Indian Community did not respond to a phone call seeking comment earlier this week.
LAWSUIT: SUPERVISORS MET TO DISCUSS CASINO, WATER SYSTEM
The lawsuit claims that in 2020, the township’s supervisors met several times to discuss the casino and the water system without properly notifying the public. The suit says that on Feb. 27, 2020, and on March 5, 2020, the supervisors held special meetings that violated “numerous open meeting laws.”
The lawsuit alleges there were 54 violations of laws to make data available and keep meetings open to the public. “Quite frankly, they are hiding information,” said Steve Norenberg, the group’s spokesman.
Township minutes for the March 5 meeting say that consultants “suggested that West Lakeland may want to contact the Prairie Island Indian Community to inquire their level of interest in a possible joint integrated water supply project.”
The minutes to meetings did not record conversations between the township and the Indian Community, said Devine. “My head was exploding. Why were they hiding that? There was a conscious decision to hide that.”
The $154 million water system was an official response to the traces of perfluorochemicals made by 3M for use in non-stick cookware, fire extinguisher and stain repellant. In 2004, traces of the chemicals were discovered in the drinking water of the township, as well as in Woodbury, Cottage Grove, Lake Elmo and Oakdale.
In high concentrations, the chemicals cause cancer, thyroid problems and birth defects in laboratory animals. In Washington County the chemicals, found in parts-per-trillion amounts, are presently filtered out by municipal filtering stations and in-home filters.
News
What a Minnesota snowplow driver wants you to know
When the snow starts to fall, that’s when Joseph Callan gets to work.
A transportation generalist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Callan can be your best friend on a snowy day. He drives a snowplow for the state agency, clearing the roads during and after a storm. Specifically, he plows the stretch of U.S. 63 between Stewartville and U.S. 52, including Minnesota 30.
This winter will mark his sixth year with MnDOT.
Having driven commercial vehicles since he was 21, Callan considers himself lucky to have the job at MnDOT, and takes pride in the work he does maintaining and calibrating the trucks, and clearing a road for those who need to travel.
We asked him what drivers should know when they see a snowplow on the road.
How many miles do you drive at night when there’s a big snowfall?
“Usually our shift is 12 hours, and during that time you can see anywhere between 150 and 300 miles depending on how heavy the snow is or how severe the storm is. But generally you’ll see us right around 225 miles in that time. When we have iron down, we’re not going to go over 30 mph.”
Faster, Callan explained, and the sand gets thrown off the road, which wastes taxpayer dollars.
What is the biggest part of the job, aside from driving the plow?
“Before the storm, everyone’s given a chance to go through their truck. You’re making sure your cutting edges are going to last through the storm.”
“I’m in charge of calibrating each truck every year here in Rochester. So I’m going through and making sure when we’re telling it to put out 400 pounds (of sand and salt) a lane mile, that it’s not going to put out less or more than that.”
What was the worst storm you remember?
“A couple of years ago we had that blizzard, I think it was about two years ago. I remember within 30 minutes hearing about five of my fellow plow drivers getting stuck. They went off the road. At that point I was on I-90, and the only way I made it back, because I was plowing in Stewartville, is I looked for those 1/10th-mile markers. I knew to stay between them and look for the ones on my right-hand side, and I stayed just to the left of them, and I did that for about 7 miles to make it back into town.”
Despite the height of the trucks, Callan said visibility, especially with the truck’s flashing lights reflecting off the falling snow, is “not so great.”
“And that’s why we go slow,” he said.
What do motorists do on the road that you wish they wouldn’t?
“It’s something I call ‘crowd the plow.’ Especially when we get on an intersection. When we hit 5 mph, our sander automatically shuts off because we don’t want to pile a bunch of sand there. So when I start going and hit 5 mph, I will start throwing sand automatically right on their car.”
Callan said drivers are safer behind a plow, and he worries when someone tries to pass him on the road or drives in a blind spot.
“If I hit a snowdrift, even at 20 mph, I can be moved into the next lane without any notice,” he said. “You get into a snow drift at least 3 feet tall, which you can out on some of the highways, if there’s ice underneath, it can push some of our smaller trucks out into the next lane.”
Have you ever hit anything like a parked car if it was buried under the snow that you couldn’t see?
“Luckily no. I’m sure I’ve hit a mailbox or two.”
Drivers usually take the same route from one year to the next, so even in a blizzard, wherever he’s plowing, it’s a road he knows well, Callan said.
After a storm, he and his colleagues will go back to widen turn lanes, clean snow from spots where they’re no storage space and haul the snow in dump trucks to make more room for the next storm.
What is the best part about driving a plow?
“When the storm stops and you see this just beautiful white blanket of snow on the ground, and you go through and you clear it, you see your job is done,” Callan said. “The next person coming down the road, it could be my wife, it could be my grandfather, and I’ve just made it that much safer for them to get where they’re going.”
News
Ask Amy: Receptionist wants some co-worker courtesy
Dear Amy: I am a receptionist.
I love my job, and my co-workers are great.
There is, however, one thing that bugs me.
My desk is in a common area where the mail bins are, and co-workers often chat around my desk.
Some of them talk about parties they are going to, which I am not invited to.
I don’t expect to be invited to all the parties — some of them are “team-building parties,” so of course I would not be invited to other teams’ gatherings.
We sometimes all go out to lunch and have the occasional get-together after work, which is nice.
But with the holiday season, they’re talking about a party that I am not invited to, which is definitely a “friends-from-work” party — and not a team-building party.
I think it is rude to talk about parties in front of people who are not invited.
How do I “politely” tell them to stop talking about these gatherings in front of me? It’s like I am invisible to them!
— Uninvited
Dear Uninvited: I agree that it is rude to discuss a private gathering in front of someone who has not been invited. I think this is a basic rule most of us learned in elementary school, and yet seem to forget later in life.
Colleagues shouldn’t talk about work at an office party and shouldn’t talk about parties at work.
Friendships form at work, and work friends have every right to enjoy their relationships and to get together outside of the office.
Discussing these gatherings in front of others is a familiar complaint to supervisors and HR departments. If you have a supervisor you can talk to, you might ask them to gently remind your colleagues that your workstation is public and that they shouldn’t entertain private conversations there.
Depending on how well you know these co-workers, you could also handle this yourself — in a lighthearted way, by saying a version of: “Helllooooo, I’m sitting right here.”
Dear Amy: My 6-year-old granddaughter hasn’t been vaccinated because the parents have opposing views, even though they are both fully vaccinated.
I have calmly voiced my opinion by explaining why she needs to be vaccinated.
I say “calmly,” but internally I’m upset and extremely worried.
Are there any strategies to get the one parent to agree to vaccinate the child, or should I stay out of it?
— Worried Gram
Dear Gram: In November, I published a heartbreaking account of a previous pandemic, which outlined the terrible risks of transmission of some viruses, as well as the miracle of vaccination. I’m reprinting it here:
“My mother died in 1957 in the Asian flu pandemic. I caught the virus at school (I was in kindergarten) and passed it on to her.
We lived in Aurora, Ohio.
My teacher didn’t know there was at least one student in her classroom who passed it on to me, and perhaps other students. No one was masked.
I remember being quite sick, and I remember my shock and sadness as a 5-year-old on the morning that my mother died.
Catching that illness at school created deadly havoc in our home and has haunted me my whole life.
I’m 69 years old now, and the loss of my mother certainly changed the lives of my sister and our father.
This COVID-19 pandemic has brought back many memories, and I am a strong advocate of precautions, including masks and vaccines.
Please continue to emphasize masks and vaccines in your column.
Signed: Reverend Dr. Kay Palmer Marsh”
It’s hard to understand why these parents would choose protection for themselves, but not their child.
The good news for you — and your family — is that you and the child’s parents are vaccinated (and hopefully boosted) and are thus protected from the worst outcome of the disease, should your granddaughter carry the virus home.
However, you have already made your case to them.
Stay calm, try not to worry, and if they bring this up, urge them to follow the advice of their child’s pediatrician and the CDC.
Dear Amy: Responding to the heartbreaking letter from “Gutted in Illinois,” who had just gone through an extremely traumatic birth, only to have her mother-in-law refuse to help, you didn’t suggest that her husband should step up.
I would encourage anyone else in the situation to call on family members/husband to assist with confrontations AND housework!
— Been There
Dear Been There: “Gutted” didn’t mention a husband, and I was left wondering if he was on the scene.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Mac Jones needs to get his mojo back against the Jaguars
The Patriots are in dire need of a “get right” game.
After suffering losses to Indianapolis and Buffalo, and essentially getting punched in the mouth in both games, the Patriots need to right the ship.
The two-win Jacksonville Jaguars should be just what the doctor ordered, especially for Mac Jones, who needs to get his mojo back especially after seeing his performance slip in recent weeks.
Going against a defense that currently ranks 30th in the league in DVOA, Football Outsiders’ opponent-and-situation-adjusted efficiency metric, should help Jones get back in the groove. The offense as a whole should also get the needed jump start.
Naturally, Jones isn’t taking the Jaguars lightly, even if they’re surrendering 26.4 point per game, and have been decimated by COVID-19 cases.
“This week, I know the Jags have a good defense and they bring a lot of different looks, a lot of different pressures, spin-the-dial, and all that,” he said. “It’s what they do, they’re really good at it, and they bring a lot of pressure. We know we have to be ready for it.”
Here’s how Jones and the offense can get back into a groove against the Jags:
1. Get Mac back in rhythm
Of late, Jones and the offense have started slowly. They haven’t scored in the first quarter the past two games, and have just scored seven points heading into halftime taking into account both games.
That has to change.
And to accomplish the mission, the Patriots have to get Jones back in a groove, back into a rhythm throwing the football.
Josh McDaniels can design some simple throws at the outset to get that in motion, and get Jones in rhythm right away.
Along with that, receivers have to run good routes, and secure the football. There have been a few too many drops of late.
“The passing game execution this week will be much the same as we need it to be every week,” said McDaniels. “We have to do a good job across the board in protection, reading the routes the right way, running good routes, throwing accurately, making good reads and then finishing the play with the ball.”
2. Win the trench war
Whether it’s protecting Jones, or setting the run game in motion, the Patriots line needs to once again assert itself.
The Patriots need to get back to dictating play offensively, which was their forte before the bye week. In order to do that, it has to start with the line.
Jacksonville doesn’t exactly feature the best defensive front, so it behooves the Patriots to take advantage.
Specifically, the Jags are particularly vulnerable against the run. Last week, they allowed 273 rushing yards to the Jets. On the season as a whole, Jacksonville is toward the bottom of the league in terms of run defense.
They’re better against the pass (14th overall), which means the boys up front have to do a better job keeping Jones upright. Linebacker Josh Allen is their leading sack man (5.5) but it remains to be seen if he’ll play, given he tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of the week.
3. Unlock Jonnu Smith
It’s Week 17. And nary a peep from tight end Jonnu Smith, save for his blocking in the run game.
He’s too talented to be just a blocking tight end. McDaniels has to find ways to make him a more relevant piece of the offense.
He needs to find ways to get the ball in Smith’s hands to give the offense a lift. Jacksonville is a good place to start.
“He’s a player that can do some things with the ball in his hands,” McDaniels said during a video call. “We know that. Very talented guy, works really hard. I’ve got to do better to get him the ball.”
The Patriots offense has struggled across the board the last couple of weeks. To this point, Smith has just 27 catches for 274 yards and a touchdown. McDaniels needs to see if he can squeeze more out of the tight end.
Lawsuit: Indian casino was part of West Lakeland Township plan for water system
What a Minnesota snowplow driver wants you to know
Ask Amy: Receptionist wants some co-worker courtesy
Mac Jones needs to get his mojo back against the Jaguars
Tainted: Try telling the whole Vulcan story next time
Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson Cry As They Reflect On ‘Harry Potter’: ‘I Feel So Lucky’
How the Patriots defense can post a shutout against the Jaguars
The next challenge for the Ravens’ depleted secondary? Rams star Cooper Kupp, the NFL’s top receiver.
Eastern Massachusetts high school scores from Friday
Norquist: What’s ahead for Biden after very bumpy first year
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?