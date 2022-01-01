News
Longtime Boston broadcaster Mary Richardson passes away
Longtime Boston broadcaster Mary Richardson has died, according to her former employer WCVB.
Richardson, 76, died of Alzheimer’s Disease. She last held an on-air job in 2010, wrapping up 30 years at Channel 5, most of them as a face of the station’s Chronicle program.
Her husband Stan Leven, a former senior producer for Chronicle, said in a statement, “Mary never let her Alzheimer’s define her or slow her down. She was as real as real could be, a force in motion and always gracious, stopping to talk to her fans. Our family came to accept that we share Mary, you can’t contain Mary.”
Richardson joined WCVB in 1980, after stints at a few TV stations out west. She worked as a reporter and anchor, as well as hosting the weekly public-affairs program “Five on Five.”
After four years, she moved to the role she’d hold for the next 26: as a co-anchor of Chronicle, the channel’s nightly newsmagazine show. For the program, which she anchored alongside Peter Mehegan and then Anthony Everett, she traveled around New England and across the globe.
She also co-hosted the annual Holiday at Pops! concert from Boston’s Symphony Hall as well as the popular Pops Goes the Fourth! celebration from the Hatch Shell on the banks of the Charles River. Both were broadcast locally and nationally.
In 2011, Richardson was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame for her decades of accomplishment in the media industry. She — as well as Chronicle during her time there — received numerous other awards for her work.
News
Bruins notebook: Cassidy shakes it up with line changes
The Bruins will begin 2022 with some rather seismic changes to their forward group.
In the last practice of 2021 at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday in preparation for the B’s re-entry matinee against the Buffalo Sabres, coach Bruce Cassidy finally did what he’d been toying with for a while. He broke up the top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrank, moving Craig Smith to Bergeron’s right wing and dropping Pastrnak to the second line with Taylor Hall and new center Erik Haula. Charlie Coyle, just out of the COVID protocol, skated on a third line Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno. The fourth line of Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar rounded out the forward lines.
How long the units stay together will no doubt depend on whether they can somehow ignite an offense that has been anemic for most of the first 26 games of the year. But it has become increasingly clear that, despite GM Don Sweeney‘s spending spree in the offseason, the B’s are not deep enough to afford the luxury of such a top heavy first line.
As the B’s end their two-plus week, COVID-induced hibernation, they were ranked 24th in goals (2.69 per game). They are 30th in 5-on-5 goals with 43. Granted, the B’s have played the fewest games, but it’s still not where they want to be.
In his Zoom meeting with reporters, Cassidy said, with the forward group healthy really for the first time this year, that now was a good opportunity to try something different. And though he gave the usual caveat that he can always go back to the old lines if things didn’t work, he’s hoping that this can energize his offense.
“Some of it is just about getting guys going,” said Cassidy. “I don’t want to call this the second half, but a bit of a re-set. There are some players we moved around and hopefully it helps their games to be with a different duo. We’ll see how it plays out, knowing that we can always go back to what we counted on before. But like everyone else, we’re trying to build scoring throughout the lineup. Maybe this will get some guys jumpstarted.”
A source of production that needs to be tapped is Hall. While he’s had a lot more chances lately, his last 5-on-5 goal was the second game of the season. He and Pastrnak, the most snake-bitten of the Bruins, have gotten shifts together here and there and, while the pairing has looked promising, it hasn’t cashed in. Meanwhile, Haula (1-4-5 in 25 games) has had a disappointing season and has now been presented with an excellent opportunity to salvage it.
“(Hall and Pastrnak) both play at high-end speed, they make plays at high-end speed, so they can keep up with one another,” said Cassidy. “They’re both very good off the rush. Pasta’s built his cycle game. He’s had to, playing with Bergy and March and teams defend him differently over the years, where they’re not going to give him the odd-man rush. Taylor’s still a work in progress. He’s got to learn to play in tight areas, off the shot, etc. That’s where I guess those guys are going to have to bear down and not be a one-and-done line. With Haula in the middle, Bergy gets to the front of the net when he’s playing with those high-end wingers and then get out when need be so that he can get back to his own end, so that will be the challenge for Haula, obviously. But again, Hall and Coyle didn’t work out as well as we’d like. It doesn’t mean we’re going to abandon it for good. But it’s still early in the season and we need to try a few other things along the way.”
That has bumped Coyle out of the top six, though his play this year has not been deserving of a demotion. He’s fourth in scoring among Bruin forwards (7-7-14) but has just not meshed well with Hall.
“The Coyle-DeBrusk partnership at times has been good over the years, so we’re looking at that as well,” said Cassidy. “Charlie’s been really good for us so maybe back at his natural third line will give us even more balance. We won’t know till we get playing, but that’s a little bit of how we’re thinking.”
The changes could also have a ripple effect to the back end, explained Brandon Carlo.
“I think there’s definitely more opportunity in the offensive zone. When I go out and I’m on the ice with Bergy, March and Pasta on the first line, I definitely recognize it and see ‘hey, I have to get the puck to these guys and try to make plays happen in the offensive zone,’” said Carlo, who is paired right now with Mike Reilly. “I think if you spread those guys out to create more of that throughout the lineup, you’re going to be looking to create more offense throughout the entire game.”
With the way the B’s offense had been going, anything is worth a try.
B’s hope they’re through the worst of COVID
Carlo and Coyle were the 10th and 11th Bruin players to test out of COVID protocol, which means all those players who have dealt with the virus are now on a 90-day testing holiday.
“For myself personally, I’m pumped that for the next little while here I don’t have to test or do anything like that, that I have certain immunities for it,” said Carlo, who reported he had just mild symptoms. “It’s nice for the guys who have gotten it to be able to move forward and focus on the hockey season, because that’s what we wanted to do all along. A good chunk of us got it. We’ll see if we have another flare-up but, yeah, I definitely think we can put together some situations here with all the guys who’ve gotten it to play a fair game and go out and compete.”
B’s to honor O’Ree
The Bruins will officially retire Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 in a pre-game ceremony prior to the B’s-Carolina Hurricanes game on Jan. 18. It was on that date in 1958 that O’Ree became the first Black player to compete in the NHL in a game against the Montreal Canadiens.
The ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m., with the TD Garden doors opening at 5 p.m. The game begins at 8 p.m.
News
Home Showcase: Fort Hill condo lays on the charm
Ring in the new year with a real estate journey to the past, via a sumptuously detailed Fort Hill condo chock-full of Victorian-era personality — and plenty of updates to make it 2022-worthy.
The charm starts at the curb with a delightful straight mansard roof, dormers, and covered front porch. Located at 31 Millmont St., a historic, established Roxbury enclave, the home is accessible to public transportation, thriving community garden space, and nearby parks.
And if that’s not enough, Unit 1, on the market for $799,000, includes both private outdoor space and deeded off-street parking.
The condo’s showpiece is undoubtedly the ornate living and dining area — featuring a plethora of period detail from floor to ceiling. Plaster and moulding detail, including a gilded ceiling medallion, an elaborate mantle surrounding the vintage fireplace, and oversized box windows provide a rich background to the living space, along with warm hardwood floors.
Exposed brick, loads of custom cabinetry and counter space, and an eat-in center island combine for a renovated kitchen that’s modern and ready for entertaining. In warmer months, keep the party going outside in the condo’s private brick lined patio and backyard — a definite bonus for city dwellers.
Something else we love? The 2.5 baths in the two-bedroom unit that clocks in at 1,442 square feet, plus central air-conditioning and in-unit laundry — not exactly Victorian-era, but 2022 approved!
For more information about the condo, contact the Chuck Silverston Team with Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-699-6234.
Home Showcase:
Address: 31 Millmont Street #1, Boston, MA 02119
Bedrooms: 2
List Price: $799,000
Square feet: 1,442
Price per square foot: $554
Annual taxes: $5,268 in 2021
Built in: 1905
The Appraisal:
Pros:
Architectural detail
Private outdoor space!
Cons:
Unique interior
News
Boston Celtic Sam Jones passes away at 88
Sam Jones used to find it amusing that he was called such a great shooter — arguably the greatest Celtic in that category, period — considering how reluctant he was to take the last shot, or an open shot, or anything out of the team flow.
“There were times out there where we’d have to throw the ball at him, because he had his arms crossed and didn’t want to take the last shot,” his longtime Celtics teammate, Satch Sanders, said Friday. “People talk about him being a great shooter, and he didn’t want to shoot. He’d laugh about that.”
Jones, who died of natural causes in Florida Thursday night at the age of 88, was second only to teammate Bill Russell in NBA history with 10 titles. He was a five-time All-Star, inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 1984, and renowned for a shot that is on the league’s endangered list — the elbow bank shot.
Range wasn’t at such a premium during Jones’ heyday, but Sanders has no doubt that modern-day basketball, and the dominance of the 3-point shot, would have shone well on Jones’ talents.
“He was certainly one of the best shooters I have ever seen,” said Sanders. “Probably one of the best shooters who has ever played.
“He had a set shot he would practice a set shot he would hit from the hash mark — the hash mark,” Sanders said of a marking along the sideline in between where a head coach would normally sit and the scorer’s table — well beyond the present-day 3-point arc.
“He didn’t think it was stylish, because it was a set shot, but he could make that shot with ease,” he said. “He was my roommate my first couple of seasons, and I have to hand it to him, but my rookie year he said he was going to average 18 points that season and that’s exactly what he did. The next year he said he’d raise it to 19, and he did.”
Jones’ career .456 shooting mark was also a testament to that prowess, as was his long-running rivalry with Wilt Chamberlain — best known for the Celtic’s delighted call of “too late” every time he drained a jumper over the legendary shot blocker’s fingertips.
The drama reached a peak in Game 5 of the Eastern Finals, when Chamberlain started chasing Jones, who grabbed a photographer’s stool to fend off the Philadelphia giant.
But in retelling the story over the years, Jones was proudest of the fact that when the series switched to Philadelphia, Chamberlain took him out to dinner.
Though Ime Udoka never met Jones, the Celtics coach certainly understands the Hall of Famer’s impact via his numbers.
“Before my time, but when you look at the numbers and the career, and you see the second most championships in the NBA behind Bill Russell, that’s what stands out. He was part of eight of those championships along with K.C. (Jones) as well,” said Udoka. “You dig in and see the impact he had here, obviously, but you don’t know about the others as much as some of the main guys in the forefront. Ten championships, multiple all-star games as he did, obviously a big loss in the community here.”
10-days bringing a lack of opportunity
Justin Jackson, whose 10-day contract with the Celtics expired while in health and safety protocol, was signed across the hall by Friday’s opponent — Phoenix. Johnson played two minutes as a Celtic. There’s a good chance that C.J. Miles, the 34-year-old veteran who was also signed to a 10-day deal, will also leave after spending most of his time in protocol, also having played only two minutes. Joe Johnson has only played two minutes as well.
It’s clear that for Udoka, especially now that his rotational players are returning to the mix, these so-called hardship players have strictly been an insurance policy.
“Unfortunate for those guys that they didn’t get the opportunity, but they’re there because our two-way guys were in protocol, and those guys have come out as you saw with Broderick (Thomas) and Sam (Hauser),” said Udoka. “It is what it is as far as those guys go, and we want to give other guys opportunities. But unfortunate for some that they don’t get the looks. That’s been seen around the league, and tough for the guys who don’t get the opportunity to play.”
The Tatum watch
Jayson Tatum remains in health and safety protocol limbo.
“Like everybody else, obviously, waiting on the two negatives is — most guys get impatient as far as that and especially when there aren’t a ton of symptoms and all that,” said Udoka. “But he’s going through the process like everybody else and itching to get back. He played in every game this year until this happened and prided himself on that, staying ready, playing heavy minutes, and kind of shouldering a lot of load. So he’s ready to get back and I think it’s frustrating for him, for guys on the outside watching as well, as some of the struggles without them and how they could be impacting the game.”
