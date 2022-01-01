News
Look forward to these spring & summer concerts heading to Boston
The winter is settling in and things may be quiet for awhile. So what better time to think about all the outdoor shows we can be enjoying in a few short months’ time?
It helps to know that the spring and summer season is already shaping up to be one of the strongest in years — though of course, ’20 and ’21 are pretty easy to beat.
Reggae in the sunshine is sounding pretty good right now, and the California revivalists Rebolution are hitting the Leader Bank Pavilion on June 18, with England’s premier reggae band Steel Pulse set to open. One of the best songwriters on earth, Lucinda Williams will be there June 17 — opening for Bonnie Raitt, who’s no slouch herself.
The bill of an ’80s hipster’s dreams, Tears for Fears with Garbage, plays there June 22. And the entire population of New Orleans — or at least, most of its A-list musicians — hits the Pavilion on June 11: Headliner Trombone Shorty has put together a bill with the city’s legends (Cyril Neville) and its upstarts, like the jazz/funk/rap band Tank & the Bangas. Not quite a trip to JazzFest, but a fair substitute.
Mansfield’s Xfinity Center will be classic-rock heaven once again, with venerables like Steely Dan with Steve Winwood July 2, Chicago with Brian Wilson July 10, and Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick Aug. 12. Dare we suggest that the headliner/support slots on all three of those bills should be the other way around?
Also due to arrive are a handful of legendary bands you absolutely never get to see. Last time we saw the cult-hero pop eccentrics Sparks, they played to a half-full Brighton Music Hall 10 years ago. But with a recent movie having spread the word, they’re moving up to the Shubert Theatre on March 30. And here’s an intriguing one: We’ll swear up and down that XTC is one of the greatest bands in U.K. pop history, and thanks to a reclusive frontman they haven’t toured in 30 years. But a version of the band is hitting the City Winery on April 8 — though this version, known as EXTC, features only drummer Terry Chambers from the heyday. Still, YouTube clips show that their frontman is doing a fine job filling in for the stage-shy Andy Partridge.
The veteran ska/pop band Madness is a beloved institution in the U.K., but usually a no-show in the States — They haven’t been here since “Our House” was a hit in the ’80s. The same six guys who started the band in 1976 are making their long-delayed stop at the House of Blues on June 2. Also few and far between are live shows by Kraftwerk, the robotic German band who influenced anyone who even twiddled a synthesizer. They’re at the Wang Theatre June 11 — “in 3-D” no less, as opposed to all those 2-D shows you’re used to.
One of the cornerstone bands of American indie rock, Pavement, last put it together in 2010, but they’re getting the royal treatment and playing the Wang Theatre Sept. 28. Even more unlikely, Bikini Kill — the incendiary band that launched the riot grrl movement — is playing the same theater July 15, with longtime punk provocateur Alice Bag sharing the bill.
For those who were brave enough to see indoor shows at the end of last summer, the local reunion of the year was edgy post-punk band the Zulus, whose Paradise show in early September ran 2-1/2 hours and included every song they ever had. That was supposed to be it, but they enjoyed it so much that they booked a Paradise encore June 18, even promising a bunch of new numbers this time.
Editorial: Maxwell verdict can help all sex-abuse victims
Here’s the second most important message that the jury in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial delivered in finding her guilty of trafficking minor girls to be sexually exploited. It comes courtesy of a statement by state Sen. Lauren Book, of Broward County, Fla.: “The brave women who testified in the trials against Maxwell and (Jeffrey) Epstein not only held their own abusers accountable, but also paved the way for other survivors to come forward with the knowledge that they, too, can be heard and believed.
“Times have changed: No matter how rich and powerful, if you seek to harm or exploit children, justice will be served.”
We can only hope.
Strip away the Palm Beach mansion, the Manhattan townhouse, a complicit British socialite, the millionaire A-list men aboard Epstein’s private plane that flew them to his private island — and even the voyeuristic tales of sex (we know it was abuse) with pretty teens, and the victims’ testimony exposed the untold stories of likely millions of young girls and boys. These are stories of abuse at the hands of an authority figure, coaching them, grooming them, guaranteeing their buy-in to their own abuse. Then, when they finally tell someone else in authority, the victims’ claims are ignored, dismissed, hushed up.
We’ve seen school coaches accused of coercing sex from young athletes, and school administrators, once informed, doing little to nothing about it. We’ve seen a mother’s live-in boyfriend sexually abuse her daughter. But the mom, desperate for companionship or the boyfriend’s help with household expenses, fails to protect the young girl. In fact, we have seen priests and pastors and Olympic doctors given better protection — from prosecution — even when the facts are known.
Which is why too many victims don’t come forward. Even when Epstein’s victims did speak up, a U.S. attorney ultimately ignored the depth of his depravity and sent the financier to a comfortable jail for relatively brief time on trafficking charges.
This insidious dynamic is about power, which can’t be measured exclusively in wealth or social status.
It’s imperative that the individuals who have the authority to make a difference, do so. Right now, we live in a society that too often trains victims of sexual abuse to think they are the guilty parties, not empowered to stick up for themselves. And too many institutions affirm that.
Sen. Book, a victim of sexual abuse as a child herself, said in her statement Wednesday that, “Despite evading justice for years, today’s verdict shows that what’s done in darkness will always come to light and that survivors’ voices matter.”
Yes, we can hope so, but, as a society, we must do more than merely cross our fingers.
— Miami Herald/Tribune News Service
Lowry: Trump slammed for COVID deaths – he is owed apology
The fullness of time, and now the omicron wave, have made it obvious how preposterous the chief lines of criticism against Donald Trump were during the pandemic.
It has been said, over and over, that Trump almost single-handedly killed Americans. Chris Hayes a couple of months ago called for a truth-and-reconciliation-commission-type inquiry into how Trump “willfully got hundreds of thousands of people killed.” Willfully!
During one of the presidential debates last year, Biden said of Trump, “Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”
Why, then, does Biden get to stay in office? Tragically, about as many people have died of the coronavirus this year as in 2020. Indeed, if you simply look at the progression of cases and deaths in the U.S. over time, you’d have no idea that a new president took office in January 2021.
That line from Biden in the debate, by the way, wasn’t a one-off; it was one of his main themes. “If this president is re-elected, we know what will happen,” Biden said of Trump at the Democratic convention last year. “Cases and deaths will remain far too high.”
There are legitimate criticisms of Trump on COVID-19, from the initial testing snafu to his repeated overpromising about when the virus would disappear to his hostility to masks when they were a better option than lockdowns.
But none of this produced mass death, unless you believe we could have tested and traced the virus into oblivion at the start, which seems unlikely given the scale of the outbreaks here.
On the other side of the ledger, Trump helped develop the vaccines, a world-historical event.
A Democratic defense of Biden is that his response to the virus has been sabotaged by the refusal of many Republicans to get vaccinated. This is no doubt part of the story.
It’s made the pandemic worse that 15% of adults haven’t gotten even one shot. When comparing Trump and Biden, though, it’s important to remember that for almost all of 2020, there were no vaccines at all.
Is it better to be president at a time when a novel virus comes to our shores that we know nothing about and have no vaccines for? Or to be president nearly a year later, when vaccines have come online and we know more?
The answer, clearly, is the latter. Under Biden, 243 million people have received one dose of a vaccine. For much of 2020, zero people had.
As for the uptake of the vaccines, if Trump had won a second term, surely there would be more Democratic suspicion about the vaccines than there is now — and that presumably would have been blamed on him.
In that convention speech, by the way, Biden promised, “We’ll develop and deploy rapid tests with results available immediately.” Now that there’s an enormous shortage of rapid tests, Biden explains that the latest wave moved too fast to get in front of.
This is the possibility that Biden and his supporters were never willing to admit existed while Trump was in office. The suffering and death were never attributed chiefly to the virus itself; the bureaucratic mistakes never attributed to well-meaning people struggling in trying circumstances; the policy disagreements never attributed to sincere differences.
No, it was just all chalked up, like in the Chris Hayes segment, to near-criminality.
If this is the standard, Biden, too, is guilty. Of course, alleging that would be simplistic and absurd — not that it stopped anyone when Trump was in charge.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
Lucas: Fasten your seatbelts – 2022 promises a wild political ride
At this time next New Years’ Day, Massachusetts will be welcoming a new governor, a new lieutenant governor, a new attorney general and a new state auditor.
The only two statewide constitutional officerholders expected to return are longtime Secretary of State William Galvin and state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg.
These two Democrats most surely will be re-elected despite any Republican opposition.
The same could have been said for state Auditor Suzanne Bump had the two-term Democrat decided to seek re-election. But she opted to retire.
Now one of two Democrats running for her job — state Sen. Diana DiZoglio of Methuen and transportation advocate Chris Dempsey — will most certainly be elected over any Republican and take her place.
Republicans in Democratic Massachusetts may get elected governor — Charlie Baker, Mitt Romney, Paul Cellucci, Bill Weld — but they do not, with a rare exception (Treasurer Joe Malone, 1991-1999) become auditor, secretary of state, state treasurer or even attorney general. The Democrats have had a lock on these offices for years.
Still, political change is in the air.
The year 2022 will almost be close to a replay of 2014. That was when Republican Gov. Charlie Baker took over as governor, Karyn Polito became lieutenant governor, and Democrat Maura Healey was elected attorney general.
Back then two-term incumbent Democrat Gov. Deval Patrick, like Baker today, did not seek a third term. Patrick’s lieutenant governor, Tim Murray, had earlier resigned.
Now Charlie Baker is following Deval Patrick out the door, taking Polito with him.
The attorney general back then was Martha Coakley. She ran for governor in 2014 and was defeated by Baker, hence paving the way for Healey, who had worked in the office, to become attorney general.
Now Healey, 50, still unannounced, is nevertheless the heavy favorite to win the Democratic nomination for governor.
Her candidacy would simply overwhelm the gubernatorial candidacies of two lesser-known Democratic progressives already in the race. There were three but former Pittsfield state Sen. Ben Dowling, now of East Boston, the first to announce, dropped out of the race Tuesday,
The two remaining candidates are state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz of Boston and Harvard professor Danielle Allen.
Healey, after winning the winning a Democratic primary, would also be favored to win the November election.
That is because there are 1.494,980 registered Democrats in the state compared to 494,663 Republicans. However, there are also 2,717,293 unenrolled voters, or Independents, who could vote either way, although they tend to vote Democrat.
Healey’s most likely Republican opponent will be Geoff Diehl, 52, of Whitman, a conservative who was defeated for the U.S Senate by Elizabeth Warren in 2018.
Diehl so far faces no Republican primary opposition, which means he has a clear shot at the GOP nomination.
Diehl is a Donald Trump supporter who has been endorsed by the former president. Healey supports Joe Biden. She also made a career out of filing some 50 lawsuits against Trump when Trump was president. Most of the suits went nowhere, but it marked Healey as a strong Trump critic.
While 2022 is a non-presidential election year, a contest between Healey and Diehl as proxies for Biden and Trump would be an indicator of how a Trump/Biden rematch in 2024 could go. And it would attract national attention.
It is easy to sell Geoff Diehl short. After all, he is a conservative Republican running against a progressive woman, who happens to be gay, in a generally progressive state.
But a lot of people also scoffed at Republican state Sen. Scott Brown when he ran for the U.S. Senate in 2010 against then Democrat Attorney General Martha Coakley in a special election following the death of Sen. Ted Kennedy.
Coakley, like Healey now, appeared to be the heavy favorite. But Brown, a rugged campaigner, caught lightning in a bottle and came from nowhere to upset Coakley to win the seat.
Brown, however, could not hold on to it. He was defeated by Democrat Elizabeth Warren in the 2012 election.
While Democrats await Healey’s gubernatorial announcement, there will also be several candidates lining up to run for lieutenant governor from both parties.
And Healey’s gubernatorial candidacy would mean the election of a new attorney general, an office that will attract the attention of a lot of ambitious lawyers, perhaps even the attention of former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy.
Happy New Year.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
