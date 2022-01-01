Look forward to these spring & summer concerts heading to Boston

The winter is settling in and things may be quiet for awhile. So what better time to think about all the outdoor shows we can be enjoying in a few short months’ time?

It helps to know that the spring and summer season is already shaping up to be one of the strongest in years — though of course, ’20 and ’21 are pretty easy to beat.

Reggae in the sunshine is sounding pretty good right now, and the California revivalists Rebolution are hitting the Leader Bank Pavilion on June 18, with England’s premier reggae band Steel Pulse set to open. One of the best songwriters on earth, Lucinda Williams will be there June 17 — opening for Bonnie Raitt, who’s no slouch herself.

The bill of an ’80s hipster’s dreams, Tears for Fears with Garbage, plays there June 22. And the entire population of New Orleans — or at least, most of its A-list musicians — hits the Pavilion on June 11: Headliner Trombone Shorty has put together a bill with the city’s legends (Cyril Neville) and its upstarts, like the jazz/funk/rap band Tank & the Bangas. Not quite a trip to JazzFest, but a fair substitute.

Mansfield’s Xfinity Center will be classic-rock heaven once again, with venerables like Steely Dan with Steve Winwood July 2, Chicago with Brian Wilson July 10, and Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick Aug. 12. Dare we suggest that the headliner/support slots on all three of those bills should be the other way around?

Also due to arrive are a handful of legendary bands you absolutely never get to see. Last time we saw the cult-hero pop eccentrics Sparks, they played to a half-full Brighton Music Hall 10 years ago. But with a recent movie having spread the word, they’re moving up to the Shubert Theatre on March 30. And here’s an intriguing one: We’ll swear up and down that XTC is one of the greatest bands in U.K. pop history, and thanks to a reclusive frontman they haven’t toured in 30 years. But a version of the band is hitting the City Winery on April 8 — though this version, known as EXTC, features only drummer Terry Chambers from the heyday. Still, YouTube clips show that their frontman is doing a fine job filling in for the stage-shy Andy Partridge.

The veteran ska/pop band Madness is a beloved institution in the U.K., but usually a no-show in the States — They haven’t been here since “Our House” was a hit in the ’80s. The same six guys who started the band in 1976 are making their long-delayed stop at the House of Blues on June 2. Also few and far between are live shows by Kraftwerk, the robotic German band who influenced anyone who even twiddled a synthesizer. They’re at the Wang Theatre June 11 — “in 3-D” no less, as opposed to all those 2-D shows you’re used to.

One of the cornerstone bands of American indie rock, Pavement, last put it together in 2010, but they’re getting the royal treatment and playing the Wang Theatre Sept. 28. Even more unlikely, Bikini Kill — the incendiary band that launched the riot grrl movement — is playing the same theater July 15, with longtime punk provocateur Alice Bag sharing the bill.

For those who were brave enough to see indoor shows at the end of last summer, the local reunion of the year was edgy post-punk band the Zulus, whose Paradise show in early September ran 2-1/2 hours and included every song they ever had. That was supposed to be it, but they enjoyed it so much that they booked a Paradise encore June 18, even promising a bunch of new numbers this time.