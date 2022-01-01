News
Lowry: Trump slammed for COVID deaths – he is owed apology
The fullness of time, and now the omicron wave, have made it obvious how preposterous the chief lines of criticism against Donald Trump were during the pandemic.
It has been said, over and over, that Trump almost single-handedly killed Americans. Chris Hayes a couple of months ago called for a truth-and-reconciliation-commission-type inquiry into how Trump “willfully got hundreds of thousands of people killed.” Willfully!
During one of the presidential debates last year, Biden said of Trump, “Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”
Why, then, does Biden get to stay in office? Tragically, about as many people have died of the coronavirus this year as in 2020. Indeed, if you simply look at the progression of cases and deaths in the U.S. over time, you’d have no idea that a new president took office in January 2021.
That line from Biden in the debate, by the way, wasn’t a one-off; it was one of his main themes. “If this president is re-elected, we know what will happen,” Biden said of Trump at the Democratic convention last year. “Cases and deaths will remain far too high.”
There are legitimate criticisms of Trump on COVID-19, from the initial testing snafu to his repeated overpromising about when the virus would disappear to his hostility to masks when they were a better option than lockdowns.
But none of this produced mass death, unless you believe we could have tested and traced the virus into oblivion at the start, which seems unlikely given the scale of the outbreaks here.
On the other side of the ledger, Trump helped develop the vaccines, a world-historical event.
A Democratic defense of Biden is that his response to the virus has been sabotaged by the refusal of many Republicans to get vaccinated. This is no doubt part of the story.
It’s made the pandemic worse that 15% of adults haven’t gotten even one shot. When comparing Trump and Biden, though, it’s important to remember that for almost all of 2020, there were no vaccines at all.
Is it better to be president at a time when a novel virus comes to our shores that we know nothing about and have no vaccines for? Or to be president nearly a year later, when vaccines have come online and we know more?
The answer, clearly, is the latter. Under Biden, 243 million people have received one dose of a vaccine. For much of 2020, zero people had.
As for the uptake of the vaccines, if Trump had won a second term, surely there would be more Democratic suspicion about the vaccines than there is now — and that presumably would have been blamed on him.
In that convention speech, by the way, Biden promised, “We’ll develop and deploy rapid tests with results available immediately.” Now that there’s an enormous shortage of rapid tests, Biden explains that the latest wave moved too fast to get in front of.
This is the possibility that Biden and his supporters were never willing to admit existed while Trump was in office. The suffering and death were never attributed chiefly to the virus itself; the bureaucratic mistakes never attributed to well-meaning people struggling in trying circumstances; the policy disagreements never attributed to sincere differences.
No, it was just all chalked up, like in the Chris Hayes segment, to near-criminality.
If this is the standard, Biden, too, is guilty. Of course, alleging that would be simplistic and absurd — not that it stopped anyone when Trump was in charge.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
News
Lucas: Fasten your seatbelts – 2022 promises a wild political ride
At this time next New Years’ Day, Massachusetts will be welcoming a new governor, a new lieutenant governor, a new attorney general and a new state auditor.
The only two statewide constitutional officerholders expected to return are longtime Secretary of State William Galvin and state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg.
These two Democrats most surely will be re-elected despite any Republican opposition.
The same could have been said for state Auditor Suzanne Bump had the two-term Democrat decided to seek re-election. But she opted to retire.
Now one of two Democrats running for her job — state Sen. Diana DiZoglio of Methuen and transportation advocate Chris Dempsey — will most certainly be elected over any Republican and take her place.
Republicans in Democratic Massachusetts may get elected governor — Charlie Baker, Mitt Romney, Paul Cellucci, Bill Weld — but they do not, with a rare exception (Treasurer Joe Malone, 1991-1999) become auditor, secretary of state, state treasurer or even attorney general. The Democrats have had a lock on these offices for years.
Still, political change is in the air.
The year 2022 will almost be close to a replay of 2014. That was when Republican Gov. Charlie Baker took over as governor, Karyn Polito became lieutenant governor, and Democrat Maura Healey was elected attorney general.
Back then two-term incumbent Democrat Gov. Deval Patrick, like Baker today, did not seek a third term. Patrick’s lieutenant governor, Tim Murray, had earlier resigned.
Now Charlie Baker is following Deval Patrick out the door, taking Polito with him.
The attorney general back then was Martha Coakley. She ran for governor in 2014 and was defeated by Baker, hence paving the way for Healey, who had worked in the office, to become attorney general.
Now Healey, 50, still unannounced, is nevertheless the heavy favorite to win the Democratic nomination for governor.
Her candidacy would simply overwhelm the gubernatorial candidacies of two lesser-known Democratic progressives already in the race. There were three but former Pittsfield state Sen. Ben Dowling, now of East Boston, the first to announce, dropped out of the race Tuesday,
The two remaining candidates are state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz of Boston and Harvard professor Danielle Allen.
Healey, after winning the winning a Democratic primary, would also be favored to win the November election.
That is because there are 1.494,980 registered Democrats in the state compared to 494,663 Republicans. However, there are also 2,717,293 unenrolled voters, or Independents, who could vote either way, although they tend to vote Democrat.
Healey’s most likely Republican opponent will be Geoff Diehl, 52, of Whitman, a conservative who was defeated for the U.S Senate by Elizabeth Warren in 2018.
Diehl so far faces no Republican primary opposition, which means he has a clear shot at the GOP nomination.
Diehl is a Donald Trump supporter who has been endorsed by the former president. Healey supports Joe Biden. She also made a career out of filing some 50 lawsuits against Trump when Trump was president. Most of the suits went nowhere, but it marked Healey as a strong Trump critic.
While 2022 is a non-presidential election year, a contest between Healey and Diehl as proxies for Biden and Trump would be an indicator of how a Trump/Biden rematch in 2024 could go. And it would attract national attention.
It is easy to sell Geoff Diehl short. After all, he is a conservative Republican running against a progressive woman, who happens to be gay, in a generally progressive state.
But a lot of people also scoffed at Republican state Sen. Scott Brown when he ran for the U.S. Senate in 2010 against then Democrat Attorney General Martha Coakley in a special election following the death of Sen. Ted Kennedy.
Coakley, like Healey now, appeared to be the heavy favorite. But Brown, a rugged campaigner, caught lightning in a bottle and came from nowhere to upset Coakley to win the seat.
Brown, however, could not hold on to it. He was defeated by Democrat Elizabeth Warren in the 2012 election.
While Democrats await Healey’s gubernatorial announcement, there will also be several candidates lining up to run for lieutenant governor from both parties.
And Healey’s gubernatorial candidacy would mean the election of a new attorney general, an office that will attract the attention of a lot of ambitious lawyers, perhaps even the attention of former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy.
Happy New Year.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
News
Fall girls swimming All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
GIRLS SWIMMING ALL-SCHOLASTICS
Diya Ackerman-Vallala (North Andover) 100-yard breaststroke
Malia Amuan (North Andover) 200-yard IM, 100-yard freestyle
Anna Boemer (Reading) 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly
Tabitha Chen-Fiske (Winchester) diving
Charlotte Kaduson (Winchester) 500-yard freestyle
Alexa Kalish (Brookline) diving
Hannah Lee (Brookline) 100-yard breaststroke
Charlotte Moulston (Andover) 500-yard freestyle
Madelyn Smith (Ursuline) 100-yard butterfly
Trinity Trainor (Framingham) 50-yard freestyle
Hannah Wieczorek (North Andover) 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard freestyle
Maddison McAloon, Alexandra George, Julia Netishen, Julia Paradis (Central Catholic) 200-yard freestyle relay
Hannah Wieczorek, Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Malia Amuan, Alexandra Shea (North Andover) 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay
Sophie Juethner, Rachel Tsang, Claudia Huang, Isabela Teixeira (Acton-Boxboro) 400-yard freestyle relay
DIYA ACKERMAN-VALLALA, North Andover
The junior captured the 100-yard breaststroke title at the Merrimack Valley Conference championship, then was the North sectional champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-IM, then won the Div. 2 state title in the 100-yard breaststroke. The recipient of the Scarlet Knight Award, Ackerman-Vallala is a captain-elect for the 2022 season.
MALIA AMUAN, North Andover
The senior standout established a Div. 2 meet record in both the 200-yard IM and 100-yard freestyle, the latter a state record. At the North sectionals, Amuan broke records in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. She set school records in the 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard IM as well as two relays. A member of the National Honor Society, Amuan will swim at the University of Michigan.
ANNA BOEMER, Reading
The junior won the North sectional title in the 50-yard freestyle and placed second in the 100-yard freestyle. At the Div. 2 state meet, Boemer set a state record in the 100-yard butterfly and nearly broke a second record in winning the 50-yard freestyle. A four-time NICSA All-American and Olympic qualifier in the 100-meter butterfly, Boemer has given a verbal commitment to swim at the University of Michigan.
TABITHA CHEN-FISKE, Winchester
The senior went undefeated on the season, winning the Middlesex League, North sectional and Div. 2 state diving title. A two-time NISCA All-American Diver, Chen-Fiske is a 13-time USA Diving Junior National Championship qualifier in 1-meter, 3-meter and platform events. Chen-Fiske is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society.
CHARLOTTE KADUSON, Winchester
A Middlesex League All-Conference performer and two-time All-Star, the senior captured the 500-yard freestyle at both the North sectional and Div. 1 state tournaments. Kaduson is also a member of the National Honor Society. She will continue her swimming career at Sacred Heart University.
ALEXA KALISH, Brookline
Kalish went undefeated this past season, establishing school records in both the 6- and 11-dives, The Bay State Conference champion, Kalish went on to win the diving title at both the South sectional and Div. 1 state tournament. An honor roll student with a 4.0 GPA, Kalish will dive at Dartmouth College.
HANNAH LEE, Brookline
The junior won the 100-yard breaststroke and was part of the winning 200-yard medley relay in leading Brookline to a second place finish at the Div. 1 championships. At the South sectionals, Lee broke a meet record in the 100-breaststroke. In the offseason, Lee swims as part of Charles River Aquatics.
CHARLOTTE MOULSON, Andover
Team captain Moulson was the Merrimack Valley Conference Div. 1 Swimmer of the Year, scoring the most points in league events. She was the Div. 1 state champion in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events. A high honors student, Moulson plans on studying Environmental Science. In the offseason, Moulson swims at Crimson Aquatics
MADELYN SMITH, Ursuline
The senior was undefeated in the 100-yard butterfly, winning the South sectional and Div. 1 state title. Smith was part of a 400-yard freestyle relay team that finished fourth at the Div. 1 states. A six-year varsity performer and former Boston Herald All-Scholastic, Smith is a member of the National Honor Society. Smith will swim at Middlebury College.
TRINITY TRAINOR, Framingham
Trainor was the South sectional and Div. 1 state champion in the 50-yard freestyle. She also was part of a school-record 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay team. Her efforts helped the Flyers take home a fifth place finish at the Div. 1 championships. Trainor has not selected a college but plans to major in biology.
HANNAH WIECZOREK, North Andover
The sophomore captured the Div. 2 title in both the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle along with competing as part of a pair of winning relays (200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle). Wieczorek has trained with Crimson Aquatics and Bradford Swim Club. A decorated youth swimmer, Wieczorek’s long-term goals are to swim at a Div. 1 college.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
200-FREESTYLE RELAY
The foursome of senior Julia Paradis, juniors Madison McAloon and Alexandra George and sophomore Julia Netishen took a second in the North sectionals, then captured the 200-yard freestyle relay crown at the Div. 1 state meet. McAloon competes in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle, while Netishen swims the 50-yard freestyle. Paradis took a sixth in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard IM and George competed in the 50-yard, 100-yard and 200-yard freestyles.
NORTH ANDOVER
200-MEDLEY RELAY, 200-FREESTYLE RELAY
The foursome of Hannah Wieczorek, Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Malia Amuan, Alexandra Shea captured the Div. 2 state titles in the 200-medley and 200-relays. Wieczorek, Ackerman-Vallala and Amaun all won state individual titles, while Shea will be back for her senior year after performing well in the 50-yard freestyle.
ACTON-BOXBORO
400-FREESTYLE RELAY
The quartet of seniors Sophie Juethner, Rachel Tsang and Claudia Huang along with freshman Isabela Teixeira took home the gold in the 400-yard freestyle at the Div. 1 state meet in helping the Colonials win the state team title. Juethner won the 100-yard freestyle and finished second in the 50-yard freestyle. Tsang took a third in the 100-yard butterfly and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle at the Div. 1 states. Huang was the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke, while Teixeira already holds the school record in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.
LEAGUE ALL-STARS
MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE
(CO-ED): Amelia Barron, Calire Neilly, Maya Flatley (Andover); Craig Fiorino, Gabriel Flores (Billerica); Madison McAloon, Julia Netishen (Central Catholic); Neva Sa, Marissa Aldayaa, Abby Rice (Chelmsford); Cai Simard, Jacqueline Strong, Carly Quinlin, Kanzie Hillsgrove (Haverhill); Carter Delano, Caleb Canavan, Lex Flores, Corey Boiselle (Methuen/Tewksbury); Hannah Wieczorek, Diya Ackerman Vallala (North Andover)
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Charlotte Moulson, Melia Amuan
MIDDLESEX LEAGUE
ALL-CONFERENCE: Ella Barker, Soline Fisher, Emma Gregory, Kathinka Hartvedt, Alexis Kim, Isabelle Houseman, Sylvie Racicot (Arlington/Watertown); Maddy Morawski, Alique Stepanian (Belmont); Anna Boemer (Reading); Kaitlin Patt, Audrey Cook (Wakefield); Vivian Brooks, Tabitha Chen-Fiske, Charlotte Kaduson, Emma Kawai, Elle Michaud (Winchester)
News
Dear Abby: New year offers a chance for a fresh start
Dear Readers: Welcome to 2022! A new year has arrived, and we leave the last one behind. As always, this new year brings with it our hopes for a new beginning.
Today presents an opportunity to discard destructive old habits for healthy new ones, and with that in mind, I will share Dear Abby’s often-requested list of New Year’s Resolutions — which were adapted by my late mother, Pauline Phillips, from the original credo of Al-Anon:
JUST FOR TODAY: I will live through THIS DAY ONLY. I will not brood about yesterday or obsess about tomorrow. I will not set far-reaching goals or try to overcome all of my problems at once. I know that I can do something for 24 hours that would overwhelm me if I had to keep it up for a lifetime.
JUST FOR TODAY: I will decide to be happy. I will not dwell on thoughts that depress me. If my mind fills with clouds, I will chase them away and fill it with sunshine.
JUST FOR TODAY: I will accept what is. I will face reality. I will correct those things that I can correct and accept those I cannot.
JUST FOR TODAY: I will improve my mind. I will read something that requires effort, thought and concentration. I will not be a mental loafer.
JUST FOR TODAY: I will make a conscious effort to be agreeable. I will be kind and courteous to those who cross my path, and I’ll not speak ill of others. I will improve my appearance, speak softly and not interrupt when someone else is talking. Just for today, I will refrain from improving anybody but myself.
JUST FOR TODAY: I will do something positive to improve my health. If I’m a smoker, I’ll quit. And I will get off the couch and take a brisk walk, even if it’s only around the block.
JUST FOR TODAY: I will gather the courage to do what is right and take responsibility for my own actions.
And now, Dear Readers, allow me to share an item that was sent to me by L.J. Bhatia, a reader from New Delhi, India:
Dear Abby: This year, no resolutions, only some guidelines. The Holy Vedas say, “Man has subjected himself to thousands of self-inflicted bondages. Wisdom comes to a man who lives according to the true eternal laws of nature.”
The prayer of St. Francis (of which there are several versions) contains a powerful message:
Lord, make me an instrument of your peace;
Where there is hatred, let me sow love;
Where there is injury, pardon;
Where there is doubt, faith;
Where there is despair, hope;
Where there is darkness, light;
And where there is sadness, joy.
O Divine Master,
Grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console;
To be understood, as to understand;
To be loved, as to love;
For it is in giving that we receive,
It is in pardoning that we are pardoned,
And it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.
And so, Dear Readers, may 2022 bring with it good health, peace and joy to all of us.
— Love, Abby
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Lowry: Trump slammed for COVID deaths – he is owed apology
Emma Watson Admits Kissing ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Rupert Grint ‘Felt Wrong On Every Level’
Lucas: Fasten your seatbelts – 2022 promises a wild political ride
Fall girls swimming All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
Dear Abby: New year offers a chance for a fresh start
Grasso’s Garage: E-Hybrid Panamera pleases Porsche lovers
Massachusetts breaks another COVID case record with 21,397 infections in one day
Emma Watson Reveals If Her Relationship With Tom Felton Has Ever Turned Romantic
Ayanna Pressley has breakthrough case of COVID-19
Patriots-Jaguars injury report: Dont’a Hightower, Damien Harris among 8 questionable
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 day ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?