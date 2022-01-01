Connect with us

News

Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis

Published

1 min ago

on

Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to schedule a hearing to determine whether a suspected serial killer is mentally competent to stand trial.

The U.S. Attorney’s office filed a motion Tuesday seeking the hearing for 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed before trial on federal gun charges.

Perez is charged with killing a total of six people in the St. Louis area and in Kansas City, Kansas. The federal charge against him is transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.

State and federal investigators said Reed used the same weapon in all six killings.

News

Prosecutors request mental exam for accused serial killer

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

Accused serial killer Perez Reed pleads not guilty in St. Louis deaths
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to schedule a hearing to determine whether a suspected serial killer is mentally competent to stand trial.

The U.S. Attorney’s office filed a motion Tuesday seeking the hearing for 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed before trial on federal gun charges.

Perez is charged with killing a total of six people in the St. Louis area and in Kansas City, Kansas. The federal charge against him is transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.

State and federal investigators said Reed used the same weapon in all six killings.

News

St. Louis region braces for winter weather on New Year’s Day

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

St. Louis region braces for winter weather on New Year's Day
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is preparing for a possible mix of rain, sleet, snow, and bitterly cold temperatures to start the new year.

An unseasonably warm New Year’s Eve might just be the calm before the storm. On New Year’s Day, some areas could see freezing rain early on turning into light snow as temperatures drop later in the afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious.

“I’m asking people if they’re out tomorrow afternoon, tomorrow evening, to be careful, take their time because those road conditions will change quickly,” said Bob Decker, a maintenance engineer for MoDOT’s St. Louis District. “We won’t be able to get out ahead of it and do any treatment ahead of the storm because it is raining, so it’ll wash everything away.”

Not much snow will accumulate south of I-70 in both Missouri and Illinois. However, a mix of freezing drizzle, sleet, and light snow could make for dangerous roads.

Meanwhile, the City of St. Louis Streets Department is banking on the window between rain and snow to be wide enough that they’ll have time to lay down salt.

“I think this is probably going to be one of those situations tomorrow evening after 6 p.m. where there’s a good chance you’re not going to be able to tell that a road or sidewalk is slippery,” said Kent Flake, commissioner of the City of St. Louis Streets Department.

Winter weather may turn into the New Year’s present that keeps on giving with low temperatures lingering into Sunday.

“Just as long as I’m off and my family and I are safe and warm inside, that’s good enough for me,” said St. Louis resident John Clark.

If you have to hit the roads Saturday, click here to check conditions live on MoDOT’s traveler map. You can also see

News

Suspect at large after shooting in Overland on New Year’s Eve

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

Suspect at large after shooting in Overland on New Year's Eve
OVERLAND, Mo. — A person was shot following an argument in Overland on New Year’s Eve, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the 9400 block of Miriam. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are still searching for the suspect, whose identity has not been released. Investigators said the suspect and victim know each other.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).

