Massachusetts breaks another COVID case record with 21,397 infections in one day

The state reports 21,397 new coronavirus cases this last day of the year and 48 deaths.

It’s another new record, breaking Thursday’s mark by 260 cases. It appears the omicron variant isn’t going anywhere.

The key indicators include:

1,954 Bay State residents hospitalized as of Friday.

18.42% is the 7-day positivity average, too high.

387 patients are in ICUs around Massachusetts.

243 of them are intubated.

48 deaths bring the state’s total for the pandemic to 19,821.

75 years old is the average age of those deaths.

It’s all posted daily in a grim accounting found on the COVID-19 Response Reporting page. The next tally will come Monday and will account for the entire weekend.

When will this pandemic end? We took a crack at that by examining the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak and will keep digging into that issue in the weeks to come.

The World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday the pandemic will end in 2022, if “if we end inequity” and share vaccines in all corners of the world.

“If the right choices are taken, we can turn this pandemic around, and build on the gains made in 2021,” he said in his New Year’s Eve address.

He does blast booster programs — already rolling in the U.S. — when “only half of WHO’s Member States have met the goal of immunizing 40% of their populations by the end of 2021.”

He is looking to vaccinate 70% of people in all countries by the middle of 2022.

The WHO has faced bitter criticism for its handling of the early days of the pandemic, but his focus in his statement posted on LinkedIn is seeing this through to the end.