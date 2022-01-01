News
Massachusetts weather year-in-review: Warm, wet, 4 tropical storm systems, snowless nor’easter, tornadoes and more
The Bay State faced all sorts of weather conditions during a “really busy” 2021, from major snowstorms and several tropical storms to tornadoes and a snowless fall nor’easter.
2021 could end up being the warmest year on record, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists determine the warmest ever year by looking at the average temp for each day. The average temp for 2021 was 54.6 degrees, said Kristie Smith, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.
“Our low temperatures have come up significantly,” she said.
While not yet official, that 54.6-degree average for Boston would break the record high of 54.2 degrees, which was set in 2012.
The 54.6-degree average is more than a degree warmer than 2020’s average of 53.5 degrees, which was the sixth warmest year on record.
There were several heat waves — three straight days of 90-degrees plus — over the summer. It even felt like more than 100 degrees at times, as oppressive heat indexes enveloped the region.
It was also a very wet year, including the second wettest July on record as more than 10 inches of rain fell. Tropical Storm Elsa’s heavy rains helped contribute to that high total for the month. The Fourth of July weekend was also quite rainy.
“That was the 17th wettest month we’ve ever had,” Smith said. “It was really wet.”
2021 is expected to be in the top 20 for wettest years on record. More than 52 inches of precipitation was measured during the year.
A classic powerful nor’easter blasted the state on the first day of February, delivering heavy snow and gusty winds to the region. The snow amounts varied across the state, and there were major differences for some areas that are mere miles from one another.
“There was a really tremendous snowfall gradient,” Smith recalled. “You had trace amounts of snow in Boston, and then more than 20 inches in Woburn and Wilmington. That was pretty crazy.
“Coastal fronts can be really tricky to forecast,” she added. “You can have a major difference in just 5 miles.”
Four tropical storm systems ended up impacting the region: Elsa, Fred, Henri and Ida.
“We had so many systems,” Smith said. “It was a really active year.”
Parts of the Bay State dealt with significant flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in mid-August. Many cars were underwater in Worcester during flash floods.
After Fred, the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri ripped through parts of the state, sparking three tornadoes that damaged cars and knocked down trees in Marlboro, Bolton and Stow.
Then in early September, the remnants of Hurricane Ida barreled through the region, dumping nearly 10 inches of rain along the South Coast. Streets were flooded, resulting in cars underwater and impassable roadways. There were reports of drivers and passengers needing to get rescued. A tornado touched down on Cape Cod, causing damage to a few homes.
A snowless nor’easter packing hurricane-force winds then blasted the Cape and South Shore, leveling trees and power lines in late October. Hundreds of thousands of households lost power for several days. The nor’easter was considered a “bomb cyclone” because the system’s pressure dropped significantly during a 24-hour period.
“It was a really busy year for us,” Smith said. “A really up and down year. A lot of different weather impacting us in southern New England.
“We’ll see what’s to come in the new year, so stay tuned,” she added. “The weather is always changing and always exciting.”
Parents selling children shows desperation of Afghanistan
SHEDAI CAMP, Afghanistan — In a sprawling settlement of mud brick huts in western Afghanistan housing people displaced by drought and war, a woman is fighting to save her daughter.
Aziz Gul’s husband sold the 10-year-old girl into marriage without telling his wife, taking a down-payment so he could feed his family of five children. Without that money, he told her, they would all starve. He had to sacrifice one to save the rest.
Many of Afghanistan’s growing number of destitute people are making desperate decisions such as these as their nation spirals into a vortex of poverty.
The aid-dependent country’s economy was already teetering when the Taliban seized power in mid-August amid a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. The international community froze Afghanistan’s assets abroad and halted all funding, unwilling to work with a Taliban government given its reputation for brutality during its previous rule 20 years ago.
The consequences have been devastating for a country battered by four decades of war, a punishing drought and the coronavirus pandemic. Legions of state employees, including doctors, haven’t been paid in months. Malnutrition and poverty stalk the most vulnerable, and aid groups say more than half the population faces acute food shortages.
“Day by day, the situation is deteriorating in this country, and especially children are suffering,” said Asuntha Charles, national director of the World Vision aid organization in Afghanistan, which runs a health clinic for displaced people just outside the western city of Herat.
“Today I have been heartbroken to see that the families are willing to sell their children to feed other family members,” Charles said. “So it’s the right time for the humanitarian community to stand up and stay with the people of Afghanistan.”
Arranging marriages for very young girls is a frequent practice throughout the region. The groom’s family — often distant relatives — pays money to seal the deal, and the child usually stays with her own parents until she is at least around 15 or 16. Yet with many unable to afford even basic food, some say they’d allow prospective grooms to take very young girls or are even trying to sell their sons.
But Gul, unusually in this deeply patriarchal, male-dominated society, is resisting. Married off herself at 15, she says she would kill herself if her daughter, Qandi Gul, is forcibly taken away.
Gul remembers well the moment she found out her husband had sold Qandi. For around two months, the family had been able to eat. Eventually, she asked her husband where the money came from, and he told her.
“My heart stopped beating. I wished I could have died at that time, but maybe God didn’t want me to die,” Gul said. Qandi sat close to her mother, her hazel eyes peering shyly from beneath her sky-blue headscarf. “Each time I remember that night … I die and come back to life. It was so difficult.”
Chinese factory activity edges higher in December
BEIJING — Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.
The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.
Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.
A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing and the National Bureau of Statistics, though demand still was weak. An index of export orders sank to 48.1 from 48.5.
“The overall recovery of China’s economy is clearer,” economist Zhang Liqun said in a statement issued by the federation. However, he said, the country needs to “enhance the overall effect of the policy of expanding domestic demand” and get industrial supplies flowing smoothly.
Germany shuts down half of its 6 remaining nuclear plants
BERLIN — Germany on Friday is shutting down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic power.
The decision to phase out nuclear power and shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy was first taken by the center-left government of Gerhard Schroeder in 2002.
His successor, Angela Merkel, reversed her decision to extend the lifetime of Germany’s nuclear plants in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan and set 2022 as the final deadline for shutting them down.
The three reactors now being shuttered were first powered up in the mid-1980s. Together they provided electricity to millions of German households for almost four decades.
One of the plants — Brokdorf, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Hamburg on the Elbe River — became a particular focus of anti-nuclear protests that were fueled by the 1986 Chernobyl catastrophe in the Soviet Union.
The other two plants are Grohnde, about 40 kilometers south of Hannover, and Grundremmingen, 80 kilometers west of Munich.
Some in Germany have called for the decision on ending the use of nuclear power to be reconsidered because the power plants already in operation produce relatively little carbon dioxide. Advocates of atomic energy argue that it can help Germany meet its climate targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
But the German government said this week that decommissioning all nuclear plants next year and then phasing out the use of coal by 2030 won’t affect the country’s energy security or its goal of making Europe’s biggest economy “climate neutral” by 2045.
“By massively increasing renewable energy and accelerating the expansion of the electricity grid we can show that this is possible in Germany,” Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said.
Several of Germany’s neighbors have already ended nuclear power or announced plans to do so, but others are sticking with the technology. This has prompted concerns of a nuclear rift in Europe, with France planning to build new reactors and Germany opting for natural gas as a “bridge” until enough renewable power is available, and both sides arguing their preferred source of energy be classed as sustainable.
Germany’s remaining three nuclear plants — Emsland, Isar and Neckarwestheim — will be powered down by the end of 2022.
While some jobs will be lost, utility company RWE said more than two-thirds of the 600 workers at its Gundremmingen nuclear power station will continue to be involved in post-shutdown operations through to the 2030s. Germany’s nuclear power companies will receive almost $3 billion for the early shutdown of their plants.
Environment Minister Steffi Lemke has dismissed suggestions that a new generation of nuclear power plants might prompt Germany to change course yet again.
