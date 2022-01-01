News
McMillin: If you can’t go solar, at least go electric
Electric vehicles, smart houses, solar panels, attic insulation, LED light bulbs and window caulk are all part of the energy transformation that will reduce Coloradans’ use of fossil fuels, benefit the environment and combat climate change.
The wonderful thing about this list is that it includes something everyone can do to assist in our move toward a clean energy environment. As drought conditions strengthen their hold on much of Colorado and weather disasters increase worldwide, most of us feel an urgent duty to “do something.”
That “something,” though, can be different for each of us. Nearly everyone can afford something on that list; what we can’t afford, for the sake of the planet, is to do nothing.
I started what became this two-part series on clean energy with the intent of suggesting that every new rooftop in Colorado (residential or commercial) be required to have solar panels. As usual, though, a good amount of research tempered my gut reaction and led to this endorsement of a more nuanced approach.
While I believe we should harness as much of the sun’s energy as possible, a construction mandate is probably unreasonable and certainly too fraught politically.
Plus, we have many things in the works that will significantly alter Colorado’s energy profile in the next decade.
State policies
Coloradans were the first voters in the nation to support a Renewable Energy Standard when they approved Amendment 37 in 2004. It required large power providers to gradually increase renewable energy sources to 15% by 2015. Subsequently, that standard was increased by the legislature to 30% by 2020 for smaller providers and to 100% by 2050 for providers with more than 500,000 customers.
Today 30 states have renewable energy requirements.
Colorado also was early to the Community Solar Garden idea. In 2010, the Community Solar Gardens Act allowed independent companies to provide solar gardens. This, in turn, allowed those who couldn’t buy rooftop panels themselves — renters, condo owners, homeowners who don’t want to invest in or can’t install rooftop, etc. — to become part of the solar community.
A year later, SunShare burst onto the scene becoming the first community solar company in the nation. Based in Denver, it has developed projects with 116 megawatts of capacity, according to its website. One megawatt will power 400 to 900 homes a year, depending on energy use.
In 2019, the legislature updated things with the Community Solar Gardens Modernization Act, which increases the size of a solar garden from 2 megawatts to 5 megawatts and allows the Public Utilities Commission to approve up to 10-megawatt gardens. The act also expands who can purchase shares in a community garden.
Also in 2019, the legislature passed the Climate Action Plan to Reduce Pollution (House Bill 1261), which set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 26% by 2025, 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050.
That was followed up in January 2021 when Gov. Jared Polis released the state Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap proposing how to get there.
It includes such things as a continued move toward renewable energy, shuttering coal plants, reducing methane pollution at oil and gas development sites, reducing vehicle emissions by setting more strict fuel efficiency standards, and public investment in electric vehicle infrastructure.
So, we are moving in the right direction finally, and it appears we’re poised to make significant progress in the next few years.
Yet we must be watchful to ensure we don’t relax these requirements if political winds shift, as they did during the Trump administration.
Policy in action
The Colorado Energy Office helps implement some of the state’s policies through an array of partnerships and programs, such as low-income weatherization and appliance retrofits (including rooftop solar) and encouraging energy-efficient building codes.
The office assists about 2,000 income-qualified homeowners throughout the state annually with things such as attic insulation and replacement of aging furnaces, said Ryan Harry, director of the Weatherization Assistance Program. Next year he expects to add about 1,000 more homeowners with money from the federal infrastructure bill.
About 100 to 200 of those homes get rooftop solar, he said.
“Not all homes are good candidates for solar,” he said. “We can serve 10-20% of our clients with rooftop solar.”
Sometimes roofs are too small or the structure can’t handle the panels; free-standing solar panels are more expensive and often there isn’t room to accommodate them.
“You can make small inroads with different things,” he said. “We focus on propane heated homes – if we put heat pumps in homes heated with propane the client ends up saving money as well.”
An estimated 500,000 homes in Colorado qualify for the program, but Harry said doing about 3,000 a year is the most the energy office and its partners can handle.
Where to start
Whether you’re working with a state or local assistance program or going it alone, homeowners seeking energy efficiency should start with a home energy audit. What you learn may surprise you.
The state works with six service providers who primarily serve low-income clients but sometimes offer audits for a fee, which helps cover their other costs. This is offered on a space-available basis.
The Energy Resource Office did such an audit for a me a few years ago when I lived in an old house in Teller County. I wanted to learn how to insulate a house that the home inspector told me had no attic.
The audit was thorough and informative: I had an obscured attic and old knob and tube electric system that prevented adding insulation until it was replaced. The windows were good, the furnace and water heater efficient. The yard had a beautiful spot for a free-standing solar system.
I never got to the solar system. Electricians working on replacing the knob and tube discovered a rather wet attic, and when a roofing contractor investigated the roof began to fall in … so my money was spent on other repairs.
Regardless, the audit helped me prioritize home repairs and improvements.
Keith Hay, director of policy for the Colorado Energy Office, said all utilities are required to help with energy efficiency and most offer free or low-cost audits.
You’ll learn where you’re using — and wasting — energy and get suggestions for things such as changing to LED light bulbs, low-flow shower heads and weather stripping.
“That’s not the sexy part of addressing climate change,” Hay said, but it is effective at reducing energy consumption and saving money.
And it may help you plan for converting at least partially to electric in the future.
Loving electric
If you’re buying a new home, go electric. All electric.
As someone who loves cooking on a gas stove, it pains me to write that. But I’ve been assured that the new induction cooktops are pretty good.
There is an entire “beneficial electrification” movement. The nonprofit Beneficial Electrification League suggests moving consumers to electric whenever it: saves money over time; benefits the environment and reduces greenhouse gas emissions; improves product quality or consumer quality of life; or fosters a more robust and resilient grid. It can be any one of those things as long as it doesn’t adversely affect another of them.
In Colorado, it’s called Love Electric and the website header says “Revolt.”
Of course, it’s not so simple to convert everything in a home that is equipped with a forced-air gas furnace, a gas water heater and gas appliances. The cost/benefit analysis for an electric heat pump heating and cooling system, for example, is much better for a new home than a retrofit of an older home, the Love Electric website says.
Still, we may be mostly stuck on personal preferences and old beliefs. Yes, the cost of electric baseboard heating was pretty high compared with natural gas so we ended up with about 68% of American homes today heated by natural gas.
Switching to an electric water heater when you need a replacement, by comparison, is relatively easy. It’s a step.
Yet even attempts to build all-electric neighborhoods haven’t been without controversy.
The 28-home Geos Neighborhood in Arvada claims to be the first geosolar development in the state. But a divorce disrupted plans for the remaining 254 homes, and that parcel was sold to another developer, Colorado Public Radio reported. Controversy erupted when surveying for gas lines started, which a new developer said was necessary because homeowners want gas stoves, CPR reported.
I feel their angst.
But if we want an energy transformation, a stable climate and a cleaner Earth, we’re going to have to get used to change and sacrifice, although induction stovetop fans might disagree about the sacrifice part. Consider it a challenge.
Sue McMillin is a long-time Colorado reporter and editor who worked for The Gazette and Durango Herald. Now a regular columnist for The Denver Post and a freelance writer, she lives in Cañon City. Email her at suemcmillin20@gmail.com.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Airline trade group seeks delay in 5G communications launch
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. airlines are asking the Federal Communications Commission to delay next week’s scheduled rollout of new 5G wireless service near dozens of major airports, saying it could interfere with electronics that pilots rely on.
Airlines for America, a trade group for large U.S. passenger and cargo carriers, said in an emergency filing that the FCC has failed to adequately consider the harm that 5G service could do to the industry.
The group wants more time for the FCC and the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates airlines, to resolve issues around aviation safety related to a type of 5G service called C-Band.
AT&T and Verizon Communications previously agreed to a one-month delay in 5G, which provides faster speeds when mobile devices connect to their networks and allows users to connect many devices to the internet without slowing it down.
Late Friday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson wrote to the CEOs of AT&T and Verizon to propose a delay in activating 5G C-band service near an undetermined number of “priority airports” while the FAA studies the potential for interference with aircraft operations.
Buttigieg and Dickson said forging ahead with next week’s activation “will result in widespread and unacceptable disruption as airplanes divert to other cities or flights are canceled,” while a delay around certain airports would have minimal short-term impacts.
Verizon spokesman Richard Young said, “We received the letter a short time ago, after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and we will need some time to review it.”
AT&T spokeswoman Kim Hart Jonson said the company was reviewing the letter.
The airline industry trade group warned of significant damage if the 5G rollout goes ahead near major airports.
“Aircraft will not be able to rely on radio altimeters for numerous flight procedures and thus will not be able to land at certain airports,” the group said in a filing Thursday. Radio altimeters measure the height of planes above the ground.
A4A, as the group is called, said its 11 member airlines face the need to reroute or cancel “thousands” of flights, resulting in losses topping $1 billion.
The group said the new service will affect all three major airports in the New York City area — LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark, New Jersey — as well as O’Hare in Chicago, Logan in Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles International and San Francisco.
The trade group’s general counsel threatened to go to court next week if the FAA does not respond to the group’s request for a delay.
The FAA said in early December that it will restrict pilots from using automated landing systems at certain airports after the rollout of 5G or fifth-generation wireless service because it could interfere with radio altimeters. The FAA declined to comment on the airline group’s filing.
CTIA, a trade group representing the wireless-communications industry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., chairman of the House Transportation Committee, sided with the airlines, saying Friday that the aviation and telecom industries should work together “to find a safe way to deploy 5G technologies. … We can’t afford to experiment with aviation safety.”
Two people missing in wake of Marshall fire, Boulder emergency officials say
As emergency responders sift through the debris left behind by the Marshall fire, two people have yet to be found, Boulder officials confirmed Saturday, despite earlier declarations that nobody was still missing in the wake of this week’s destructive wildfire.
While the fire tore through Superior and Louisville, hundreds of people initially were reported as missing, Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said. Firefighters, police, sheriff’s deputies and other emergency officials started to check each one off the list as they were found.
“We were able to clear all but two of them,” Churchill said.
Boulder County emergency officials and Gov. Jared Polis previously had hailed the lack of fatalities or even missing persons as miraculous. At a news conference Friday, Sheriff Joe Pelle had said there were no people considered to be unaccounted for in the fire zone.
“We might have our very own New Year’s miracle on our hands if it holds up that there’s no loss of life,” Polis said at the news conference.
Churchill declined to identify the missing people or say when or where they were lost.
But Hutch Armstrong told 9News that his grandmother-in-law, 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull, was one of the two missing. Family members weren’t able to help her out of her Original Town Superior home during the fire.
“They tried to go out the front door with the neighbor,” Armstrong told 9News. “It was engulfed. Checked the back door, it was engulfed.”
Additional information wasn’t immediately available on the second missing person and Churchill said more details could be released Saturday.
So far, officials say Thursday’s wildfire — exacerbated by 100-mph winds — burned more than 6,000 acres across Boulder County, destroying as many as 1,000 homes and businesses in Superior and Louisville.
Officials first thought downed power lines sparked the fire, but have been unable to confirm its origin. The abnormally dry conditions, fueled by climate change, led to what is now the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.
Wave of canceled flights from omicron closes out 2021
By DAVID KOENIG
More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year’s holiday weekend.
Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, along with wintry weather in parts of the United States.
United Airlines, which suffered the most cancellations among the biggest U.S. carriers, agreed to pay pilot bonuses to fix a staffing shortage.
By early evening Friday on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,550 U.S. flights — about 6% of all scheduled flights — and roughly 3,500 worldwide, according to tracking service FlightAware.
That pushed the total U.S. cancellations since Christmas Eve to more than 10,000 and topped the previous single-day peak this holiday season, which was 1,520 on Dec. 26.
The disruptions come just as travel numbers climb higher going into the New Year’s holiday weekend. Since Dec. 16, more than 2 million travelers a day on average have passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints, an increase of nearly 100,000 a day since November and nearly double last December.
Led by Southwest and United, airlines have already canceled 1,500 U.S. flights on Saturday — about 700 at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, where the forecast called for a winter storm — and 700 more on Sunday.
Canceled flights began rising from a couple hundred a day shortly before Christmas, most notably for United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways.
On Friday, United canceled more than 200 flights, or 11% of its schedule — and that did not include cancellations on the United Express regional affiliate. CommutAir, which operates many United Express flights, scrubbed one-third of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
United decided to spend more money to fill empty cockpits. The airline reached a deal with the pilots’ union to pay 3.5 times normal wages to pilots who pick up extra trips through Monday and triple pay for flights between Tuesday and Jan. 29, according to a memo from Bryan Quigley, United’s senior vice president for flight operations.
JetBlue canceled more than 140 flights, or 14% of its schedule, and Delta grounded more than 100, or 5% of its flights by midday Friday. Allegiant, Alaska, Spirit and regional carriers SkyWest and Mesa all scrubbed at least 9% of their flights.
FlightAware reported fewer cancellations at Southwest, 3%, and American, 2%.
The virus is also hitting more federal air traffic controllers. The Federal Aviation Administration said that more of its employees have tested positive – it didn’t provide numbers Friday – which could lead controllers to reduce flight volumes and “might result in delays during busy periods.”
While leisure travel within the U.S. has returned to roughly pre-pandemic levels, international travel remains depressed, and the government is giving travelers new ore cause to reconsider trips abroad. On Thursday, the State Department warned Americans that if they test positive for coronavirus while in a foreign country it could mean a costly quarantine until they test negative.
Since March 2020, U.S. airlines have received $54 billion in federal relief to keep employees on the payroll through the pandemic. Congress barred the airlines from furloughing workers but allowed them to offer incentives to quit or take long leaves of absence – and many did. The airlines have about 9% fewer workers than they had two years ago.
Kurt Ebenhoch, a former airline spokesman and later a travel-consumer advocate, said airlines added flights aggressively, cut staff too thinly, and overestimated the number of employees who would return to work after leaves of absence. It was all done, he said, “in the pursuit of profit … and their customers paid for it, big time.”
Many airlines are now rushing to hire pilots, flight attendants and other workers. In the meantime, some are trimming schedules that they can no longer operate. Southwest did that before the holidays, JetBlue is cutting flights until mid-January, and Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific is suspending cargo flights and reducing passenger flights because it doesn’t have enough pilots.
Other forms of transportation are also being hammered by the surge in virus cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that it is monitoring more than 90 cruise ships because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The health agency warned people not to go on cruises, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus.
The remnants of the delta variant and the rise of the new omicron variant pushed the seven-day rolling average of new daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. above 350,000, nearly triple the rate of just two weeks ago, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
