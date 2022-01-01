Metaverse and NFT Curator Overeality Closes $5MM Round with DHVC

Overeality, the curated metaverse and NFT community, is delighted to announce the close of their most recent private funding round, including a $5 million contribution led by top Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm DHVC. DHVC also brings its blockchain leadership to strategically guide the team. Overeality’s public token sale is scheduled to begin in Q1 2021, along with celebrity and athlete endorsements.
The investment will go towards research and development, team growth, and nurturing key strategic partnerships, which will be announced prior to their public sale. Early partnerships include a professional athlete and A-list actor with global fanbases.
Overeality announced its partnership with Polaris Sports, leaders in the representation of athlete image rights. For over 15 years they’ve partnered with the most successful sports personalities in the world, and bring professional athletes, resources, and celebrity management strategy to Overeality.
“We’re turning fans into investors and changing their lives. Along the way, every decision we make is governed by our community,” said Samuel Pearton, COO of Overeality. “Coming from an artist background, this is something I’ve always dreamed of, but never thought could be a reality.”
Overeality also builds tailored technical infrastructures for the metaverse. Overeality chain is a fast and scalable blockchain with low gas fees for mass market retail adoptions. Overeality DAC (Decentralized Autonomous Corporation) supports day-to-day operations for fan communities and large-scale social networks. Overeality ID provides decentralized identity services through zero-knowledge proofs for interoperable on-chain verifications.
Overeality’s metaverse community brings more people together by removing one of the biggest barriers of entry for many users – the need to go “all in” with one expensive NFT purchase. Overeality’s fractional NFTs remove a major hurdle and give users the chance to join different communities and utilize new tokens.
About Overeality Overeality is a community that brings people together with a new form of social token governed by DAO technology. Our opportunity is to create a metaverse that is focused, curated, accessible, and driven by people—all of whom have a voice, skin in the game, and equity in what’s to come. We will pierce the mainstream through emotive storytelling and human communication, by offering authentic NFTs featuring some of the world’s largest celebrities, GameFi experiences, and events for our growing community of people around the world empowered to be involved in shaping the future like never before. Learn more at https://overeality.io.
About DHVC Founded in 2013, DHVC is one of the earliest institutional blockchain investors since 2014, with $700MM USD under management. DHVC is the early investor of leading blockchain protocols such as Compound, Dfinity, Fantom, Theta Network.
The crypto industry saw the opportunity of a lifetime this year when OnlyFans, a platform known mostly for its adult content, announced it would ban sexually explicit content. The crypto and porn industry together represents a very profitable merge that has just started to happen.
The world of payment methods has a history of hypocrisy, control, and morals, and it tends to not support anything related to sex work.
Reportedly, earlier in the year OnlyFans had decided to shut down all sexually explicit content because of pressure from banks and payment processors. There was a huge backlash and the ban stopped days after its announcement, alleging that the platform had “secured assurances necessary” from the banks.
The platform’s founder and chief executive told Time that banks were refusing to process adult content-related payments.
“OnlyFans stands for inclusion”, they said, but they had been trying to distance themselves from the porn industry, interested in launching a streaming service –which doesn’t allow adult content.
Payment methods have been a burden for porn creators worldwide for years. Their gains are often subject to frozen funds, huge losses, and since there’s not much protection and support offered for sex workers, they need to be extra careful to not become subject to scams and other dangers.
So anonymity and safe digital wallets go really well with this industry. Naturally, many creators and producers have started to see an answer in crypto.
Crypto’s Not The Only One With A Bad Reputation
Cristobal Medoza producer and co-creator of a top Argentinian porn channel called ‘My Bad Reputation’ was one of many to adopt crypto in order to find financial stability and more opportunities. He gave us inside comments on his personal experience, allowing us to take a peek at the industry people love to consume from but try not to support.
New platforms are surging that connect the porn and crypto industry. A great niche for all parties if successful –it needs to be simple, safe, and well-executed–.
It’s a demystification that goes both ways: the amount of porn consumers is very high. If adult content platforms are related to crypto, this might become a blasting cap of mainstream adoption.
Medonza explained that the major porn platforms have already adopted crypto (paying in Bitcoin and USDT), which contrasts with other payment services offered that are very restrictive and using them comes with too many complications and downsides.
However, many smaller adult content platforms don’t use crypto yet, and that becomes a major problem that comes with huge fees to convert the creators’ money to digital assets.
Mendoza added that porn creators are often affected by the banks, which he claims have closed the accounts of many and frozen their funds when finding out their income is related to adult content.
He commented on the OnlyFans sketchy days of adult content baning, alleging that a large of new pornography platforms started to appear, trying to take that big chunk of a very profitable market.
There’s always going to be someone that will take a stake at that market because it generates huge gains. At the end, OnlyFans took a step back because they knew they would loose too much money and others would quickly fill into their role.
Mendoza stated that his adult content channel takes its payments through Binance, and it has become a great option since “it doesn’t question where the incomes come from, there are no types or morality issues with how we make the money,” plus they can easily exchange it.
Further than using crypto as a better payment method, it has also allowed him and his co-creator to make a few investments through trading and hodling.
There’s many people from the industry that still don’t know how to use crypto as a tool for payments and administration.
I think [they] would greatly benefit from crypto … comissions are low, there’s full control over one’s own income.
He mentioned there are many new projects that claim to link the adult content industry with crypto but some are scams, and creators need to be wary and start to educate themselves about cyber security.
MicroStrategy has once again doubled down on its bitcoin holdings with another purchase. This time around, the company spent almost $100 million to add more BTC to its mammoth holdings. The company which has been buying bitcoin since 2019 has stuck to its promise to invest heavily in the digital asset and has been the only company to continue buying through the dips.
MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin
MicroStrategy announced that it has bought more bitcoins to add to its balance sheet. The publicly listed company had bought a total of 1,914 BTC between December 9th and 29th. Each of the BTC was bought at an average of $49,229 and the total cost of the bitcoins purchased came out to $94.2 million.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Only Works For The Wealthy, Senator Elizabeth Warren
MicroStrategy’s CEO Michael Saylor, took to his Twitter account to share the news of the purchase with his followers. Saylor who is a vocal bitcoin proponent is one of the reasons the company had begun purchasing the digital asset after he disclosed his holdings to the board and demonstrated his returns.
MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 1,914 bitcoins for ~$94.2 million in cash at an average price of ~$49,229 per #bitcoin. As of 12/29/21 we #hodl ~124,391 bitcoins acquired for ~$3.75 billion at an average price of ~$30,159 per bitcoin. $MSTRhttps://t.co/tNxDwaT8VD
The company also published a disclosure that made the sale known. Funds for the recent bitcoin purchase were apparently raised from selling shares of the company, which MicroStrategy has done at various points in the past to raise money for its buying sprees.
BTC recovers to $47K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The Sole Driver Behind Corporate Investing
MicroStrategy has made a name for itself as being the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings in the globe. However, lesser-known is the fact that it remains one of the top drivers of institutional investment in the digital asset.
Bitcoinist reported that MicroStrategy alone accounted for about 71.4% of all BTC holdings by companies. With its most recent purchase, the company has no doubt pushed this figure even higher, widening the gap between it and other companies who currently bitcoin on their balance sheets.
Related Reading | The Year Of Alt Season: Altcoins Dominate Market In 2021
The company has spent about $3.75 billion on BTC in the past two years. This investment has paid off handsomely as the company’s total bitcoin holdings now sit above $6.1 billion, indicating that it has been a lucrative investment for them. The company now holds a total of 124,391 BTC on its balance sheet with its most recent purchase.
Its announcement of its bitcoin strategy earlier in the year had prompted other companies such as Tesla, Square, Aker, and Meitu to also disclose their bitcoin holdings. However, MicroStrategy is the only company that has continued to purchase BTC, buying an average of 3,000 BTC per month in the third quarter of 2021.
Featured image from Bitcoin News, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum’s on-chain volume has increased by 36.4%.
Currently, there are 71,364,788 wallets with a balance greater than zero.
A massive transfer of 63,422 ETH amounting to nearly 239,537,727 USD was reported by Whale Alert and ETH analytics service Etherscan today. However, both the wallets remain anonymous. Data on the blockchain may now be accessed and tracked more easily thanks to Whale Alert’s monitoring and alerts services.
Ethereum (ETH) has reached new heights in 2021, with an annual return rate of 399.2 percent. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Ethereum’s on-chain volume has increased by 36.4%. Since the August 5 introduction of the London Hard Fork or EIP 1559 update, approximately $5 billion in Ether has been burned on the Ethereum network. As a result, Ethereum has used up 1.2 million ETH in only four months, causing a shortage on the network.
New Milestone Achieved
Every time Ether was burned after a transaction; it established the concept of scarcity. This feature was designed to prevent the network from becoming adapted to inflationary tendencies. A new milestone has been achieved as the number of wallets holding ETH exceeds the 71 million mark, making it the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the world.
It has risen by more than a third from its last peak in 2020. Currently, there are 71,364,788 wallets with a balance greater than zero. Decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs have undoubtedly played a significant part in this. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum price today is $3,787.04 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,060,732,346 USD. Ethereum has been up 1.18% in the last 24 hours.