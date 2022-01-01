News
Michigan’s comeback season comes to abrupt halt in CFP semis
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michigan won the coin toss.
And that the last thing that went right for the Wolverines in 2021.
A team that had barely trailed all season — never by more than four points — got into a hole quickly and only saw it deepen the rest of the way. Michigan’s stay in the College Football Playoff did not go anywhere near according to plan, the Wolverines’ season ending Friday night with a 34-11 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.
By every measure, it was bad. The Wolverines came in allowing 316 yards per game; Georgia had 330 by halftime. The Wolverines’ biggest deficit all season was four points; Georgia was up 7-0 after seven plays. The Wolverines had trailed for a total of 44 minutes in 2021; Georgia led for 56 minutes in this one alone.
They lost the turnover battle 3-0, gave up four sacks while not recording any, and the much-hyped strength vs. strength matchup — Michigan’s running game vs. Georgia’s defensive front — was pretty much a mismatch., with the Wolverines held to a season-low 88 yards on the ground.
It all added up to a fifth consecutive bowl loss for Michigan, the school’s worst drought since a seven-bowl-loss streak in the 1970s.
The Wolverines had a big home-field advantage Friday — Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins and the Orange Bowl, is owned by Stephen Ross, a Michigan alum and massive donor to his school. Of the 66,000 fans or so in attendance, two-thirds seemed to be wearing maize and blue. They even got to use the Dolphins’ sideline, which probably pleased Ross to no end.
Most of those Michigan fans were long gone before this one ended. It was 34-3 before the Wolverines found the end zone for the first time in the final minutes, far too late for anything to matter.
But once the sting of this loss goes away, it’ll be easy to see Michigan took massive steps forward in 2021.
The Wolverines went 2-4 last season, an utterly forgettable year played through Year 1 of the pandemic. They were unranked to start this season, didn’t get into the Top 10 until October and then made it all the way to No. 2 in the polls. The Ohio State hex was finally solved as Michigan beat its rival. A team picked to finish fourth when the season started — that is, fourth in the Big Ten East — ended up as one of the last four teams standing in the race for the national title.
Getting overrun by Georgia doesn’t change that. It does, however, show how much work remains if the Wolverines are going to return to college football’s mountaintop.
Michigan got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter, a short field goal cutting the deficit to 17-3. The Wolverines had Georgia facing a third-and-3 on the ensuing possession, perhaps poised to get the ball right back.
Nope.
Georgia’s James Cook went down the right sideline and hauled in a 53-yard pass from Stetson Bennett, the only reason it wasn’t a touchdown was because Cook had to slow up slightly because the ball appeared to be a bit underthrown. The Bulldogs settled for another field goal to restore the 17-point edge, and it was another tiny chance that Michigan let slip away.
An interception followed, and on the next Georgia possession, Bennett didn’t underthrow anyone. He found Jermaine Burton with a 57-yard touchdown pass, pushing the score up to 27-3 as the first half — and, really, the Michigan season — was coming to an end.
Repeat or revenge: Alabama vs. Georgia, again, for CFP title
By TIM REYNOLDS
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Alabama has a chance to repeat.
Georgia has a chance for revenge.
The rematch is set, and it’ll decide the College Football Playoff national championship. After a pair of easy wins in the semifinals on Friday night, the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs — the only two teams to be ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this season — will meet again to decide the title Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
Alabama will be seeking a seventh national championship in the last 13 years under Saban. Georgia is playing with hopes of claiming its first national title since Herschel Walker led the Bulldogs to the title in the 1980 season.
“I think we’re good enough,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said in the din of the Orange Bowl postgame celebration. “Obviously, they’re a great team. But we’re going to enjoy this one tonight and start preparing for them tomorrow.”
This matchup comes after Alabama — big underdogs entering that game — had little trouble in what became a 41-24 win over Georgia in the SEC championship game back on Dec. 4, costing the Bulldogs a chance at an undefeated season and giving the defending national champion Crimson Tide a trip back into the playoff mix.
Alabama needed that win.
Weirdly, Georgia felt it needed that loss.
“For our team, it was a wakeup call,” Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said that night. “I think we needed one. We got a wakeup call from a really good team. If we get a chance in the playoffs, I think that wakeup call will help propel us forward.”
Oh, the Bulldogs were awake on Friday night.
They blew out Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl, taking the field not long after Alabama had little trouble dismissing Cincinnati 27-6 in the other CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
“To have another opportunity to play for a national championship … it’s like a dream come true,” Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. said after the Cotton Bowl.
Predictably, the Tide didn’t do much talking about Georgia following their win. Most teams would never go down that road, talking about an opponent in tournament play before the next matchup is actually set. But Georgia, playing the later game on Friday, probably could have let Alabama begin entering its thoughts probably somewhere around halftime when the Bulldogs had a 27-3 lead over the Wolverines.
“We’ve got a lot of things to fix,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the Orange Bowl. “We got to fix some of them over the break. They got about a five-, six-hour head start on us. We’ve got to get back and get to work for what is a really good football team.”
Due respect to Michigan, by then, it was clear: The All-SEC rematch was happening. The first CFP title game saw Ohio State defeating Oregon. All seven editions since have featured at least one SEC team — Alabama six times, LSU once, and now Georgia twice.
Alabama has gone 3-2 in its previous CFP title game appearances, alternating wins and losses every time. Nobody in the CFP era has won back-to-back titles; Alabama is 0-2 in its opportunities to do so, and Clemson also lost when it had a bid for consecutive CFP crowns.
Georgia can only hope that trend continues.
Not only is this an SEC title game rematch, but it’s also a rematch of the best — or at least, closest and arguably most dramatic — title game of the CFP era, now in its eighth season.
Alabama and Georgia played for the CFP crown in Atlanta to close the 2017 campaign. Georgia led 13-0 at the half, but Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench and threw a game-ending 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith that capped the Tide’s 26-23 overtime win.
The title game has been nothing but routs since: Clemson beating Alabama 44-16, LSU beating Clemson 44-25, Alabama beating Ohio State 52-24 last season.
Oddsmakers don’t expect a blowout this time around: Georgia was quickly established as a 2-1/2 point favorite over Alabama by FanDuel Sportsbook, that line being set before the Bulldogs-Michigan game had even gone final.
“We think we play in the greatest conference in the world,” Smart said. “We’ve got an opportunity to play a really good football team in Indianapolis.”
And it makes tons of sense that these are the last two teams standing.
The Tide and the Bullodgs spent six weeks ranked No. 1 and No. 2, in some order, in the AP Top 25 this season. Big things were expected of both teams from the outset: Alabama started No. 1, Georgia began at No. 5.
But even though Alabama coach Nick Saban is 25-1 against his former assistant coaches — including 4-0 against Smart, who spent 11 years with him in Tuscaloosa — history says a rematch for the national title is a great sign for the Bulldogs.
In the 2011 season, LSU beat Alabama in the regular season. Alabama won the rematch for the Bowl Championship Series national title.
In 1996, Florida State topped Florida in the regular season. The Gators rolled past the Seminoles for the national title in what was then called the Bowl Alliance.
Now, it’s Georgia with a shot at turning the tide.
All it has to do is beat the Tide.
Massachusetts weather year-in-review: Warm, wet, 4 tropical storm systems, snowless nor’easter, tornadoes and more
The Bay State faced all sorts of weather conditions during a “really busy” 2021, from major snowstorms and several tropical storms to tornadoes and a snowless fall nor’easter.
2021 could end up being the warmest year on record, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists determine the warmest ever year by looking at the average temp for each day. The average temp for 2021 was 54.6 degrees, said Kristie Smith, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.
“Our low temperatures have come up significantly,” she said.
While not yet official, that 54.6-degree average for Boston would break the record high of 54.2 degrees, which was set in 2012.
The 54.6-degree average is more than a degree warmer than 2020’s average of 53.5 degrees, which was the sixth warmest year on record.
There were several heat waves — three straight days of 90-degrees plus — over the summer. It even felt like more than 100 degrees at times, as oppressive heat indexes enveloped the region.
It was also a very wet year, including the second wettest July on record as more than 10 inches of rain fell. Tropical Storm Elsa’s heavy rains helped contribute to that high total for the month. The Fourth of July weekend was also quite rainy.
“That was the 17th wettest month we’ve ever had,” Smith said. “It was really wet.”
2021 is expected to be in the top 20 for wettest years on record. More than 52 inches of precipitation was measured during the year.
A classic powerful nor’easter blasted the state on the first day of February, delivering heavy snow and gusty winds to the region. The snow amounts varied across the state, and there were major differences for some areas that are mere miles from one another.
“There was a really tremendous snowfall gradient,” Smith recalled. “You had trace amounts of snow in Boston, and then more than 20 inches in Woburn and Wilmington. That was pretty crazy.
“Coastal fronts can be really tricky to forecast,” she added. “You can have a major difference in just 5 miles.”
Four tropical storm systems ended up impacting the region: Elsa, Fred, Henri and Ida.
“We had so many systems,” Smith said. “It was a really active year.”
Parts of the Bay State dealt with significant flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in mid-August. Many cars were underwater in Worcester during flash floods.
After Fred, the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri ripped through parts of the state, sparking three tornadoes that damaged cars and knocked down trees in Marlboro, Bolton and Stow.
Then in early September, the remnants of Hurricane Ida barreled through the region, dumping nearly 10 inches of rain along the South Coast. Streets were flooded, resulting in cars underwater and impassable roadways. There were reports of drivers and passengers needing to get rescued. A tornado touched down on Cape Cod, causing damage to a few homes.
A snowless nor’easter packing hurricane-force winds then blasted the Cape and South Shore, leveling trees and power lines in late October. Hundreds of thousands of households lost power for several days. The nor’easter was considered a “bomb cyclone” because the system’s pressure dropped significantly during a 24-hour period.
“It was a really busy year for us,” Smith said. “A really up and down year. A lot of different weather impacting us in southern New England.
“We’ll see what’s to come in the new year, so stay tuned,” she added. “The weather is always changing and always exciting.”
Parents selling children shows desperation of Afghanistan
SHEDAI CAMP, Afghanistan — In a sprawling settlement of mud brick huts in western Afghanistan housing people displaced by drought and war, a woman is fighting to save her daughter.
Aziz Gul’s husband sold the 10-year-old girl into marriage without telling his wife, taking a down-payment so he could feed his family of five children. Without that money, he told her, they would all starve. He had to sacrifice one to save the rest.
Many of Afghanistan’s growing number of destitute people are making desperate decisions such as these as their nation spirals into a vortex of poverty.
The aid-dependent country’s economy was already teetering when the Taliban seized power in mid-August amid a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. The international community froze Afghanistan’s assets abroad and halted all funding, unwilling to work with a Taliban government given its reputation for brutality during its previous rule 20 years ago.
The consequences have been devastating for a country battered by four decades of war, a punishing drought and the coronavirus pandemic. Legions of state employees, including doctors, haven’t been paid in months. Malnutrition and poverty stalk the most vulnerable, and aid groups say more than half the population faces acute food shortages.
“Day by day, the situation is deteriorating in this country, and especially children are suffering,” said Asuntha Charles, national director of the World Vision aid organization in Afghanistan, which runs a health clinic for displaced people just outside the western city of Herat.
“Today I have been heartbroken to see that the families are willing to sell their children to feed other family members,” Charles said. “So it’s the right time for the humanitarian community to stand up and stay with the people of Afghanistan.”
Arranging marriages for very young girls is a frequent practice throughout the region. The groom’s family — often distant relatives — pays money to seal the deal, and the child usually stays with her own parents until she is at least around 15 or 16. Yet with many unable to afford even basic food, some say they’d allow prospective grooms to take very young girls or are even trying to sell their sons.
But Gul, unusually in this deeply patriarchal, male-dominated society, is resisting. Married off herself at 15, she says she would kill herself if her daughter, Qandi Gul, is forcibly taken away.
Gul remembers well the moment she found out her husband had sold Qandi. For around two months, the family had been able to eat. Eventually, she asked her husband where the money came from, and he told her.
“My heart stopped beating. I wished I could have died at that time, but maybe God didn’t want me to die,” Gul said. Qandi sat close to her mother, her hazel eyes peering shyly from beneath her sky-blue headscarf. “Each time I remember that night … I die and come back to life. It was so difficult.”
