MicroStrategy Remains One Step Ahead With $94M Bitcoin Purchase

A massive transfer of 63,422 ETH amounting to nearly 239,537,727 USD was reported by Whale Alert and ETH analytics service Etherscan today. However, both the wallets remain anonymous. Data on the blockchain may now be accessed and tracked more easily thanks to Whale Alert’s monitoring and alerts services.
Ethereum (ETH) has reached new heights in 2021, with an annual return rate of 399.2 percent. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Ethereum’s on-chain volume has increased by 36.4%. Since the August 5 introduction of the London Hard Fork or EIP 1559 update, approximately $5 billion in Ether has been burned on the Ethereum network. As a result, Ethereum has used up 1.2 million ETH in only four months, causing a shortage on the network.
New Milestone Achieved
Every time Ether was burned after a transaction; it established the concept of scarcity. This feature was designed to prevent the network from becoming adapted to inflationary tendencies. A new milestone has been achieved as the number of wallets holding ETH exceeds the 71 million mark, making it the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the world.
It has risen by more than a third from its last peak in 2020. Currently, there are 71,364,788 wallets with a balance greater than zero. Decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs have undoubtedly played a significant part in this. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum price today is $3,787.04 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,060,732,346 USD. Ethereum has been up 1.18% in the last 24 hours.