Miley Cyrus Recovers After Wardrobe Malfunction During NYE Performance On Live TV
While performing ‘Party in the USA’ during her New Year’s Eve special, Miley Cyrus nearly lost her shirt — but she recovered like a pro to finish the performance!
Miley Cyrus knows that the show must go on and she totally proved it with her New Year’s Eve performance to ring in 2022. After the clock struck midnight, Miley hit the stage during her NBC special to perform “We Can’t Stop” and “Party In The USA”. She was wearing a tiny silver crop top and matching skirt, and the slinky top fell off mid-performance! Luckily, Miley is totally a pro, and she recovered incredibly. After running offstage to quickly change, Miley returned with an oversized red jacket on, which covered up the front of her body.
What a way to start #2022 👀 #MileyCyrus wardrobe malfunction #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/6FvMIvbc6n
— IG: DashawnTaylor (@DashawnTaylor) January 1, 2022
Even when she was backstage changing, Miley continued singing the lyrics to “Party in the USA,” and her backup vocalists totally slayed it onstage while covering for her. Miley was back onstage in a matter of seconds, and she continued the song to the very end. She even made a joke on the spot, telling the crowd, “This is still the most amount of clothes I’ve worn onstage.”
Later on, Miley’s co-host, Pete Davidson, had her back while taking the mic. “I heard we had a little boob slip, so in solidarity, here are my boobies,” Pete said, while lifting up his shirt. Miley and Pete led the night together, hosting the two hour special, which featured performances from artists like Noah Cyrus, Saweetie and more. Miley also took the stage multiple times to sing, which included a duet of “Jolene” with Noah.
In addition to the performances, Miley and Pete also participated in a number of pre-taped skits, where they poked fun at each other and had viewers cracking up. The two proved to be the perfect pairing. Someone who was noticeably missing, though, was Pete’s current love interest, Kim Kardashian. The two have been spending quite a bit of time together since October, but Kim was M.I.A. during the live New Year’s Eve broadcast.
Saweetie ‘Taps In’ With Sparkling Dress For Miley Cyrus’ NYE Party Performance
Saweetie rang in the new year looking sparkling and stunning as she performed her hits ‘Tap In’ and ‘Icy Chain’ for Miley Cyrus’ NYE special.
Saweetie bid farewell to 2022 for Miley Cyrus’s New Year’s Eve Special in Miami, Florida, and looked simply iconic in the process. The 28-year-old rapper wore a dazzling outfit, which featured a silver sparkling bra top with matching bottoms and paired the look with silver heels. The dress had lime green mesh material, covering the lower half of her body but definitely still revealing her absolutely flawless figure! Saweetie performed her epic hit “Tap In” and showed off her gorgeous new blonde buzz cut.
Saweetie also performed her latest hit “Icy Chain,” stunning with her backup dancers who complemented her with pink outfits and sparkling silver boots. In addition, Brazilian singer Anitta hit the stage to perform “Faking Love,” her reggaeton/pop track with Saweetie as the rapper provided her awesome verse for the song.
The New Year’s Eve performance for Saweetie comes after her amazing holiday vacation where she posted a bikini jet ski pic on a beautiful beach. The rapper posted a slideshow of photos and videos of her in the bikini which featured a bustier top covered in gems and a tiny g-string thong bottom. She shared the post with the caption, “pretty b*ch trip,” tagging the location as “Somewhere You Not.” In addition to the photos, she posted a video of herself dancing while wearing the two-piece.
Her bathing suit featured a tight black low-cut top that was covered in rainbow gems and sequins while the black bottoms were super high-waisted and had a thong bottom that put her behind on full display. On the front of her bottoms, she rocked a diamond body chain and she topped her look off with massive round diamond earrings and bright red, long hair.
Gearing up for the NYE performance, Sawetie also brought the energy for her Saturday Night Live debut! The rapper opened with a couple of her biggest hits, including a jazz version of the banger “My Type.” She also stunned in a Cinderella-style gown and showed off her bright erd hair for the Nov. 20 episode, pulling it off with two dancers.
She then transitioned into “Best Friend” — her collaboration with Doja Cat — as her dancers stripped off her long blue skirt to reveal a mini dress with a bedazzled bustier top and fishnet stockings. The California native, née Diamonté Harper, then teased her new hit “Icy Type,” dropping a teaser of her music video. “Twerk that ass for a icy chain (Hmm),” she says in the chorus, before addressing a lover in the first verse. It’s unclear if she means ex Quavo, who she dated from 2018 until early 2021.
Pete Davidson & Miley Cyrus Remix Will Smith’s Hit ‘Miami’ For Wild NYE Special Opening
Welcome to Miami! Miley Cyrus looked gorgeous and ready for 2022 in a glamorous NYE outfit as she hosted ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ with Pete Davidson, and the pair slayed in a killer opening!
Party in the city where the heat is on! Miley Cyrus, 29, promised a farewell to 2021 to remember and she did NOT disappoint! Miley opened her NBC and Peacock special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party special with an outrageous cover of the Will Smith classic, “Miami”, with Pete Davidson, dutifully by her side. It all went by in such a blur, and will likely need at least 3 viewings to really nail down the lyrics, but I’m pretty sure I heard Pete name check R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, and Dick Cheney (oh boy!) and Miley definitely accused Pete of blowing their budget on pot. Hilarious!
VÍDEO: Miley e Pete Davidson performando ‘Miami’ de Will Smith neste momento no palco do #MileysNewYearsEveParty. 🥂
— Miley Now (@themileynow) January 1, 2022
For their opening number, Miley rocked a colorful furry rainbow jacket over a sparkling blue bra top, showcasing her washboard abs. She also paired the look with a sparkling purple multicolored mini skirt and metallic, bedazzled accessories. Meanwhile, Pete’s out here like a real tiger king, wearing a button down shirt covered in cats, tie dye shorts, and a baseball hat paying homage to his beloved NYC. Kind of the perfect if you ask me. But Pete’s real role is to be there for Miley through the night. “He has been my rock this week,” Miley told the crowd. “He has been my emotional support, which tells you what kind of week it’s been.”
The year end special marks the first time Miley has hosted her own special for New Year’s Eve. The “Wrecking Ball” singer performed last year for Dick Clark’s Rockin New Year’s Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest, 47, that time wearing a a patriotic outfit featuring skin-tight leather pants with red and white stripes on one leg and blue and white stars on the other. She matched it with a red, white and blue leather motorcycle jacket as she belted out “Party in the U.S.A.” to close out 2020.
Miley and Pete introduced their New Year’s special in the best way possible. The pair — who had yet to work together on a special project — announced the special while dropping by The Tonight Show earlier in December, speaking with host Jimmy Fallon, 47. Although the NYE special marked the first the duo co-hosted together, they shared on Jimmy’s show that they actually have a past together. They hilariously revealed they once got matching tattoos while working together on Saturday Night Live.
It all began in 2017 after the two appeared in the “The Baby Step” sketch, which Pete claims as one of his great ideas. “It was a very dark time in our lives…for me personally,” Pete jokingly said, revealing that the ink read, “We Babies.”
“We dressed as babies — everything seemed fun and fine,” Miley began, as Pete explained that it was for a sketch where they were rapping babies. “We made this SNL sketch…trap babies. One of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the SNL table!” Larry David then spotted the two and asked what was going on — prompting them to respond, “We babies!” Miley and Pete then thought that would make for a “great tattoo.” Pete then had his “tattoo guy” come to 30 Rock, and the artist was “so excited” to ink them.
Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker Rock In The New Year With Epic ‘Dick Clark’ Performance
Is it 2022 — or 2002? It was hard to tell when Avril Lavigne took to the stage with Travis Barker to perform one of her massive hits from the early millennium.
Look who is putting the “rocking” into Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve! While Ryan Seacrest holds down the fort in NYC on December 31, Ciara welcomed a slew of great performers to the LA stage to celebrate saying goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022. Among them were two of the biggest names in music from the early 2000’s and today: Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker. The duo performed Avril’s biggest hit, Sk8er Boi, decked out in their NYE best. Returning to the stage after a decade away from Rockin’ Eve, Avril brought a solid punk look for the occasion, pairing a leather dress with a black tutu and a ‘Happy New Year’ paper headband on her head! As for Travis, well, he kept it simple with black tank and beanie. Hey, at least he matched!
But that’s not all! The West Coast had a number of other huge names hit the stage, with thrilling performances from acts like Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, D-Nice, Don Omar and Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, Mae Muller, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, One Republic, Polo G and Walker Hayes.
But keeping with the early 2000 vibes, Ashanti & Ja Rule took over in Times Square just before Avril and Travis went on. The iconic pair performed their most beloved duets, “Mesmerize” and “Always on Time,” bringing the smaller that usual but still pumped Times Square to their feet.
🎶Can we make it any more obvious that we loved that performance @AvrilLavigne @travisbarker? 🖤
Tune in to #RockinEve on ABC right now!. pic.twitter.com/GXGV1SXtyk
— New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2022
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve got off to a rocky start earlier in the week, when headliner LL Cool J was forced to pull out of the show, due to testing positive for Covid-19. Chlöe Bailey was also meant to be performing in NYC for the live show, but also pulled out this week, though the reason is unknown. But the show will go on, with performances from Journey, and Karol G all taking place in Times Square before the ball drops.
2021 has been good to the two rockers. For Avril, it meant the start of her comeback in full swing.
She released her first single in years in November, shortly after signing to Travis’ label, DTA Records, and has been riding the high ever since. Meanwhile, Travis has been making music, but people have been far more interested in his love life, given that he’s spent most of 2021 wrapped in the arms of Kourtney Kardashian. Will things get more serious in 2022? We’ll see!
