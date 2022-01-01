News
Missing Roseville teen found safe. Mother and boyfriend arrested.
A 14-year-old Roseville boy who left home for school two weeks ago and then disappeared has been located and his biological mother arrested in California.
Izaich Mardis hadn’t been seen or heard from since Dec. 14.
Police suspected his biological mother, whose parental rights were terminated in 2019. According to the Roseville Police Department, the woman was charged in a similar incident in Brooklyn Park shortly after her rights were terminated.
Investigators learned she was in California, and the Los Angeles County sheriff’s office tracked her to a hotel in Lancaster on Friday. The woman, 32, and her 31-year-old boyfriend were arrested on child concealment charges, according to Roseville police.
The boy and another child were taken into protective custody.
Colorado Wildfires Destroy Hundreds of Homes
Colorado officials continued to assess the damage Friday from a wind-swept wildfire that tore through suburban neighborhoods between Denver and Boulder the prior afternoon. The fire, which forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate and which turned the sky into an ashy orange, was estimated to have burned more than 500 homes, more than any other blaze in the state’s history.
The fire, as intense as it was sudden, sent residents of Boulder County scrambling to leave department stores and houses Thursday as firetrucks swarmed the area. Although wildfires are seen as less of a threat in suburban areas, especially in December, a period of intense drought had created the conditions for the flames to spread, destroying houses, a shopping complex and a hotel.
“It felt like the apocalypse,” said Ruthie Werner, a resident of Louisville, Colorado, who had gone to shop at a Target store but arrived to find the parking lot ablaze.
Residents of Louisville and Superior had been ordered to evacuate Thursday, along with some people in nearby Broomfield and Westminster. There were no immediate reports of deaths or serious injuries, but Sheriff Joe Pelle of Boulder County said Thursday that he would not be surprised if victims were discovered. Authorities were expected to provide an update later Friday.
“This fire is, frankly, a force of nature,” Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday, adding that wind gusts of up to 110 mph had pushed the fires with astonishing speed across suburban subdivisions. “For those who have lost everything that they’ve had, know that we will be there for you to help rebuild your lives.”
Evacuees fled the fire zones under plumes of smoke that clouded the sky for miles Thursday, not knowing if their houses would make it through the night. Roads and highways in the Denver metro area were jammed with thousands of residents trying to flee.
“It took us almost an hour to get out of our neighborhood; it was complete gridlock,” said John Stein, who was walking his dog in Superior when he saw smoke in the area and heard sirens.
Thomas Maxwell, 25, said he did not know Thursday if his parents’ house in Louisville was still standing. Maxwell, who lives in California, had been dog-sitting for them while they vacationed in Spain. He woke them with a midnight call to say that he had evacuated to a hotel with their two dogs.
“It was crazy how fast it happened,” Maxwell said. “I read about wildfires in California all the time. Now I’m experiencing it. It’s so different.”
Wildfires in the American West have been worsening — growing larger, spreading faster and reaching into mountainous elevations that were once too wet and cool to have supported fierce fires. What was once a seasonal phenomenon has become a year-round menace, with fires burning later into the fall and into the winter.
Recent research has suggested that heat and dryness associated with global warming are major reasons for the increase in bigger and stronger fires, as rainfall patterns have been disrupted, snow melts earlier and meadows and forests are scorched into kindling.
Colorado had the three largest wildfires in its history in the summer of 2020, each one burning more than 200,000 acres, Polis said. But those fires burned federally owned forests and land, he said, while the fires Thursday destroyed suburban developments and shopping plazas.
“As a millennial, I’m just looking outside and I’m seeing climate change,” said Angelica Kalika, 36, of Broomfield. “I’m seeing my future. I grew up in Colorado, and this is a place where I’ve had snowy Christmases and a nice 60-degree summer. But for me, this is a moment of deep reckoning of climate change when there is a wildfire outside my door.”This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Video: Zoo tiger shot while biting man’s arm as he screams
NAPLES, Fla. — Body camera footage released by authorities showed a man screaming in pain and pleading for help just before a sheriff’s deputy shot a Malayan tiger that had grabbed the man’s arm at a Florida zoo.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the man was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he entered an unauthorized area near the tiger’s enclosure at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. The 8-year-old tiger named Eko later died.
The man worked for a third-party cleaning service contracted to clean restrooms and the gift shop, the sheriff’s office and the zoo said. He was hospitalized and his condition was not available on Friday.
The body camera video released Thursday by the sheriff’s office appeared to show the tiger’s jaw wrapped around the man’s arm between his hand and elbow .
“Please, please help me, please,” the man screamed during a nearly 9-minute call with a sheriff’s office dispatcher. The dispatcher is heard mistaking the man’s screams for a woman and calling him m’am during the call.
The man could be seen on video bracing his body against the enclosure with his leg in the air and his shoulder in the dirt.
A zoo statement said that after the facility had closed Wednesady to the public, 26-year-old River Rosenquist jumped a public barrier fence into an unauthorized area in front of the tiger habitat.
“It is believed that he was trying to feed or pet the tiger through the enclosure fence to the point where the tiger was able to reach him and pull his arm into the enclosure,” the statement said, adding a deputy rushed to the scene.
“After the deputy initially tried to get the tiger to release the arm, he was left with no option but to shoot the animal to save the young man’s life. The tiger was confirmed dead by Naples Zoo’s veterinarian,” the statement added.
According to the sheriff’s office, the tiger had retreated back into its enclosure after being shot.
The Malayan tiger is one of the smallest tiger species found throughout the southern and central Malay Peninsula and southern parts of Thailand, according to Malaysian Wildlife. It is the national symbol of Malaysia.
In 2016, a Malayan tiger attacked and killed a zookeeper at the Palm Beach Zoo. An autopsy found that Stacey Konwiser, 38, died of a fractured spine, a lacerated jugular and other neck injuries suffered when she was attacked by a 12-year-old tiger named Hati.
Timberwolves: Return to play coming out of health and safety protocols looks a little different for everyone
Taurean Prince and Anthony Edwards cleared health and safety protocols Tuesday but weren’t available for Minnesota’s game that night against the Knicks. So they watched from the sidelines as the Timberwolves fell to New York.
Jarred Vanderbilt was allowed back into the practice facility Wednesday, but only for a 1 on 0 workout in which no one else could be within six feet of him.
“No rebounder, no passer,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Obviously, you’ve got to get them to run and there’s weight room stuff and you can instruct them from afar, but it’s kind of super unnatural.”
What can a player even get out of that?
“Luckily for him, he doesn’t need a lot of ball skill work,” Finch quipped. “It was just about getting his fitness back, and he was working on finishing and things that apply, for sure. He has to rebound his own misses, which is a workout in itself.”
What Vanderbilt could do Wednesday was entirely different than what Edwards and Prince could do upon their returns, Finch noted, “so it’s literally kind of a maze that you have to navigate.” It all depends on days in the protocol, symptoms and test results that show viral load. There is a science to what the NBA prescribes, and every player is different.
Edwards, for example, felt like he could play every day that he was in protocols and said he performed “better than I thought” in Thursday’s practice. While Naz Reid, who was in protocols for just a few days before testing out of them, battled to get his wind back in Tuesday’s contest. Patrick Beverley, who also made his return Tuesday, more so dealt with rust.
“Shots I hit in my sleep kind of went short (Tuesday),” Beverley said after the game. “We trust the work. Ain’t nothing to get too down on.”
Finch said returning players trying to find their rhythm and form will be the “collateral damage” of the virus ripping through various rosters. He said the best way to mitigate rust is to “try to push (players) to play as much and as early as you possibly can.” That’s the challenge for Minnesota as the majority of its roster returns to action. Edwards, Vanderbilt and Prince were all expected to play Friday in Utah, leaving only Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and McKinley Wright IV on the sidelines due to health and safety protocols.
How will they respond upon their returns? Who knows. The virus and its impact on everyone is unpredictable. Finch said an opposing player the Wolves played recently ran up and down the floor in his return from protocols and said, “this COVID is no joke.”
“So these guys are just trying to get their lungs back,” Finch said. “PB, that wasn’t so much the case. He was pretty asymptomatic all the way through, but his rhythm, his touch, was off. So every guy’s going to be different. Some guys may have their wind and their touch off.”
