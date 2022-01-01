Noella Bergener Leaks Husband’s Texts to Deny Affair Claims

Noella Bergener and her estranged husband, James Bergener, aka “Sweet James,” are continuing to battle one another on social media.
In her latest stream of posts, which came after James released a statement through his attorney, claiming their divorce in Puerto Rico is legal and accusing Noella of twisting facts for financial gain, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a series of back-to-back messages and screenshots, a couple of which she claims prove she never had an affair.
In a series of text messages sent from Saturday, April 10, to Monday, April 12, Noella and James were seen assuring one another they were happy.
“Texts from the day James said I admitted to/or had an affair. Still not quite sure which because he keeps changing his story,” Noella explained in the caption of her post.
According to Noella, James is reaching for straws in an effort to be able to file for divorce in Puerto Rico, where he claims the two of them gained residence in January 2021.
“He said it was around the week of April 11th. Please check my gram. That was the week my daughter was there for Spring break. It was great family time. When asked to clarify in court, he changed his story that it was actually in Feb that I admitted to/had an affair and it was so bad that we required therapy,” Noella continued, adding that the revelation was a lie that she can ” irrefutably prove” and that the infidelity in their marriage was “not on [her] part.”
Although Noella admitted that she and James did attend therapy, she said their session took place in May after she learned he had allegedly lied to her about his partner’s indictment.
As for James’ claims regarding their supposedly permanent home in Puerto Rico, Noella said on Instagram that while she and James did have a home on the island, they returned to California every other week.
“James was a big part of filming and signed every release for both him and our son. He was my #1 fan for this opportunity,” Noella continued, denying claims of James not wanting to film. “[And he] never told me personally he did not want our son to be on camera.”
In a third post on Instagram, Noella said that while she and James came to an agreement in September, he refused to sign it after she refrained from signing a false statement that claimed she lied about him, his partner, and his firm.
She went on to further confirm that James has, “to this date,” not seen their son since he left, despite her many attempts to coordinate visits, and she added that the boy has missed therapy due to James’ failure to pay bills.
Noella concluded her statements with a firm message about James.
“He has abandoned us. Putting me in the position of having to defend myself when he is so in the wrong is truly despicable. All I’m asking for is that he sign our agreement from mediation since September. Let me go. Stop controlling me with money. Stop stressing me with not knowing where our son is sleeping next week,” she wrote.
Noella’s divorce appeal is being heard on January 5.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Betty White’s dress designers Pol’ Atteu and his husband Patrik Simpson designed one of her ‘most iconic looks’ for her Lifetime Achievement Award honor from SAG in 2010.
Betty White will be forever missed and fondly remembered by many — including her dress designers Pol’ Atteu and his husband, Patrik Simpson. “Betty was the sweetest person. I am so very sad about this news,” the owner of Pol’ Atteu Haute Couture in Beverly Hills told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I have celebrated many, many birthdays with Betty and even made her cakes a couple of times. For a long time, Betty and I had a phone conversation every single Wednesday and we talked for so long…She always asked how I was doing and how my husband was doing.”
Atteu shared, however, that he and Patrik were told Betty’s health “was not great” ahead of her 100th birthday, which would have been on January 17, 2022. Her agent confirmed she passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31. “I’ve know that her health was not great for some time, but it wasn’t until October that I knew how bad it was…We were told her health was failing and that a gown would not be needed,” he explained. “In October, we had contacted her management about doing a gown for her 100th birthday. We were told that her health was failing and that a gown would not be needed.”
Betty had regularly worked with the couple over the years for custom gowns, including one in 2010 when she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Screen Actors Guild. The Golden Girls alum dazzled in a turquoise number for the milestone moment, which was adorned with blue crystals and lace sleeve details. “We made a gown for Betty White for her Lifetime Achievement Award it was one of her most iconic gowns,” he recalled. Beyond designing dresses for Betty and other famous stars, Pol’ and Patrik are known for their Amazon Prime reality series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills.
Patrik also shared a statement with HollywoodLife about the Hot In Cleveland legend. “When I learned of Betty’s passing this morning, I was incredibly sad. But we were not surprised, as we knew her health had been failing for quite some time,” she said. “She really wanted to make it to 100. She was a beautiful friend and we will always remember her with love. She was a bright light in this dark world and that light will always shine from above, forever.”
Chris Martin had a blast getting rowdy in the surf with his son Moses. The fun family outing was made even more special as the Coldplay singer’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, joined in!
Acting like a teenager himself, Chris Martin got silly in the surf with his lookalike son, Moses, during their Mexican vacation. The Coldplay singer, 44, enjoyed some father/son bonding with his boy, 15, in the seaside town of Tulum on Dec. 30. The hilarious pair chased each other into the ocean and pretended to get into a fun boxing match, in photos seen here. And guess who jumped in to join the rowdy rascals? Chris’ girlfriend, Dakota Johnson!
While the “Yellow” singer showed off his fit physique in a pair of black swim trunks, his 32-year-old love dared to impress in a matching black bikini. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress stunned onlookers as she flaunted her flawless figure during the sun-soaked holiday. At one point, she donned an oversized blue shirt and baseball hat, but she still couldn’t hide her movie-star looks. Plus, that megawatt smile gave her Hollywood pedigree away!
Chris and Dakota have kept their romance pretty much out of the spotlight, even though they’ve been linked since 2017. In a new interview with Elle, Dakota dished on the low-key romance, saying their homebody personalities are a perfect match. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” she explained. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”
While they have mostly kept their relationship to themselves, the adorable couple can’t always hide their love from the shutterbugs! In October, they were snapped holding hands in a rare PDA-filled outing as they left the London premiere of her latest movie, The Lost Daughter. And on a romantic trip to Mallorca, Chris and Dakota wrapped their arms around each other, which came only a few months after an intimate lunch date in Malibu.
Is an engagement in the near future?! If so, there’s no doubt Dakota would make a fabulous stepmom to Moses and his sister Apple, 16! Dakota has spent plenty of quality time with both of Chris’ beautiful children, whom he shares with his ex Gwyneth Paltrow.