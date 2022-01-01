News
Norquist: What’s ahead for Biden after very bumpy first year
The first year of the Joe Biden administration is drawing to a close. What happened in the last 12 months in American politics and policy?
Biden was elected promising to end COVID and unite the country. That didn’t happen.
Government spending soared, inflation went up and Biden’s popularity went down.
Pipelines were killed and the cost of energy jumped 33%.
Biden turned his back on American farmers who need America to establish a trade agreement with Britain now freed from the European Union, and Taiwan and all our Asian allies concerned about China. And our most innovative industries have watched Biden allow other nations to steal our intellectual property and attack our most successful businesses with targeted taxes and regulations.
Biden stopped the final construction of the wall at America’s southern border, left the gates open and hundreds of thousands have entered the U.S. illegally.
The Democrat running for governor of Virginia said parents had no business meddling in the education of their children in public schools and in November the Virginia vote swung 10 points to the Republicans and elected the first Republican governor since 2009 as well as a Republican House of Delegates.
Biden the “moderate” became Biden the advocate for a “Build Back Better” tax and spending bill that would increase spending $5 trillion and the debt by $3 trillion if implemented over the full 10-year period.
The bill will impose tax increases that will make heating your home more expensive. And the bill’s corporate “minimum tax” would increase utility bills across the country as the taxes are passed directly through to consumers.
Biden’s spending bill hands out cash to trial lawyers, a major funder of the modern Democratic party. .
Biden joined Bernie Sanders and the Squad in demanding trillions in new spending and trillions more in higher taxes. Biden proposed adding $80 billion to the IRS to hire 87,000 more auditors. The IRS said they would increase audits of small businesses and expect to extract tens of billions of dollars.
Biden quickly pulled U.S. troops out of Afghanistan against the advice of the military and without consulting allies. Biden first closed down the major U.S. airbase, which left the capital city of Kabul full of Americans and our allies struggling to get out. Some died in terrorist bombings.
Russia saw this weakness and moved troops to the border of Ukraine. China threatens Taiwan and continues its oppression of the Uyghurs.
The 50 states tell a different story. Twenty-three states are controlled by a Republican governor and state legislature. Only 14 are run wholly by Democrats. Republicans have full control of the legislature in 30 states.
Fourteen Republican states reduced the state income tax in 2021. Ten Republican states have announced the goal of abolishing their state income tax over the next decade. Already eight states have no state income tax. Florida, Texas and Tennessee have shown how it can be done.
There is a stalemate now in the U.S. Senate. Longtime Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin has told the rest of the Democrats he will not vote for legislation that adds to the debt or costs more than $1.7 trillion over 10 years or gives welfare benefits to those not even trying to look for work.
Will some tax and spend legislation pass? Maybe, but it will be smaller and less expensive than Biden is demanding.
Now the question is how Americans will react to the year 2021 in 2022.
Both the House and Senate are up for election. Voters can send Washington a strong message. Do they want higher spending and taxes or less spending and lower taxes? Everyone will be heard on Nov. 8, 2022, and that will decide what the next decade will look like.
Grover Norquist is president of Americans for Tax Reform. This column was provided by InsideSources.
News
Look forward to these spring & summer concerts heading to Boston
The winter is settling in and things may be quiet for awhile. So what better time to think about all the outdoor shows we can be enjoying in a few short months’ time?
It helps to know that the spring and summer season is already shaping up to be one of the strongest in years — though of course, ’20 and ’21 are pretty easy to beat.
Reggae in the sunshine is sounding pretty good right now, and the California revivalists Rebolution are hitting the Leader Bank Pavilion on June 18, with England’s premier reggae band Steel Pulse set to open. One of the best songwriters on earth, Lucinda Williams will be there June 17 — opening for Bonnie Raitt, who’s no slouch herself.
The bill of an ’80s hipster’s dreams, Tears for Fears with Garbage, plays there June 22. And the entire population of New Orleans — or at least, most of its A-list musicians — hits the Pavilion on June 11: Headliner Trombone Shorty has put together a bill with the city’s legends (Cyril Neville) and its upstarts, like the jazz/funk/rap band Tank & the Bangas. Not quite a trip to JazzFest, but a fair substitute.
Mansfield’s Xfinity Center will be classic-rock heaven once again, with venerables like Steely Dan with Steve Winwood July 2, Chicago with Brian Wilson July 10, and Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick Aug. 12. Dare we suggest that the headliner/support slots on all three of those bills should be the other way around?
Also due to arrive are a handful of legendary bands you absolutely never get to see. Last time we saw the cult-hero pop eccentrics Sparks, they played to a half-full Brighton Music Hall 10 years ago. But with a recent movie having spread the word, they’re moving up to the Shubert Theatre on March 30. And here’s an intriguing one: We’ll swear up and down that XTC is one of the greatest bands in U.K. pop history, and thanks to a reclusive frontman they haven’t toured in 30 years. But a version of the band is hitting the City Winery on April 8 — though this version, known as EXTC, features only drummer Terry Chambers from the heyday. Still, YouTube clips show that their frontman is doing a fine job filling in for the stage-shy Andy Partridge.
The veteran ska/pop band Madness is a beloved institution in the U.K., but usually a no-show in the States — They haven’t been here since “Our House” was a hit in the ’80s. The same six guys who started the band in 1976 are making their long-delayed stop at the House of Blues on June 2. Also few and far between are live shows by Kraftwerk, the robotic German band who influenced anyone who even twiddled a synthesizer. They’re at the Wang Theatre June 11 — “in 3-D” no less, as opposed to all those 2-D shows you’re used to.
One of the cornerstone bands of American indie rock, Pavement, last put it together in 2010, but they’re getting the royal treatment and playing the Wang Theatre Sept. 28. Even more unlikely, Bikini Kill — the incendiary band that launched the riot grrl movement — is playing the same theater July 15, with longtime punk provocateur Alice Bag sharing the bill.
For those who were brave enough to see indoor shows at the end of last summer, the local reunion of the year was edgy post-punk band the Zulus, whose Paradise show in early September ran 2-1/2 hours and included every song they ever had. That was supposed to be it, but they enjoyed it so much that they booked a Paradise encore June 18, even promising a bunch of new numbers this time.
News
Editorial: Maxwell verdict can help all sex-abuse victims
Here’s the second most important message that the jury in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial delivered in finding her guilty of trafficking minor girls to be sexually exploited. It comes courtesy of a statement by state Sen. Lauren Book, of Broward County, Fla.: “The brave women who testified in the trials against Maxwell and (Jeffrey) Epstein not only held their own abusers accountable, but also paved the way for other survivors to come forward with the knowledge that they, too, can be heard and believed.
“Times have changed: No matter how rich and powerful, if you seek to harm or exploit children, justice will be served.”
We can only hope.
Strip away the Palm Beach mansion, the Manhattan townhouse, a complicit British socialite, the millionaire A-list men aboard Epstein’s private plane that flew them to his private island — and even the voyeuristic tales of sex (we know it was abuse) with pretty teens, and the victims’ testimony exposed the untold stories of likely millions of young girls and boys. These are stories of abuse at the hands of an authority figure, coaching them, grooming them, guaranteeing their buy-in to their own abuse. Then, when they finally tell someone else in authority, the victims’ claims are ignored, dismissed, hushed up.
We’ve seen school coaches accused of coercing sex from young athletes, and school administrators, once informed, doing little to nothing about it. We’ve seen a mother’s live-in boyfriend sexually abuse her daughter. But the mom, desperate for companionship or the boyfriend’s help with household expenses, fails to protect the young girl. In fact, we have seen priests and pastors and Olympic doctors given better protection — from prosecution — even when the facts are known.
Which is why too many victims don’t come forward. Even when Epstein’s victims did speak up, a U.S. attorney ultimately ignored the depth of his depravity and sent the financier to a comfortable jail for relatively brief time on trafficking charges.
This insidious dynamic is about power, which can’t be measured exclusively in wealth or social status.
It’s imperative that the individuals who have the authority to make a difference, do so. Right now, we live in a society that too often trains victims of sexual abuse to think they are the guilty parties, not empowered to stick up for themselves. And too many institutions affirm that.
Sen. Book, a victim of sexual abuse as a child herself, said in her statement Wednesday that, “Despite evading justice for years, today’s verdict shows that what’s done in darkness will always come to light and that survivors’ voices matter.”
Yes, we can hope so, but, as a society, we must do more than merely cross our fingers.
— Miami Herald/Tribune News Service
News
Lowry: Trump slammed for COVID deaths – he is owed apology
The fullness of time, and now the omicron wave, have made it obvious how preposterous the chief lines of criticism against Donald Trump were during the pandemic.
It has been said, over and over, that Trump almost single-handedly killed Americans. Chris Hayes a couple of months ago called for a truth-and-reconciliation-commission-type inquiry into how Trump “willfully got hundreds of thousands of people killed.” Willfully!
During one of the presidential debates last year, Biden said of Trump, “Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”
Why, then, does Biden get to stay in office? Tragically, about as many people have died of the coronavirus this year as in 2020. Indeed, if you simply look at the progression of cases and deaths in the U.S. over time, you’d have no idea that a new president took office in January 2021.
That line from Biden in the debate, by the way, wasn’t a one-off; it was one of his main themes. “If this president is re-elected, we know what will happen,” Biden said of Trump at the Democratic convention last year. “Cases and deaths will remain far too high.”
There are legitimate criticisms of Trump on COVID-19, from the initial testing snafu to his repeated overpromising about when the virus would disappear to his hostility to masks when they were a better option than lockdowns.
But none of this produced mass death, unless you believe we could have tested and traced the virus into oblivion at the start, which seems unlikely given the scale of the outbreaks here.
On the other side of the ledger, Trump helped develop the vaccines, a world-historical event.
A Democratic defense of Biden is that his response to the virus has been sabotaged by the refusal of many Republicans to get vaccinated. This is no doubt part of the story.
It’s made the pandemic worse that 15% of adults haven’t gotten even one shot. When comparing Trump and Biden, though, it’s important to remember that for almost all of 2020, there were no vaccines at all.
Is it better to be president at a time when a novel virus comes to our shores that we know nothing about and have no vaccines for? Or to be president nearly a year later, when vaccines have come online and we know more?
The answer, clearly, is the latter. Under Biden, 243 million people have received one dose of a vaccine. For much of 2020, zero people had.
As for the uptake of the vaccines, if Trump had won a second term, surely there would be more Democratic suspicion about the vaccines than there is now — and that presumably would have been blamed on him.
In that convention speech, by the way, Biden promised, “We’ll develop and deploy rapid tests with results available immediately.” Now that there’s an enormous shortage of rapid tests, Biden explains that the latest wave moved too fast to get in front of.
This is the possibility that Biden and his supporters were never willing to admit existed while Trump was in office. The suffering and death were never attributed chiefly to the virus itself; the bureaucratic mistakes never attributed to well-meaning people struggling in trying circumstances; the policy disagreements never attributed to sincere differences.
No, it was just all chalked up, like in the Chris Hayes segment, to near-criminality.
If this is the standard, Biden, too, is guilty. Of course, alleging that would be simplistic and absurd — not that it stopped anyone when Trump was in charge.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
Norquist: What’s ahead for Biden after very bumpy first year
Look forward to these spring & summer concerts heading to Boston
Editorial: Maxwell verdict can help all sex-abuse victims
Lowry: Trump slammed for COVID deaths – he is owed apology
Emma Watson Admits Kissing ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Rupert Grint ‘Felt Wrong On Every Level’
Lucas: Fasten your seatbelts – 2022 promises a wild political ride
Fall girls swimming All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
Dear Abby: New year offers a chance for a fresh start
Grasso’s Garage: E-Hybrid Panamera pleases Porsche lovers
Massachusetts breaks another COVID case record with 21,397 infections in one day
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?