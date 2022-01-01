News
Of 41,000 state workers, nearly 1,000 left over vaccine mandate
Just fewer than 1,000 executive branch employees have left their jobs because they did or would not comply with Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate for public employees, including 656 people whose departures were “involuntary,” the governor’s office said.
The update on state worker compliance with the requirement comes as Baker and his team continue to push vaccination and booster shots as the best way to defend against the persistent coronavirus. About an hour after the compliance update was released, public health officials reported yet another record-setting number of daily new COVID-19 cases — 21,137.
Of the 41,629 employees who are subject to the mandate, 40,441 of them, or just more than 97%, are in compliance with the mandate either because they submitted proof of vaccination by the Oct. 17 deadline, were approved for an exemption or had their vaccination status verified by their agency, Baker’s office said.
At the other end of the spectrum, 988 employees are no longer in their jobs due to their non-compliance with the mandate. There were 656 “involuntary resignations,” including 160 part-time contract employees from the Municipal Police Training Committee, and 332 voluntary resignations, the governor’s office reported Thursday.
Baker on Aug. 19 signed an executive order requiring all executive branch employees to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 17 or face disciplinary action, including possible termination.
There are another 128 executive branch workers whose compliance is considered “in progress,” including people who have pending exemption requests or who are on approved unpaid leave. Seventy-two employees are on what the governor’s office referred to as the “discipline track,” meaning they are currently on a five- or 10-day suspension as a result of non-compliance with the vaccine mandate.
Unvaccinated Massachusetts residents are five times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 than are fully vaccinated residents, and they are 31 times more likely to get infected than fully vaccinated residents who have received a booster dose, the Department of Public Health reported earlier this month in a review of breakthrough cases.
“There are going to be a lot more cases because omicron is very contagious, but people need to understand that the vaccines and the number of people in Massachusetts that have gone out and gotten vaccinated and gotten boosted — their risk is extremely low,” Baker said in a GBH News interview last week. “It’s important for everybody to understand that vaccines and boosters are in fact doing exactly what they were supposed to do, and they are our best defense.”
Jazz pull away in 4th quarter, beat Timberwolves 120-108
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 39 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 on Friday night.
Mitchell added six rebounds and five assists in his return from a two-game absence due to a back strain. Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson chipped in 20 points and Rudy Gobert added 14 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks.
Utah went 35 of 41 from the free throw line.
Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards scored 26 points in his return after a six-game absence due to health and safety protocols. Malik Beasley added 22 points for the Timberwolves.
After Patrick Beverley hit a go-ahead 3-pointer a minute into the fourth quarter, the Jazz scored 22 unanswered points to pull away from the Timberwolves. Mitchell ignited the run with back-to-back baskets and scored 12 points during the outburst. Gobert and Mitchell finished it off with back-to-back baskets that gave Utah a 113-92 lead with 5:51 left.
Utah built a 13-point halftime lead, going up 63-50, by knocking down 3-pointers and repeatedly getting to the free throw line.
The Jazz made seven outside baskets — with four coming from Mitchell — and shot 54% from the perimeter before halftime. Utah also shot 22 of 26 on free throws in the first half. Bogdanovic and Gobert each had eight free throw attempts, equaling Minnesota’s total free throw attempts in the first two quarters.
Minnesota rallied in the third quarter and erased Utah’s lead. Jaden McDaniels capped a 12-2 run with a go-ahead jumper that gave the Timberwolves a 79-78 edge. Edwards and Naz Reid each scored a pair of baskets to fuel the spurt.
TIP INS
Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin had a season-high three steals, all in the first quarter. … Jaylen Nowell has totaled 11 assists in his last two games. … Edwards and Nowell fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Jazz: Joe Ingles (lower back strain), Mike Conley (rest), and Eric Paschall (personal reasons) were sidelined for Utah. … Trent Forrest made his first career start. Forrest finished with four points, three rebounds, and three assists. … Hassan Whiteside did not return after halftime because of concussion-like symptoms. Clarkson inadvertently struck Whiteside across the face during a collision in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: At Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
Utah: Host Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
Prosecutors request mental exam for accused serial killer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to schedule a hearing to determine whether a suspected serial killer is mentally competent to stand trial.
The U.S. Attorney’s office filed a motion Tuesday seeking the hearing for 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed before trial on federal gun charges.
Perez is charged with killing a total of six people in the St. Louis area and in Kansas City, Kansas. The federal charge against him is transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.
State and federal investigators said Reed used the same weapon in all six killings.
