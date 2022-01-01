News
Patriots-Jaguars injury report: Dont’a Hightower, Damien Harris among 8 questionable
Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower missed practice Friday, usually a bad sign for a player’s availability on game day.
However, according to the team, he still might suit up against Jacksonville.
Hightower was one of eight Patriots listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report, after he and safety Adrian Phillips were the only players missing at practice. Safety Kyle Dugger was a late addition to the report with a new hamstring injury that popped up Thursday. He is officially questionable.
Over the last six weeks, questionable has been a favorable label for injured players. Of the Patriots’ last 48 players listed as questionable, 46 have been active on game day. Cornerback J.C. Jackson (elbow) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh) were the other most notable players listed as questionable.
Star pass rusher Matt Judon missed his third straight practice on COVID-19 reserve. Pats coach Bill Belichick said Friday morning the team had a few players who could be activated soon from the COVID list.
“We have some guys that are kind of right on the edge there. We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said during a video conference with reporters. “It’s a combination of different things here, based on the time frame, the symptoms, when we’re able to clear them. I don’t want to say it’s hour by hour, but it’s somewhere between hour by hour and day by day just seeing how this all comes together.
Pats offensive linemen David Andrews and Shaq Mason were both removed from the injury report Friday, as were running back Brandon Bolden and wide receiver N’Keal Harry. All are expected to play.
In Jacksonville, tight end James O’Shaughnessy was ruled out with a hip injury. The Jaguars are down most of their tight ends due to injury and COVID-19.
Both teams’ complete injury reports are below.
PATRIOTS
Out
WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)
Questionable
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
CB J.C. Jackson (elbow)
WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)
S Kyle Dugger (hamstring)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
S Adrian Phillips (knee/illness)
DL Christian Barmore (knee)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
JAGUARS
Out
TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip)
Questionable
LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)
News
Staties apprehend Indiana man who allegedly murdered girlfriend
Troopers from the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and members of the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended an Indiana man Wednesday who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in their hometown of Anderson, about an hour northeast of Indianapolis.
Alexander Ortiz, 36, of Anderson, Ind., was parked at a rest stop on Route 95 South in Newton in his 2007 Acura when the troopers and marshals, who had been working with investigators from Madison County, Ind., found him. He was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice and transported to the State Police-Framingham Barracks for booking.
Ortiz is wanted for the Dec. 21 homicide of Andrea Aguirre, 37, who was found deceased from multiple stab wounds inside her Anderson home’s bedroom. Her two toddlers were home at the time of the murder, but were unharmed.
Ortiz was arraigned as a fugitive from justice, and prosecutors will arrange his rendition to Indiana to face the homicide charges.
News
Celtics end year on high note, knock off Suns, 123-108
The make/miss gods had some mercy on the Celtics on Friday.
Their confidence intact despite a historically bad 4-for-42 3-point shooting performance during Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers, the Celtics rebounded with a 123-108 win over Phoenix, snapping a three-game losing streak.
“They punch us, sustaining that punch and punching back and that’s what we did and I’m proud of these guys for that,” said Marcus Smart.
The Suns, tied with Golden State for the most wins (27) in the league, fell behind early thanks to a 3-point barrage from the Celtics, who were boosted by a 9-for-17 downtown performance in the first half. They finished 10-for-27 after Phoenix went away from zone coverage, and the lane opened up thanks to the absence of Suns center Deandre Ayton.
“We showed the film (Thursday) and I would say close to 30 of those 42 were excellent wide open looks,” said Ime Udoka. “We showed all the extra passes and contested looks that we did pass up and had open looks, and so had a good day of shooting as well.
“We shot it well tonight, got a ton of shots up, and like I said you have to turn the page and have a short memory as far as that,” said the Celtics coach. “Looks will be there, obviously, didn’t shoot the same tonight, they’re not playing as much zone or whatever, but their shots fell early and that’s obviously a confidence builder for guys. But that’s my main thing, stay confident, turn the page, and have a quick memory.”
That confidence was evident throughout the lineup, but nowhere, more than in the game of Rob Williams. The Celtics center, his passing skills on full display, notched his first career triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists — the latter number tying a career high. Jaylen Brown and Smart (24 points apiece) led an offensive attack that placed seven Celtics in double figures.
Williams rebounded strongly from his own lowpoint — a foul-plagued appearance during last Monday’s loss in Minnesota. Udoka criticized Williams after the game, especially for making bad decisions defensively against a scrub Timberwolves lineup.
Williams had no such trouble against Phoenix’ downsized lineup on Friday, which also lacked the absent Jae Crowder, leaving the Suns without much of their defensive edge. The Celtics center blocked five shots, didn’t miss any of his own with a 5-for-5 performance, and remained in control throughout against one of the NBA’s best teams.
“We’ve just been questioning each other honestly. Not even in a bad way. If you can’t take criticisms from your teammates in your career, you can’t play,” said Williams. “I feel like this game was just a respect game, a fight game. We wanted to show we’re here.”
Especially after the just-ended three-game losing streak.
“I gotta be able to take, you know what I’m saying, a slap on the chest, keep going. I feel like everybody getting better with it,” he said of accountability. “I feel like this was a game where we put emphasis on it, don’t get caught up in the crying. Had the one mistake, if we’re missing shots, keep playing defense, keep running back, be there for each other.
“Man, we just wanted to play a full 48 minutes together. Like I said, I feel like that was the biggest thing. It’s a great dub, but I like the direction we’re moving forward.”
And as Williams’ coach develops more confidence in all of his abilities — Udoka admits that he had no idea the young center was such a good passer prior to the start of the season — the more his role will expand.
“Yeah, I feel like I’m one of the people on my team that has to set the tone, especially being a starter,” said Williams. “I feel like that’s what they look towards me for, I feel like it’s one of my main jobs on the team just to come out with that energy, and as far as being disciplined, you always want to be disciplined. So the game gets away from us a lot sometimes, we try to fix it, but like I said, I feel like tonight we did a good job holding it together.”
The Celtics also benefited from Smart’s return following a two-game absence due to a cut on his right hand. Smart later said he cut his hand on a floor board on Christmas in Milwaukee while diving for a loose ball. The difference showed in how well the veteran point guard settled his team down after three straight losses.
“He’s one of our more cerebral guys who knows who to get shots for. You don’t have to call something,” said Udoka. “He settles us down at times. He gets sped up at times as well, and I tell him you’re the veteran out there, you have to get us shots. He knows exactly what we want and who to get it to. He was great as far as that, got us some big buckets earlier in the third quarter. Just a steadying presence out there.”
News
Patriots LB Jamie Collins on losing streak: ‘We got a little complacent’
By the time the Patriots kick off Sunday, it will have been four weeks since their last win.
What changed?
According to linebacker Jamie Collins, they started getting “a little complacent”
“We started feeling ourselves a little bit, but it happens,” Collins said Friday via video conference. “We dug ourselves a hole, and we’ve just got climb back out of it.”
Collins insisted there were no signs players had begun taking their foot off the gas after their bye week earlier this month. The Pats’ seven-game streak finally snapped with a 27-17 loss at Indianapolis on Dec. 18, then they lost another game during which they never led last Sunday versus Buffalo.
“Coming off what we came off of, it’s only right to say we got a little lazy or whatever. But it happens, we’re not going to stop,” Collins added. “We’re always going to keep fighting and try to close out this season on a good note.”
As for fixes moving forward, Collins said the team needs to refocus. The Patriots are slated as 16-point favorites against Jacksonville on Sunday and can clinch a playoff berth with a win and a loss by the Dolphins or Raiders.
“We just need to focus on ourselves individually, as a team, and just try to find our swag, man,” Collins said. “Like I said, try to get back to what we were doing before these last two games. We definitely got a shot, so we’ve just got to put all that together.”
