Pete Davidson & Miley Cyrus Remix Will Smith’s Hit ‘Miami’ For Wild NYE Special Opening
Welcome to Miami! Miley Cyrus looked gorgeous and ready for 2022 in a glamorous NYE outfit as she hosted ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ with Pete Davidson, and the pair slayed in a killer opening!
Party in the city where the heat is on! Miley Cyrus, 29, promised a farewell to 2021 to remember and she did NOT disappoint! Miley opened her NBC and Peacock special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party special with an outrageous cover of the Will Smith classic, “Miami”, with Pete Davidson, dutifully by her side. It all went by in such a blur, and will likely need at least 3 viewings to really nail down the lyrics, but I’m pretty sure I heard Pete name check R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, and Dick Cheney (oh boy!) and Miley definitely accused Pete of blowing their budget on pot. Hilarious!
VÍDEO: Miley e Pete Davidson performando ‘Miami’ de Will Smith neste momento no palco do #MileysNewYearsEveParty. 🥂
— Miley Now (@themileynow) January 1, 2022
For their opening number, Miley rocked a colorful furry rainbow jacket over a sparkling blue bra top, showcasing her washboard abs. She also paired the look with a sparkling purple multicolored mini skirt and metallic, bedazzled accessories. Meanwhile, Pete’s out here like a real tiger king, wearing a button down shirt covered in cats, tie dye shorts, and a baseball hat paying homage to his beloved NYC. Kind of the perfect if you ask me. But Pete’s real role is to be there for Miley through the night. “He has been my rock this week,” Miley told the crowd. “He has been my emotional support, which tells you what kind of week it’s been.”
The year end special marks the first time Miley has hosted her own special for New Year’s Eve. The “Wrecking Ball” singer performed last year for Dick Clark’s Rockin New Year’s Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest, 47, that time wearing a a patriotic outfit featuring skin-tight leather pants with red and white stripes on one leg and blue and white stars on the other. She matched it with a red, white and blue leather motorcycle jacket as she belted out “Party in the U.S.A.” to close out 2020.
Miley and Pete introduced their New Year’s special in the best way possible. The pair — who had yet to work together on a special project — announced the special while dropping by The Tonight Show earlier in December, speaking with host Jimmy Fallon, 47. Although the NYE special marked the first the duo co-hosted together, they shared on Jimmy’s show that they actually have a past together. They hilariously revealed they once got matching tattoos while working together on Saturday Night Live.
It all began in 2017 after the two appeared in the “The Baby Step” sketch, which Pete claims as one of his great ideas. “It was a very dark time in our lives…for me personally,” Pete jokingly said, revealing that the ink read, “We Babies.”
“We dressed as babies — everything seemed fun and fine,” Miley began, as Pete explained that it was for a sketch where they were rapping babies. “We made this SNL sketch…trap babies. One of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the SNL table!” Larry David then spotted the two and asked what was going on — prompting them to respond, “We babies!” Miley and Pete then thought that would make for a “great tattoo.” Pete then had his “tattoo guy” come to 30 Rock, and the artist was “so excited” to ink them.
Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker Rock In The New Year With Epic ‘Dick Clark’ Performance
Is it 2022 — or 2002? It was hard to tell when Avril Lavigne took to the stage with Travis Barker to perform one of her massive hits from the early millennium.
Look who is putting the “rocking” into Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve! While Ryan Seacrest holds down the fort in NYC on December 31, Ciara welcomed a slew of great performers to the LA stage to celebrate saying goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022. Among them were two of the biggest names in music from the early 2000’s and today: Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker. The duo performed Avril’s biggest hit, Sk8er Boi, decked out in their NYE best. Returning to the stage after a decade away from Rockin’ Eve, Avril brought a solid punk look for the occasion, pairing a leather dress with a black tutu and a ‘Happy New Year’ paper headband on her head! As for Travis, well, he kept it simple with black tank and beanie. Hey, at least he matched!
But that’s not all! The West Coast had a number of other huge names hit the stage, with thrilling performances from acts like Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, D-Nice, Don Omar and Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, Mae Muller, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, One Republic, Polo G and Walker Hayes.
But keeping with the early 2000 vibes, Ashanti & Ja Rule took over in Times Square just before Avril and Travis went on. The iconic pair performed their most beloved duets, “Mesmerize” and “Always on Time,” bringing the smaller that usual but still pumped Times Square to their feet.
🎶Can we make it any more obvious that we loved that performance @AvrilLavigne @travisbarker? 🖤
Tune in to #RockinEve on ABC right now!. pic.twitter.com/GXGV1SXtyk
— New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2022
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve got off to a rocky start earlier in the week, when headliner LL Cool J was forced to pull out of the show, due to testing positive for Covid-19. Chlöe Bailey was also meant to be performing in NYC for the live show, but also pulled out this week, though the reason is unknown. But the show will go on, with performances from Journey, and Karol G all taking place in Times Square before the ball drops.
2021 has been good to the two rockers. For Avril, it meant the start of her comeback in full swing.
She released her first single in years in November, shortly after signing to Travis’ label, DTA Records, and has been riding the high ever since. Meanwhile, Travis has been making music, but people have been far more interested in his love life, given that he’s spent most of 2021 wrapped in the arms of Kourtney Kardashian. Will things get more serious in 2022? We’ll see!
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Crashes Grandma Kris’ NYE Interview With Andy Cohen: Watch
While Kris Jenner was being interviewed by Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve, Stormi Webster popped in to say hello!
Stormi Webster is just swinging by to say hi! The adorable 3-year-old made a sweet debut on The CNN countdown to New Year’s Eve show hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, butting in to her grandma Kris Jenner‘s interview. The Kardashian matriarch was discussing being proud of her daughter’s Kim Kardashian‘s passing the bar when Andy asked her about Kim’s latest budding romance with comedian Pete Davidson. At that moment, Stormi wandered on screen and only delighted with the cute blunder, definitely giving the audience something to celebrate. Kris joked that it was perfect timing — perhaps to evade questions about Kim and Pete’s juicy romance — and Stormi put on the cutest face for viewers.
It wasn’t clear if mom Kylie Jenner or dad Travis Scott were around, but, all the same, grandma Kris seemed to be taking great care of her for the holiday evening!
“Good timing Stormi! … Right on cue.” – @KrisJenner welcomes granddaughter Stormi Webster’s distraction during a chat with @AndersonCooper and @Andy Cohen. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/HjjPzx0nMB
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2022
Stormi is definitely one to love the spotlight. In November, Kylie showed off some stellar bling from beau Travis, revealing that Stormi’s daddy bought a big sparkler for her as well. Kylie wore the ring on her index finger, which showcased a French manicure with a few extra diamonds pressed onto her nails, while Stormi wore her ring on the ring finger.
Kylie mentioned that her boyfriend and Stormi’s dad gave them the new jewelry, designed by Toi et Moi. “Daddy got us matching rings,” she wrote in the caption, along with white heart and stormy raincloud emojis. Kylie also showed her ring in a boomerang on her Instagram Story. Jeweler and owner of Universal Diamond Ronnie Agami told HollywoodLife exclusively that the set could be quite expensive. “From the photo, Kylie’s ring looks to be around 10 carats per diamond, with a pear shape on the left and a radiant cut on the right. Assuming they are nice quality, her ring could be around $1 million in value. The smaller ring has a pear shape and a radiant cut as well, and those look to be about 2-3 carats each. The value there could be between $50-100k,” he said.
Priyanka Chopra Sweetly Kisses Nick Jonas On New Year’s Eve: ‘My Forever’
Nick Jonas shared a romantic moment with his stunning wife Priyanka Chopra as the pair prepared to ring in 2022.
Priyanka Chopra, 39, and Nick Jonas, 29, are one of Hollywood’s most affectionate couples! The “Jealous” singer shared a sweet snap from New Year’s Eve with his stunning wife giving him a kiss ahead of the big midnight countdown. “My forever New Years kiss,” he captioned the Dec. 31 post for his 31.9 million followers.
In the photo, Priyanka appeared to be sporting a dark red lipstick for the evening, alongside a spaghetti strap dress. Meanwhile, stylish Nick opted for a collared white shirt made out of a crochet material. He didn’t share a location, however, festive silver and rose gold balloons could be seen behind the couple as they prepared to ring in 2022!
It’s so sweet to see these two spending the momentous evening together, particularly given their busy schedules: throughout 2021, Priyanka was busy shooting the The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth sequel to the popular sci-fi series that began back in 1999. She shot the film — in which she plays a grown-up Sati — away from her husband in Berlin, Germany alongside stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith.
The Bollywood star previously opened up about the challenges of being married amid their busy schedules, describing 2021 as “really tough” to InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown. “This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can’t travel to see your family,” she confessed, also referencing her mother Madhu Chopra and younger brother Siddharth Chopra, 33.
“Just the uncertainty of my mom and my brother being in India, my husband being in America while I was in the U.K. … it just was so much uncertainty and that, to me, was terrifying of not being able to just get on a flight and travel, just in case something went wrong or something happened,” she continued. “But thankfully, you know, everyone was okay.”
