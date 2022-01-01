Connect with us

PHOTOS: Marshall fire devastates Boulder County communities, residents begin to take stock of damage

Published

1 min ago

on

PHOTOS: Marshall fire devastates Boulder County communities, residents begin to take stock of damage
The Marshall fire that tore through parts of Superior and Louisville may have destroyed as many as 1,000 homes as it decimated entire neighborhoods, Gov. Jared Polis and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Friday.

But, in a development officials pointed to as miraculous, there have been no reported deaths connected to the 6,000-acre fire.

Officials on Thursday evening had estimated that at least 500 homes in Superior were burned by the wind-driven wildfire, but both Polis and Pelle acknowledged in a news conference on Friday morning that that number likely will rise significantly, with numerous losses also reported in Louisville.

News

Ordway cancels ‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’ due to COVID outbreak in cast

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

'Donna Summer' at the Ordway: What to expect from this jukebox musical — and what we said about some others.
The remaining three performances of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” at St. Paul’s Ordway Center for the Performing Arts have been canceled due to positive cases of COVID-19 in the show’s touring company.

Performances on Dec. 31, Jan.1 and Jan. 2 will no longer take place.

Guests who purchased tickets should contact the Ordway ticket office at 651-224-4222 to request a refund or to receive credits for a future show.

The Ordway’s upcoming productions of “An Officer and a Gentleman” (Jan. 20-23) and “Waitress” (March 8-13) remain on the schedule.

News

Fire evacuated hospital in Louisville closed by severe smoke damage

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

Fire evacuated hospital in Louisville closed by severe smoke damage
A hospital in Louisville evacuated because of the Marshall fire sustained extensive smoke damage and the facility will be closed “for the foreseeable future,” hospital officials said.

The campus of Avista Adventist Hospital did not sustain “direct fire damage,” according to a news release. On Thursday, hospital staff fought back flames with water hoses, keeping the fire away from highly flammable oxygen tanks on the west side of the building, “avoiding what could have been a catastrophic explosion.”

The hospital is currently without natural gas and is using diesel power generators to run the boiler and heat systems.

“The high winds were driving the fire straight toward our hospital on the north side, so to return hours later and find no significant damage is truly a miracle,” said Isaac Sendros, hospital CEO, in the release. “We are eternally grateful and thankful to the first responders who responded with urgency and have tirelessly worked since the fire first erupted in our community.”

At about 4:15 p.m. Thursday the hospital was fully evacuated as the damaging fire came dangerously close. All patients were transferred to two sister facilities within Centura Health network — Longmont United Hospital and St. Anthony North.

Crews were at Avista on Friday, cleaning the smoke damage and assessing measures to reopen the facility.

 

News

Driver charged in October road rage attack outside Lakeville Walmart

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

Driver charged in October road rage attack outside Lakeville Walmart
A Montana man has been charged with assaulting another driver outside the Lakeville Walmart in October for cutting him off on Interstate 35.

Soon after Lakeville Police released surveillance footage from the Oct. 27 incident, a tipster recognized the attacker as 60-year-old David Gene Beckett of Corvallis, Montana.

Lakeville police asked for the public’s help identifying a man suspected in a road rage assault Oct. 27, 2021. (Courtesy of the Lakeville Police Department)

Tracking information from Beckett’s cell phone placed him at the Lakeville Walmart at the time of the attack, according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 21 in Dakota County District Court, which charged him with felony third-degree assault resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Police learned Beckett had canceled a Lakeville hotel reservation for Oct. 28 and drove through Iowa to Kentucky, staying at hotels along the way.

He was arrested last week in Kentucky, posted $150,000 bond and is due in court in February.

David Gene Beckett
David Gene Beckett (Courtesy of the Jessamine County (Kentucky) Detention Center)

The victim told police he was driving with his mother-in-law when he noticed a Jeep Grand Cherokee following close behind as he exited I-35. They parked their cars at Walmart and argued as Beckett accused the other driver of cutting him off on the interstate.

As the mother-in-law sought help inside the store, the two men walked around to the rear of the Walmart. When the victim asked where they were going, Beckett said “to a place without cameras,” according to the complaint.

Beckett then punched the man in the chest, twisted and broke his leg, and punched the top of his head as he fell, the complaint states.

Beckett ran away, and the victim called his wife and 911.

The victim required surgery and a permanent metal rod for his broken femur, the complaint states.

