PHOTOS: Vicki Gunvalson Goes Public With New Man? See Pics

Does Vicki Gunvalson have a new man in her life following her messy split from former fiancé Steve Lodge in September?
As she prepared to ring in the New Year with her friends in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where she owns a condo on the beach, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story, which seemed to suggest she is moving on from her heartbreak.
On Thursday, Vicki first shared a photo of herself with a group of men and women seated at a table together at the Eclecticos Greek Restaurant and Bar.
As the night went on, Vicki shared a series of clips of herself with a bald man, who appears to be the same man in the photo seen above, Marlon Michel. Judging by his social media account, Marlon appears to be married to the woman with long blonde hair, Heidi Michel.
According to Heavy, an article shared by the University of Alberta revealed that Marlon is a 1999 graduate of the medicine and dentistry program who now works as an anesthesiologist. In the article, which was shared in 2020, Marlon practices in the United States and was “brought up in the tiny southern town of Glenwood, Alberta,” and he “contributes his great success to hard work and getting involved in the community.”
“‘You know I’ll get through this’ Come on 2022, I’m ready for you,” Vicki wrote in the caption of one of her clips.
Then, in another post, Vicki was seen getting a kiss from the man.
“Here’s to a great start to 2022,” she captioned that image.
While it is certainly possible that this bald man could be a new love interest for Vicki, it seems far more certain that he is simply one of her married friends who was giving her some extra attention as the two of them enjoyed an evening out with his wife.
As RHOC fans have surely heard, Vicki and Steve called it quits months ago after a two-and-a-half-year engagement. And in the weeks that followed, Vicki suggested there may have been infidelity on Steve’s part, which he denied.
“Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020,” Steve revealed in an Instagram message in October, refuting claims of cheating. “I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing.”
While Vicki has said that she is getting back to dating, and was even caught on a date earlier this month in Chicago, she has not named any suitors in particular.
The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently airing its 16th season on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9/8c.
Raysean Autry, blogger and co-founder of hip-hop website kollegekidd.com, passed away on December 30. Autry reportedly died from complications related to Covid-19. He was 34.
The popular Kollege Kidd Instagram blog amassed over 1.2 million followers.
Autry’s twin brother, Rich, who helped run the hip-hop website and Instagram blog, is reportedly hospitalized with Covid-19.
“He passed away on December 29 from Covid pneumonia,” his brother PJ Taylor, 29, exclusively told The Sun.
“He had been hospitalized for at least a couple of weeks in Toledo, Ohio. He was 34 years old. We were blindsided by his death. We couldn’t even celebrate the holidays. His brother Rich is still in the hospital. They were on the same floor.”
Autry’s last post on Instagram was dated December 17. Fans flooded the post with tributes to one of their favorite bloggers.
Autry worked as Technical Director and Camera operator for 4 years at WGBU-PBS public station. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in 2020 with a degree in Telecommunications.
Instagram
Autry is pictured on graduation day with his brothers Robert (center) and Rich (right).
According to his Linkedin page, Autry and Rich created Kollege Kidd in 2011 to fill a void for unsigned rap talent seeking a space to share their music.
Dazzling! The Aussie actress certainly looked like she was kicking things off right as she sparkled on Instagram.
Feeling good! Rebel Wilson, 41, was simply glowing as she celebrated New Year’s Eve from her native Sydney, Australia on Friday, Dec. 31. The Bridesmaids funny-gal looked gorgeous in a sheer, gold dress as she posed on a balcony overlooking a pool and a scenic view of the city. Her blonde locks were styled smoothly and she put her hand on her hip with sass while holding onto a glass of bubbly. Looking forward to 2022, Rebel captioned the snap, “Starting the New Year off strong! HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from Downunder!”
Rebel oozed confidence, showing off her 77lb weight which kicked off after embracing her “Year Of Health” in 2020. Reflecting on her transformation with Today in Oct. 2021, she said, “I’m proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year even though I’m back to work filming movies. I’m proud of myself for improving my life for the better.”
Rebel’s stunning NYE Instagram also comes amid rumors she is romancing tennis star Matt Reid, 31. The duo looked like quite the pair as they walked the red carpet of the AACTA Awards in Sydney together on Dec. 8. She wowed in a little black zip-down dress while he was dapper in a white tux. Later in Dec., The Herald Sun would report Rebel and Matt “could be more than just friends“. Matt, also an Aussie, has been playing pro tennis for over 12 years, debuting on the circuit at just 19, according to his bio for the ATP Tour.
The potential relationship comes about a year after the actress’ split from beer heir Jacob Busch, 30. During their run together, Rebel kept mostly quiet about things. “He’s a very private person, so I don’t like to give away too much in that department,” she said during an Instagram Q&A. “But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now. So that goes to show you, ladies: you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend.”
Katharine McPhee has been married to music executive David Foster since 2019. Find out everything she’s said about their relationship here.
Katharine McPhee and David Foster have been happily married since June 2019. David, 72, is Katharine’s second husband, and Katharine, 37, is his fifth wife. The American Idol alum and the record executive seem incredibly in love, and it seems like David’s family, including his daughters also adore his wife. Find out everything you need to know about Katharine and David’s relationship here!
How did Katharine meet David?
It’s not clear exactly how long David and Katharine have known each other, but it’s not surprising that they’ve crossed paths, since they’re both in the music industry! In fact, when Katharine had her first wedding to Nick Cokas in 2008, David helped her during a musical tribute to her then-husband. Photos of the wedding revealed that David played piano as Katharine performed Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable,” via People.
After Katharine filed for divorce in 2014, she dated Elyes Gabel until 2016. Katharine and David were first spotted looking cozy together in May 2017, and the pair got engaged in 2018. A year after their June 2019 wedding, Katharine wrote a sweet anniversary post for the producer in June 2020. “A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life,” she wrote at the time. “I love you. Here’s to the future!”
They have one son together
Katharine gave birth to her first son Rennie David in February 2021. Shortly after he was born, the singer shared her excitement for the newborn. “I love being a mommy!” she wrote in a March Instagram Story. The Smash star had revealed Rennie’s name during a March interview with The Today Show, after Hoda Kotb asked for the name. After spilling the beans on her son’s name, Katharine joked that her husband was angry at her for saying his name during a radio interview. “I think he’s just like, ‘It’s the only thing we have to keep private.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, she asked me the question!” she explained. “We don’t want to be that pretentious over the name, but just, it’s the only kind of thing you can hold onto that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep.”
Before Rennie, David had five daughters from past relationships: Alison Jones, 51, Amy, 48, Sara, 40, Erin, 39, and Jordan, 35. Alison had been given up for adoption when she was first born. He had Amy with singer B.J. Cook, and his three other daughters were from his marriage to Rebecca Dyer.
David has gushed over his wife
It’s clear that David is absolutely in love with his wife. He’s made plenty of Instagram posts celebrating Katharine’s beauty. Katharine shared a screenshot of one of their text exchanges to her Instagram Story back in September 2021, and David couldn’t help but let his wife know how beautiful he thought she was. He called her a “Hot mom” and told her that she “look[ed] amazing” after she sent him a video of her in her underwear.
Katharine and David also spoke to HollywoodLife about how they were able to bond with each other during their time on The Masked Singer in a December 8 interview. “We spent a lot of time together, which we’re used to doing, but it was quality time. It was fun,” David said. Katharine also shared that it was a joy to get work together. “It’s creative time. It was fun to go home as well in David’s studio and have him work obsessively as he has always done on the arrangements because that’s just what he does,” she said.
David’s family has defended Katharine from critics
David’s daughters have also clearly taken a liking to their step-mom. After critics shamed the singer for posting a photo where she looked fabulous nearly a year after Rennie’s birth, Sara and Erin left supportive comments for Katharine on a post where she refused to apologize for celebrating her good looks. “If you had of had cellulite and stretch marks in the photo and the caption was exactly the same we would all be celebrating his post. But you don’t and that’s not allowed to be celebrated,” Sara wrote in a comment, before mentioning that other people use other methods to slim down postpartum. “You have been working your a** off in the gym.”
David’s other daughter Erin also said that everyone should be accepting of her step-mom, and she mentioned that you shouldn’t shame anyone after giving birth no matter what. “You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live,” she wrote.
It’s not surprising that the daughters have stood up for their step-mom. Erin even joked about Katharine’s beauty being the only problem that they have with their dad’s wife in a June 2020 interview with People. “Our biggest issue with [Katharine] is how hot she is,” she said. “Her body is insane. When she comes over for family Sundays, I’m like, ‘Do not get in a bikini.’ My husband’s always like, ‘Kat, get in the pool!’ And I’m like, ‘Simon…’”
Katharine’s first husband was Nick Cokas
Before she tied the knot with David, Katharine was married to Nick Cokas. The pair wed in 2008, but they split up in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2016. The pair’s relationship ended after Katharine was photographed kissing her Smash director Michael Morris in October 2013. As the divorce was filed for, Katharine released a statement, via E! News. “After six years of marriage, and having been separated for the past year, Katharine McPhee has filed for a dissolution of marriage from Nick Cokas. The two have an amicable relationship and will remain friends. They ask that people respect their privacy during this time,” the statement read.