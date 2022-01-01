News
President Biden unlocks federal aid for Coloradans suffering after Marshall fire
Federal money is now available to help the victims of the Marshall fire, which tore through Superior and Louisville earlier this week, after President Joe Biden on Saturday morning approved Gov. Jared Polis’ request to declare the scene as a major disaster.
Biden and Polis spoke Friday morning about the wildfire, which is estimated to have damaged or destroyed as many as 1,000 homes and businesses.
“Governor Polis described the impacts and the need for additional Federal support, and the President assured him that every effort will be made to provide immediate help to people in the impacted communities,” White House officials said in a release.
With Biden’s declaration, Boulder County residents are now eligible for money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover temporary housing, home repairs, uninsured property losses and more, FEMA officials said in a release. State and local governments and some nonprofits can also tap into that federal funding for emergency work in Boulder County.
Residents and business owners suffering from the fire can apply for assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
Denver weather: Snow, freezing temperatures make way for warmer conditions
Snow and single-digit temperatures will make their final appearances this week before highs go up again Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Any more snow for Saturday will end by noon with cloud cover. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny in the afternoon with a high of 11 degrees. Wind chill will make it feel like minus-7 degrees.
Saturday night, the temperature will drop to 3 degrees by 8 p.m. before climbing back to 10 degree. Expect mostly clear skies.
By Sunday, sunshine continues with a high of 43 degrees. Wind chill will continue to be below zero degrees at minus-3 degrees. Sunday night’s temperatures will drop into the teens with a low of 16 degrees.
Monday will repeats those conditions with mostly sunny skies and a high of 48 degrees.
Dolphins’ playoff hopes go through ex-quarterback Ryan Tannehill in showdown with Titans
It was known when the Miami Dolphins’ schedule was released that Jan. 2 against the Tennessee Titans would carry significant meaning because it was the first meeting against former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. It appeared, as of the end of October, that would be the only meaning. Miami was 1-7 on a seven-game losing streak, and it was inconceivable that these Dolphins could reinsert themselves into the playoff conversation.
But sure enough, consecutive seven wins later, the Dolphins are 8-7, No. 7 in the AFC standings and in line for a playoff spot if they can win their final two games. Beat the Titans, and Miami is in a win-and-in scenario in a home regular-season finale against the New England Patriots. Or, if they lose Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, there are scenarios with other league results that could eliminate the Dolphins before next weekend’s games.
The stakes, already high enough, are only amplified by who it comes against. Tannehill — or at least his Titans (10-5) — will either crush the Dolphins’ playoff hopes or the Dolphins will beat him to potentially extend their season.
The talk of Tannehill’s seven years in Miami was inevitable, but both sides are trying to move on.
“That was a long time ago,” Tannehill said Wednesday. “Ages ago. We have done some good things here and excited to hopefully build on that as we finish out the season.”
Tannehill, whose knee injury kept him from playing in the one postseason he helped the Dolphins reach in 2016, has since played in the playoffs twice with Tennessee, including an AFC Championship Game appearance. He is likely on his way to a third postseason.
The breakup with the Dolphins occurred in 2019, shortly after Brian Flores took over as coach and as he and general manager Chris Grier broke down the roster from the Adam Gase era to start anew.
“2019 is not really something that is on my mind right now,” Flores said on Monday. “Ryan Tannehill is a very good player. He’s on the Tennessee Titans, who we are seeing this week. This is a major challenge for us. He can run. He can throw. He’s had a lot of success with them.”
Tannehill is completing 66.7 percent of passes for 3,327 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his 15 starts. In the seven since star running back Derrick Henry went down with a foot injury, he is 4-3 with five touchdown passes to seven interceptions.
Tannehill is also the NFL’s second-most sacked quarterback (45), and the Dolphins defense leads the league in sacks, also with 45 on the year.
“Got to put a little pressure on him,” said Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, one of a handful of Dolphins that remain from Tannehill’s time in Miami. “Just dealing with him as a teammate, just being here, just knowing some of the weak things for him, so I feel like that’s one of them that we’ve got to do.”
Howard’s man coverage on Titans standout receiver A.J. Brown could go a long way in determining how much Miami can blitz Tannehill, but the Dolphins are likely to mix up coverages to contain the physical pass catcher that leads Tennessee with 760 receiving yards in 11 games.
The comparisons Sunday between what the Dolphins had from 2012 through 2018 in Tannehill and what they have now in Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback will be inevitable as they are the franchise’s past two first-round quarterbacks. But Tagovailoa cannot concern himself with the quarterback on the other side given the task of executing against the Titans defense in front of him.
“Ryan’s not playing corner or he’s not going to be pressuring me, so I’m not going to be watching film on Ryan,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday. “We’re focused on what their defense can do to stop us.”
Tennessee has the NFL’s No. 2 run defense, so Tagovailoa, who leads the league in completion percentage (70.1) will have to be efficient to keep the offense moving. Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and safety Kevin Byard are some of the best at their positions.
Flores also goes against Titans coach Mike Vrabel for the first time. The two spent years together in New England with Flores a young assistant and Vrabel still at the end of his playing days as a linebacker.
“I didn’t coach Vrabel. I would say he probably more coached me as a young guy in New England when he was there and he was a player,” Flores said. “He was pretty much a coach on the field then. I certainly didn’t coach him, but I have a lot of respect for him.”
The elements and field conditions have entered the conversation late this week. Game-time temperatures are expected to be in the lower 40s or upper 30s with a chance of rain and even snow on Sunday afternoon, plus winds of 15 mph. Players in college football’s Music City Bowl between Purdue and Tennessee on Thursday night were seen slipping and sliding on the same Nissan Stadium turf the Dolphins will play on.
The Dolphins have largely avoided cold environments this season. They only had one road game (at New York Jets) between Halloween and Christmas, and their recent win over the Saints was played in a dome in New Orleans.
The Titans had four extra days of rest and preparation for Sunday’s matchup after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in a Thursday night game last week on Dec. 23, while Miami just played on Monday night.
McMillin: If you can’t go solar, at least go electric
Electric vehicles, smart houses, solar panels, attic insulation, LED light bulbs and window caulk are all part of the energy transformation that will reduce Coloradans’ use of fossil fuels, benefit the environment and combat climate change.
The wonderful thing about this list is that it includes something everyone can do to assist in our move toward a clean energy environment. As drought conditions strengthen their hold on much of Colorado and weather disasters increase worldwide, most of us feel an urgent duty to “do something.”
That “something,” though, can be different for each of us. Nearly everyone can afford something on that list; what we can’t afford, for the sake of the planet, is to do nothing.
I started what became this two-part series on clean energy with the intent of suggesting that every new rooftop in Colorado (residential or commercial) be required to have solar panels. As usual, though, a good amount of research tempered my gut reaction and led to this endorsement of a more nuanced approach.
While I believe we should harness as much of the sun’s energy as possible, a construction mandate is probably unreasonable and certainly too fraught politically.
Plus, we have many things in the works that will significantly alter Colorado’s energy profile in the next decade.
State policies
Coloradans were the first voters in the nation to support a Renewable Energy Standard when they approved Amendment 37 in 2004. It required large power providers to gradually increase renewable energy sources to 15% by 2015. Subsequently, that standard was increased by the legislature to 30% by 2020 for smaller providers and to 100% by 2050 for providers with more than 500,000 customers.
Today 30 states have renewable energy requirements.
Colorado also was early to the Community Solar Garden idea. In 2010, the Community Solar Gardens Act allowed independent companies to provide solar gardens. This, in turn, allowed those who couldn’t buy rooftop panels themselves — renters, condo owners, homeowners who don’t want to invest in or can’t install rooftop, etc. — to become part of the solar community.
A year later, SunShare burst onto the scene becoming the first community solar company in the nation. Based in Denver, it has developed projects with 116 megawatts of capacity, according to its website. One megawatt will power 400 to 900 homes a year, depending on energy use.
In 2019, the legislature updated things with the Community Solar Gardens Modernization Act, which increases the size of a solar garden from 2 megawatts to 5 megawatts and allows the Public Utilities Commission to approve up to 10-megawatt gardens. The act also expands who can purchase shares in a community garden.
Also in 2019, the legislature passed the Climate Action Plan to Reduce Pollution (House Bill 1261), which set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 26% by 2025, 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050.
That was followed up in January 2021 when Gov. Jared Polis released the state Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap proposing how to get there.
It includes such things as a continued move toward renewable energy, shuttering coal plants, reducing methane pollution at oil and gas development sites, reducing vehicle emissions by setting more strict fuel efficiency standards, and public investment in electric vehicle infrastructure.
So, we are moving in the right direction finally, and it appears we’re poised to make significant progress in the next few years.
Yet we must be watchful to ensure we don’t relax these requirements if political winds shift, as they did during the Trump administration.
Policy in action
The Colorado Energy Office helps implement some of the state’s policies through an array of partnerships and programs, such as low-income weatherization and appliance retrofits (including rooftop solar) and encouraging energy-efficient building codes.
The office assists about 2,000 income-qualified homeowners throughout the state annually with things such as attic insulation and replacement of aging furnaces, said Ryan Harry, director of the Weatherization Assistance Program. Next year he expects to add about 1,000 more homeowners with money from the federal infrastructure bill.
About 100 to 200 of those homes get rooftop solar, he said.
“Not all homes are good candidates for solar,” he said. “We can serve 10-20% of our clients with rooftop solar.”
Sometimes roofs are too small or the structure can’t handle the panels; free-standing solar panels are more expensive and often there isn’t room to accommodate them.
“You can make small inroads with different things,” he said. “We focus on propane heated homes – if we put heat pumps in homes heated with propane the client ends up saving money as well.”
An estimated 500,000 homes in Colorado qualify for the program, but Harry said doing about 3,000 a year is the most the energy office and its partners can handle.
Where to start
Whether you’re working with a state or local assistance program or going it alone, homeowners seeking energy efficiency should start with a home energy audit. What you learn may surprise you.
The state works with six service providers who primarily serve low-income clients but sometimes offer audits for a fee, which helps cover their other costs. This is offered on a space-available basis.
The Energy Resource Office did such an audit for a me a few years ago when I lived in an old house in Teller County. I wanted to learn how to insulate a house that the home inspector told me had no attic.
The audit was thorough and informative: I had an obscured attic and old knob and tube electric system that prevented adding insulation until it was replaced. The windows were good, the furnace and water heater efficient. The yard had a beautiful spot for a free-standing solar system.
I never got to the solar system. Electricians working on replacing the knob and tube discovered a rather wet attic, and when a roofing contractor investigated the roof began to fall in … so my money was spent on other repairs.
Regardless, the audit helped me prioritize home repairs and improvements.
Keith Hay, director of policy for the Colorado Energy Office, said all utilities are required to help with energy efficiency and most offer free or low-cost audits.
You’ll learn where you’re using — and wasting — energy and get suggestions for things such as changing to LED light bulbs, low-flow shower heads and weather stripping.
“That’s not the sexy part of addressing climate change,” Hay said, but it is effective at reducing energy consumption and saving money.
And it may help you plan for converting at least partially to electric in the future.
Loving electric
If you’re buying a new home, go electric. All electric.
As someone who loves cooking on a gas stove, it pains me to write that. But I’ve been assured that the new induction cooktops are pretty good.
There is an entire “beneficial electrification” movement. The nonprofit Beneficial Electrification League suggests moving consumers to electric whenever it: saves money over time; benefits the environment and reduces greenhouse gas emissions; improves product quality or consumer quality of life; or fosters a more robust and resilient grid. It can be any one of those things as long as it doesn’t adversely affect another of them.
In Colorado, it’s called Love Electric and the website header says “Revolt.”
Of course, it’s not so simple to convert everything in a home that is equipped with a forced-air gas furnace, a gas water heater and gas appliances. The cost/benefit analysis for an electric heat pump heating and cooling system, for example, is much better for a new home than a retrofit of an older home, the Love Electric website says.
Still, we may be mostly stuck on personal preferences and old beliefs. Yes, the cost of electric baseboard heating was pretty high compared with natural gas so we ended up with about 68% of American homes today heated by natural gas.
Switching to an electric water heater when you need a replacement, by comparison, is relatively easy. It’s a step.
Yet even attempts to build all-electric neighborhoods haven’t been without controversy.
The 28-home Geos Neighborhood in Arvada claims to be the first geosolar development in the state. But a divorce disrupted plans for the remaining 254 homes, and that parcel was sold to another developer, Colorado Public Radio reported. Controversy erupted when surveying for gas lines started, which a new developer said was necessary because homeowners want gas stoves, CPR reported.
I feel their angst.
But if we want an energy transformation, a stable climate and a cleaner Earth, we’re going to have to get used to change and sacrifice, although induction stovetop fans might disagree about the sacrifice part. Consider it a challenge.
Sue McMillin is a long-time Colorado reporter and editor who worked for The Gazette and Durango Herald. Now a regular columnist for The Denver Post and a freelance writer, she lives in Cañon City. Email her at suemcmillin20@gmail.com.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
