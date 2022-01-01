Prosecutors request mental exam for accused serial killer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to schedule a hearing to determine whether a suspected serial killer is mentally competent to stand trial.
The U.S. Attorney’s office filed a motion Tuesday seeking the hearing for 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed before trial on federal gun charges.
Perez is charged with killing a total of six people in the St. Louis area and in Kansas City, Kansas. The federal charge against him is transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.
State and federal investigators said Reed used the same weapon in all six killings.
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is preparing for a possible mix of rain, sleet, snow, and bitterly cold temperatures to start the new year.
An unseasonably warm New Year’s Eve might just be the calm before the storm. On New Year’s Day, some areas could see freezing rain early on turning into light snow as temperatures drop later in the afternoon.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious.
“I’m asking people if they’re out tomorrow afternoon, tomorrow evening, to be careful, take their time because those road conditions will change quickly,” said Bob Decker, a maintenance engineer for MoDOT’s St. Louis District. “We won’t be able to get out ahead of it and do any treatment ahead of the storm because it is raining, so it’ll wash everything away.”
Not much snow will accumulate south of I-70 in both Missouri and Illinois. However, a mix of freezing drizzle, sleet, and light snow could make for dangerous roads.
Meanwhile, the City of St. Louis Streets Department is banking on the window between rain and snow to be wide enough that they’ll have time to lay down salt.
“I think this is probably going to be one of those situations tomorrow evening after 6 p.m. where there’s a good chance you’re not going to be able to tell that a road or sidewalk is slippery,” said Kent Flake, commissioner of the City of St. Louis Streets Department.
Winter weather may turn into the New Year’s present that keeps on giving with low temperatures lingering into Sunday.
“Just as long as I’m off and my family and I are safe and warm inside, that’s good enough for me,” said St. Louis resident John Clark.
If you have to hit the roads Saturday, click here to check conditions live on MoDOT's traveler map.
Health care
Lilly’s struggle
Ever since Lilly was first hospitalized with the coronavirus in November 2020, she has lived with persisting symptoms — quick heart rate, fatigue, mouth ulcers, brain fog and more — from the infection. She, along with her parents and doctors, have struggled to find answers as to why her symptoms have lingered and how to treat them as she navigates the return to activities, such as soccer and school, with a condition that no one knows how long will last.
“Is it going to be months? Is it going to be forever?” said Dr. Nathan Rabinovitch, a pediatric immunologist at National Jewish Health in Denver and one of Lilly’s physicians. “We don’t know yet because we are so early in the pandemic.”
Click here to read more about Lilly and how she and her family are adapting to life with long COVID.
Fort Lewis College
The scars of history were laid bare in September beneath the clock tower at Fort Lewis College as three panels were removed from it. The timeline depicted on the panels showed Fort Lewis’ transition from a military fort to a federal Indian boarding school in the late 1800s to the college that stands today. But inscriptions claimed Native students — forcibly taken from their homes and cultures by the U.S. government — were “well clothed and happy” and received “extremely good literary instruction” while participating in enriching activities.
The real history was “nothing short of attempted and, sadly, sometimes successful cultural genocide,” Fort Lewis College President Tom Stritikus said.
Denver Indian Center
Mount Evans
Prep academies
Some of Colorado’s most promising young basketball players have transferred from a traditional high school experience to embrace the newest wave of athlete education to hit Colorado — private schools offering specialized basketball training against elite competition.
The prep school experience is designed to mimic college, with players often living on campus. Class time is scheduled around early morning practice, afternoon workouts and games played on national circuits to maximize exposure.
Athletes took part in Colorado High School Activities Association’s 3d annual media day on Aug. 16.
Denver Nuggets
Denver Broncos
Pro Bowl receiver and Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas, who played nine seasons for the Broncos, died Dec. 9. Thomas, who played for the Broncos from 2010-18, and whose on-field performance was matched only by his popularity among teammates, coaches and fans, was 33 years old.
Shootings near schools
Home on the range
Mental health treatment centers in Colorado
Mind Springs Health is the private nonprofit responsible for providing behavioral health safety-net services in Summit and nine other Western Slope counties: Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, and Routt. It is one of 17 regional “community mental health centers” statewide that long have been responsible for inpatient hospitalization, intensive outpatient treatment, outpatient psychiatric care, counseling, and other forms of treatment for Coloradans on Medicaid or who are indigent, underinsured, or in crisis.
A recent Colorado News Collaborative investigation found that many of those mental health treatment centers fail to serve the most vulnerable Coloradans, aided by a system that creates a financial incentive to take on fewer ill people and charge higher costs, while also protecting them from competition.
Communities served by Mind Springs are among the most frustrated. Nowhere is that disappointment expressed so bitterly and publicly than in Summit County.
Adoption day
Denver-Lakewood shooting spree
When a gunman opened fire inside a Broadway tattoo parlor on the evening of Dec. 27, the shooting spree that would zigzag through Denver and Lakewood was just getting started.
Less than an hour later, the rampage ended with his death on the streets of Lakewood’s upscale Belmar shopping district, as the final gunfight with Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris — herself injured — shattered a pizza restaurant’s two large windows, sending shocked diners diving for cover behind overturned tables.
When it was all over, five of the victims in Monday’s shooting spree had died and another two had sustained serious injuries, including the officer, in one of the most unusual, confounding multiple-victim shootings the metro area has seen.
Boulder County Wildfires
On the last day of 2021 — a year that dealt Boulder County a tragic mass shooting in the midst of ongoing pandemic woes — thousands of residents who’d evacuated Superior and Louisville waited ahead of a looming snowstorm to learn whether a wildfire had engulfed their homes.
Pushed due east by 100-mph winds, the Marshall fire sparked late Thursday morning, Dec. 30, south of Boulder, burning across 6,000 acres that afternoon and evening, destroying as many as 1,000 homes and businesses in Superior and Louisville.
The winter wildfire, which exploded amid bone-dry conditions fueled by climate warming, quickly became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.